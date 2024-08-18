Highlights German World Cup heroes, Champions League winners and indisputable flops have all attracted enormous transfer fees in recent years.

Bayern Munich have repeatedly splashed the cash to pilfer players from other Bundesliga clubs.

Kai Havertz has amassed more than £130m in combined transfer fees from lucrative moves to Chelsea and Arsenal.

On the world football stage, Germany has always held a special place. As the birthplace of some of the greatest players in the history of football, the European giant has established itself as one of the main talent suppliers to the top leagues in the world over the decades.

English Premier League clubs have been particularly susceptible to the allure of German talent, repeatedly paying eye-watering fees for stars from their fierce international rivals. As is the case for deals involving players of any nationality, transfer fees do not directly correspond to an arrival's performance levels at their new club.

Here's a closer look at the most expensive German players of all time. Sprinkled among the trophy-laden winners and revered stars, some of the names may come as a bit of a surprise.

The Most Expensive German Players in Football History Rank Player From To Year Transfer fee (£) 1. Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen Chelsea 2020 68.7m 2. Kai Havertz Chelsea Arsenal 2023 64.4m 3. Timo Werner RB Leipzig Chelsea 2020 45.5m 4. Leroy Sane Schalke Manchester City 2016 44.6m 5. Leroy Sane Manchester City Bayern Munich 2020 42m 6. Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal 2013 40.3m 7. Julian Draxler Schalke VfL Wolfsburg 2015 36.9m 8. Shkodran Mustafi Valencia Arsenal 2016 35.2m 9. Thilo Kherer Schalke Paris Saint-Germain 2018 31.8m 10. Mario Gotze Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich 2013 31.8m 11. Julian Draxler VfL Wolfsburg Paris Saint-Germain 2017 30.1m

11 Julian Draxler – £30.1m

From VfL Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

When Julian Draxler left Wolfsburg for Paris Saint-Germain at the start of 2017, there were high hopes that he would discover the form that had allowed him to shine for Schalke. It has to be said that after a more than complicated first half of the 2016/17 season, the German seemed to need a fresh start.

It was a change that the then 23-year-old himself had called for on several occasions, fuelling tension with his employer. Unfortunately for Draxler, things did not go according to plan in the French capital, and the attacking midfielder's adventure turned sour, as he was never able to establish himself as a first-team regular. After a loan spell with Benfica, he finally left Europe and moved to Qatar, where he now plays for Al-Ahli SC.

Related 15 Young Players Tipped for Greatness in 2012 - Where Are They Now? Big things were expected from these guys and while some of them more than lived up to the hype, others certainly didn't.

10 Mario Gotze – £31.8m

From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich (2013)

Like Draxler, Mario Gotze certainly did not have the career that many expected - although he did come closer to meeting expectations. Perceived as one of the great talents of Borussia Dortmund's youth academy, the playmaker began his career under Jurgen Klopp, before Pep Guardiola convinced him to leave his boyhood club for Bayern Munich in 2013.

It was a decision that many BVB fans saw as a betrayal. Not that his choice should have been called into question, as he went on to spend three years of highs and lows in Bavaria, making a total of 114 appearances for Bayern (36 goals, 24 assists).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mario Gotze was the only scorer in the 2014 World Cup final, which saw Germany claim their fourth global title at the expense of Argentina.

9 Thilo Kehrer – £31.8m

From Schalke to Paris Saint-Germain (2018)

A product of Schalke's academy, Thilo Kehrer was thrown into the deep end at the age of 20. Gradually establishing himself in the German club's defence, the Tubingen native began to attract interest from abroad. So much so that in August 2018, Paris Saint-Germain decided to invest no less than £31.8m to secure his services.

It was a transfer of a player for the future whose time in the French capital was rather disappointing, as he has never really lived up to his potential. After four years in Paris, he finally left PSG for England, where he played for West Ham United. Still in his mid-20s, Kehrer is back in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco, where his contract runs until 2028.

8 Shkodran Mustafi – £35.2m

From Valencia to Arsenal (2016)

After two seasons and 81 games with Valencia, Shkodran Mustafi left La Liga to sign for Arsenal and return to the English game, where he had previously played for Everton. It was a £35.2m move for the centre-back, who quickly established himself as a first-team regular, but whose performances were regularly interrupted by physical problems. Even when he was fit, Mustafi was routinely lambasted for a series of mistakes in the most important games.

It was an unwanted reputation that stuck with him throughout his four-and-a-half seasons at the Emirates Stadium. In February 2021, relegated to the bench, the 2014 World Cup winner finally reached an agreement with the club on the amicable termination of his contract.

