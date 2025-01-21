As always, it has been an unbelievably unpredictable Premier League season, producing a lot of entertainment for fans across the country. The rise of Liverpool under Arne Slot to become title favourites has shocked many, currently six points clear of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest with a game in hand.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have been tremendous this season, exciting many with their direct rise to prominence this campaign, competing for European places. Manchester City have fallen off a cliff in relation to their usual standards, with the four-in-a-row champions suffering six defeats and only winning 11 of their 22 games this season. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have endured painful campaigns to date.

Among all of this drama and excitement lie 16 more match weeks of football, and in this article, we will be taking a closer look at the top 10 players this season that are bringing the most enjoyment to football fans across the country.

Ranking Factors:

How likely they are to get people to specifically watch a game

How often they're able to produce a moment of great skill

Do they bring something fresh and exciting to the Premier League?

10 Morgan Rogers

Club: Aston Villa

A player who has taken the Premier League by storm since his arrival in January last season, Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of the league's best young talents. His powerful driving runs through midfield are reminiscent of Ruben Loftus-Cheek striding through the midfield, carrying the ball a distance using his upper body strength. This ability to drive through the midfield and make intelligent runs behind the striker makes him one of the most exciting players in the division to watch.

His tactical flexibility and versatility have also made him very useful to Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery, as the Spaniard often tweaks how his team sets up from game to game. Either off the left or through the middle, Rogers' performances in Claret and Blue at only the age of 22 have got fans wondering just how far he can take his career.

Morgan Rogers' 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 21 Goals/Assists 6/4 Expected Goals/Assists 3.7/4.4 Key Passes 29 Shot-Creating Actions 64 Goal-Creating Actions 9

9 Liam Delap

Club: Ipswich Town

Another young talent that has emerged onto the scene at Premier League level is Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, who has been a handful up top for the Tractor Boys so far this season. His tall and wide frame provides him with the strength to hold off defenders, but he is also technically proficient and has great running power. This combination of attributes makes him a little bit more of a throwback striker, who is very comfortable in battles with centre-backs and holding the ball up for his side.

Outperforming his expected goals by 1.8, Delap has also been clinical in front of goal this season, shooting with great technique and generating power in his strikes. At the age of 21, Delap has become one of the highly rated young strikers in the Premier League and has been a very entertaining addition to the league this season.

Liam Delap's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 19 Goals/Assists 8/2 Expected Goals/Assists 6.4/1.6 Key Passes 17 Shot-Creating Actions 41 Goal-Creating Actions 5

8 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club: Liverpool

While some may hyperfocus on his defending, one aspect of Trent Alexander-Arnold's game that makes him a joy to watch for Liverpool is his creativity and range of passing. Either from deep areas or in a wide full-back position, the quality that the 26-year-old possesses in his wand of a right foot, cannot be described well enough by superlatives. Setting up attacks with long balls over the opposition's backline, switching the ball to the opposite flank, or delivering crosses into the box, Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly the most entertaining full-back the Premier League has ever beheld.

Therefore, it's not surprising that there have been persistent rumours this season about a possible transfer to Real Madrid, given that the full-back's contract expires at the end of the season. Nevertheless, Trent Alexander-Arnold's passing range and quality have been a consistent outlet for Liverpool over many seasons, and this season has been no different.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 20 Goals/Assists 1/5 Expected Goals/Assists 0.9/5.8 Key Passes 41 Shot-Creating Actions 73 Goal-Creating Actions 9

7 Amad Diallo

Club: Manchester United

A player who has burst onto the scene for Manchester United in one of the most difficult times in the club's history, Amad Diallo, has been the beacon of hope for the Red Devils this campaign. Not allowed to showcase his talent regularly under former boss Erik ten Hag, Diallo's name has been on every Premier League fan's lips since Ruben Amorim was appointed on November 1st.

The Ivorian's work rate and tenacity are unmatched, and combined with his technical ability and eye for a goal, Amad's been a breath of fresh air at Old Trafford. Scoring vital goals against Manchester City and Liverpool, and a 12-minute hat trick to turn the game on its head against Southampton, not only has he provided quality but also game-changing performances.

Amad Diallo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 20 Goals/Assists 6/6 Expected Goals/Assists 4.0/3.4 Key Passes 33 Shot-Creating Actions 73 Goal-Creating Actions 16

6 Dejan Kulusevski

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

A player who has come on leaps and bounds this season for Tottenham Hotspur, despite their dreadful run in the league so far, is Dejan Kulusevski. One of the most enjoyable players to watch, Kulusevski's ball-carrying and dribbling abilities are enough to cause any defender in the division a headache. Exemplified by his deft, dinked finish over the heads of the entire Everton backline, the Swedish international oozes quality whenever he has the ball at his feet.

Comfortable playing from the right-hand side or through the middle of the pitch, Kulusevski's tactical flexibility and intelligence are standout qualities of his game. Arguably one of the players of the season so far this campaign, Kulusevki's performances for the Lillywhites have won them many points, and you'd dread to think of where they would be without him.

