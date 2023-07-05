Highlights Transfer fees for top football players are skyrocketing, and when players move multiple times for big money, the pressure to perform is immense.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, and other players have accumulated massive transfer fees throughout their careers.

Neymar currently holds the record for the highest single transfer fee of £200 million, as well as the highest cumulative transfer fees of £343 million. Breaking these records will be a challenge for future players.

Transfer fees are becoming more and more astronomical, but what happens when the same player moves several times for big money? Having a massive transfer fee to your name is a lot of pressure when acclimatising at your new club - especially when it ranks among the biggest of all time.

Now imagine having that same pressure on multiple occasions. It must weigh heavily on the shoulders of the player. Some of the best players in recent memory have moved to several clubs for substantial transfer fees, while some have moved only once or twice for extraordinary sums of money.

But which players have still been able to thrive despite the eyes of the world pointing in their direction after such blockbuster moves, and who has struggled to live up to the hype? Using Transfermarkt's data, here are the 10 most cumulatively expensive players in history.

10 Zlatan Ibrahimović

Total transfer fees: £145 million

The retired Swedish international has made his way around some of the biggest clubs in world football. Having moved between Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Manchester United and PSG, it comes as no shock that a lot of money has been put into his services. The biggest fee paid for the striker was the £57 million spent by Barcelona to lure him to Camp Nou.

The final three transfers of his career, to Man Utd, LA Galaxy and finally Milan were a free transfer which prevented that £145 million figure rising even more. Had he been entering his prime in 2024, there's no guessing the figures that would be touted for the sensational striker, but we know for sure that the sums would be eye-watering.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Club Career Club Years Malmo 1999 - 2001 Ajax 2001 - 2004 Juventus 2004 - 2006 Inter Milan 2006 - 2009 Barcelona 2009 - 2010 AC Milan 2010 - 2012 Paris Saint-Germain 2012 - 2016 Manchester United 2016 - 2018 LA Galaxy 2018 - 2019 AC Milan 2020 - 2023

9 Ángel Di María

Total transfer fees: £147.2 million

The heavy lifting in Di Maria's transfer history is done by Manchester United. The English club spent £59.7 million on the skillful winger back in 2014, in a move that flattered to deceive. In fact, there is an argument that Di Maria ranks among Man United's worst-ever signings of all time, although this doesn't reflect the Argentine's overall ability.

He also had moves to PSG and Real Madrid in his career to bump his cumulative fees up by a significant amount. In the summer of 2023, Di Maria completed a free transfer move from Juventus to Benfica where he will, seemingly, play the final years of his career. The 2022 World Cup winner has been one of the most consistent wingers in the world for the previous decade, and it is clear to see why some of the biggest clubs in Europe have parted with big fees to bring him in.

Angel Di Maria's Club Career Club Years Rosario Central 2005 - 2007 Benfica 2007 - 2010 Real Madrid 2010 - 2014 Manchester United 2014 - 2015 Paris Saint-Germain 2015 - 2022 Juventus 2022 - 2023 Benfica 2023 - Present

8 Kylian Mbappé

Total transfer fees: £165.7m million

The move made from Monaco to PSG in 2018 is the only transfer fee paid for the 25-year-old to date. He has been strongly linked with a move away from the French capital which could raise the number significantly and fire him up to the top of this list. One hundred and seventy-three goals in 238 appearances since making his loan move permanent proves that while the fee is extraordinary, it may have been worthwhile.

However, with less than 12 months left of his PSG contract, there's also the possibility that Mbappé will leave the French capital on a free transfer and not add to his £165.7 million accumulative transfer fee. Real Madrid have been touted as the most likely destination for the superstar forward.

Kylian Mbappe's Club Career Club Years Monaco 2015 - 2018 Paris Saint-Germain 2018 - Present

7 Antoine Griezmann

Total transfer fees: £153 million

A £108 million release clause in his contract allowed the Frenchman to move to Barcelona, making up almost the entire sum of the above number. The Spanish giants would have regretted that decision with hindsight as they eventually sold Griezmann back to Atlético Madrid only three years after paying the astronomical fee.

Remarkably, it means that Atletico have bought Griezmann on two separate occasions for far less than they sold him to Barcelona for. Now that's business. Griezmann has become one of the top players in his position over the past few years and there are always murmurs that some elite European clubs could be interested in snapping up the former Real Sociedad star. So, could the total sum of transfer fees spent on Griezmann increase in the not-so-distant future?

Antoine Griezmann's Club Career Club Years Real Sociedad 2009 - 2014 Atlético Madrid 2014 - 2019 Barcelona 2019 - 2021 Atlético Madrid 2021 - Present

6 Philippe Coutinho

Total transfer fees: £167.9 million

It's well-known that selling Coutinho to - you guessed it - Barcelona, funded Liverpool's moves for both Alisson and Virgil van Dijk. Looking back in hindsight, it is clear to see which club got the better end of that particular deal. A fee of £142 million was the agreed price to snap up the dazzling Brazilian in the January transfer window of 2018. His initial move to Liverpool in 2013 was for a very small fee of £7.5 million as he was still a youngster at the time, before developing into a superstar.

That nominal fee proved to be an absolute bargain as far as Liverpool were concerned. Coutinho spent five seasons at Liverpool, scoring 54 goals in 201 appearances. That's despite it coming during a fairly underwhelming era at Anfield in which they failed to win a trophy. If only he had stuck around under Jürgen Klopp a little longer...

