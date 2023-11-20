Highlights The January transfer window is often seen as a risky time to make big signings, compared to the summer.

However, many of the most expensive signings in each window have been hugely successful, like Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT have ranked the most expensive Premier League signing in every January transfer window out of ten for value for money.

The January transfer window has always been a curious phenomenon. The ugly sister to its summer sibling, which is more synonymous with idealistic, big-money rebuilds that promise an exciting future, the winter equivalent is usually more about managers righting some wrongs, addressing fatal flaws and sparing Premier League fans from their respective club's potential nightmare - whether that's missing out on European qualification or suffering relegation from the top flight.

The perceived wisdom is that the January window is alright for firefighting and usually not a whole lot else. Within that fear, the prospect of a lucrative signing proving to be a certified dud only seems greater, if not borderline inevitable. But how much does that perception hold up in reality? Is the January transfer window as hazardous as we often assume, or could it's track record actually rival the much-favoured off-season market?

To find out, GiveMeSport have listed the most expensive signing in every January transfer window to date and debated whether they were a successful or disastrous purchase, or somewhere in the middle, by rating their value for money out of 10.

Rating factors

We've based our ratings on the following criteria:

How much they cost

Level of performance

Longevity

Delivering in big moments

Achievements

Off-pitch issues

Profit/loss when re-sold

Intangibles that we felt were important

Most expensive signing in every January transfer window (2003-2023) Year Player From To Fee 2003 Jonathan Woodgate Leeds United Newcastle United £9m 2004 Jose Antonio Reyes Seville Arsenal £10.5m 2005 Jean Alain-Boumsong Rangers Newcastle United £8m 2006 Dean Ashton, Nemanja Vidic Norwich City, Spartak Moscow West Ham, Manchester United £7m 2007 Ashley Young Watford Aston Villa £8m 2008 Nicolas Anelka Bolton Wanderers Chelsea £15m 2009 Nigel de Jong Hamburg Manchester City £18m 2010 Adam Johnson Middlesbrough Manchester City £7m 2011 Fernando Torres Liverpool Chelsea £50m 2012 Papiss Cisse Freiburg Newcastle United £9.3m 2013 Daniel Sturridge Chelsea Liverpool £12m 2014 Juan Mata Chelsea Manchester United £37.1m 2015 Wilfried Bony Swansea City Manchester City £25m 2016 Giannelli Imbula Porto Stoke City £18.3m 2017 Gabriel Jesus Palmeiras Manchester City £45m 2018 Virgil van Dijk Southampton Liverpool £75m 2019 Miguel Almiron Atlanta United Newcastle United £21m 2020 Bruno Fernandes Sporting Lisbon Manchester United £46.5m 2021 Said Benrahma Brentford West Ham £25m 2022 Luis Diaz Porto Liverpool £37m 2023 Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea £106.8m

2003 - Jonathan Woodgate - £9m (Leeds United to Newcastle United)

Leeds United were deep in financial crisis by the time they sold Rio Ferdinand to Manchester United in the first ever summer transfer window. Half a season later they were flogging their best talent to the highest bidder once again, this time allowing fellow centre-back Jonathan Woodgate to leave for St. James' Park. Highly-rated as one of the most promising defenders in the country at the time, £9m was viewed as a big fee but a relatively risk-free investment.

That quickly proved to be the case as Woodgate put in a Man of the Match performance in the UEFA Cup semi-final when he kept a leash on Marseille's Didier Drogba, subsequently earning himself a move to Real Madrid that saw the Magpies make a profit on the England international just 18 months after signing him. Unfortunately for Woodgate, his full potential from that point was never quite realised as injuries ravaged his career.

Rating: 7/10

2004 – Jose Antonio Reyes - £10.5m (Seville to Arsenal)

Arsenal stood top of the table undefeated when they brought in Jose Antonio Reyes during the 2004 January transfer window, with Arsene Wenger already having one eye on his next generation. He was used as a bit-part player for the remainder of the campaign but did score two crucially important goals - an equaliser against Portsmouth and a winner against Fulham - in the final few games to ensure the Gunners won the title without loss in their legendary Invincibles season.

