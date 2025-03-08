Summary Money in football has been redefined by Todd Boehly's investments, leading to record transfers for midfielders.

Chelsea secured talented players like Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo, changing the midfield landscape.

The top midfield signings, such as Pogba and Coutinho, showcase the high prices clubs are willing to pay for quality.

Take a look at the most successful football teams in history, and you'll recognise a common theme. They all had a world-class central midfielder, someone who dictated play and personified the heartbeat of the squad. Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Zinedine Zidane, to name a few, took the world by storm in this position and who knows how much they would be worth in today's market.

Todd Boehly's investment sparked a whole new conversation about money in football. Both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez moved to Stamford Bridge for a combined £220 million which has ineffectively changed the transfer market forever.

With that being said, you need the best players to win and, perhaps, Chelsea had recognised their opportunity to swoop in to secure two promising youngsters. Only time will tell if their new acquisitions will live up to expectation, but let's look at their competition and dive into the ten most expensive midfielders in football history.

10 Most Expensive Midfielders in Football History Ranking Player Transfer Fee 1 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool to Barcelona £146 million 2 Moises Caicedo Brighton to Chelsea £115 million 3 Enzo Fernández Benfica to Chelsea £106.8 million 4 Declan Rice West Ham to Arsenal £105 million 5 Paul Pogba Juventus to Manchester United £89 million 6 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid £88.5 million 7 Arthur Melo Barcelona to Juventus £72.5 million 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni AS Monaco to Real Madrid £68.3 million 9 Frenkie de Jong Ajax to Barcelona £65 million 10 James Rodriguez AS Monaco to Real Madrid £63 million

10 James Rodriguez

AS Monaco to Real Madrid (£63 million)

James Rodriguez became the poster boy of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Although his time at Porto and Monaco catapulted him up on the hot prospect list, he hadn't really been thrust into the limelight before the tournament. A World Cup Golden Boot secured him a move to Real Madrid for £63 million, with his outrageous volley against Japan being the pick of the bunch.

The Colombian was dealt a tricky card. Not only was he joining Los Blancos, but he was also gifted the number 10 - quite the feat to live up to. This prestigious kit had previously been worn by footballing legends such as Luís Figo and Ferenc Puskás, so it's fair to say he had very large boots to fill. His tenure in Madrid seemed like a battle against time, with Rodriguez looking more and more unsettled after every season.

James Rodriguez Real Madrid Stats Appearances 125 Goals 37 Assists 42 Goal contributions per 90 0.90

9 Frenkie de Jong

Ajax to Barcelona (£65 million)

Ajax's 2018/19 Champions League run defied the odds and unveiled some incredible talent in the Dutch capital. Beating the reigning champions, edging past Juventus, and being agonisingly close to a Champions League final all pumped up the CV of Frenkie De Jong. He ended as the tournament's Midfielder of the Season after his mouthwatering performances as a deep-lying playmaker under Erik ten Hag.

De Jong's breakthrough season was enough for Barcelona to throw in a huge £65 million for his services. Ajax were seeing a mass exodus of their talent following their successful European run, with Hakim Ziyech, Matthijs de Ligt and Andre Onana also securing moves away from the club. De Jong secured the most attractive move out of them all and still remains in Spain, where Barcelona's fans have seen moments of brilliance from their Dutch magician.

Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Stats Appearances 239 Goals 19 Assists 22 Goal contributions per 90 0.20

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

AS Monaco to Real Madrid (£68.3 million)

AS Monaco are clearly a club who get their scouting spot on. Kylian Mbappé, Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez, and most recently, Aurélien Tchouaméni. He impressed thoroughly in red and white, raising the eyebrows of the continent's biggest teams.

The midfield at Real Madrid had started to age. Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Casemiro were entering the latter stages of their careers, and it was time to freshen up the middle of the park if they were going to continue their domination of European glory. Fending off interest from other clubs, Madrid signed Tchouameni for £68.3 million. It's been a fairytale start to his journey in the Spanish capital, clinching his first Champions League trophy last season.

Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid Stats Appearances 122 Goals 3 Assists 6 Goal contributions per 90 0.10

7 Arthur Melo

Barcelona to Juventus (£72.5 million)

Injuries play a massive role in defining whether talent ends up hatching into a brilliant footballer. Arthur Melo has never been a footballer that has been able to stay fit despite his undoubted quality on the ball. His career at Juventus was continuously shot down by consistent injuries - an absence of luck which was seen at Liverpool too.

Arthur's move to Turin was one of necessity rather than curiosity. Barcelona, and Juventus, for that fact, struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and needed to balance the books in the summer of 2020. The Italian powerhouse came calling for Arthur, who was involved in a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic. Both clubs helped relieve economic worries in the midst of the transfer window, with neither move living up to the high pricetags placed on them.

Arthur Melo Juventus Stats Appearances 63 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal contributions per 90 0.06

6 Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (£88.5 million)