Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim will become Manchester United's 24th permanent manager when he officially replaces Erik ten Hag.

The most-expensive signings made by Amorim thus far in his career have all come from his time at Sporting.

Many of his signings have gone on to play pivotal roles in the success he has helped the team enjoy.

Effective on the 11th November 2024, Ruben Amorim will become the new Manchester United manager, moving to England from Sporting Lisbon and replacing Erik ten Hag, the former Ajax head coach having been sacked after a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United last month.

Amorim will be the 24th permanent manager in Man United’s history, though is the sixth full-time boss of the club since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. He will take the reins from interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is expected to remain at the club as one of Amorim’s assistants.

The appointment of Amorim has brought hope to the Man United faithful, the Portuguese having established himself as one of football’s brightest young managers in his four years at Sporting, who he joined in 2020 after stints with Casa Pia and Braga, also in Portugal. He guided the club to two league triumphs and two cup victories in his four years there, doing so with budgets that were miniscule in comparison to those of Premier League teams.

Key signings have, of course, been quintessential to Amorim’s success, as is the case with any manager of any team. With that being said, however, which 11 players have been Amorim’s most expensive additions so far in his managerial career?

Ruben Amorim's 11 Most Expensive Signings Rank Name Transfer Fee Joined From Time at Club Appearances Goals Assists Honours Won 1. Manuel Ugarte £20.6 million Familicao 2021-2023 85 1 3 1x Taca da Liga 2. Viktor Gyokeres £20.1 million Coventry City 2023-present 66+ 63+ 19+ 1x Primeira Liga 3. Morten Hjulmand £16.4 million Lecce 2023-present 63+ 5+ 5+ 1x Primeira Liga 4. Conrad Harder £15.9 million Nordsjaelland 2024-present 9+ 3+ 1+ N/A 5. Paulinho £13.4 million Braga 2021-2024 145 53 28 2x Primeira Liga 1x Taca da Liga 6. Zeno Debast £13 million Anderlecht 2024-present 15+ 1+ 2+ N/A 7. Maxi Araujo £11.4 million Toluca 2024-present 10+ 1+ 1+ N/A 8. Pedro Goncalves £11.3 million Familicao 2020-present 188+ 81+ 56+ 2x Primeira Liga 2x Taca da Liga 9. Jeremiah St. Juste £8.4 million Mainz 2022-present 56+ 2+ 2+ 1x Primeira Liga 10. Ruben Vinagre £8.4 million Wolves 2022-present 18+ 0+ 2+ 1x Taca da Liga 11. Ivan Fresneda £7.5 million Real Valladolid 2023-present 16+ 0+ 0+ 1x Primeira Liga

11 Ivan Fresneda

£7.5 million

Ivan Fresneda emerged on the footballing scene with Real Valladolid as a teenager, having also spent time with Real Madrid and Leganes in his youth. The right-back was viewed as a player with mass amounts of potential and after his club’s relegation to the Segunda Division, it didn’t take long for Sporting to come calling.

Fresneda was given a £67 million release clause, so confident were Sporting in the player that they signed. When he was announced as a new addition, Fresneda made clear that the chance to work with Amorim was one of the key factors in his decision to move to Lisbon.

Though he has been getting minutes, Fresneda has not yet established himself as a first team regular, having made just 16 appearances for the club at the time of writing. With that being said, however, it is more than worth considering that Fresneda is still just 20 years of age, with plenty of time to grow into the potential player that many think he can be.

10 Ruben Vinagre

£8.4 million

Ruben Vinagre spent three years with Sporting as a youth player across two separate stints, but would not play for them professionally until 2021, five years after his debut. After a string of loan spells as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player, Vinagre returned to Sporting for the 2021/22 season on loan. He made 18 appearances as he helped the club to a Taca da Liga victory, with Sporting making the move permanent that summer.

Since then, however, Vinagre has once more found himself in the purgatory of being loaned out consistently. He is yet to make a league appearance for Sporting as a permanent player of theirs, instead having been sent to Everton, Hull City and Hellas Verona on loan in recent years, totalling just 24 appearances combined for those three clubs.

Earlier this year, Vinagre moved to Legia Warsaw in Poland on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, with the Ekstraklasa side having an option to make the move permanent at the end of his spell there. Truthfully, it is hard to see Vinagre having another chance to break into the Sporting first team, even if Warsaw choose not to purchase him.

9 Jeremiah St. Juste

£8.4 million

Jeremiah St. Juste spent three years with Mainz in Germany before his move to Sporting, having previously played four seasons in his native Netherlands with Heerenveen and Feyenoord. His Bundesliga performances caught the eye of Amorim and Sporting, who signed the centre-back in 2022.

A capable defender who is known for his lightning pace, St. Juste has established himself as a consistent player within Amorim’s Sporting side, with almost 60 appearances to his name in two years. St. Juste was part of 2023/24 Primeira Liga-winning side, which was Sporting’s 20th top flight title in their history.

St. Juste also started the 2024 Taca de Portugal final for Sporting against FC Porto. He scored his first Sporting goal in that game, the opening goal of the match, though he was sent off just 10 minutes later and Porto went on to win the game, emerging as 2-1 victors after extra time.

8 Pedro Goncalves

£11.3 million

After an uninspiring debut season in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Goncalves moved back to Portugal in 2019 to join Familicao. His performances saw him named that season’s Young Player of the Year in Portugal, which led to his move to Sporting as one of Amorim’s first signings.

Goncalves has been a constant throughout Amorim’s tenure at the club, having made almost 200 appearances and racking up just under 150 goal contributions in that time. At Sporting, he has been deployed further forward than he had been earlier in his career, being utilised as either a winger or attacking midfielder in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

The Portuguese, who made his international debut in 2021, has been pivotal in winning all four honours that Sporting have clinched with Amorim at the helm, which have been two Taca da Liga’s and two Primeira Liga’s, the latter of which Sporting had not won for almost two decades before the 2020s.

