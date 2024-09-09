Key Takeaways English clubs have broken the bank to attract top French talents from Ligue 1.

Some players, including Arsenal's record-breaking arrival from Lille, have not lived up to their price tag.

Manchester United are responsible for two of the most expensive deals between the top flights in France and England.

Since 1992 and the creation of the Premier League, many players from France's Ligue 1 have crossed the Channel to play in England. While some of these figures have become true legends, others have had different fortunes, struggling to adapt to the demands of British football's elite.

Whatever the case, one thing is certain: to attract the most highly sought-after talents from France, English clubs have had to break the bank. So much so, in fact, that certain transfers are now among the most important for the clubs involved.

Arsenal's £500,000 acquisition of Nicolas Anelka from Paris Saint-Germain in 1997 would be impossible in the modern day. The Gunners would sell the French striker for £22.3m two years later, but even that sum would represent a bargain buy in today's extreme market. Here's a closer look at the most expensive Ligue 1 players ever to move to the Premier League.

Most Expensive Ligue 1 Transfers in Premier League History Rank Player From To Year Fee (in £) 1. Nicolas Pepe LOSC Lille Arsenal 2019 67.6m 2. Leny Yoro LOSC Lille Manchester City 2024 52.4m 3. Tanguy Ndombele Olympique Lyonnais Tottenham Hotspur 2019 52.4m 4. Jeremy Doku Stade Rennais Manchester City 2023 50.7m 5. Anthony Martial AS Monaco Manchester United 2015 50.7m 6. Benjamin Mendy AS Monaco Manchester City 2017 48.6m 7. Alexandre Lacazette Olympique Lyonnais Arsenal 2017 44.8m 8. Manuel Ugarte Paris Saint-Germain Manchester United 2024 42.2m 9. Bernardo Silva AS Monaco Manchester City 2017 42.2m 10. Axel Disasi AS Monaco Chelsea 2023 38m 11. Youri Tielemans AS Monaco Leicester City 2019 38m 12. Fabinho AS Monaco Liverpool 2018 38m 13. Lucas Paqueta Olympique Lyonnais West Ham United 2022 29.6m

13 Lucas Paqueta - £29.6m

From Olympique Lyonnais to West Ham United (2022)

Having spent two years in the shadows at AC Milan, Lucas Paqueta found his way back into the limelight with Olympique Lyonnais. The Brazilian quickly became one of the darlings of the Rhone fans, and his talent continued to shine on the Ligue 1 pitch.

So when, at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window, West Ham managed to secure his services, the deal had all the makings of a coup. And in sporting terms, it proved to be a success. So much so that the Brazilian was very close to joining Manchester City the following year. But when the Football Association (FA) opened an investigation into match-fixing, all the cards were shuffled. And while the verdict is not yet in, the 27-year-old remains under threat of heavy sanctions.

12 Fabinho - £38m

From AS Monaco to Liverpool (2018)

Although he now plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi league, it should not be forgotten that Fabinho was one of the players who played a key role in Liverpool's recent glory years. Transferred from AS Monaco in 2018, after an adventure that included winning the French league title and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, the defensive midfielder won it all under Jurgen Klopp. From lifting Europe's premier club competition in 2019 to clinching the Premier League title the following season, not to mention a 14th-place finish in the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards, the Brazilian left his mark during his time at Anfield.

11 Youri Tielemans - £38m

From AS Monaco to Leicester City (2019)

Like Fabinho, with whom he shared the pitch for a season, Youri Tielemans wore the red and white colours of AS Monaco before moving to the Premier League. And it was to Leicester, who decided to make him the most expensive recruit in their history, that the Belgian left his bags in January 2019 - initially in the form of a loan, before a permanent transfer the following summer.

It was a breath of fresh air for the young midfielder, who was back in the limelight with the Foxes for three and a half seasons. In 2023, free of any contract, he signed for Aston Villa, where he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

10 Axel Disasi - £38m

From AS Monaco to Chelsea (2023)

Once again, it was at AS Monaco that Axel Disasi made his name in the eyes of the general public. And despite a difficult end to the 2022/23 season, the centre-back left France for England, where he signed a six-season contract with Chelsea.

Scoring against Liverpool on his debut for the Blues, the Frenchman could not have wished for a better introduction to English football. Despite starting 29 times in his first season in the Premier League, the native of Gonesse has yet to provide all the guarantees expected of him, although he has grown in stature with each passing week.

9 Bernardo Silva - £42.2m

From AS Monaco to Manchester City (2017)

In the summer of 2017, in addition to Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City snapped up one of AS Monaco's other key players, Bernardo Silva. It has been a transfer that quickly proved to be fruitful and long-lasting, while the Portuguese international remains one of Pep Guardiola's favourite players.

In more than seven years spent at the Etihad Stadium, the versatile attacking player has made a major contribution to the Sky Blues' successes, taking advantage of their dominance to fill his personal trophy cabinet. Now 30, Silva could soon be leaving England, although his name is regularly linked with a move to other horizons.

