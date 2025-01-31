Twice a year, every year, an unthinkable amount of money is splashed across the football landscape in its summer and winter transfer windows.

Whilst a lot of spending goes on all over Europe, such as the Premier League and La Liga - two of the most expensive leagues in world football - the Saudi Pro League has since flexed its own muscles, splurging huge amounts to attract players to join their teams.

With Britain having produced world-class talent over the years, especially of late, players have seen their market value skyrocket in-line with inflation, with teams competing with each other to land the next major stars in football. As such, some of the most recent moves have seen players gather at the top of this list, which details the 10 British players who have had the highest combined transfer fees throughout their careers.

Some names are expected, having made one or two big money transfers, whilst others have made a plethora of moves in their careers to see their names land on this list.

10 Danny Ings - £64.5 million

Bournemouth - Burnley - Liverpool - Southampton - Aston Villa - West Ham

Danny Ings comes in at the 10th-most expensive British player in football history, simply due to how many permanent moves he has made in his lengthy career - five in total.

His most expensive move came later on in his career when he signed for Aston Villa from Southampton in a deal worth £25 million. But whilst his move to Villa Park was lauded as an excellent one, he couldn't quite hit the heights that he did when the St Mary's Stadium was his home, scoring just 14 times in 52 appearances.

As a result Villa sold him to West Ham United two years later for a fee of just £15 million, where he still plies his trade today, though he has just nine goal involvements in 67 outings. This is a far cry from the 89 goals and 24 assists he had in 230 appearances when at both Southampton and Burnley combined.

9 Jadon Sancho - £81 million

Manchester City U18 - Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United

Having come up through the youth ranks at both Watford and Manchester City, Jadon Sancho joined Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an estimated £8 million, having shown tremendous potential as a teenager. Having shone there, where, in 146 appearances, he netted 54 times and assisted 67 more goals, Manchester United came calling, and paid £73 million to acquire his services.

However, his time at Old Trafford was not an enjoyable one for Sancho, who would see limited playing time, and a public fall-out with then-manager Erik ten Hag which saw him out of contention for squad selection.

After just 83 appearances for the Red Devils, and 18 goal involvements, Sancho secured a loan move to Chelsea in the 2024 summer transfer window, where he has become a regular under Enzo Maresca, and has two goals and six assists in 19 outings so far.

8 Dominic Solanke - £84 million

Liverpool - Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur

A product of Chelsea's youth academy, after making just one appearance for the senior team, and a loan spell at Vitesse, Dominic Solanke was in search of playing time in England, and thus made the switch to Liverpool at the end of his contract

However, a similar trend followed, with him making just 27 appearances for the Reds, netting just once, and, as such, he was once again on the move, this time to Bournemouth. This would be a career-defining move, with him helping them get promotion back into the top flight in 2022, scoring 29 goals that season, and then in the 2023-24 campaign, he wound up scoring 19 goals, which was the fourth-most goals scored in the league. He cost the Cherries just £19 million.

This prompted Tottenham Hotspur - who had lost Harry Kane the season prior and were in dire need of a centre-forward - to splash £65 million on him, and since then, he has gone on to impress, contributing to 17 goals in 29 appearances and counting.

7 Harry Kane - £86.4 million

Tottenham Hotspur - Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has made just one permanent transfer in his career, having done so in 2023 when he swapped north London for German juggernauts Bayern Munich.

This move wasn't cheap for the Bundesliga outfit, who had to part ways with an estimated €100 million (£86.4 million), but it is one which has paid dividends, with the striker finding his form from the outset, with him having scored 68 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions, whilst he has also added a further 22 assists.

This consistent form and striking prowess is exactly what he showed at Spurs, where he left the club as their all-time leading goalscorer, having fired in 280 goals and 61 assists in 435 appearances, making him one of the very best Premier League goalscorers of all-time.

6 Gareth Bale - £95 million

Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur - Real Madrid

Spurs signed Gareth Bale from Southampton for an initial £5 million, though there was thought to be an additional £5 million in add-ons. Back then, he was deployed as a left-back, and didn't exactly look as though he would become one of the best players of his generation.

However, at Tottenham, he was moved up into a more advanced attacking role, and the Welshman never looked back. Having torn up the Premier League as a winger with his pace, he announced himself on the European stage with a stellar performance at the San Siro against Inter Milan where he scored a hat-trick. This put him on the map on the biggest club stage of them all, and a few years later, he would secure a then-world record move to Real Madrid, worth £85 million.

