Highlights Three France players have been involved in transfers worth over £100million.

Forrmer Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is the fourth most-expensive French player of all-time.

Zinedine Zidane was once the most expensive signing ever but he is now just the ninth-costliest Frenchman.

In football, as in life, money makes the world go around. And as businessmen and oil states continue to have a greater say on the ever-developing football landscape, the sport moves further away from its traditional guise and closer to the contemporary view that football is a flagship product of the commercialisation era.

For fans of a certain age, it probably doesn't feel that long ago that Zinedine Zidane joined Real Madrid from Juventus for a world record fee of £66m back in 2001. But since that groundbreaking transfer 13 years ago, French footballers have continued to be in high demand by Europe's elite clubs - and they haven't stopped testing the financial limits as the transfer market continues to spiral out of control.

There are now eight French players who have eclipsed Zidane's transfer fee. But while 'Zizou' proved he merited the upmarket valuation, this hasn't always been the case with other eye-watering transfer deals.

Related The 10 Greatest French Players in Football History [Ranked] France have produced so many icons over the years with Theirry Henry and Zinedine Zidane all making this list of the best French players of all time.

Ranking factors ​​​

Price compared to impact

Appearances

Goals

Assists

Honours

10 Thomas Lemar: £61m

Monaco to Atletico Madrid (2018/19)

Since swapping Monaco for Atletico Madrid in 2016, Thomas Lemar hasn’t exactly justified the excessive fee. When in Monaco, many believed he was one of the best wingers on the market; he was young, quick, skilful and had a keen eye for the perfect pass when at his best. Yet, six years later, he looks like Atletico Madrid’s most disposable player after failing to record more than five goal involvements in all but two of his campaigns (nine in 2021/22 and six in 2018/19).

There is an argument to suggest Atletico Madrid's defensive playing style hasn't helped Lemar, while a recent rupture to his Achilles tendon further sabotaged his days in Spain - but, even still, for his wonderkid status all those years ago, both parties will feel aggrieved by his wasted potential. Lemar's only saving grace is that, in today's market, his fee isn't anywhere near as high as other flops.

Rating: 3/10

Thomas Lemar's Atletico Madrid Stats Appearances 178 Goals 10 Assists 20 Honours La Liga (2020/21), UEFA Super Cup (2018)

9 Zinedine Zidane: £66m

Juventus to Real Madrid (2001/02)

Nowadays, signing a player of Zidane's calibre for £66m would be like gold dust. Joining from Juventus after winning the Ballon d'Or in 1998 - the same year he scored a brace in France's triumphant World Cup final victory over Brazil - the Frenchman arrived with high expectations that he matched in his first season.

Scoring one of the best goals in Champions League history to help crown Real Madrid as European kings in their 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 final, Zidane never looked back after his moment of apotheosis in the famous white shirt. Starring alongside Luis Figo in midfield, he helped Los Blancos to the 2002/03 La Liga title, won the FIFA World Player of the Year award for a third time, and was voted by fans as the best European footballer of the previous 50 years in UEFA's Golden Jubilee Poll.

As one of Real Madrid's greatest players, Zidane went on to also become one of their most decorated managers, guiding them to three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2019. For that reason, if Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign a Zidane duplicate, there probably isn't an amount of money they wouldn't pay for the exemplary playmaker.

Rating: 10/10

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid Stats Appearances 227 Goals 49 Assists 68 Honours UEFA Champions League (2001/02), La Liga (2002/03), UEFA Super Cup (2002)

Related 20 Greatest Players in Real Madrid History [Ranked] Los Blancos have had some incredible stars in their history including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane and Alfredo Di Stefano.

8 Lucas Hernandez: £68m

Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich (2019/20)

At first glance, a left-back signing that has won everything there is to win at club level would have to do something majorly wrong to be considered a flop. But when Lucas Hernandez landed a deal at Bayern Munich, the expectation that he would play an important role once David Alaba left a year later was short-lived.

Instead, it was Alphonso Davies who proved to be the Austria international's more reliable heir as Hernandez's Bayern days were quelled by injury. In his four seasons in Bavaria, the now-PSG defender missed an average of 20 games per season. The fact he was Bayern's and the Bundesliga's record signing at the time didn't help his cause either, and it even drew criticism from the club CEO's brother, Michael Rummenigge, who admitted the transfer was a failure.

Through no fault of his own, Hernandez's transfer to Bayern was underwhelming. But he did still win a Champions League winner's medal, alongside a Bundesliga triumph in each season - so, on a personal note, not everything was a rock-bottom disaster.

Rating: 5/10

Lucas Hernandez's Bayern Munich Stats Appearances 107 Goals 2 Assists 8 Honours Bundesliga (2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23), UEFA Champions League (2019/20), UEFA Super Cup (2020), FIFA Club World Cup (2020)

7 Aurelien Tchouameni: £68m

Monaco to Real Madrid (2022/23)

In just his second season at Real Madrid, it's difficult to judge the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. So far, he has featured in 87 games, showing glimmers of the sky-high potential his career offers at just 24 years old. While he hasn't necessarily set the world alight, his job in defensive midfield has been steady and effective, and he is yet to lose any of the games he has started in this term.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric nearing the culmination of their Los Blancos careers, it will be the likes of Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga who will be ordered to take the reins of Carlo Ancelotti's new midfield, and that's when the former Monaco wonderkid will better suited to a meticulous evaluation. So far, so good is the current consensus, and there's no reason why Tchouameni should be marked down yet.

