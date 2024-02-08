Highlights Diego Maradona's 'hand of God' shirt sold for a record-breaking £7.1m, making it the most expensive piece of football memorabilia in history.

Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup shirts sold for £6.1m, showcasing the immense value placed on memorabilia from iconic moments in football history.

The Sheffield Rules, football's oldest rule book, fetched an astonishing £881k, highlighting the historical significance and value of foundational documents in the sport.

Football is the most global sport in the world. Millions of people tune in week after week to follow the beautiful game and watch historic moments unfold in front of their very eyes.

We can all dream of scoring goals in finals and winning the biggest trophies, but only a select few are lucky enough to live out those scenarios. As a result, an incredibly high value can be placed on memorabilia linked to such events. Whether it's jerseys worn by players or medals for big tournaments themselves, these items are highly sought after and as such, have a very expensive price tag.

But which items have commanded the biggest fees? Well, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have the answer. So, without further ado, let's dive in and have a look what are the ten most expensive pieces of footballing memorabilia in history.

10 George Best's European Cup winner's medal

£156,000

George Best is an undisputed legend, celebrated as both a Manchester United icon and Northern Ireland's finest player. His unforgettable moment came in the 1968 European Cup final, where he clinched victory for Manchester United with a stoppage-time goal, etching his name in European football history. This historical performance remains a cherished gem in the sport's archives.

In 2010, his medal from that triumph fetched a remarkable £156,000 at auction, a testament to the enduring reverence for his legacy and the indelible mark he left on the game. Best's charisma, skill, and encapsulating nature make this one-of-a-kind item even more unique.

9 Pele's 1970 World Cup Final Shirt

£157,750

Widely regarded as one of football's greatest legends, Pele pioneered global recognition for the sport. His unprecedented achievement of three World Cup victories solidified his status as a football icon. In the 1970 final, he etched his name in history by scoring the opening goal, captivating a worldwide audience. The shirt he wore on that day would be sold 32 years later for a massive £157,750.

The auction of his legendary jersey in 2002 not only symbolized his remarkable career but also highlighted the profound impact he had in shaping football's cultural significance on a global scale.

8 Alan Ball's World Cup winner's medal

£200,000

The youngest member of England's 1966 World Cup squad, Alan Ball emerged as the standout player in the final. The former Everton man’s medal from that historic tournament fetched an incredible £200,000, solidifying its status as one of the most expensive football medals ever sold.

Across his illustrious career, Ball featured for the likes of Blackpool, Everton and Arsenal. His influence on the 1966 squad has helped establish him as one of the most recognisable names in English folklore. However, it is not the most expensive medal from that group of successors. That status belongs to another influential midfielder in the England ranks.

7 Nobby Stiles' World Cup winner's medal

£200,000

The third and final 1996 medal we have on our list is thanks to legendary hardman, Nobby Stiles. The Roy Kean before Roy Keane was instrumental in England's triumphant 1966 World Cup victory against West Germany, and showcased his prowess by playing every minute of the finals. In 2010, Stiles' cherished medal from that historic triumph was bought for £200,000.

Interestingly, the buyer of this piece of silverware was his former club, Manchester United. The club purchased the midfielders' World Cup and European Cup medals for a combined £250,000 and have both been displayed in the club's museum at Old Trafford.

6 Jules Rimet replica

£254,500

Sold at auction in 1997 for £254,500, the World Cup replica trophy, created secretly by the Football Association, gained notoriety due to speculation about its authenticity. This replica was involved in a historical event in 1966 when the original trophy was stolen four months before the World Cup in England.

Miraculously, it was recovered just seven days later by a dog named Pickles. Due to the fact a replica of the trophy was unauthorised by FIFA, it had to be removed from any display and subsequently was hidden by the original creator. It wasn’t until FIFA bought it back that its existence was even acknowledged.

5 Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract

£300,000

Although this item has not officially been sold yet, we have included it as it is not only one of the most unique items in all of sport, but is also set to cost a pretty penny too.

Lionel Messi has been one of the greatest players on the planet since he first put on a Barcelona shirt. The magician has weaved his way past defenders and into our hearts in equal measure. And the 'contract' he first signed when he joined Barcelona is set to be sold at auction in March.

We say contract loosely, as it is in fact a napkin. Just a napkin that saw the deal to bring the most promising young footballer in the world to La Masia. Its current starting value stands at £300,000, but don't be surprised to see it sold for even higher.

4 FA Cup Trophy

£760,000

The FA Cup is the oldest competition in world football. For a period of time, it was more prestigious than winning the league title. So, naturally, if you can't win it yourself, why not buy it? Well, that's what one person decided to do, handing over more than a quarter of a million pounds to become the owner of the trophy that was used between 1886 and 1910.

It is not known who is currently in possession as they chose to remain anonymous. However, the previous owner was the former West Ham and Birmingham City owner David Gold. He had previously paid £478,000 to be in possession of the piece of silverware, meaning he made a hefty profit when he sold it in 2020.

£881,250

The beautiful game as we know it would arguably not exist without this incredible piece of history. The Sheffield Football Club Rule Book 1859 is the oldest set of rules and regulations around. Within the handbook, there are references to fouls being awarded for tripping up players, what happens when the ball goes off the pitch and the first definition of the handball law.

Despite the fact it was written close to two centuries ago, we still believe it's probably easier to understand than VAR. With the legacy that has been created off the back of this booklet, it is no surprise that it is one of the sport's most valuable items, clocking in at an astonishing £881,250.

2 Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup shirts

£6,100,000

Unsurprisingly, the greatest player of all time features on this list twice. This time it's Messi's kit that gets a mention. Not just one shirt, however, but rather a set of six from his historic World Cup campaign in Qatar 2022.

After many painful failed attempts, the Inter Miami star finally completed football by winning the game's biggest prize. Naturally, there has been great interest in claiming any bit of memorabilia from his legendary campaign in the Middle East. His shirts sold for a whopping £6.1m in December 2023 with some of the proceeds going to charity.

1 Diego Maradona's 'hand of God' shirt

£7,142,500

When you think of iconic moments in football, you think of this very moment. In the same game, Diego Maradona scored one of the most amazing solo goals you will ever see, he also scored the most deplorable. Jumping with England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, the diminutive forward punched the ball into the empty net and knocked England out of the World Cup in the process.

Maradona was not shy about his shenanigans at full-time, claiming it was not him but it was the hand of God that turned the ball home. A moment that will forever live in infamy, the jersey the Argentine wore that day was sold for an eye-watering £7m after former England international Steve Hodge decided to auction it off.