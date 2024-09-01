Key Takeaways Some of football's most entertaining players have come from all over the world.

Football is the most popular sport in the world, with billions of people tuning in to watch games every year. The sport is enthralling, with rivalry, jeopardy, drama, and incredible skill being some of the many reasons fans keep on watching.

The players are what makes the game so special. Fighting for everything they play for, and displaying remarkable qualities on the ball to help their teams succeed. Some players are brilliant at what they do, fitting into their team's system, and doing the dirty work that sometimes goes unnoticed. Others are there to entertain, such as Neymar or Ronaldinho, who marry up their talent with flair and skill, to grab viewers' attention. With that in mind, here we will rank the 10 most entertaining players to watch of all time.

10 Mario Balotelli

Career Span: 2006-2024

Mario Balotelli was never far away from the headlines. Initially coming through as a bright young talent at Inter Milan, the Italian striker was tipped for great things.

In 2010, Balotelli joined Manchester City, and that was where he truly became the entertaining character that everybody knows. Whether it was off the pitch, setting off fireworks in his bathroom, or being dragged off in the first half of a pre-season friendly due to inexplicably deciding to backheel an easy chance, Balotteli was always entertaining.

Perhaps what epitomised the confidence and showmanship of the Italian, was his famous goal celebration against Man United in 2011. After giving City the lead against their great rivals at Old Trafford, Balotelli lifted his shirt to reveal a message which simply read; 'Why Always Me?'.

Mario Balotelli's Career Statistics Appearances 495 Goals 210 Assists 43

9 Rene Higuita

Career Span: 1985-2009

Generally, when a goalkeeper spends the best years of his career at Atletico Nacional, he is not internationally known and loved. However, that isn't the case for Rene Higuita. Nicknamed 'El Loco', the Columbian shot-stopper became recognised around the world when he performed his own trick, a 'Scorpion Kick' against England in 1995, to stop a shot from Jamie Redknapp (although the whistle had already been blown for offside).

Not only did the former Real Vallodolid man perform one of the most outrageous pieces of skill on a football pitch, but he also scored an absurd number of goals. He finished his career with 43 goals to his name, generally scored from free-kicks and penalties. Rene Higuita is a football icon, and during his career was one of the great entertainers, despite being a goalkeeper.

Rene Higuita's Career Statistics Appearances 380 Goals 43 Assists 0

8 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career Span: 2002-Present

Based on purely goals alone, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most entertaining players the game has ever seen. The numbers he has continued to put up throughout his career are staggering, and whenever he plays you just expect him to score.

As he has aged, the flair and trickery have left him. However, in his younger years, when he first joined Manchester United, he was absolutely electric. Toying with defenders, showboating, and adding goals and assists to match, he was the sort of player people paid good money to watch.

The sport may never see another like the great Cristiano Ronaldo, and particularly during his younger days, he was an absolute joy to watch, with incredible feet and footballing intelligence to go alongside his ridiculous goal output.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Club Career Statistics Appearances 1017 Goals 763 Assists 240

7 Zinedine Zidane

Career Span: 1989-2006

The French midfield maestro, Zinedine Zidane, is one of the greatest players of all time. His style of play was poetry in motion, gliding past opponents like they weren't there, alongside having ridiculous technique which made him so watchable.

Not only did he dominate the midfield whenever he played, but he also had a great eye for goal. The 2002 Champions League final was a great example of this, where Zidane scored a sublime volley to help his Real Madrid side lift their ninth Champions League trophy.

Yet Zidane wasn't just entertaining because of his ability, he also had some incredibly rash moments, on the biggest stage. In the 2006 World Cup final, Zinedine Zidane gave France the lead, scoring a 'Panenka' style penalty early on, before incredibly being sent off for headbutting Marc Matterazzi. This demonstrated his hot-headed nature, and also cemented him as one of the most entertaining players of all time, as nobody ever knew what he would do next.

Zinedine Zidane's Club Career Statistics Appearances 689 Goals 125 Assists 141

6 Pele

Career Span: 1956-1977

For some people, Pele is the best player of all time, due to his quite outstanding goal record.The Brazilian icon was seen as ahead of his time, possessing unbelievable strength, pace, agility and finishing. He was mainly deployed as a striker, but was also capable of dropping deeper and being more creative, such is the immense talent he possessed.

