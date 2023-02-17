Who are the most expensive players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

It's no dispute that everyone wants to have the best Ultimate Team in FIFA 23. This is why so many players put hours upon hours into grafting games and spend hundreds on FIFA points all in the small hopes that they'll pack a ludicrous player who will sell for millions on the transfer market.

The players that have sold for a ridiculous amount have certainly changed over the years. In past FIFAs, players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar base cards were often unattainable, but now they're less than 100k! The market is in a sorry state.

So this begs the question, which are the top ten most expensive cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in March 2023?

All prices have been derived from FUTBIN and are corrected as of 03/03/2023. Find out the entirety of the list below.

11 Prime Icon Ronaldinho

Price: 5.74 million

At number ten is the Barcelona and Brazil wizard Prime Icon Ronaldinho.

The five-star-skiller is one of the most desirable Icons in the game, so it's no surprise to see him on this list. Unlike previous FIFAs this card's price is skyrocketed by the fact he's also deployable in a CAM slot, which is ultimately where Ronaldinho plays best.

10

9 Prime Icon Ruud Gullit

Price: 5.9 million

From a complete forward to a complete midfielder, Ruud Gullit is number eight.

The ex-Chelsea man is the literal creator of the 'Gullit Gang', an exclusive FIFA club where all the members possess 80+ in each of their base stats.

He is simply brilliant in-game, and he probably justifies his six million coin price tag.

8 Mid Icon Ronaldo

Price: 5.96 million

Up next, is Il Phenomenons' first appearance on this list, and it certainly won't be his last.

The fact that a MID ICON is on this list is simply crazy. It just shows how good Ronaldo is in the game. The Brazilian forward is essentially the complete forward. He has terrific shooting, dribbling, pace, passing, trickery and physicality - reflecting his abilities in real life very well.

But when will he show up again on this list?

7 TOTY Lionel Messi

Price: 6.65 million

Our first Team of the Year item and it's none other than the Argentine wizard that is Lionel Messi.

In a year when he pretty much completed football, Messi was awarded with a ludicrous 98-rated TOTY item.

It's no surprise to see this be so expensive, with Messi's popularity at an all-time high after his World Cup win.

6 World Cup TOTT Kylian Mbappe

Price: 6.7 million

The cover star is up next, Paris Saint Germain wonderkid, Kylian Mbappe.

This is the first promo card on the list, which is the World Cup Team of the Tournament card. Mbappe was obviously a huge contributor to France's road to the final and scored a hat-trick in the final loss to Argentina.

His card really did reflect his terrific tournament, and it comes in at a cushty 6.7 million coins. Anyone got that lying around?

5 World Cup Icon Ronaldo

Price: 8.75 million

Here he is again. At number four, it's Ronaldo's World Cup Icon cards.

World Cup Icons were introduced into FIFA for the first time ever this year, with Icons receiving a version to replicate a significant contribution to a FIFA World Cup tournament.

This Ronaldo version comes in at a cool 8.4 million, but there's one that's a little more expensive...

4 Prime Icon Ronaldo

Price: 10.1 million

Here he is, the big Ronaldo card - the Prime Icon.

The 96-rated card is every players dream striker, used heavily in the eSports scene by the FIFA professionals.

Little needs to be said about him. Il Phenomenon.

3 TOTY Icon Ruud Gullit

Price: 14.12 million

Another new Icon variant was released into FIFA 23, in the form of Team of the Year Icons - which puts Ruud Gullit's card as number three.

As if his Prime couldn't get much better, they managed it. The card us simply insane anywhere on the pitch and even has striker as a listed position!

2 TOTY Kylian Mbappe

Price: 14.76 million

Just missing out on the title of the most expensive card in FIFA 23 is TOTY Kylian Mbappe.

Undoubtedly the best striker on the game. His agility and pace is frightening, and he just seems so, so good on FIFA. If you face him, he's scoring. Simple as that.

1 TOTY Icon Ronaldinho

Price: EXTINCT/15 million

The title of the most expensive player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team goes to TOTY Icon Ronaldinho!

He featured at number ten with his Prime, now he's clinched top spot with his blue card variant.

The rarity of this card has definitely contributed to his price, given the TOTY Icons were only in packs for a certain amount of time, but he blows every other card out of the water in regards to price being capped at the max when he does appear on the market.

