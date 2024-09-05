Key Takeaways Luka Dončić is a new, entertaining addition to the most entertaining players in NBA history.

The sports industry is all about creating an entertaining product. The NBA is certainly no different in that regard.

The nature of basketball actually lends itself very well to fulfilling this aspect. The constant end-to-end action that can be seen in the sport coupled with its fast-paced nature makes it primed for entertainment.

There are plenty of different ways that a player can provide entertainment for the audience that is watching him.

Highlight-worthy dunks are an easy way to get fans out of their seats and excited about the product in front of them. However, a slick handle is often a great way to do it as well. Similarly, a great passing ability can also get fans dropping their jaws.

The defensive side of the basketball court can certainly contribute as well. Big-time blocks are often a major highlight of any player's night. Turning defense to offense with a well-timed steal can certainly help entertain a crowd too.

The point being made is that there are plenty of ways for basketball players to excite their audience. Certain people will always be drawn to respective elements of the game more than others based on their own individual bias and subjectivity.

However, at the end of the day, there will always be a handful of players that stand out from the pack as the best pure entertainers. Win or lose, fans will always feel as though their time was well spent watching these particular stars perform.

10 Luka Dončić

There is a reason his nickname is Luka Magic

Luka Dončić is the newest and youngest entrant to this list, but it is tough to feel as though he has not already earned a spot among the most entertaining players in NBA history.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar has already received nicknames like Luka Magic and Luka Legend for his dazzling play.

Luka Dončić – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 33.9 RPG 9.2 APG 9.8 FG% 48.7 TS% 61.7 USG% 36.0

Dončić is a player who has the ball in his hands plenty. He once again led the league in usage percentage in the 2023-24 season. This means that Dončić receives plenty of opportunities every night to captivate his audience.

Despite only being 25 years old, Dončić has already had some highlights that other players can only dream of. His wide array of offensive skills makes him a spectacle to watch.

Dončić routinely has a handful of passes every night that could be career highlights for other players. His understanding of defensive pressure as a passer is tremendous.

Dončić is also extremely fun to watch as a scorer. Whether its step-back threes, bully ball, or a solid post repertoire, it usually does not take long for Luka to captivate the audience.

9 Steve Nash

One of the most entertaining passers of all time

The Phoenix Suns were all about offense when Steve Nash was leading the team. That made them a joy to watch for anyone tuning in.

Steve Nash – MVP Seasons Category 2004-05 2005-06 PPG 15.5 18.8 APG 11.5 10.5 FG% 50.2 51.2 3P% 43.1 43.9 FT% 88.7 92.1

Nash was an efficient scorer and had excellent ball-handling abilities. It made for some fun scoring plays when he did decide to look for his own offense.

However, the main appeal to Nash is obviously his passing chops. If there was ever a player who could be described as having eyes in the back of his head, it would certainly be Nash.

The fast-paced nature of the offense that the Suns ran during his time in Phoenix, coupled with his passing ability, and some great options to finish the play made Nash a breathtaking player to watch.

8 Michael Jordan

Air Jordan defied gravity sometimes

Michael Jordan needs very little justification for being on this list. It is hard to be considered arguably the greatest player of all time without also being one of the most entertaining.

Michael Jordan – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 30.1 APG 5.3 FG% 49.7 TS% 58.0 WS 214.0

Jordan was particularly fun to watch in his younger days. The legends about his athletic ability serve his reputation well.

Jordan's sensational ability as one of the greatest scorers of all time helped turn the Chicago Bulls into a dynasty in the 1990s. There is no denying that someone with nicknames like Air Jordan, Black Jesus, and Magic Mike was a special player to watch.

7 Earvin "Magic" Johnson

The proof is in the name

For those unaware, the real name of Magic is Earvin Johnson Jr. One will rarely ever hear that name when discussing one of the greatest point guards to play the game of basketball.

Magic Johnson – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 19.5 RPG 7.2 APG 11.2 FG% 52.0 WS 155.8

Fitting the nickname, Johnson was a magician with a basketball in his hands. His passing ability gave birth to the Showtime Lakers. That run-and-gun style they played was largely linked to Johnson's ability to orchestrate an offense.