Pele broke into the Brazil team, and incredibly won the World Cup at just 17 years of age, which demonstrates just how much quality he possessed. During his days with the national team, Pele wanted to play 'Samba Football', where he was able to display flair and have freedom to do what he wanted, which made him excellent to watch.

Although Pele played in a different era to many others on this list, his legacy remains today, and that is testament to his incredible ability, and how much he was loved during his career.

Pele's Career Statistics Appearances 1363 Goals 1279 Assists 369

5 Lionel Messi

Career Span: 2003-Present

Lionel Messi is the definition of graceful. The Argentinian goes past opponents like they're not even there, displaying unbelievable footwork and elegance, whilst also providing goal and assist returns that are from another planet.

Whenever Messi picks up the ball, fans experience so many emotions; expectation, anticipation, and excitement are just a few, with people knowing that the little genius can do something in a split second to get them off their seat.

Whether it is a defence-splitting pass, a silky dribble, a long-range thunderbolt, or even a cheeky nutmeg, Lionel Messi is incredible to watch, and will always be remembered as a footballing genius.

Lionel Messi's Club Career Statistics Appearances 904 Goals 735 Assists 355

4 Jay-Jay Okocha

Career Span: 1990-2012

Was Jay-Jay Okocha ever the best player in the world? Probably not. But he was one of the most skillful. In terms of entertainment, few can hold a candle to the Nigerian superstar, who was named the BBC's African footballer of the year in both 2003 and 2004.

To fully understand how talented Okocha was, Pele once named him one of the most skillful players he had ever seen, and he was able to change the perception of African football alone.

Fans would tune in just to watch the former PSG and Bolton man play, and see what new trick he had in his locker. He had incredible feet, and a creative mind which allowed him to produce some moves that other players could only dream about. Football will always remember Jay-Jay Okocha, and his ridiculous talent.

Jay-Jay Okocha's Career Statistics Appearances 494 Goals 101 Assists 59

3 Ronaldo Nazario

Career Span: 1993-2011

When a player plays for Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan, they must be special. Ronaldo possessed explosive speed, and was an incredible finisher, highlighted by his incredible goal record.

The Brazilian was known for going round the goalkeeper when through on goal, shimmying left and right before finding the net. He was the sort of player fans always loved to watch, with his flair and supreme ability in front of goal.

Unfortunately, his career was marred by injury, which prevented him becoming even greater. However, the iconic Brazilian striker will always be remembered for his incredible talent and performances throughout his career.

Ronaldo Nazario's Career Statistics Appearances 481 Goals 309 Assists 75

2 Neymar Jr

Career Span: 2009-Present

When Neymar won the 2011 Puskas award as a 19-year-old at Santos, the world began to pay attention. The goal in question displayed Neymar skipping past two opponents, before playing a quick one-two with a teammate, and then performing another ridiculous skill move to create an opening, where he slotted past the goalkeeper.

Neymar's confidence and fearlessness are things to marvel at. He is never afraid to try a skill and attempt to embarrass an opponent, regardless of whether they will ultimately try to foul him. The Brazilian is known for executing 'rainbow flicks' in games, which demonstrates his flair.

Not only are his skills something to admire, but especially after joining Barcelona, Neymar's goal and assists numbers were equally sublime, which is why he will always be viewed as a footballing superstar.

Neymar's Career Statistics Appearances 589 Goals 360 Assists 221

1 Ronaldinho

Career Span: 1998-2015

Nicknamed 'O Bruxo' (The Wizard), Ronaldinho is one of a kind. Famed for his use of tricks, including no-look passes, step-overs, overhead kicks, and so many more, Ronaldinho was the ultimate entertainer.

The Brazilian had a unique blend of technical prowess and creativity, which made him universally loved and admired. Fans would tune into games just to catch a glimpse of the former Barcelona man, and see what his next trick would be.

His skills were unbelievable, but he was also the best footballer in the world, demonstrated by him winning the 2005 Ballon d'Or award. He was the ultimate footballer; talented, successful, and a joy to watch, with creativity like nobody before. Ronaldinho loved football, and football will always love him back.

Ronaldinho's Club Career Statistics Appearances 552 Goals 198 Assists 168