Rating: 8/10

Aurelien Tchouameni's Real Madrid Stats Appearances 87 Goals 3 Assists 5 Honours UEFA Super Cup (2022), FIFA Club World Cup (2020)

6 Wesley Fofana: £70m

Leicester City to Chelsea (2022/23)

Wesley Fofana is one of those players in world football that, no matter where biases lie, everyone associated with the sport feels sorry for. In his first few games for his new club, Chelsea, he looked like the real deal after signing from Leicester City two summers ago.

But since then, the Marseille-born defender's career has been anything but plain sailing. After suffering from two serious knee injuries in his debut season, a ruptured ACL in his second term on the West End made for a bedrock-level tragedy. As a result, Fofana has only featured 20 times in two seasons - a devastating statistic for a 23-year-old with so much talent but such little luck.

Rating: 3/10

Wesley Fofana's Chelsea Stats Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Honours None

5 Randal Kolo Muani: £81.5m

Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG (2023/24)

Randal Kolo Muani's switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG was one of the noisiest transfers to take place last summer. After joining the Bundesliga side just 12 months earlier on a free transfer from Nantes, the 24-year-old striker cut the confidence of a striker ready for the next step after scoring 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 games across all competitions for Die Eintracht.

But nine goals in 39 appearances for a team that's desperately searching for that elusive first Champions League trophy doesn't exactly tell the story of a marksman ready to take PSG into their post-Mbappe era. For £81.5m, there are plenty of options better than Kolo Muani - as shown by Alexander Isak's move to Newcastle and Ligue 1's superior goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette's switch to Marseille, which was £30m less with the former Arsenal forward scoring 10 more league goals this term.

The 25-year-old is given some sort of amnesty for the fact he's only had one season. However, should his lacklustre form continue, then hell-raising questions must be asked of him, especially since he's going to be handed the poisoned chalice of being Kylian Mbappe's heir from next season onwards.

Rating: 5/10

Randal Kolo Muani's PSG Stats Appearances 39 Goals 9 Assists 6 Honours Ligue 1 (2023/24)

4 Paul Pogba: £90m

Juventus to Manchester United (2016/17)

At various points in his Manchester United career, Paul Pogba showed signs of being the world-beating midfielder that Jose Mourinho sanctioned a world-record transfer fee for in 2016. And by looking at just the numbers during his residency at the Theatre of Dreams, 77 goal involvements in 233 appearances isn't exactly terrible.

However, it is his consistency, or lack thereof, that landed the Frenchman in hot water. After an impressive first season - whereby a Europa League and EFL Cup double brought newfound hope that the glory days were back - Pogba's influence in the United squad only waned further into dissolution every campaign that followed.

Of all his critics, it was Graeme Souness that spearheaded the anti-Pogba movement most vocally. Regularly lambasting the midfielder's lazy attitude and half-hearted performances, it wouldn't take long before the rest of the nation followed suit, slamming the price tag to worth ratio.

Rating: 4/10

Paul Pogba's Manchester United Stats Appearances 233 Goals 39 Assists 48 Honours UEFA Europa League (2016/17), EFL Cup (2016/17)

3 Antoine Griezmann: £102m

Atletico Madrid to Barcelona (2019/20)

There is a harsh and genuine misconception about Antoine Greizmann's fleeting Barcelona tenure. If you ask those outside of Catalonia what they thought of his Blaugrana cameo, most football fans would probably say he was a flop. They see his lack of trophies, his lack of goal contributions, and his mind-boggling transfer valuation, and that tells them enough to make a scathing judgement.

However, those residing in Barcelona offer a different perspective. His move came at a time of turmoil for the club, who were struggling to keep up with rivals Real Madrid - and while he was often played out of position, the Frenchman was one of Barca's unsung heroes during a period of transition.

Offering leadership qualities, workhorse energy and technical brilliance, Griezmann was honestly a very good player, misunderstood by those who didn't watch him enough. Of course, he was much better at Atletico Madrid - the club he has since returned to - and his £103m deal lets him down, but that isn't to say he was a flop by any means.

Rating: 6/10

Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona Stats Appearances 102 Goals 35 Assists 17 Honours Copa del Rey (2020/21)

2 Ousmane Dembele: £115m

PSG to Barcelona (2017/18)

Upon the commencement of the 2017/18 season, there was a Neymar-sized hole to fill at Barcelona. But instead of finding the antidote to such a progress-foiling departure, the Barcelona hierarchy opted to put a square peg in a round hole with the £115m acquisition of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Certainly, his position is that of a left-winger. But while his predecessor was so successful, the same cannot be said about the Frenchman, whose 13 assists in 21 La Liga appearances throughout the 2021/22 campaign was the only light in his hollow Barcelona career. For a fee so high, it is perhaps Dembele who is the ultimate synonym with the word 'flop'.

Rating: 3/10

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona Stats Appearances 185 Goals 40 Assists 43 Honours La Liga (2017/18, 2018/19, 2022,23)

1 Kylian Mbappe: £154m

Monaco to PSG (2018/19)

The only thing Kylian Mbappe hasn't achieved at PSG is winning the Champions League. But having contributed to 363 goals in 305 appearances, the Frenchman is flawless in his strive for silverware. Simply, he's one of the best footballers in the world right now, and that's set to continue as he eyes a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Although there's perhaps nothing in the universe that warrants a £154m price tag. In football, if there was ever a player worth such gold, it is Mbappe - who has already broke countless records and won a World Cup, having also scored a hat trick in the 2022 Qatar final, which Argentina won after a penalty shootout. Regularly tipped to win the Ballon d'Or, there's no way Mbappe could be handed anything less than the perfect score.

Rating: 10/10

Kylian Mbappe's PSG Stats Appearances 305 Goals 255 Assists 108 Honours Ligue 1 (2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22. 2022/23, 2023/24)