The shorts donned by Muhammad Ali during his epic 'Thrilla in Manila' clash with Joe Frazier have been tipped to become one of the most expensive items in sports memorabilia history later this month when they will be sold at auction in New York. The 1975 fight - which marked the third meeting between Ali and Frasier - was contested over 14 rounds in sweltering temperatures of up to 49C (120F). Ali ultimately walked away with the victory, but later explained the toll the fight had taken on him.

"It was like death. Closest thing to dying that I know of. We went to Manila as champions, Joe and me, and we came back as old men," he admitted to reporters after the fight.

Shorts still in great condition after almost 50 years

The fight is considered to be one of the most brutal in the sport's history by boxing experts, but Ali's shorts remain in surprisingly good condition given that nearly 50 years have passed since the bout. Per the item listing on Sotheby's website, the white satin trunks remain as they were when Ali wore them in the Philippines, aside from inscriptions made by Ali’s assistant trainer and corner man on the night, Drew 'Bundini' Brown. They were also hand-signed by the legendary heavyweight himself before he passed away in June 2016.

According to the guide price supplied by the famed auction house, the shorts are expected to sell for around $6 million (£4.8m). That figure would see the item become one of the 10 most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia ever. The current list - as per Sportico - already includes another item from Ali's decorated career. It can be seen in full below.

The 10 Most Expensive Sports Memorabilia Items Ever Sportsperson/Event Item Sale Price Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps trading card $12.6m Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals Chicago Bulls jersey $10.1m Diego Maradona 'Hand of God' Argentina jersey $9.3m Olympic Games Original Olympic Games manifesto $8.8m Lionel Messi Six match-worn 2022 World Cup shirts $7.8m Honus Wagner T-206 baseball card $7.25m Babe Ruth 1914 rookie season trading card $7.2m Muhammad Ali Belt from 'The Rumble in the Jungle' $6.2m Kobe Bryant Game-worn 2007-2008 Lakers jersey $5.8m Babe Ruth 1928-1930 New York Yankees jersey $5.6m All figures taken via Sportico

Ali currently ranks at number eight on the overall list thanks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's 2022 purchase of the WBC heavyweight belt that the Louisville legend raised in 1974 when he beat George Foreman in 'The Rumble in the Jungle'. The only event-worn items that recorded a greater purchase price are a set of six Lionel Messi jerseys worn by the Argentine superstar at the 2022 World Cup, the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his infamous 'Hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 World Cup and the Chicago Bulls jersey donned by Michael Jordan when he guided the franchise to the 1998 NBA Championship.

The $6m figure quoted for Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' shorts could easily be exceeded if there is competition among wealthy boxing fans for a piece of the sweet science's most revered pieces of history. The final price of the item will be made public in mid-April.