But Coutinho had a poor time in Spain, to say the least. His former teammate, Steven Gerrard, signed him as Aston Villa manager for just shy of £20 million in order to end his La Liga nightmare in 2022. The Brazil international moved to Al-Duhail on loan for the 2023/24 season as he struggles to rediscover his previous form.

Philippe Coutinho's Club Career Club Years Inter Milan 2008 - 2013 Vasco de Gama (loan) 2008 - 2010 Espanyol (loan) 2012 Liverpool 2013 - 2018 Barcelona 2018 - 2022 Bayern Munich (loan) 2019 - 2020 Aston Villa 2022 - 2023 Al-Duhail (loan) 2023 - Present

5 Alvaro Morata

Total transfer fees: £160.8 million

Perhaps a surprise entry on the list is the striker best known for being inconsistent in front of goal. He moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in the early stages of his career before being bought back by Los Blancos.

After one season back in Madrid, Chelsea broke their transfer record to bring him to the Premier League for around £60 million. He was very underwhelming in England and ended up moving to Atlético Madrid for a similar fee to the one Chelsea bought him for, astonishingly.

Morata had looked likely to leave Atleti once again to contribute to his accumulative transfer fee in the summer of 2023, but the Spaniard remained with Diego Simeone's side. Milan had been heavily linked with the Spaniard, while a move to Saudi Arabia was also touted.

Alvaro Morata's Club Career Club Years Real Madrid 2010 - 2014 Juventus 2014 - 2016 Real Madrid 2016 - 2017 Chelsea 2017 - 2019 Atlético Madrid 2019 - Present Juventus (loan) 2020 - 2022

4 Ousmane Dembélé

Total transfer fees: £188 million

Again, Barcelona have a lot to do with another player's appearance on this list. The staggering amount of money the Catalan giants have spent on transfers partially explains the huge financial trouble they currently find themselves in.

The injury-prone winger has struggled to really make his stamp on the league, having signed for a higher fee than his international teammate, Griezmann. Previously, Borussia Dortmund did spend around £30 million on Dembele from Rennes before selling him to Barca for more than three times that amount.

In the summer of 2023, Demebele made the move to Paris Saint-Germain for £43.5 million. At the age of 26, the Frenchman still has plenty of years left in his career to fulfill the incredible potential he showed when he was young. But he's also got plenty of time for another big-money move that might see him even further up this list.

Ousmane Dembele's Club Career Club Years Rennes 2014 - 2016 Borussia Dortmund 2016 - 2017 Barcelona 2017 - 2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2023 - Present

3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Total transfer fees: £210.1 million

Had Ronaldo played his entire career in this generation, his cumulative transfer fee figure would be a lot higher. His £80 million move to Real Madrid in 2009 was seen as massive, with it breaking the world record at that time. Looking back, that figure is almost measly for a player who would go on to become the top goalscorer of all time.

Fees that are being thrown around in the modern day make this sum look paltry in comparison. Players seen as good are being touted at £80 million and above. With Ronaldo being one of the best players ever, we can only imagine how much his club would request for his signature if he was in his prime.

Back in 2013, at the very start of his career, United made Ronaldo the most expensive teenager in history by paying just £12 million for him from Sporting Lisbon. It's fair to say it was £12 million very well spent.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Club Career Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2002 - 2003 Manchester United 2003 - 2009 Real Madrid 2009 - 2018 Juventus 2018 - 2021 Manchester United 2021 - 2023 Al-Nassr 2023 - Present

2 Romelu Lukaku

Total transfer fees: £291 million

The second most cumulatively expensive player in football history is the Belgian forward, Romelu Lukaku. With his loan move to Inter Milan coming to a close at the end of the 2022/23 season, the striker returned to Italy on loan once again, this time with José Mourinho's AS Roma.

His parent club, Chelsea, have forked out close to a combined £120 million to sign the 30-year-old on two separate occasions with very little return. The second of which has been far from successful, as he returned to Italy on loan only one year later.

Lukaku has scored a combined 15 goals in 59 appearances at Stamford Bridge, and it will be interesting to see if he has the opportunity to add to that tally or if another permanent move will come to fruition following his temporary spell in Rome. Manchester United, Everton and Inter Milan have all parted company with large amounts of money to acquire his services in the past.

Romelu Lukaku's Club Career Club Years Anderlecht 2009 - 2011 Chelsea 2011 - 2014 West Brom (loan) 2012 - 2013 Everton 2014 - 2017 Manchester United 2017 - 2019 Inter Milan 2019 - 2021 Chelsea 2021 - Present Inter Milan (loan) 2022 - 2023 Roma (loan) 2023 - Present

1 Neymar

Total transfer fees: £343 million

The flamboyant Brazilian is still the most expensive player in history when it comes to a one-off transfer fee. And following his move to Saudi Arabia, he's now overtaken Lukaku as the most expensive player in terms of combined transfer fees.

Neymar was the first ever player to be purchased for £200 million and, at the moment, remains out on his own in that regard. The move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain rocked the football world, and even with the money swashing around in today's game, it could be quite some time until that fee is topped. PSG are the only team to have come close to spending as much on another player, after bringing in Mbappé from Monaco.

Has the £200 million been money well spent for Neymar? Injuries and controversies plagued his six years at the Parc des Princes, despite his brilliance. He still managed 118 goals in 173 appearances, winning five league titles. But no Champions League title...

Neymar then joined several high-profile players in Saudi Arabia, signing for Al Hilal for around £77 million. He'll be earning an eye-watering wage while in Saudi Arabia, but he may have ended his career in Europe in the process.