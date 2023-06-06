Highlights The summer transfer window was unusual, with Saudi Arabian clubs attracting top stars and Chelsea acquiring numerous young players, resulting in skyrocketing transfer fees.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo were sold for over £100 million, indicating that acquiring the best players in the world will come at an even higher cost.

A study by the CIES Football Observatory ranks the most expensive footballers, with Kylian Mbappe only 10th.

The 2023 summer transfer window was one of the most bizarre in recent memory. A wide array of the football world's most well-known stars were lured to Saudi Arabia owing to ludicrous contract offers, while Chelsea appeared determined to buy every young player in the whole of Europe.

With the likes of Todd Boehly prepared to spend extortionate amounts to attract the biggest talents in world football, it's meant transfer fees have gone through the roof. Indeed, it felt like only yesterday that Paul Pogba became the first ever £100 million player. Yet, that sort of sum feels like a pretty common occurrence in the football world now.

Defensive midfielders Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo moved for more than £100m in the most recent window with the latter becoming the most expensive Premier League. Given that £100m only seems to get you a 21-year-old midfielder with little over one year of Premier League experience, just imagine how much it will cost to sign the best players on the planet.

Well, fear not, because a study has ranked the 10 most expensive footballers in the world at present and their values are truly staggering. Indeed, without meaning to exaggerate too much, we're not even sure Boehly or any Saudi Arabian club owners could afford some of the names on this list.

The report, conducted by the CIES Football Observatory, looks at the highest transfer values for players worldwide using a statistical model exclusively developed by themselves. Initially, the study took into account over 2,000 transactions of players from clubs in the five major European leagues during the period from July 2012 to November 2021. This was recently updated in June 2023. The algorithm also acknowledged players' current length of contract and their performances for their respective national sides.

All valuations have been converted from Euros to British Pounds. This reflects the conversion rates at the time of writing.

10 Kylian Mbappe - £142 million

Remarkably, the Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is only 10th on the list, despite scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final and finishing as Ligue 1's top scorer for the past five seasons. Granted, he's still valued at a whopping €163 million (£142 million), but given he's arguably one of the best players in the world right now, you'd think he'd probably be worth more.

There's been a lot of speculation over the Frenchman's future in recent months with his current deal nearing an end. Mbappe is unwilling to sign a new contract with the French club and looks destined to leave on a free for Real Madrid next summer. It's left the Parisian club with very little power in the situation as they are at huge risk of losing a prize asset and their star player for nothing.

It will take a mammoth contract offer to lure the French superstar to the Bernabeu as Mbappe is currently the highest-paid player in Europe. While Mbappe did have an offer from Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, he turned down the offer, unlike his former PSG teammate Neymar.

READ MORE: Predicting the next 15 Ballon d'Or winners (2023-2037) ft Mbappe and Haaland

9 Phil Foden - £145.2 million

Manchester City's Phil Foden comes in ninth on the list and is valued at €167 million (£145.2 million). The 23-year-old has already played more than 200 games for Manchester City and has won 12 trophies so far in his career, including a historic treble in the 2022/23 season.

Considered one of the most technically gifted English players of this generation, Foden is one of the best dribblers in the game and still has time to develop further. At international level, however, he is yet to find his best form – scoring just three times in 25 appearances. Foden will feel he is often not appreciated by his national side.

While there will be plenty of clubs desperate to sing Foden, it's unlikely the Englishman will leave his boyhood club anytime soon – especially with Pep Guardiola still in charge. The Spanish manager is quoted - per BBC Sport - as calling the youngster one of the best prospects he has seen: "Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager." Being praised by Guardiola is one of the biggest honours in the game currently with the amount of talent the former Barcelona boss has come across in his career.

8 Jamal Musiala - £148.2 million

Believe it or not, Jamal Musiala was once a part of the Chelsea youth academy. The German went to school at Whitgift in Croydon, before signing for Bayern Munich in 2019. As with players such as Jadon Sancho and a man who is yet to appear on this list, the youngster decided to leave England at a young age to seek out exciting opportunities abroad. While he was born in Stuttgart, Musiala could've played for England and even did so at Under-15 level, but opted to play for his birth country in the end.

Since moving, the 20-year-old has developed into one of football's most admired youngsters and is now an integral part of Bayern's side and the German national team. Musiala is currently one of the best young players in the world after scoring 32 goals and providing 26 assists in an incredible 134 appearances for his club at such a young age.

And if Boehly wants to bring the former Blues player back to Stamford Bridge, he'll have to fork out at least €170 million (£148.2 million), judging by his current value. There have been links to a return to England for the midfield sensation as German Publication, BILD, has recently reported that Liverpool are among some top clubs chasing the Bayern Munich gem.

7 Gavi - £151.6 million

Barcelona are renowned for producing extraordinarily gifted midfielders – Iniesta, Xavi, and Sergio Busquets to name just a few. Gavi is the latest to add to this list, with the youngster already being seen as a top player in his position in world football. Aged just 19, Gavi has already made almost 100 Barcelona appearances and helped them win La Liga last season.

He's also made 25 international appearances for Spain – scoring five goals. The Spaniard is valued at €174m (£151.6 million), though Barcelona have inserted a $1 billion release clause into his contract. There will be little desire from Gavi's side to head for the exit door at the Nou Camp even if a club somehow stumps up the money required, with his current manager being Barça legend, Xavi.