Reyes produced 23 goals and 27 assists in 110 appearances for Arsenal and became an important part of a side that won the 2005 F.A. Cup and reached the 2006 Champions League final. He was then loaned to Real Madrid, before signing for their bitter rivals Atletico twelve months later. Unfortunately, the former Spain international died at the age of 35 in 2019 in a fatal car accident.

Rating: 7/10

2005 – Jean-Alain Boumsong - £8m (Rangers to Newcastle United)

A transfer that's still shrouded in suspicion. Newcastle could have signed Boumsong as a free agent just months prior but in January 2005 ended up paying £8m for him - a significant fee for a centre-back in those days, let alone one from the declining SPL. The Frenchman's contract length (five-and-a-half-years) was unusual as well and the deal was subsequently investigated by the Stevens inquiry into corruption in football, but was eventually cleared of any criminal malpractice.

Boumsong unfortunately became a bit of a scape-goat at Newcastle as he struggled to live up to his price-tag and after just one-and-a-half seasons was sold to Juventus, then of Serie B, for a fraction of his initial transfer fee. He was subsequently named as one of the 50 worst players in Premier League history.

Rating: 4/10

2006 – Dean Ashton - £7m (Norwich to West Ham), Nemanja Vidic - £7m (Spartak Moscow to Manchester United)

Two successful moves for identical initial fees. Although his footballing career was eventually ended prematurely by a long-term ankle injury, Dean Ashton was a smart signing for the Hammers, helping them reach the 2006 F.A. Cup final, earning call-ups to the England squad and scoring 19 goals in 56 appearances for them, before being forced into retirement at the age of just 26.

Nemanja Vidic, meanwhile, remains a Manchester United icon and one of the best bargains in Premier League history. Snapped up from relative obscurity with Spartak Moscow, his partnership with Rio Ferdinand provided a bedrock that secured United five top flight titles and the 2007-08 Champions League title during his time at Old Trafford. He's one of the best centre-backs of the Premier League era and was purchased at a time when £7m was decent but hardly earth-shattering money. All in all, a phenomenal signing by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rating: 7/10 (Ashton), 10/10 (Vidic)

2007 – Ashley Young - £8m (Watford to Aston Villa)

Ashley Young was once among the most promising young players in English football and after standing out in the first half of the season for a Watford side that were ultimately doomed to be relegated, Aston Villa were quick to swoop for the prodigious forward.

Young went on to spend four-and-a-half seasons at Villa Park in a team that also included Gareth Barry, James Milner, Brad Friedel, Stiliyan Petrov, Stewart Downing, Emile Heskey and John Carew as the Birmingham outfit recorded three consecutive sixth-place finishes under Martin O'Neill.

Young went on to become one of Sir Alex Ferguson's last signings at Manchester United, where he won the Premier League title and enjoyed a renaissance as a full-back under Jose Mourinho. After a Serie A title win at Inter Milan, Young returned to Villa in 2021 before joining Everton in 2023.

Rating: 7/10

2008 – Nicolas Anelka - £15m (Bolton to Chelsea)

Quite how Nicolas Anelka ended up at Bolton Wanderers amid a career that also featured Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool remains a bit of a mystery. But nonetheless, Sam Allardyce clearly pulled off a masterstroke when he landed the Euro 2000 winner from Fenerbahce in 2006. Just 61 appearances later, during which the Frenchman had notched up 23 goals and 10 assists, Europe's elite acknowledged a top-end striker had slipped through their net, and thus Chelsea came calling in January 2008.

Anelka's first six months at Stamford Bridge was a bit of a disaster. He scored just two goals in all competitions and saw his penalty saved by Edwin van der Sar in the Champions League final, handing Manchester United an iconic win in Moscow. But Anelka quickly rediscovered his goalscoring touch and the following season netted 25 times. His numbers dwindled thereafter, before joining the Chinese Super League in 2012.

