Highlights Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders is the most expensive NFL match of 2024 at $601.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers is the second highest at $587.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs is the third highest at $529.

When thinking of an expensive NFL outing, people usually envision it being the Super Bowl or a big-time playoff game. However, teams also don't miss out on raising their in-game prices for specific regular season matchups.

Whether it's a rare showdown against the greatness of an interconference player or a big rivalry game with heightened stakes, owners will enhance selective regular season game prices to get the most bang for their buck,

This statement is validated through this year's 10 most expensive NFL regular season games to attend. All amounts are based on Vivid Seats' average sold price.

Related NFL Gets Big Win As Judge Overturns Sunday Ticket Jury Verdict The NFL has been cleared of more than $14 billion in damages thanks to Judge Gutierrez's controversial decision.

1 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders - (Week 6, Oct. 13) $601

The Raiders look to add their first win to the historic AFC rivalry as residents of Las Vegas.

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

At first glance, seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders as the most expensive 2024 NFL regular season showdown could be a bit of a shock. However, it makes sense when considering the showdown's historical significance, the game's location and the passion provided by both fanbases.

The Steelers vs. Raiders rivalry dates back to Steelers' running back Franco Harris’ "Immaculate Reception" in the 1972 AFC Divisional Round Playoffs. While the teams haven’t been against each other in the postseason since 1984, they have played each other in the regular season from 2020-2023.

Pittsburgh has had the edge this decade, winning two of the last three matchups. The Raiders haven’t beaten Pittsburgh inside their venue since leaving the Oakland Coliseum in 2018. With fiery head coach Antonio Pierce leading the charge, expect the Raiders to come with a purpose and put their latest victory in the historic rivalry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite being 1-2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers this decade, the Raiders own the all-time series with a 17-15 record.

2 Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers- (Week 7, Oct.20) $587

Last year's Super Bowl rematch will feature two well-rested teams in a Week 7 Sunday afternoon showdown.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It isn’t surprising that the second-most expensive 2024 NFL regular season game is the Super Bowl 58 rematch from this past February.

The last time these two teams matched up in the regular season, Brock Purdy wasn't the Niners' starting quarterback, Christian McCaffery played his first game with San Francisco, and Patrick Mahomes was en route to his 2022 NFL League MVP. The 49ers will also have a defacto bye themselves leading up to the game. They'll be nearly 10 days removed from their Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown versus their NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks.

3 Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs- (Week 1, Sept. 5) $529

Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson quarterback duel opens kickoff weekend.

Credit:Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last season’s AFC Championship Game will start this year's NFL season and feature the league's two recent Most Valuable Players. It's a fitting way to market itself towards the third-highest priced regular season game of 2024.

Mahomes 2022 and Jacksons 2023 MVP PFF Stats Players Offensive Grade Passing Grade Passer Rating Lamar Jackson 90.4 85.1 102.7 Patrick Mahomes 91.3 89.2 105.2

Baltimore will be trying to avenge last season’s heartbreak with a statement win against the team that knocked them out of the postseason. Mahomes will get to watch Kansas City's third Super Bowl banner raised high before going head-to-head against a talented defense that was the NFL’s best in 2023.

From the pregame storylines to the talent on the field, this opening night showcase provides a huge bang for its buck.

4 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders- (Week 9, Oct. 27) $484

Chiefs play Raiders for the first time since 2023 Christmas Day upset.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs vs. Raiders rivalry hasn't been consistently competitive throughout the Patrick Mahomes era, but it’s still an AFC West clash with historical significance. This time around, it’ll have some appealing storylines.

For starters, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has made it known that Mahomes is the head of the snake. He even went as far to say that the Raiders had created the “Patrick Mahomes Rules” to neutralize the three-time champion.

Mahomes Vs. 2023 Raiders' Defense Matchups PFF Offense Grade PFF Passing Grade Turnover-Worthy Plays Week 12 84.6 84.3 0 Week 16 31.4 30.5 5

Pierce's commentary was an ode to the franchise’s shocking 2023 Christmas Day upset of the Chiefs near the end of the regular season. The Week 9 game will be Kansas City's first time playing Las Vegas since that painful defeat.

