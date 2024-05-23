Highlights The Steelers-Raiders game in Week 6 is the most expensive game of the 2024 NFL season so far, at $601 per average ticket price.

Most of the high-priced games involve the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, who will be looking to win three championships in a row this year.

In the top five most expensive games, the Chiefs are featured three times, while the Raiders and 49ers are featured twice.

The 2024 NFL season is shaping up to be an exciting one, and there are some high ticket prices as a result. With the schedule for the upcoming season being released in the last week, tickets have begun to go on sale, and we are starting to see which games fans appear to be the most excited about.

While there are some games that could have easily been predicted to be among the most expensive, the actual most expensive ticket might shock you.

In Week 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Las Vegas for the second year in a row, and take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, on October 13. The average ticket price for this game is a whopping $601, making it the most expensive game on the 2024 NFL calendar, according to Forbes.

5 Most Expensive NFL Games in 2024 (Forbes) Match-up Date and Time Average Ticket Price Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun, Oct 13th, 4:05 PM $601 Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers Sun, Oct 20th, 4:25 PM $587 Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs Thu Sep 5th, 8:20 PM $529 Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Oct 27th, 4:25 PM $484 Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Oct 27th, 8:20 PM $449

Overall, the next-highest games on this list make a lot more sense. Most of them include the Kansas City Chiefs, who just won the Super Bowl, so it's understandable that they'd have some higher ticket prices. Their opponents in these games, for the most part, are impressive teams too, so it's more reasonable that they'd be some of the most expensive games on the calendar.

Five Most Expensive Games in 2024

These five games will cost the most, on average, to attend during the new season

Credit: Raiders Public Relations

Steelers @ Raiders, Week 6

Ever since the Raiders moved into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, they've been one of the most expensive watches in the league. Many of their games in 2023 were among the highest-priced affairs, and this game in Week 6 against the Steelers appears to be no different.

These two teams did play a hard-fought game in 2023, in Las Vegas. The Steelers flew home with a 23-18 victory, and the game ended up coming down to the wire. That game was on Sunday Night Football, and although it wasn't the most entertaining game of the week, the two played a good one.

One thing to consider about these prices is the number of Steelers fans that will travel to Las Vegas. Steeler Nation is known as one of the better traveling fanbases in the NFL, and, notably, when these teams played in 2023, there were so many Terrible Towels flying you might've thought you were in Western Pennsylvania.

That expectation of the fan exodus from the Steel City paired with the fact that everything's more expensive in Vegas are likely the main reasons that this matchup at Allegiant Stadium is so expensive. It's certainly not because fans are flocking to see Russell Wilson square off with Aidan O'Connell in a battle of mediocre squads.

Chiefs @ 49ers, Week 7

The second-most expensive game will be the Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, with an average price of $587 per ticket. This game does make sense, and it's honestly surprising that it's not more expensive than the aforementioned Steelers-Raiders affair.

This is a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, where the Chiefs knocked off the 49ers in football's most famous game for the second time in the past five years. That game was excellent, and it became just the second-ever Super Bowl to go into overtime. The 49ers will be seeking revenge, and this game will take place at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 20.

Ravens @ Chiefs, Week 1

The third-most expensive game on the calendar is another playoff rematch, this time featuring the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. This game will kick off the 2024 season as the Thursday night opener for Week 1, and the average ticket price is $529.

These two teams met up in the AFC Championship game last year, and the game predictably came down to the wire. The Ravens fell just short in that one, and will be looking to avenge themselves to begin the new season. For the Chiefs, this will be their first home game after winning their second-straight Super Bowl, so Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking.

Chiefs @ Raiders, Week 8

The fourth-most expensive game on the calendar is between two teams who have already been featured on this list, the Raiders and the Chiefs. They'll play in Las Vegas in Week 8, and the average ticket price will be $484. Ticket sellers seem to be expecting the Chiefs fan base to travel to Las Vegas, which they have done well in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have routinely had the most expensive ticket in the league. In 2023, they had the most expensive average ticket, with their average game costing $582 to attend.

These two teams really, really don't like each other, and that usually makes for an entertaining game for fans. The Raiders upset the Chiefs on Christmas Day last season, making for an interesting rematch this year in Vegas. These teams will face off at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 27.

Cowboys @ 49ers, Week 8

Finally, the fifth-most expensive ticket on the schedule is between the Dallas Cowboys and the 49ers. This will be the Sunday Night matchup on the Week 8 slate, taking place in San Francisco. The average ticket price for this game is $449.

These two teams are some of the most notable franchises in the history of North American sports, and they have had many classic playoff matchups that have fueled the rivalry through several decades.

Adding to that is the fact that this is a prime-time game, so they'll be playing in front of everyone. With all that in mind, this Week 8 matchup figures to be one of the most exciting of the year—and one of the most expensive as well.

