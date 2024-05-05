Highlights Raheem Sterling has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea after leaving Manchester City for a massive fee of £50m.

Transfers are a key part of modern football, and the English game is very much wrapped up in that world. In every window, both summer and winter, millions are spent on new signings coming in and out of the Premier League and other top divisions.

Long gone are the days when £1.2m would help you land a player of Eric Cantona's quality. Barcelona, for instance, gave roughly 10 times that amount to Liverpool and ended up with one of the biggest flops in football history: Phillipe Coutinho.

But what are the 10 most expensive English transfers of all time? And were they good signings or not?

10 Raheem Sterling: £48m

Manchester City to Chelsea (2022/23)

When all is said and done, Raheem Sterling may be able to stake a claim at being one of the best wingers in Premier League history. After all, he has four titles to his name, as well as over 100 goals and nearly 400 appearances.

However, his best form came with Manchester City, and then Liverpool before that. Since arriving at Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for around £50m, the Englishman has failed to deliver the same sort of consistency as he showed at the Etihad. He can't be blamed for all the Todd Boehly-led chaos around him, but as a senior player at Stamford Bridge, he's not really stood up to be counted for the Blues when they've needed him.

Transfer Rating: 5/10

Raheem Sterling at Chelsea Games 78 Goals 17 Assists 12 Honours 0

9 Ben White: £50m

Brighton to Arsenal (2021/22)

When Arsenal spent £50m ahead of the 2021/22, eyebrows were raised over how much money had been spent on a relatively unknown defender from Brighton. Mikel Arteta had his heart set on the Englishman, though, and it's become clear why ever since.

Establishing himself in the team as a centre-back, Ben White's transformation into both an overlapping and inverting right-back has been astonishing to see in the past two seasons, with the Gunners developing into genuine title challengers in the same period. The north London club have one of the tightest defences in the league, and are also the most threatening team in the division from set-pieces – with the 26-year-old at the heart of that success in both areas.

Transfer Rating: 8/10

Ben White at Arsenal Games 131 Goals 6 Assists 10 Clean Sheets 56 Honours 0

8 Raheem Sterling: £54.4m

Liverpool to Manchester City (2015/16)

For the second time, Sterling features on this list – this time it's for his £54.4m move from Liverpool to Manchester City in 2015. Fascinatingly, when adjusted to modern times for inflation, the fee climbs to almost £130m but it's fair to say City got value for money however you look at it.

While he wasn't quite as impactful as the likes of David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, Sterling's role in the incredibly successful team should not be overlooked. The winger was a reliable source of goals and assists on the flank for the Manchester outfit, and won numerous honours at the Etihad.

Transfer Rating: 8/10

Raheem Sterling at Manchester City Games 339 Goals 131 Assists 73 Honours Premier League (x4), FA Cup (x1), League Cup (x5)

7 Mason Mount: £59.4m

Chelsea to Manchester United (2023/24)

It's fair to say that Mason Mount has not proven to be good value for money since arriving at Old Trafford. Taking on the famous number seven shirt, and arriving from a major Premier League rival, big things were expected of the 25-year-old but Erik ten Hag has seen very little to justify the transfer outlay so far.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea, Mount has the ability to run games from midfield with his work-rate, understanding of the game, and technical ability. He could still come good for Manchester United but has looked like an awkward fit for the Red Devils so far. Injuries are to blame, in part, so don't write him off just yet.

Transfer Rating: 4/10

Mason Mount at Manchester United Games 18 Goals 1 Assists 1 Honours 0

6 Jadon Sancho: £72.6m

Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United (2021/22)

Jadon Sancho was once one of the most exciting young talents in the game. After dazzling as a bit abroad, Manchester United happily splashed over £70m on the Englishman. he's not looked the same, however, since that move from Borussia Dortmund in the 2021/22 season.

The winger scored 16 goals and picked up 20 assists in his final season with the German club. In his debut campaign at Man United, he mustered just eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists). Things then went from bad to worse as he publically fell out with Ten Hag, which resulted in a loan move back to Dortmund. It seems his future now lies away from Old Trafford.

