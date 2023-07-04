As the beautiful game of football continues to dominate global sports, the financial aspects have become equally significant.

One of the barometers for measuring a nation's strength is the value of its most expensive player transfer, and we've had some really hefty transfer fees thrown about over the last few years.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we present the most expensive transfer from each of the countries in the FIFA Top 50 Rankings, according to Transfermarkt.

50 Mali - Yves Bissouma

The record for a Malian player belongs to Yves Bissouma, with his £25 million move from Brighton to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2022.

A box-to-box midfielder known for his energy and tackling ability, Bissouma's move signalled a significant milestone for Mali, a country with a rich history of producing talented footballers.

Things haven't worked out for Yves in his first season with Spurs, but many think he'll thrive in the more attacking system that Ange Postecoglou is set to bring to the club.

49 Greece - Konstaninos Manolas

Once nicknamed 'The Greek God in Rome', Konstantinos Manolas holds the record for Greece with his £31 million transfer across the Serie A border from AS Roma to Napoli in 2019.

A solid centre-back known for his tackling and aerial prowess, Manolas' transfer highlighted the growing influence of Greek footballers in Europe's top leagues.

48 Paraguay - Miguel Almiron

Paraguay's record transfer is held by Miguel Almiron, who moved from Atlanta in the MLS to Newcastle for just over £20.5 million in 2018.

A hard-working winger with a knack for scoring goals, as seen by his impressive showing for Newcastle last season, Almiron helped fire the Geordies back into the Champions League.

47 Romania - Adrian Mutu

Adrian Mutu holds the record for Romania with his transfer from Parma to Chelsea in 2003, which cost just shy of £20 million.

A talented forward known for his skill and goal-scoring prowess, Mutu's time at Chelsea was unfortunately marred by controversy after he failed an anti-doping test just a few months after moving to England.

46 Slovakia - Stanislav Lobotka

Taking the mantle from fellow midfielder Marek Hamsik, Lobotka's £18 million move from Celta Viga to Napoli in 2019 makes him the most expensive Slovakian player of all time.

The midfielder struggled initially in Serie A, but really consolidated his place in the Napoli side during the 2022/23 season, with several dominating performances helping his side on route to winning the title.

45 Canada - Jonathan David

The most expensive transfer for a Canadian player was previously Alphonso Davies' €10 million move from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich in 2018, but Jonathan David actually broke that record two years later with his move to Lille.

The French club paid £23 million to get the Canadian forward out of Belgian side Gent, believing that David's pace and versatility across the front-line would help take them to the next level.

44 Norway - Erling Haaland

Haaland's £52 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in 2022 is the most expensive for a Norwegian player.

Erling Haaland will have already paid off what City paid for him though, with the lethal striker helping bring the Champions League to Manchester for the first time in June 2023.

With Erling eyeing up a move to Real Madrid in the future, according to reports, it's quite likely that he'll break his own record at least once before his career is up.

43 Cameroon - Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o holds the record for Cameroon with his £24 million transfer from Mallorca to Barcelona in 2004.

One of Africa's greatest-ever players, Eto'o had a hugely successful spell at Barcelona, where he won numerous titles including two Champions League trophies.

He then moved to Inter Milan for an lower fee, and helped Jose Mourinho's side also win the Champions League in 2010. Eto'o truly was in a league of his own.

42 Costa Rica - Keylor Navas

The record for Costa Rica is held by Keylor Navas, with his £13 million move from Real Madrid to Paris Saint Germain in September 2019.

Navas is also the most successful Costa Rican of all time, having won several Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, as well as every domestic trophy available during his time in France with PSG.

41 Turkey - Orkun Kokcu

Fresh off winning the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, Kokcu earned a £21.5 million move to Benfica in Portugal, making him the most expensive Turkish player of all time.

The technically excellent midfielder, according to reports, has a release clause in his Benfica contract worth over €100 million, similar to Enzo Fernandez, meaning he could well break his own record before too long.