Bale would go on to win five Champions Leagues, one of which he scored a stunning brace against Liverpool in the final, as well as a myriad of other trophies, and finished his career having amassed 317 goal involvements in 554 games, seeing him hailed as one of the greatest right-wingers of all time.

5 Raheem Sterling - £96.5 million

Liverpool - Manchester City - Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has spent his entire senior career playing in the Premier League, and has made the rounds playing for four of the 'Big Six' clubs.

Making his Liverpool debut at just 17-years-old, Sterling showcased his potential very early on, and would score and assist 40 times in 129 appearances in all competitions before sealing a big-money move to Man City worth £49 million. There, he would become a focal point of their attack, scoring 131 times and assisting a further 73 goals in 339 appearances on his way to winning 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles and five League Cups.

After seven seasons in Manchester where he established himself as one of the best right-wingers in Premier League history, Sterling favoured a move back to his hometown of London, and signed with Chelsea for a £47.5 million transfer fee in the summer of 2022. Unfortunately, he has unable to show the form he displayed for the Cityzens, and after 81 appearances, in which he had 19 goals and 12 assists, he was loaned out to Arsenal, where he has appeared to have regressed further, recording just a single goal and two assists in 16 appearances.

4 Harry Maguire - £99.5 million

Sheffield United - Hull City - Leicester City - Manchester United

Harry Maguire's £80 transfer to Man United in 2019 sent shockwaves around the footballing world. But before his monumental move, he had made a few - much cheaper - moves around England, moving to Hull City from Sheffield United for £2.5 million, before moving to Leicester City in 2017 for a transfee fee worth £17 million.

Having been a stalwart in defence for the Foxes, where he had nine goal contributions, 12 blocked shots and 15 clean sheets in 69 league appearances, and impressive performances at the 2018 World Cup, he very quickly emerged as one of England's brighest centre-back options.

But his £80 million price tag was still debated, as it saw him become the most expensive defender in history, surpassing that of Virgil van Dijk's £75 million move to Liverpool in 2018. Unlike van Dijk, Maguire hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations - often made a scapegoat at Old Trafford - but has since found some form again under new Man United manager, Ruben Amorim.

3 Jack Grealish - £100 million

Aston Villa - Manchester City

Jack Grealish is another on this list who makes the top 10 solely on one move. Having been the pillar of his boyhood club, Aston Villa, where he captained them back to promotion into the Premier League,

the Three Lions star made 213 total appearances for the Villans, recording 73 goal involvements. He received a lot of interest from around the country, but decided Manchester City was his next destination, and secured the move in a deal worth £100 million back in 2021.

Whilst he was part of the squad under Pep Guardiola who which won the treble in 2022/23, Grealish has struggled to become a regular feature in the side, and has just 38 goal involvements in 147 appearances in all competitions, which has seen him dubbed as 'overrated'.

2 Declan Rice - £105 million

West Ham United - Arsenal

Declan Rice joined Grealish as the only two British players in history to surpass the £100 million transfer fee mark in one transfer, when he made the switch across London from West Ham United to Arsenal. The reason he surpasses his England teammate on this list is because there was also a reported £5 million in add-ons.

Having spent his entire career at West Ham, the former captain capped off his time with the east London outfit with a UEFA Europa Conference League trophy - the club's first European trophy since 1965.

Since making the switch to the Emirates, Rice has played a pivotal role in the midfield of Mikel Arteta's side as they have sought to challenge for the Premier League title, finishing as runners-up in his first season at the club, and still on-course to challenge this season, as of writing.

1 Jude Bellingham - £111.3 million

Birmingham City - Borussia Dortmund - Real Madrid

There is no doubting that Jude Bellingham is a generational talent, and this was spotted early by Birmingham City. After allowing their star talent to leave for Dortmund in a deal worth a recorded £25 million - the biggest ever transfer fee for a 17-year-old - the West Midlands club opted to retire his No. 22 jersey.

At the time, it felt strange as to why they did that, but he would show why on the European stage, recording 49 goal involvements in 132 league appearances from midfield for the German side, and cemented himself as one of the best young players in world football.

Still only a teenager, Real Madrid wanted a hand in the action, and paid Dortmund an initial fee of £88.5 million for the then-19-year-old, though the deal had the potential to surpass £115 million, making him one of the most valuable footballers in the world.

Now 21-years-old, Bellingham has been crucial to Los Blancos' recent success, having recorded 56 goal involvements in 72 outings, which was pivotal to their La Liga victory and Champions League success last season, and now considered one of the best midfielders in world football, he has made his £88.5 million price tag look a bargain.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 31/01/2025.