8 Manuel Ugarte - £42.2m

From Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United (2024)

Manuel Ugarte is the latest player to join the Premier League from Ligue 1. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder signed for Manchester United this summer after a mixed spell in France. After an impressive start to his time with Paris Saint-Germain, the former Sporting player gradually lost some of his sparkle, and ended the season as a substitute.

At Old Trafford, the Portuguese destroyer will now have the opportunity to make a fresh start with a legendary club and continue to grow so that, in time, he can be a credible alternative to Casemiro, whose years are beginning to take their toll.

7 Alexandre Lacazette - £44.8m

From Olympique Lyonnais to Arsenal (2017)

Arsenal served as a happy if slightly underwhelming interlude in Alexandre Lacazette's career. He left Olympique Lyonnais, his formative club, as a hero in 2017 before cementing his undisputed status as a legend following his return in 2022. This romance was split by five seasons spent in the colours of Arsenal, where the Frenchman enjoyed a relatively successful spell.

Used up front for the Gunners on 206 occasions, he found the back of the net 104 times and, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, formed a partnership that was as whimsical as it was lethal. The only fly in the ointment was his failure to get the London club back into the Champions League before his departure.

6 Benjamin Mendy - £48.6m

From AS Monaco to Manchester City (2017)

When Benjamin Mendy left Monaco for Manchester City in 2017, many believed that the full-back had all the qualities needed to establish himself as a benchmark on the left flank. And indeed, in purely footballing terms, the Frenchman had it all. But talent is not everything.

Unfortunately, the player who trained at the prestigious Le Havre academy soon suffered a cruciate knee ligament rupture and never managed to regain his regularity. Mendy never appeared in more than half of City's available Premier League matches and left the perennial champions under a dark cloud following a series of lengthy legal proceedings.

5 Anthony Martial - £50.7m

From AS Monaco to Manchester United (2015)

Once regarded as one of the most promising young talents in French football, Anthony Martial's time in the Premier League was a mixed bag, to say the least. His dazzling debut, marked by a goal against rivals Liverpool, suggested that the marriage between the Frenchman and the Red Devils could work.

But the years proved that it was ultimately doomed to divorce. The drawn-out separation was finalised at the end of the 2023/24 season, as the striker with 317 games (90 goals) left Old Trafford seven years after his arrival. But at just 28 years of age, the Olympique Lyonnais-trained player still has plenty of years ahead of him.

4 Jeremy Doku - £50.7m

From Stade Rennais to Manchester City (2023)

It only takes a few minutes to realise just how talented Jeremy Doku is. A product of Anderlecht's youth academy, the Belgian quickly made a name for himself in his home country and then across the border in France, where he played for Stade Rennais for three seasons. The second most expensive recruit in the club's history would soon become their record sale.

This landmark was set when Doku left for Manchester City in the summer of 2023, as the twirling Belgian winger immediately impressed the world and Pep Guardiola. Not always a first-team regular in his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, the wide man now intends to make a permanent place for himself among the Manchester stars.

3 Tanguy Ndombele - £52.4m

From Olympique Lyonnais to Tottenham Hotspur (2019)

The streets will never forget Tanguy Ndombele. In the space of just one season with Olympique Lyonnais, the midfielder showed everyone that he had the makings of a great talent. A player with impressive footwork, unparalleled vision and devastating power, the Frenchman quickly convinced Tottenham Hotspur to make him one of their future stars.

But in the end, nothing went according to plan. Despite an encouraging 2020/21 season, and with a few exceptions, his time in London was marked by inconsistency and a persistent feeling of ‘what a player he could have been’. Unfortunately, this was not enough for the very highest level.

2 Leny Yoro - £52.4m

From LOSC Lille to Manchester United (2024)

Leny Yoro had undoubtedly hoped for a better start to life at Manchester United. Transferred from LOSC during the summer, the centre-back was given the tough task of filling the gap left by his compatriot Raphael Varane. And his first steps against Celtic in a pre-season friendly suggested that he would quickly succeed.

But an injury sustained against Arsenal a week later confirmed a three-month absence from the pitch. At just 18 years of age, the young centre-back will be making his Red Devils debut in the coming weeks. It's up to him to live up to expectations. Old Trafford doesn't wait.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Milan Skriniar (95.3%), Marquinhos (94.4%) and Danilo Pereira (94%) had a higher percentage of successful passes than Leny Yoro (92.1%) in Ligue 1 in the 2023/24 season.

1 Nicolas Pepe - £67.6m

From LOSC Lille to Arsenal (2019)

Nicolas Pepe is perhaps one of the biggest flops in Premier League history. After a dazzling season with Lille, Arsenal decided to spend no less than £67.6m to secure his services in 2019. It was a decision that quickly turned sour, despite two encouraging first seasons (24 goals and 15 assists in 89 games in all competitions).

After spending much of the 2021/22 season as a substitute, he was finally allowed to leave the Gunners in the summer of 2023. All this without bringing in a single penny for the London club. A near-zero return on investment for a colossal loss of money.

All statistics per Transfermarkt. Correct as of 9th September 2024.