7 Julian Draxler – £36.9m

From Schalke to VfL Wolfsburg (2015)

Before his career took an unexpected turn, Draxler was showing glimpses of rare potential. Plunged into the professional world of football at Schalke, where he had come through the academy, the German international quickly attracted attention from the biggest clubs. A player of great finesse and technique, he seemed destined for a bright future.

Juventus tried to recruit Draxler, but the sum offered was deemed too low. Wolfsburg finally won the bidding with a swollen fee of £36.9m. The Wolves stumped up a club-record sum in search of a replacement for Manchester City-bound Kevin De Bruyne, but the costly German never came close to matching his predecessor's prodigious output.

6 Mesut Ozil – £40.3m

From Real Madrid to Arsenal (2013)

Considered - and rightly so - to be one of the best passers of his generation, Mesut Ozil is also a product of Schalke's youth academy. After turning professional with his hometown club in Gelsenkirchen, the ephemeral playmaker went on to star for Werder Bremen before heading to Real Madrid.

Ozil won every domestic honour available in the Spanish capital, delighting his teammates with unrivalled vision and passing ability. But after three years in Madrid, the German international decided to join Arsenal, citing a lack of confidence on the part of Real's management. The £40.3m transfer made Ozil the most expensive German player in history at the time.

5 Leroy Sane – £42m

From Manchester City to Bayern Munich (2020)

The disappointment caused by Leroy Sane in recent years is proportional to the qualities of the player. Capable of shining as well as being chronically inconsistent, the German winger has never really won unanimous approval at Bayern Munich, leaving a bitter aftertaste for Bundesliga observers.

Fitness issues have not helped the jet-heeled wideman, but had it not been for a serious knee injury, Sane would probably have cost Bayern a lot more than £42m. The former Manchester City forward was poised to join the Bavarian giants in the summer of 2019 for a sum in the region of £100m before he tore his ACL in the Community Shield.

Related 15 Best Wingers in World Football [Ranked] Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka feature among the best wingers in world football right now - here are the 15 best as things stand.

4 Leroy Sane – £44.6m

From Schalke to Manchester City (2016)

A youth product of Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke, it was with Schalke that Sane launched his professional career and revealed himself to the world - everyone remembers his match against Real Madrid in the Champions League in March 2015, when he dazzled the Santiago Bernabeu with his talent.

Manchester City pounced. After a lukewarm start, Sane finally managed to showcase his abundant potential and was even voted PFA Young Player of the Year at the end of the 2017/18 season. But even then, his inconsistency seemed to be doing him a disservice, as he was unable to secure a regular starting role. So much so that he refused to extend his contract with the Sky Blues, despite the club's desire to keep him.

3 Timo Werner – £45.5m

From RB Leipzig to Chelsea (2020)

A revelation at RB Leipzig, where he broke numerous records during his four seasons at the Red Bull Arena, Timo Werner was lured to England in 2020 by Chelsea, who paid his £45.5m release clause. But the centre-forward's adaptation to the Premier League was not easy. A series of high-profile misses ensured that the Bundesliga's premium marksman became a punchline in England's top flight.

Werner's statistics paint a kinder picture - the German striker averaged a direct goal contribution every 150 minutes for Chelsea - and he played a part in winning the Champions League in 2021. Nevertheless, Werner returned to Leipzig for a cut-price £17m in 2022 before returning to the Premier League on a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

2 Kai Havertz – £64.4m

From Chelsea to Arsenal (2023)

Close

One of the most memorable moments of Kai Havertz's time at Chelsea was his winning goal against Manchester City, which secured the Blues' second Champions League title in 2021. It was a historic achievement, but one that does not overshadow the difficult months the German international endured during his three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Regularly criticised for his lack of precision in the final third, but also for his misunderstood contribution to the team's overall performance, Havertz did not have the easiest of spells at Chelsea. Despite the chronic confusion surrounding his best position and an underwhelming goal return, the Blues almost made their money back when selling him to London rivals, Arsenal, in 2023.

1 Kai Havertz – £68.7m

From Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea (2020)

There was good reason for the sky-high expectations Kai Havertz generated ahead of his £68.7m move to Chelsea in the COVID summer of 2020. Bayer Leverkusen's number 29 dazzled the Bundesliga with his talent.

A sparkling performer, he quickly won hearts and minds as he was heralded as the future playmaker of the German national team. By the time he left for England at the age of 21, Havertz had made a total of 150 appearances for Die Werkself and directly contributed to 77 goals, scoring 46 and creating 31 - impressive statistics for a young player who was not yet lining up as a pure centre-forward.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18th August 2024.