Rating: 8/10

2009 – Nigel de Jong - £18m (Hamburg to Manchester City)

Perhaps most famous for somehow studding a player in the chest but not being sent off in the 2010 World Cup final, Nigel de Jong was Manchester City's midfield enforcer and an important component of the side that won the 2011 F.A. Cup and the 2011/12 Premier League title, famously pipping Manchester United to the English top flight prize thanks to a last-minute Sergio Aguero goal against QPR.

City picked up De Jong for £18m - a noteworthy fee for a midfielder, although Hamburg at the time were competing for European spots in the Bundesliga. Three-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium suggests City got their money's worth, with the Dutchman eventually departing for AC Milan.

Rating: 8/10

2010 – Adam Johnson - £7m (Middlesbrough to Manchester City)

Adam Johnson emerged as a hot prospect at Middlesbrough after rising through the ranks of their youth setup and even though the Teeside outfit were in the Championship at the time, the winger's form at that level was enough to convince City to take a punt on him. Johnson featured often at City but never seemed like a long-term option for them and was eventually allowed to leave for Sunderland in summer 2012.

That's where things turned incredibly sour for Johnson. While his form on the pitch was commendable considering Sunderland found themselves continuously battling relegation, the England international was arrested in March 2015 and found guilty twelve months later for sexual activity with a child. He was sentenced to six years in prison but released after three.

Rating: 6/10

2011 – Fernando Torres - £50m (Liverpool to Chelsea)

Perhaps the most infamous January signing of all time and one of the worst deals between two major Premier League clubs, Fernando Torres' record-setting move to Chelsea is remembered for being a complete disaster. The Spaniard had established himself as one of the top strikers in the world during his time at Liverpool, but his form for the Blues plummeted to almost incomprehensible depths as the simplest of chances and even open goals somehow fizzed high and wide.

How did Torres regress so much, so quickly? A combination of injuries, not fitting Chelsea's playing style, the pressure of a huge price-tag, natural physical decline due to age, and his confidence clearly falling through the floor.

In fairness, Torres did score some important goals in Europe, including a famous solo-goal in the semi-finals of the 2011/12 Champions League against Barcelona with the Blues going on to win the tournament that season. But the numbers speak for themselves and the Spain international only ever scored 45 goals in 172 appearances fo Chelsea - compared to 81 in 142 for Liverpool.

Rating: 4/10

2012 – Papiss Cisse - £9.3m (Freiburg to Newcastle)

Arguably the greatest half-season wonder the Premier League has ever witnessed, climaxing with a simply incredible wondergoal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle were already riding the crest of a wave when they signed Papiss Cisse for £9.3m midway through a season that would eventually see them finish in fifth place under Alan Pardew, but the Senegalese striker played a crucial hand in helping them secure European football, by forming an unforgettable partnership with Demba Ba and scoring 13 times in 14 Premier League appearances.

Unfortunately, Cisse struggled to keep up the run rate and from that point managed just 31 goals in 116 outings for the Magpies. By no means a shocking record but a far cry from the standards he'd set himself in the opening months of his Newcastle career. After scoring just three goals in the first half of the 2015/16 season, Cisse left for the Chinese Super League.

Rating: 6/10

2013 – Daniel Sturridge - £12m (Chelsea to Liverpool)

There really wasn't much more Daniel Sturridge could do to earn himself a place in Chelsea's starting XI. A prolific loan spell at Bolton Wanderers and 11 Premier League goals in a bit-part role for the Blues, often featuring from the wing, still wasn't enough to earn the promising young forward integral status in Chelsea's first-team plans.

So Sturridge was more than happy to jump ship to Liverpool mid-season and the move proved to be a masterstroke. Sturridge instantly struck up a deadly partnership with Luis Suarez and over the next 18 months, the Reds would score 97 goals from the 38 games in which both forwards featured. The lethal combination was almost enough to clinch Liverpool a shock Premier League title win in 2013/14, narrowly missing out to Manchester City.