Transfer Rating: 3/10

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United Games 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Honours League Cup (x1)

5 Harry Maguire: £74.4m

Leicester City to Manchester United (2019/20)

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United off the back of a fine season with Leicester City have also shone at international level with England at the World Cup one year prior. The fee eclipsed the world-record paid for a defender when Liverpool bought Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75m but it's safe to say he hasn't reached the same levels as the Dutchman.

It's hard to rate Maguie because he's shown remarkable resilience to sink so slow, lose the fans, and then bounce back up to become one of the club's more reliable defenders. Even so, for a player who cost so much, his time at Old Trafford has been packed full of inconsistency – even if the chaotic environment at the club hasn't exactly allowed many players to thrive.

Transfer Rating: 6/10

Harry Maguire at Man United Games 206 Goals 11 Assists 7 Clean Sheets 97 Honours League Cup (x1)

4 Harry Kane: £81.2m

Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich (2023/24)

You never quite know how an English player will get on overseas, but in the case of Harry Kane, it always felt likely that his goalscoring feats would translate to Germany. And with over 40 goals in his debut season, it's fair to say he has not disappointed.

Despite his brilliant campaign, his arrival at Bayern Munich coincides with their Bundesliga domination coming to an end. Indeed, after 11 consecutive title wins, Bayer Leverkusen finally put an end to that dominance in 2024. If Kane can win major honours at his new club, however, his transfer rating will likely jump to 9/10 if not higher. But for now, he gets an 8/10.

Transfer Rating: 8/10

Harry Kane at Bayern Munich Games 44 Goals 44 Assists 11 Honours 0

3 Jude Bellingham: £88m

Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (2023/24)

Talking of Englishman abroad, Jude Bellingham's time in Spain so far has been simply remarkable. The 20-year-old looks to the manner born at Real Madrid and he's already got the silverware to back it up.

Indeed, proving to be worth every penny of his transfer fee, the former Borussia Dortmund star has scored huge goals – including two El Classico winners in La Liga – firing Los Blancos to a league title with four games to spare. For a player still so young, he's handled the pressure of a Galactico move with unerring confidence.

Transfer Rating: 9/10

Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid Games 38 Goals 22 Assists 10 Honours La Liga (x1), Spanish Super Cup (x1)

2 Declan Rice: £99.7m

West Ham United to Arsenal (2023/24)

Some people felt Arsenal overpaid for Declan Rice when they picked him up for around £100m from West Ham United in the summer of 2023. His new set of fans now sing 'Declan Rice, we got him half price,' which tells you all you need to know about how well he's played.

He's been so good for Arsenal, in fact, if they can win the Premier League he may well scoop the Player of the Season award. Having added goals and assists to his game, to go alongside his already long-established defensive midfield qualities, the Englishman looks set to excel in north London for years to come.

Transfer Rating: 8/10

Declan Rice at Arsenal Games 49 Goals 7 Assists 10 Honours 0

1 Jack Grealish: £100.5m

Aston Villa to Manchester City (2021/22)

Manchester City paid the £100m release clause in Jack Grealish's contract to bring him in from Aston Villa but they haven't quite got the maverick winger many thought they signed. Instead, Pep Guardiola has moulded the Englishman into a more conservative, ball-retaining, structure-providing outlet on the flank.

For some, this is enough to suggest the transfer has been a bit of a disappointment. Others, however, will keenly point out that he played a pivotal role in the club's historic treble-winning campaign, with 50 appearances that term (and 16 goal contributions). The truth is, he fails somewhere in between – certainly not a flop, but perhaps not quite the dazzling £100m player most expected to see at the Etihad.

Transfer Rating: 7/10

Jack Grealish at Man City Games 125 Goals 14 Assists 18 Honours Premier League (x2), Champions League (x2), FA Cup (x1), Club World Cupp (x1)

All figures and stats via Transfermarkt as of (05/05/24).