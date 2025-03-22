Summary Liverpool are looking to win their 20th league title this season.

Liverpool are in pole position to win a 20th league title this season, sitting 12 points ahead of Arsenal with nine matches to play. Arne Slot's side recently exited the Champions League in the round of 16 and lost the Carabao Cup final, though. With ongoing speculation about Trent Alexander Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, whose contracts are set to expire in June, it is set to be a busy summer at Anfield.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, Liverpool's only two signings were Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili. The attacking options apart from Salah have been questioned in recent weeks, so sporting director Richard Hughes may look to invest significantly in forward areas. The club's biggest signing in recent years was the acquisition of Darwin Nunez in the summer of 2022 for a fee worth up to a potential £85 million, including add-ons. Here is a closer look at Liverpool's most expensive signings in history.

10 Most Expensive Liverpool Signings in History Rank Player Transferred From Fee (£) 1. Darwin Nunez Benfica 85.36 million 2. Virgil van Dijk Southampton 75 million 3. Alisson Becker Roma 65 million 4. Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig 60.1 million 5. Naby Keita RB Leipzig 52.75 million 6. Luis Diaz Porto 50 million 7. Diogo Jota Wolves 45 million 8. Cody Gakpo PSV Eindhoven 44 million 9. Mohamed Salah Roma 43.9 million 10. Fabinho AS Monaco 43.7 million

10 Fabinho

Fabinho signed for Liverpool for a fee of around £39 million in May 2018, rising to £43.7 million, including add-ons. The Brazilian midfielder's versatility and dynamism were seen as a vital part of the overall rebuild of the team under Jurgen Klopp.

In his season with the club, the Reds won the Champions League and finished second to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on 97 points. They picked up their first Premier League title in the following campaign, though, with Fabinho scoring a 25-yard screamer against City in a decisive match at Anfield.

Fabinho left Liverpool in 2023 to join Al-Ittihad. He made 219 appearances for the club, winning seven trophies, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

9 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 for an initial £36.9 million, with an additional £7 million in performance-based add-ons. He arrived with a mixed reputation following successful stints in Serie A with AS Roma and Fiorentina but an unsuccessful time at Chelsea between 2014 and 2016.

At Liverpool, Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the world. In 392 appearances, he has scored a remarkable 243 goals, registering 110 assists. He is only behind Roger Hunt and Ian Rush in the club's all-time top goalscorers. The Egyptian will also be keen to secure Liverpool's second Premier League title this season. So far, he has scored 27 in 29 league matches, helping the Reds establish a 12-point lead ahead of Arsenal.

8 Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo signed for Liverpool in January 2023 for a fee worth up to £44 million. The Dutch winger struggled to settle in during the second half of the 2022/23 season as the Reds missed out on Champions League qualification. His form improved in the following campaign, scoring 16 in all competitions as Liverpool clinched the Carabao Cup title and finished third in the Premier League.

The 2024/25 season has been Gakpo's best so far during his time at Liverpool. In 40 matches, he has scored 16 and registered five assists, including the equaliser against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw in January 2025.