Suarez would leave for Barcelona that summer while Sturridge would begin to suffer constant injury problems - he never managed more than 20 league appearances in a season from that point.

Rating: 7/10

2014 – Juan Mata - £37.1m (Chelsea to Man United)

To say Manchester United's recruitment during David Moyes' mere months in charge was scattergun would be a bit of an understatement. Just one window on from paying over the odds for Marouane Fellaini after initially refusing to meet his release clause, the Red Devils made Juan Mata - a diminutive playmaker at the exact opposite end of the footballing spectrum to the Belgian battering ram - their new club-record signing.

The Spain international had lost his place at Chelsea as Jose Mourinho judged him to be a tactically poor fit, and it seems the Special One knew what he was talking about. Mata somehow spent eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford without ever quite making any midfield or attacking role his own, and without ever replicating the level of form that had him earn a place in the 2012/13 PFA team of the year.

Rating: 5/10

2015 – Wilfried Bony - £25m (Swansea to Man City)

Few careers have nose-dived quite as quickly as Wilfried Bony's. A goalscoring machine at Vitesse, Swansea City appeared to have landed an absolute gem when they snapped up the Ivorian for £12m. After 18 months of consistently finding the net in the Premier League, City came calling and paid more than double the Welsh club's original investment to try and boost their title credentials.

Bony, however, just couldn't integrate into City's way of playing and managed just two goals in his first half-season at the club. The following campaign offered the chance to right some wrongs but the powerful centre-forward contracted malaria during the summer, hampering his preparations for the new season. That perhaps explains why Bony appeared to be a pale imitation of the ruthless finisher City had purchased at the start of the year, managing a mere four top flight goals.

The following summer, Pep Guardiola arrived at the Etihad and few were surprised to see the Ivorian flung onto the scrapheap. After a loan spell at Stoke he was sold back to Swansea, but remained a shadow of his former self.

Rating: 3/10

2016 – Giannelli Imbula - £18.3m (Porto to Stoke City)

It always raises eyebrows when a player's on the move just six months after joining a new club, because someone somewhere clearly hasn't done their due diligence. That was obviously the case with Gannelli Imbula with both sellers Porto and buyers Stoke seemingly unaware that a rotten attitude would compel him to become a financial albatros.

In fainess, the midfielder had previously won the Player of the Year award in France's second division and was part of Marcelo Bielsa's hugely impressive Marseille side. But his inability to settle in Portugal should have been a red flag for Stoke - not an invitation to try and take him off Porto's hands.

A real roll of the dice by then-manager Mark Hughes, Imbula's attitude was so poor that he was said to have subbed himself off in a pre-season game because a team-mate didn't pass him the ball, before eventually subbing himself back on. After just 28 appearances and a series of loan spells away from the Britannia, Stoke terminated his contract in 2020.

Rating: 1/10

2017 – Gabriel Jesus - £45m (Palmeiras to Man City)

A pretty good investment all things considered. Gabriel Jesus perhaps hasn't become the next football sensation that some anticipated when Manchester City plucked him from Brazilian football - in fact, he's never scored more than 15 goals in a single Premier League season - but he did nonetheless go on to contribute significantly to four Premier League title triumphs during his time at the Etihad.

The South American forward was eventually allowed to leave for Arsenal in summer 2022 and while injury problems have continually stifled his momentum, he's certainly helped Mikel Arteta's side jump up a level, signified with their surprise title bid during Jesus' debut campaign in north London. He's one of Arsenal's top earners.

Rating: 8/10

2018 – Virgil van Dijk - £75m (Southampton to Liverpool)

Big money signings in a January transfer window tend to spell disaster, but it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to label Liverpool's £75m swoop for Virgil van Dijk as a bit of a bargain. Signing the Dutchman and then Allison six months later helped transform Jurgen Klopp's team from an impulsive attacking side into a far more consistent and resilient trophy-winning machine. In Van Dijk's time at the club, Liverpool have won both the Premier League and the Champions League, while also spending several years being only second best to perhaps the greatest side English football has ever produced in Pep Guardiola's City.