Dejan Kulusevski's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 22 Goals/Assists 6/4 Expected Goals/Assists 3.4/5.5 Key Passes 56 Shot-Creating Actions 111 Goal-Creating Actions 9

5 Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

Suffering a nasty hamstring injury, Arsenal have noticeably suffered without their star boy, Bukayo Saka. The lack of creativity that the Gunners are currently lacking is no coincidence, as before his injury, Saka racked up a tally of 10 assists in the Premier League, leading many to question if he could topple the 20-assist record. Saka's ability to go on the inside and the outside of fullbacks just as comfortably makes him unpredictable, and his delivery from wide areas is first-class.

Also possessing the rapid speed to run in behind, Saka has many weapons in his arsenal that can be used to cause opposition problems. An uncommonly talked about area of his game, which is also a big strength of his, is defending and tracking back for his side, helping his fullback out of possession. All-round, Saka is one of the most dangerous and exciting players to watch when fit, with Arsenal desperate to get him back as soon as possible.

Bukayo Saka's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 16 Goals/Assists 5/10 Expected Goals/Assists 4.2/5.8 Key Passes 42 Shot-Creating Actions 89 Goal-Creating Actions 21

4 Matheus Cunha

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

One of the key men who provide Wolverhampton Wanderers fans with the belief that they can avoid the drop, Matheus Cunha has carried his side on his back at times this season. The Brazilian is a maverick, providing great entertainment not only for Wolves fans but also for football fans across the country. His ball-carrying abilities, using his upper body strength, eye for a pass, and ability to finish in a variety of situations have led to him attaining one of the best goal-contribution rates in the league.

Doing all of this in a relegation-battling team and encroaching into his prime years at 25, Cunha has put his name up there as one of the best players in the division. Now in his second year of impressive performances and numbers at the Molineux, it seems only a matter of time before some of Europe's elite come sniffing around for his services.

Matheus Cunha's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 20 Goals/Assists 10/4 Expected Goals/Assists 4.4/5.7 Key Passes 34 Shot-Creating Actions 70 Goal-Creating Actions 8

3 Alexander Isak

Club: Newcastle United

Another top talent who has continued to impress in the Premier League is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. The Swede's qualities are undeniable, announcing himself on the scene as one of the best strikers in the world with his phenomenal return of 46 goals in 72 appearances for the Magpies. Able to play from the left or as a lone striker, Isak's ability to pick up the ball in deeper areas and drive past defenders is mesmerising to watch in full flight.

The style in which he carries the ball and finishes off chances has drawn comparisons with former Arsenal and Premier League great Thierry Henry. The graceful manner in which he plays the game and his overall dazzling ability make football fans much more likely to switch on a Newcastle United match.

Alexander Isak's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 20 Goals/Assists 15/5 Expected Goals/Assists 12.6/3.7 Key Passes 33 Shot-Creating Actions 67 Goal-Creating Actions 9

2 Cole Palmer

Club: Chelsea

A sparkling diamond in what has been a relatively poor Chelsea side since he arrived at the age of 22, Cole Palmer has carried the club on his back since his arrival last season. Contributing to 53 goals in 54 matches for the Blues since the beginning of the last campaign, Palmer has become one of the most highly rated players on the planet. For a man under an enormous amount of pressure, Palmer's carefree attitude and ice-cold composure on the pitch have led to him earning himself the nickname 'Cold Palmer.'

Using his technical skill to manipulate the ball to his desire and attaining the vision to pick out passes for his teammates, Palmer is the link in this Chelsea side that keeps them ticking. Scoring goals, assisting teammates, and displaying wonderful pieces of individual skill to beat a man, Palmer is simply a joy to watch consistently.

Cole Palmer's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 21 Goals/Assists 14/6 Expected Goals/Assists 11.8/7.8 Key Passes 58 Shot-Creating Actions 116 Goal-Creating Actions 11

1 Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

The most in-form player in world football this season, Mohamed Salah, has somehow managed to improve on the already world-class levels of performances he has displayed for Liverpool over many seasons. Playing as a wide playmaker in this current Liverpool side, Salah has mastered the art of finding his teammates and arriving in the box to finish off chances. The Egyptian is currently leading the charts as both the top goalscorer and the top assister in the league.

In December, Salah set the record for the most goals and assists (13) in a single month ever recorded in the Premier League and also became the first player to ever hit more than 10 goals and 10 assists before Christmas. His efficiency in possession at always finding the right pass and his intelligence at finding pockets of space are first-class, and with the current firing rate he is on, he could be set to break every record in the book and potentially even win a Ballon d'Or.

Mohamed Salah's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 21 Goals/Assists 18/13 Expected Goals/Assists 17.0/9.0 Key Passes 49 Shot-Creating Actions 99 Goal-Creating Actions 16

All statistics gathered from FBref. Correct as of 21-01-25.