7 Maxi Araujo

£11.4 million

Now a blooded Uruguay international, Maxi Araujo began his career in his home country, but only spent a season with Montevideo Wanderers before moving to Mexico, where he would work on honing his craft over a period of four seasons, spending time with Puebla and Toluca.

Araujo is a left-wing-back by nature, but is a particularly offensive-minded player, always keen to break forward from his position. It was this particular aspect of his game that no doubt led Sporting to come calling, as such dynamism in both attack and defence is an ideal quality for a wide player in Amorim’s tactical set-up.

Having only joined Sporting earlier this summer, Araujo has only just cracked double figures for appearances, but has shown that he is just as comfortable in his versatility with Sporting as he was in Mexico. He will no doubt go on to play an increased role in the team as the campaign progresses.

6 Zeno Debast

£13 million

A promising centre-back, Zeno Debast emerged at Anderlecht, where he spent 11 years as a youth player before debuting as a teenager in 2021. Debast racked up almost 100 appearances for the Belgian side between then and joining Sporting in the summer transfer window earlier this year.

Debast has quickly become a key part of the Sporting team, having made 15 appearances just months into his first season. He is a capable defender who is comfortable on the ball and has fit in seamlessly to Sporting’s back three.

He has scored just one goal so far for the Portuguese club, but it was one to be remembered. In a 2-0 win over Lille in the 2024/25 season, with Sporting already one goal up, Debast fired a thunderbolt into the top corner from range to secure the three points for his team.

5 Paulinho

£13.4 million

Paulinho’s first experience working with Amorim came during the manager’s stint at Braga. In the one season he spent there, Paulinho scored 16 goals and notched seven assists in 27 league games, a strong return that perhaps unsurprisingly saw the attacker follow Amorim to Sporting just months after his arrival.

In what was a club-record deal at the time, Paulinho moved to Sporting in February 2021 and helped the club win the league in his first season. The Portuguese went on to spend three years in Lisbon, racking up 53 goals and 28 assists across 145 games and winning the Taca da Liga in the 2021/22 campaign.

After Sporting’s second league victory under Amorim in 2024, during which Paulinho scored 21 goals, he departed the club after a very successful stint, moving to Mexico to join Toluca where he remains at the time of writing.

4 Conrad Harder

£15.9 million

Sporting have a knack for snapping up some of the brightest prospects in football and the signing of Conrad Harder was no different. The teenage striker made his debut for FC Nordsjaelland at 18 years old after scoring 35 goals in 37 games for their under-19s side. In his sole senior season at the club, he scored seven times across 32 matches.

Earlier this year, Sporting signed Harder for just under £16 million, inserting a release clause of close to £70 million in his contract. The attacker, who currently plays for Denmark’s under-21s internationally, has scored three goals and notched one assist in his opening nine games for the team, a promising sign of a player Sporting clearly feel has mass amounts of potential.

3 Morten Hjulmund

£16.4 million

A Danish international, Morten Hjulmand started his career in Austria, spending two years with Admira Wacker before joining Lecce, then in Serie B, in the 2021 winter transfer window. Though they would fail to earn promotion that year, Hjulmand quickly grew into one of Lecce’s most prominent players, helping them win the league the following season.

Becoming captain of the club at just 23 years old, the youngest skipper ever in Serie A, Hjulmand’s role in the team remained crucial and he helped the team narrowly avoid relegation. His form with Lecce led to an eventual bid from Sporting, who Hjulmand joined in 2023.

Hjulmand’s leadership traits continued to be shown at Sporting which, along with his form, led to reports that Manchester United were keen on the player, even before Amorim’s appointment. He was pivotal in helping Sporting to the 2023/24 Primeira Liga title and has racked up over 60 appearances in just 18 months at the club.

2 Viktor Gyokeres

£20.1 million

Before his 2021 move to Coventry City, Gyokeres had spent three years at Brighton, who signed him from Swedish club Brommapojkarna. He failed to make an impact with the Seagulls who loaned him out three times in three years. His final loan club was Coventry, who he initially joined in the winter window before making the move permanent that summer.

With Coventry, Gyokeres developed his overall game and became the focal point of their attack, shining in the 2023 play-off final against Luton Town. It did not take long for potential suitors to start circling the striker after Coventry’s defeat and in July 2023, he completed a move to Sporting.

Since his transfer to Lisbon, Gyokeres has blossomed to a startling degree and is now considered one of the continent’s most elite strikers. The Swedish international has netted 63 goals and racked up 19 assists in just 66 games for the club, proof of what has been a ridiculous level of form for the attacker.

Having flourished under Amorim’s guidance, it is understandable that some feel we could soon see the Swede plying his trade at Old Trafford, should the Red Devils decide to go in for another striker.

1 Manuel Ugarte

£20.6 million

Amorim’s most-expensive signing throughout his four-year tenure at Sporting, Manuel Ugarte joined the club in 2021 from Familicao, with the club fresh off winning their first Primeira Liga title in almost 20 years. It took very little time for Ugarte to settle, with that and his overall performances being subjects of praise.

Across his two seasons with the club, Ugarte helped guide Sporting to a Taca da Liga triumph before, in 2023, he departed for Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of around £50 million, though he would only stay in Paris for one season.

Earlier this year, when Manchester United were still managed by ten Hag, the club announced that they had signed Ugarte on a five-year contract. Now, set for a reunion with his former manager, it is more than feasible to assume that Ugarte now has all the tools to return to what was his best level of form, which he showcased in Lisbon.

(All stats and transfer values are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 05/11/2024)