Now captain at Anfield, there's little doubt the Reds have got their money's worth. Although it should be mentioned that there really wasn't too much risk with this deal, which Liverpool had expected to make six months earlier until the papers caught wind of a potential tapping-up scandal. In the end, Liverpool had to wait a little longer and pay a little more, but Van Dijk was always their primary target and with good reason.

Rating: 9/10

2019 – Miguel Almiron - £21m (Atlanta United to Newcastle United)

Note: Chelsea agreed a £57.6m deal for Christian Pulisic in January 2019 but as he didn't arrive at Stamford Bridge until the summer, we haven't included it as part of the winter transfer window.

You don't see too many players moving from the MLS to Premier League football, and you see even less doing so for big money. There's probably a good reason for that and Miguel Almiron is the perfect case in point. At this time, few would dispute that the Paraguay international very much looks like a £21m winger, having now helped the Magpies to a top four finish and even made St. James' Park erupt with a goal against PSG in the Champions League.

But it shouldn't be forgotten that it's taken Almiron a really long time to thrive in English football, despite being widely considered as a standout player by MLS standards when the Toon bought him from Atlanta. Almiron managed just nine goals in his first three-and-a-half seasons on Tyneside - however, he then went on to bag eleven in a single campaign as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

A good signing in the long run, but one that's taken time to pay off.

Rating: 7/10

2020 – Bruno Fernandes - £46.5m (Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes may divide opinion at times but few would dispute that Manchester United have got good value from their 2019/20 mid-season purchase, who a few months prior had almost ended up at Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese has added goals and assists to the Red Devils' engine room, has won the Player of the Year award twice at Old Trafford and is the current captain.

Now, let's get onto the less flattering stuff. Fernandes has a knack for the dramatic, often seems absent of any tactical discipline and has been criticised for his lack of leadership abilities by everybody's favourite grumpy grandpa, Graeme Souness. Nonetheless, the fact he's already got over 50 goals and 50 assists for the Red Devils speaks for itself and as things stand he's arguably the biggest talent in the starting line-up at Old Trafford.

Rating: 8/10

2021 – Said Benrahma - £25m (Brentford to West Ham)

It's not like David Moyes to spend big on mercurial wingers mid-season but in the case of Said Benrahma, the Hammers boss had already received the luxury of seeing the Algerian international first-hand. Benrahma initially joined West Ham on a season-long loan at the start of the season from Brentford, where he'd been ripping it up in the Championship, and the deal was made permanent in the following transfer window.

While Benrahma himself hasn't exactly set the world alight in east London - although double-digits in the goals tally for his second and third seasons shouldn't be sniffed at - the move proved a masterstroke for a slightly different reason. Signing the former Nice youngster permanently freed up a loan spot in West Ham's squad, which went towards signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

Lingard's loan spell with the Irons was nothing short of legendary - nine goals and four assists in 16 Premier League appearances - as he helped fire Moyes' side to a sixth-placed finish, their second-highest final standing in the Premier League.

Rating: 6.5/10*

*Extra half-point for Jesse Lingard's impact

2022 – Luis Diaz - £37m (Porto to Liverpool)

Luis Diaz looked headed for Spurs until long-term admirers Liverpool swooped in and signed the Colombian international from Porto. In his first season, the winger helped contribute to EFL Cup and F.A. Cup glory on Merseyside, winning the Man of the Match award in the latter, while his semi-final goal against Villarreal saw the Reds reach the Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Admittedly, injuries and the truly shocking news of his parents being kidnapped have stifled Diaz's momentum since then. But few would dispute that the South American is a quality player who suits Liverpool's style of play and causes constant problems for defenders.

If he can put recent problems behind him, Liverpool could have a world-class winger on their hands.

Rating: 7/10