Related Patrick Mahomes Responds To Raiders' 'Kermit The Frog' Video The Raiders posted a video that went viral earlier this week, with a Kermit puppet imitating Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs QB has now responded.

It will also be the Chiefs' first time playing inside Allegiant Stadium since their 2024 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

5 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Week 9, Oct. 27) $449

Niners match up with Cowboys for the fourth consecutive year.

The Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers rivalry defined the NFL 1990's. Four years later, two of the wealthiest NFL franchises will meet again for another football showcase.

The Niners own the all-time series 20-19-1, but they’ve dominated the Cowboys in the 2020's. They beat Dallas in the 2021 and 2022 postseasons before destroying them by 30-plus in September of the 2023 regular season.

This year's Week 9 game could have long-term playoff ramifications, and it may be Dak Prescott’s last game in the storied rivalry as the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback. Prescott hasn’t beaten the Niners on the road since his second season, and he has never beaten them when the Niners had a winning record.

Dak Prescott's Career Numbers vs 49ers Completion Percentage Passing Yards Per Game Touchdowns Interceptions 61.5 218.4 8 6

6 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 17, Christmas Day) $445

Chiefs play their second straight Christmas Day Game versus a rare AFC North road opponent.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Day showdown will be one of two NFL games available on the Netflix app. For in-person consumption, the game will be an early afternoon showdown at Acrisure Stadium featuring Patrick Mahomes against the Steelers defense.

The Chiefs haven’t played in Pittsburgh since Mahomes' second NFL start during the 2018 season. Times have severely changed since then, and Steeler Nation gets to witness the game’s best player for just the second time ever at their home stadium.

Mahomes' 2018 Road Start Versus The Steelers Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 82.1 326 6 0

There's also the potential allure of playoff ramifications as well. Kansas City could be aiming to wrap up homefield advantage in this game, while the Steelers could be jockeying for their playoff lives.

Christmas 2024 has the chance of giving a valuable present to either one of these franchises.

7 Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 5, Oct. 6) $430

A legendary NFL cross conference rivalry is reborn.

Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

One of the NFL’s most historic rivalries returns as the Cowboys and Steelers meet for the first time since the COVID-19 season on Sunday Night Football.

The showdown between the storied franchises will be the first in Pittsburgh since Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot were rookies during 2016.

Rookie Dak Prescott versus 2016 Steelers Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD:Int Ratio 68.8 319 2:0

Dallas currently owns the all-time series at 17-16, but Pittsburgh will be looking to even the score in the first Cowboys-Steelers football game in front of a packed house during the 2020's.

8 Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (Week 2, Sept. 15) $412

Broncos welcome a familiar AFC North foe to Mile High for their home opener.

Credit: © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos first home game of the new season will feature a storied franchise and their raucous fanbase, making it understandable why it’s the 8th most expensive football game this season.

This head-to-head could also serve as the home debut for rookie quarterback Bo Nix. With Pittsburgh potentially coming off of a Week 1 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons, they’ll be out to maximize a potential bounce back game in the Mile High City that can serve as a quality confidence booster for their team.

The Steelers will battle the Broncos in Mile High for the first time this decade. Their last two matchups during the 2020's were in Pittsburgh.

9 Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders (Week 4, Sept. 29) $389

Browns visit Allegiant Stadium for the first time.

10 New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (Week 13, Nov.28) $357

The Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Game features a familiar divisional foe.

The Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day has become a franchise tradition. For the second time in three years, the The Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day has become a franchise tradition. For the second time in three years, the New York Giants will take part in the experience by being the Cowboys' Turkey Day opponent. The game itself will likely not be appealing, because both franchises are projected to go in different directions. Dallas will potentially be building for a playoff run while the Giants will likely be finishing up on the final season of Daniel Jones at quarterback . Yet, due to holiday tradition and the NFL markets involved, this event has still garnered a top-10 NFL regular season game price tag.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.