Johnson introduced a new mold of point guard. He was able to move the ball far better than a player of his size should have been capable of during his era of basketball. It made him a joy to watch.

6 Vince Carter

The greatest dunker of all time

The case for Vince Carter being on this list is actually quite simple. He is the greatest dunk maestro that the NBA has ever seen.

Vince Carter – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 16.7 FG% 43.5 3P% 37.1 TS% 53.6 WS 125.3

Carter turned dunking into a form of art during his athletic prime. He still has, to this day, what is considered to be the greatest performance at a Slam Dunk Contest during the All-Star Game.

His high-flying display was so captivating that it captured an entire country's attention and helped popularize the Toronto Raptors in Canada. The trade that sent Carter to the Raptors was a pivotal one for the team existing in the capacity that it does today.

5 Allen Iverson

A crossover that would leave defenders searching for answers

Allen Iverson had one of the smoothest handles that anyone will ever come across. To many people, it was the best handle they had ever seen.

Allen Iverson – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 26.7 APG 6.2 FG% 42.5 3P% 31.3 TS% 51.8

Iverson's ability to break down a defender one-on-one was as entertaining of an art as one will ever get the joy of watching. Some may argue against his efficiency, but when his shot was falling, it was a beautiful thing to watch.

His tremendous scoring ability helped him capture an MVP in the 2000-01 season. The heavy-lifting that Iverson did, dragging that Philadelphia 76ers team to the NBA Finals, is the stuff of legend.

4 Nikola Jokić

The most skilled big man of all time

Nikola Jokic is another one of the more recent additions to this list. However, it feels safe to say he deserves to be here by now.

Nikola Jokić – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 20.9 RPG 10.7 APG 6.9 FG% 55.7 TS% 63.5

Jokić is arguably the most skilled big man that the NBA has ever seen. No other player at his position ever truly had an all-around arsenal comparable to that of the Denver Nuggets superstar.

If there is one area of Jokić's game that truly stands out above the rest, it would be his passing ability. He has proven himself to not only be the greatest passing big man of all time, but one of the greatest passers ever, point-blank.

3 LeBron James

The Chosen One has made for an excellent viewing experience

Watching an older version of LeBron James makes it easy to forget just how ridiculous of an athlete he was during his younger days.

LeBron James – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 7.5 APG 7.4 FG% 50.6 TS% 58.9

James was an absolute highlight reel during the athletic prime of his career. It is difficult to find a player who was as fun to watch as The Akron Hammer was on the open court.

James' athleticism also extended to the defensive side of the basketball court. There were few things more exciting to watch than a well-timed chasedown block from King James. Unless one were to ask Andre Igoudala.

2 Stephen Curry

A revolutionary player who remains a spectacle to watch to this day

Most people reading this would have had the pleasure of watching Stephen Curry throughout his NBA career. That leaves very little need to justify his inclusion and high rank on this list.

Stephen Curry – Career Highlights Category Stat PPG 24.8 APG 6.4 FG% 47.3 3P% 42.6 TS% 62.6

Curry is obviously the greatest shooter of all time. However, it is the wide array and degree of difficulty with which he can hit those shots that can leave one breathless watching him.

Curry would take a lot of shots that one could easily view as a 'bad shot.' However, the fact of the matter is that it was never a bad shot for him.

1 Kyrie Irving

The smoothest offensive game that one will ever see

There are a lot of things that can be said about Kyrie Irving . For all that talk, though, it is hard to deny that he plays some of the most aesthetically pleasing basketball that one will ever see.

Kyrie Irving – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 23.6 APG 5.7 FG% 47.4 3P% 39.3 TS% 58.3

Irving is so unbelievably skilled as a scorer that it is mind-boggling to see some of the things he is capable of on the basketball court. There has truly never been a player that makes scoring look as smooth as he does on his best day.

No matter the lens one watches basketball with, it is tough to argue against the fact that Irving is an absolute wizard with the basketball in his hands.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.