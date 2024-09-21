Key Takeaways Ruben Dias is the most expensive Portuguese player in Premier League history at £60.5m.

Bruno Fernandes made an immediate impact at Manchester United, surpassing Lampard's goal record.

Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, and Pedro Neto are other high-priced Portuguese talents in the league.

Considered one of the world's leading footballing nations, Portugal has produced a number of top-class players. Of these, 112 have played in the Premier League since its inaugural season in 1992 - a total that makes the Mediterranean country the eighth most represented diaspora in the history of the league.

And yet, with the transfer market continuing to evolve, securing the services of Lusitanian players is now synonymous with an often substantial outlay. The examples of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix in the 2024 summer transfer window have proven that point even further. To find out more, here is a look at the 11 most expensive transfers of Portuguese players to British football's elite.

Most Expensive Portuguese Players in Premier League History Rank Player From To Year Fee (in £) 1. Ruben Dias SL Benfica Manchester City 2020 60.5m 2. Joao Cancelo Juventus Manchester City 2019 54.9m 3. Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Manchester United 2020 54.9m 4. Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 2023 52.4m 5. Pedro Neto Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea 2024 50.1m 6. Joao Felix Atletico Madrid Chelsea 2024 43.9m 7. Bernardo Silva AS Monaco Manchester City 2017 42.2m 8. Matheus Nunes Sporting CP Wolverhampton Wanderers 2022 38m 9. Diogo Jota Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 2020 37.8m 10. Fabio Silva Porto Wolverhampton Wanderers 2020 33.8m 11. Fabio Vieira Porto Arsenal 2022 29.6m

Figures have been converted from euros to pounds.

11 Fabio Vieira - £29.6m

From Porto to Arsenal (2022)

It would be an understatement to say that Fabio Vieira's time with Arsenal has been complicated. Often injured and left on the bench the rest of the time, the midfielder never really had the opportunity to showcase his qualities. Since 2022 and his arrival from Porto, where he is on loan this season, the Portuguese has made just 49 appearances for the Gunners, making 17 starts.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta has never been short of praise for his player, who, if he performs well this season, could well have something to play for when he returns. The cards are now in his hands - or rather in his feet.

10 Fabio Silva - £33.8m

From Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers (2020)

Youngest starter, youngest player in the league, youngest league winner, youngest player in UEFA competition, youngest goalscorer: at just 17 years of age, Fabio Silva shattered numerous records in his first appearances for Porto. 21, to be precise. Enough, at least, to convince Wolverhampton Wanderers to invest some £33.8m to recruit him in the summer of 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fabio Silva has only scored five goals in 72 appearances with Wolves.

Unfortunately, his adaptation to English football proved more difficult than expected and he was subsequently forced to go on loan to the four corners of Europe. The 22-year-old now plays for Las Palmas in La Liga, although his contract with Wolves expires in June 2026.

9 Diogo Jota - £37.8m

From Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool (2020)

Diogo Jota may not be the most consistent of players, but there is no denying that he is one of the best finishers in the Premier League. Despite being hampered by a number of injuries since joining Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020, the 44-cap Portugal international has a commendable record, being decisive on 77 occasions (57 goals, 20 assists) in 148 appearances.

Usually confined to the role of luxury joker during the Jurgen Klopp era, the 27-year-old striker seems to have managed to reverse the trend in the eyes of Arne Slot, his new manager, who has given him a regular starting berth at the start of the 2024/25 season.

8 Matheus Nunes - £38m

From Sporting CP to Wolverhampton Wanderers (2022)

Matheus Nunes left Sporting CP to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2022, having been named in the Bwin Liga team of the season. A move that would be synonymous with a record, with Nunes surpassing his compatriot Silva. The investment was quickly justified, with the midfielder quickly becoming one of Julen Lopetegui's key men.

But after just one season at the club, the Portuguese is keen to think bigger. Desired by Manchester City, he clashed with his management in a bid to force his departure. The 25-year-old eventually won the battle in the final hours of the mercato, provoking the ire of his now former supporters.

7 Bernardo Silva - £42.2m

From AS Monaco to Manchester City (2017)

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City at the end of a highly successful 2016/17 season for AS Monaco. The £42.2m transfer made the Portuguese one of the most expensive Ligue 1 players to sign in the Premier League. But that was no reason for the versatile attacking midfielder to buckle under the pressure.