Read more: Ranking all 32 Champions League managers by their playing careers ft Xavi, Ten Hag & Guardiola

6 Pedri - £155 million

From one talented Barcelona youngster to another, Pedri burst onto the scene before Gavi and he's also worth slightly more as of now. His slight frame, qualities, position, and playing style have led him to be compared to the likes of Xavi and even Michael Laudrup, making him one of the best wonderkids in world football right now. Like his manager, it would come as no shock to see the Spaniard remain with the Catalan giants for the majority of his career, even if some big offers were to come in.

It'll take at least €178 million (£155 million) to be in with a chance of signing the 20-year-old, however, and for now, he seems pretty content at Barcelona. Xavi was full of praise for his midfielder following a win over Real Betis earlier in 2023 as he compared Pedri to his former teammate, Iniesta, as he said, per the Daily Mail: "He is a player who is on another level, I have seen very few like him. He is talented, he is at the level of Iniesta, but Andres had continuity to the point that he is still playing."

READ MORE: Pedri: Barcelona man's crazy footwork while on floor vs Girona

5 Rodrygo - £160.7 million

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is fifth, with a value of €185 million (£160.7 million). The Brazilian has often been overshadowed by his Madrid and international teammate Vinícius Júnior, but there's no denying that Rodrygo is a massive talent. Having also been compared with the great Brazilian player Neymar, the winger has plenty of pressure on his shoulders but has started to grow into his own over the past couple of seasons.

The 22-year-old formed part of the deadly trio – alongside Vinícius Júnior and Karim Benzema – that dominated the Champions League in 2021/22 as Los Blancos went on to secure their 14th major European title. With the departure of Benzema to the previously mentioned Saudi Pro League, Rodrygo has seen his responsibility in the team grow, with his former teammate's goals needing to be replaced. He has so far found the net on 38 occasions from slightly less than 200 games from the right-wing position.

4 Jude Bellingham - £165.6 million

Rodrygo's new teammate Jude Bellingham comes in at fourth, with a value of €190 million (£165.6 million). The Englishman cost the Spanish club a base transfer fee of £88.5 million, though given the price of Rice and Caicedo – this looks to be pretty good value for money. Bellingham was given the number five jersey at Madrid – a shirt previously won by iconic figure, Zinedine Zidane. If that doesn't tell you how highly he's regarded, we're not sure what will.

Life in Madrid has started in sensational fashion for the 20-year-old as the former Borussia Dortmund man scored eight times in his opening nine La Liga outings for the Spanish club. It may be a surprise to many that Bellingham only makes it into fourth place on this list, even with the array of talent within the three players above him. He is regarded as one of the best young players in the world, if not the best, by fans around the world and is also already seen as one of the top English players to have played abroad.

3 Bukayo Saka - £171 million

Third place goes to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka who comes with a valuation of €195.8 million (£171 million), with the Englishman recently signing a new four-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2027. Mikel Arteta's team are one of the top sides in Europe currently, and Saka is the man at the forefront of the Gunners' title charge. The 21-year-old has already featured on 190 occasions for the North London club, which just emphasises his importance to the team.

Saka would likely be considered by many as the second-best winger in the Premier League currently, behind Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. His 25-goal contributions in the 2022/23 campaign helped Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017 as the young side narrowly missed out on the league title to Manchester City. The winger was named English Player of the Year earlier in 2023, which means his place above Bellingham may be valid on past form.

2 Vinicius Junior - £171 million

Vinicius was tipped to be the next Neymar when he first joined Madrid, and he's more than lived up to the hype. While he struggled for goals in his first couple of seasons at the club, he's developed into one of the most prolific wingers in world football. The Brazilian has managed to reach double figures for both goals and assists in the past two La Liga seasons, proving he is just as creative as he is clinical.

With the departure of Benzema that was previously mentioned, Vinicius Junior has become the main star at the club, alongside Bellingham. Defenders dread coming up against the fast and agile wide man as the 23-year-old never switches off and as a result, never lets an opposing full-back rest. Many will expect Vinicius Junior to find himself in the running to win the Ballon d'Or within the next decade. He's valued at a crazy €196 million (£171 million), right now, though this isn't quite enough for him to secure the top spot.

1 Erling Haaland - £213.1 million

According to the study, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is the world's most expensive player, with his value almost £50m more than that of Vinicius Junior. Having scored 52 goals in his debut season at City, the 22-year-old Norwegian is worth a staggering €245 million (£213.1 million).

City paid a reported £51 million to acquire the services of Haaland last summer, and it has proved to be an absolute bargain. Indeed, judging by CIES' data, the forward is worth four times that amount now. Haaland's talent is so evident that plenty of players and managers have raved about the Norwegian.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, hailed the Norwegian as the best striker in the world only 12 months ago as the Reds' boss told GOAL: "For Erling the thing is that he combines so many things. It's rare that you have that. His finishing skills are obviously exceptional, but he moves really smart, and that makes him tricky."

Klopp's current captain at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk, was also full of praise for the Man City forward in late 2022 as he told TV2: "I remember after the Community Shield (2022) where a lot of people have been writing him off, I remember I was saying, ‘listen, this guy is going to cause so many defenders nightmares’. He’s shown it, he’s been showing a consistent level and obviously in a team like City where chances will always come."

Player Club Transfer Value Erling Haaland Manchester City £213.1 million Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid £171 million Bukayo Saka Arsenal £171 million Jude Bellingham Real Madrid £165.6 million Rodrygo Real Madrid £160.7 million Pedri Barcelona £155 million Gavi Barcelona £151.6 million Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich £148.2 million Phil Foden Manchester City £145.2 million Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain £142 million

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.