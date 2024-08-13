Highlights The NBA In-Season Tournament format won over critics with thrilling games and special courts.

LeBron James' Lakers won the first In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas.

Exciting matchups like Knicks vs 76ers and Mavericks vs Warriors will set the stage for another exciting edition of the IST.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is back after seeing great success in its introduction during the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite initial criticism from fans and players alike, the new tournament format quickly grew on hoops lovers with exhilarating action and cool new features, including custom IST courts for every team .

LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers emerged as the victors of the first edition of the In-Season Tournament, defeating the Indiana Pacers in the final in Las Vegas in early December.

The groups have been set for the 2024-25 edition of the event, and on Tuesday, the NBA announced the schedule for the group stage, revealing a number of tantalizing matchups in the opening rounds of play.

Related Predicting the Outcomes For Each 2024 NBA Cup Group Identifying the team to beat in each of the six In-Season Tournament groups.

Here are the most intriguing group stage games for the upcoming In-Season Tournament, which tip-off on Nov. 12.

1 New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers – Nov. 12

Battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights

This year's In-Season Tournament is set to tip-off with some fireworks between two championship contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks on the opening night of the tournament, starting festivities off with a bang. The star-studded squads have developed a rivalry over the past year, fueled by a fiery first round series in the 2024 playoffs, which the Knicks won 4-2.

New York has its eyes on the prize this year after a huge offseason, during which they re-signed a number of core players , and swung a blockbuster trade for star wing Mikal Bridges .

Knicks vs 76ers - 2023-24 H2H 01/05/2024 NYK @ PHI 128-92 02/22/2024 NYK @ PHI 110-96 03/10/2024 PHI @ NYK 79-73 03/12/2024 PHI @ NYK 106-79

The 76ers, meanwhile, feel like they have some unfinished business entering the 2024-25 campaign. Embiid had a dominant, MVP-worthy season that was shortened by injuries, and burgeoning superstar Tyrese Maxey is expected to take yet another step in his astronomical rise to greatness.

2 Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors – Nov. 12

Klay Thompson returns to the Bay

Following the bout in Philly is another blockbuster event in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Northern California to take on the Golden State Warriors in what is slated to be Klay Thompson 's first game back at Chase Center. Thompson was the subject of a sign-and-trade between the Warriors and Mavericks, ending his legendary 13-year run in Golden State, which included four championships.

Mavericks vs Warriors - 2023-24 H2H 12/30/2023 DAL @ GSW 132-122 03/13/2024 GSW @ DAL 109-99 04/02/2024 DAL @ GSW 100-104 04/05/2024 GSW @ DAL 106-108

The Mavericks, fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, will be motivated to prove their worth as a contender once again, and taking on a Western Conference staple like the Warriors will be a good early test in their journey back to the mountaintop.

Stephen Curry , meanwhile, is sure to attack the 2024-25 campaign with the ferocity we're used to seeing from the elite sniper, fresh off some legendary performances in Team USA's quest for a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

3 Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks – Nov. 22

Bucks looking for revenge over Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will renew their rivalry when they face off in the In-Season Tournament in late November.

The Pacers not only dominated the season series with the Bucks — going 4-1 against their Eastern Conference rival — but Tyrese Haliburton and Co. eliminated Milwaukee from the postseason in the first round, taking the series in six games.

The Pacers even defeated the Bucks in the semifinal of the In-Season Tournament to book their ticket to the final, led by a supercharged fourth quarter effort by Haliburton.

Pacers vs Bucks - 2023-24 H2H 11/09/2023 MIL @ IND 124-126 12/07/2023 (IST) IND @ MIL 128-119 12/13/2023 MIL @ IND 140-126 01/01/2024 IND @ MIL 122-113 01/03/2024 MIL @ IND 130-142

Milwaukee's only win over Indiana last season was drenched in drama, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo's viral pursuit of the game ball after dropping a career-high — and franchise record — 64 points.

This one is bound to be a heated affair.