A veritable Swiss Army knife, it did not take long for the former Benfica man to convince Pep Guardiola of his talent. Silva's faith in him has been well rewarded, and year after year he has become a key player in the Skyblues' many successes. A partnership that could not be more fruitful.

Related Ranking the 12 Most Expensive French Players in Premier League History Since 1992, a lot of talented and expensive French players have joined the Premier League.

6 Joao Felix - £43.9m

From Atletico Madrid to Chelsea (2024)

Joao Felix is perhaps one of the biggest enigmas of recent years. A player of undoubted talent, the striker has never managed to establish himself in the teams he has played for since leaving Benfica. And yet, at just 24 years of age, the Portuguese has already pulled on the shirts of some prestigious teams.

Starting with Atletico Madrid, where he is still the record signing - bought for £107,4m in the summer of 2019 - but where his strained relationship with both his managers and supporters has made a marriage impossible. Chelsea jumped at the chance, and after a loan spell there in 2023, he returned for good this summer in a £43.9m deal.

5 Pedro Neto - £50.1m

From Wolverhampton Wanderers to Chelsea (2024)

Like so many of his compatriots, Pedro Neto began his adventure in the Premier League at Wolverhampton. Brought over from Lazio - where he stayed for just one month - in the summer of 2019, the Lusitanian winger has spent five seasons on the pitch at the Molineux Stadium.

And despite a string of injuries, including a cruciate knee ligament rupture in 2021, the 24-year-old has proved that he has what it takes to establish himself at the highest level. That is certainly what convinced Chelsea to write a cheque for £50.1m to secure his services this summer. It is now up to him to prove that he is capable of taking things to the next level by establishing himself at one of the most prestigious clubs in the UK.

4 Matheus Nunes - £52.4m

From Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City (2023)

After winning his arm wrestling match with his former management, Nunes left Wolves to join Manchester City, where Guardiola himself begged for his signature. To do so, his management did not hesitate to add up the zeros, making the Portuguese the biggest sale in the history of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite making around 30 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 season, his playing time has been relatively limited, largely as a result of the fierce competition in his new team's dressing room. This is a trend he will no doubt be looking to reverse this season, as places are at a premium in what many consider to be the best team on the planet.

3 Bruno Fernandes - £54.9m

From Sporting CP to Manchester United (2020)

Close

Named Primeira Liga's Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, while playing for Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes quickly put the Premier League at his feet. Recruited by Manchester United in the winter of 2020, the attacking midfielder immediately proved decisive, helping the Red Devils to a 14-game unbeaten run with eight goals and seven assists during the sequence.

He continued that impressive start the following season, surpassing Frank Lampard as the Premier League midfielder with the most goals in a single season - 28, one more than the Englishman's 27 in 2009/10. Since then, the right-hander has had a few dips in form, but his tally of 79 goals and 67 assists from 237 appearances remains impressive.

Related 11 Top Goalscorers in Portugal History [Ranked] Portugal has produced some of the best goalscorers in the history of football. Here is a list of the top 11.

2 Joao Cancelo - £54.9m

From Juventus to Manchester City (2019)

Bought by Manchester City from Juventus for £54.9m, Joao Cancelo became the second most expensive full-back in history in 2019. It's a status he can still boast today, despite the fact that his career path has taken a rather surprising turn. After three and a half seasons at the Etihad Stadium, it was a falling out with Guardiola that ultimately cost him his Skyblues career.

After loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the 30-year-old finally signed for Al-Hilal this summer for a fee of £21.1m. A somewhat unfortunate outcome for the player many observers considered to be the best right-sided player in the world.

1 Ruben Dias - £60.5m

From SL Benfica to Manchester City (2020)

Ruben Dias is the most expensive Portuguese player in Premier League history. Recruited from Benfica by Manchester City in 2020, the centre-back quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

So much so that, at the end of his first season, he was awarded the FWA Footballer of the Year, Manchester City's Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards. Three years later, at the age of 27, he is now a world-class performer in his position, one of Guardiola's key men and one of the Skyblues' captains, having worn the armband on three occasions last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-09-24.