40 Ecuador - Antonio Valencia

Narrowly beating Pervis Estupinan to the record transfer for an Ecuadorian player is Antonio Valencia, with his move from Wigan to Manchester United in 2009 costing The Red Devils around £16 million.

Valencia, a versatile player capable of playing as a winger or right-back, enjoyed a successful spell at United, winning multiple Premier League titles with the club, and even going on to captain the side before the end of his time in England.

39 Nigeria - Victor Osimhen

The most expensive transfer for a Nigerian player is Victor Osimhen's £60 million move from Lille to Napoli in 2020.

Known for his speed, strength, and finishing ability, Osimhen had a breakthrough season at Lille which earned him a high-profile move to Napoli, where he helped the Italian giants win the league title during the 2022/23 season.

Napoli higher-ups are said to be demanding over £100m for Osmihen this summer, with the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich said to be interesting in making him one of the most expensive players of all time.

38 Russia - Alexander Golovin

Alexander Golovin holds the record for Russia with his £26 million move from CSKA Moscow to Monaco in 2018.

Golovin, a creative midfielder known for his vision and technique, had impressed at the 2018 World Cup, which led to Monaco signing him as a key player for their project.

37 Czech Republic - Patrik Schick

Czech Republic's record transfer is Patrik Schick’s £23 million move from AS Roma to Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Known for his finishing ability and aerial prowess, Schick had impressed during a loan spell at RB Leipzig, which led to Leverkusen signing him on a permanent deal.

Since his move, he's scored 36 goals in just 70 Bundesliga games for the German side, a pretty handsome goal-to-game ratio.

36 Hungary - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai's £21.5 million transfer from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig in 2021 was previously the most expensive for a Hungarian player, but the midfielder broke his own record ahead of the 2023/24 season.

A talented attacking prospect known for his vision, technique, and set-piece ability, Szoboszlai left Leipzig for Liverpool in July 2023, with the English giants paying his £60 million release clause in full, setting a new record for the transfer of a Hungarian player in the process.

35 Wales - Gareth Bale

For a period of time, Gareth Bale wasn't only the most expensive Welshman of all time, but the most expensive footballer of all time after his £86 million move from Tottenham to Real Madrid in 2013.

Bale was a versatile forward known for his speed and spectacular goals, with his huge transfer seeing him win numerous titles at Madrid, including five Champions League trophies, including one most recently in 2022.

34 Egypt - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's £36 million move from AS Roma to Liverpool in 2017 is the most expensive for an Egyptian player, and at the time, was seen as an overpay by the English club.

However, knowing what we know about the winger now, it seems like Salah might have been a bargain, with his incredible speed and remarkable goal-scoring record contributing significantly to Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

33 Algeria - Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez's near £60 million transfer from Leicester City to Manchester City in 2018 stands as the most expensive for an Algerian player.

Mahrez, a winger known for his dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability, played a pivotal role in Leicester's fairy-tale Premier League win in 2015-16 before joining City, where he has continued to win major titles, including most recently the Champions League.

Mahrez's decorated career since moving to Manchester City not only makes him the most expensive Algerian player of all time, but arguably the best that the country has ever produced.

32 Chile - Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez, with his £37 million move from Barcelona to Arsenal in 2014, holds the record for Chile.

Known for his speed, tenacity, and ability to score, Sanchez made a significant impact at Barcelona before further high-profile moves to Arsenal and Manchester United.

His transfer to Arsenal remains a benchmark for Chilean footballers, and was a pretty successful move for the Gunners, but the same cannot be said for his move to United.

31 Tunisia - Hannibal Mejbri

From a former Man United player to someone who is still on the books of the club, Hannibal holds the record as the most expensive Tunisian player of all time.

Wahbi Khazri previously held the transfer record for Tunisian with his £10 million move from Sunderland to Saint-Etienne in 2018, but Mejbri broke that record the following year.

At just 16 years of age, Man United paid £8.5 million to bring the talented midfielder to England from Monaco, hoping that he'd go on to become a future star for the club.

Things haven't worked out that way for the Tunisian though, as despite playing 24 times for his country, he's still only played three games in the league for his club.