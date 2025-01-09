Summary GIVEMESPORT ranks 10 most expensive British football signings, with Jack Grealish topping at £97.5m.

Bargains in the football market are rare; clubs are willing to pay high fees and salaries for top players.

From Raheem Sterling to Mason Mount, costly transfers come with high expectations, injuries, and performance struggles often following.

In a football world increasingly focused on the financial aspect, the markets have become the most important periods of the season for clubs. It's an opportunity for clubs to strengthen their squads with millions. Many millions.

These days, bargains are increasingly rare and the best players are snapped up at a premium. This is particularly true of British representatives, whose services are in demand all over the world.

And while there are few clubs capable of meeting both the transfer fee requirements of the seller and the salary demands of the player, some don't hesitate to break out the chequebook to secure the latter's services. In this article, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 10 most expensive British signings in football history.

Most Expensive British Signings in Football History Rank Player Nationality From To Year Transfer fee (in £) 1. Jack Grealish England Aston Villa Manchester City 2021 97.5m 2. Declan Rice England West Ham United Arsenal 2023 96.7m 3. Jude Bellingham England Borussia Dortmund Real Madrid 2023 93.7m 4. Gareth Bale Wales Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid 2013 83.8m 5. Harry Kane England Tottenham Hotspur Bayern Munich 2023 78.8m 6. Harry Maguire England Leicester City Manchester United 2019 72.1m 7. Jadon Sancho England Borussia Dortmund Manchester United 2021 70.5m 8. Dominic Solanke England AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 2024 53.3m 9. Mason Mount England Chelsea Manchester United 2023 53.2m 10. Raheem Sterling England Liverpool Manchester City 2015 52.8m

10 Raheem Sterling — £52.8m

Liverpool to Manchester City (2015)

Nationality: England

England Man City appearances: 339

339 Goals (Assists): 131 (73)

We might tend to forget it, but Raheem Sterling's transfer from Liverpool to Manchester City did not come without controversy. A three-way communication war — between the club, the player and his agent — saw the Skyblues management take advantage of the situation to lure the England winger to the Etihad Stadium.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean they didn't have to pay a high price. Quite the contrary, in fact. So much so, in fact, that the Kingston-born winger became the most expensive English player of all time, ahead of Andy Carroll. An investment that Sterling's performances during his City years finally justified.

9 Mason Mount — £53.2m

Chelsea to Manchester United (2023)

Nationality: England

England Man Utd appearances: 32

32 Goal (Assist): 1 (1)

Whatever the player or his pedigree, when a club invests more than £53.2m in a transfer, it inevitably has high expectations. In this case, it has to be said that Mason Mount has not — yet — managed to live up to those expectations. A Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, the attacking midfielder is widely recognised as a fine talent.

But the theory is far different from the reality on the pitch. The 32 Manchester United appearances (14 starts) made by the England international (36 caps, 5 goals) are one of the most concrete examples. Admittedly, this adventure has not been made any easier by the number of injuries Mount has picked up since arriving at Old Trafford in 2023. Let's hope he finally manages to shake them off.

8 Dominic Solanke — £53.3m

AFC Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur (2024)

Nationality: England

England Tottenham Hotspur appearances: 26

26 Goals (Assists): 11 (5)

Dominic Solanke has always been regarded as a genuine talent. It is no coincidence that the prestigious names of Chelsea and Liverpool appear on his CV. However, for a variety of reasons, these clubs did not give him the opportunity to prove his worth.

And it was finally with Bournemouth, first in the Championship and then in the Premier League, where the striker exploded onto the European scene. And in a role that far exceeded the expectations inherent in his position. All of which prompted Tottenham to finally shell out the princely sum of £53.3m to make him the most expensive player in the club's history.

7 Jadon Sancho — £70.5m

Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United (2021)

Nationality: England

England Man Utd appearances: 83

83 Goals (Assists): 12 (6)

As everyone knows, quality comes at a high price. And to say that Jadon Sancho is a player who possesses it in abundance is no exaggeration. In fact, it is what prompted Manchester United to add up the zeros in 2021 to snatch him from Borussia Dortmund, where he had already conquered the Bundesliga. Unfortunately for him, his adventure at Old Trafford was a very different story.

After an average first season (five goals, three assists), his falling out with coach Erik ten Hag finally sounded the death knell for a marriage that everyone had hoped would be a happy one. And given what he has shown this season in the colours of Chelsea, whom he joined in the summer of 2024 on loan with a compulsory purchase option, Red Devils fans have every reason to be frustrated by the turn of events.

6 Harry Maguire — £72.1m

Leicester City to Manchester United (2021)