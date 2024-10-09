Since its launch in 1996, MLS has gone from strength to strength. Clubs have been provided with numerous resources to help them develop young talent, infrastructures have been built specifically for soccer and international stars have decided to come and make their American dream come true. This increase in quality is prompting more and more European clubs to reach for their wallets to acquire the league's best players and/or prospects.

Even so, the sums involved are still much smaller than the staggering figures on the Old Continent. For example, the $26m spent by Newcastle United to secure the services of Miguel Almiron, then with Atlanta United , was the highest ever in MLS.

A far cry from the $243m offered by Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona to snatch Neymar in 2017. In this article, GIVEMESPORT presents a list of the 10 biggest sales in the history of the North American soccer league.

There are three different types of transfer in MLS: the international transfer — the purchase, sale or loan of a player — the intra-league exchange and the signing of a player without a contract.

Most Expensive Sales in MLS History Rank Player From To Year Transfer fee (in USD)* 1. Miguel Almiron Atlanta United Newcastle United 2019 26.3m 2. Thiago Almada Atlanta United Botafogo 2024 21.4m 3. Jhon Duran Chicago Fire FC Aston Villa 2023 18.2m 4. Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas FC Augsburg 2022 17.9m 5. Djordje Petrovic New England Revolution Chelsea 2023 17.5m 6. Pity Martinez Atlanta United Al Nassr 2020 17.5m 7. Taty Castellanos New York City FC SS Lazio 2023 16.4m 8. Alphonso Davies Vancouver Whitecaps Bayern Munich 2018 15.3m 9. Brenden Aaronson Philadelphia Union Red Bull Salzburg 2021 13.9m 10. Caleb Wiley Atlanta United Chelsea 2024 11.1m

*The sums displayed have been converted into dollars from the source site, which is itself displayed in euros.

10 Caleb Wiley – $11.1m

Atlanta United to Chelsea (2024)

Since 2022 and the arrival of BlueCo as the main shareholder, Chelsea have not hesitated to add up the zeros to buy a host of players, including several youngsters with great potential.

And MLS quickly proved to be one of the new management's favorite hunting grounds, attracting no fewer than four talents from the American continent. Starting with Caleb Wiley, recruited this summer from Atlanta United.

The fifth-youngest player in the club's history, the young left-back played a total of 85 games before heading to England. However, it was not there that he made his first European appearance, as he was immediately loaned out to Racing Club de Strasbourg, a satellite club of Chelsea in France's Ligue 1. A new environment to which he quickly adapted, making a good impression in his first appearances.

Caleb Wiley's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 85 Goals 6 Assists 7

9 Brenden Aaronson – $13.9m

Philadelphia Union to Red Bull Salzburg (2021)

A product of the Philadelphia Union academy, Brenden Aaronson's career has also taken off in an upward trajectory.

Having left the United States in the winter of 2021, the midfielder entered the Red Bull system through Austrian club Salzburg. He quickly became a force to be reckoned with, convincing English club Leeds United to spend over €33m to secure his services in July 2022.

And after a difficult loan spell at Union Berlin last season, the USA international has returned to the Peacocks eager to find out more, having already been decisive on several occasions since the start of the Championship season (England's second division).

Brenden Aaronson's Career at Philadelphia Union Appearances 57 Goals 7 Assists 6 Honors Supporter's Shield (2020)

8 Alphonso Davies – $15.3m

Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich (2018)

Alphonso Davies is perhaps the most shining example of the North American team's success. After making his way through the various youth categories of the Vancouver Whitecaps , the Canadian became their youngest-ever professional player — at 15 years and seven months, on June 2, 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies is Canada's youngest player ever, debuting for the national team at 16 years, seven months and 12 days, in June 2017.

Transferred to Bayern Munich three years later, the left-back established himself as a benchmark in his position, taking advantage of the German giant's dominance to garnish his trophy cabinet with numerous trophies, including a Champions League and five German league titles. At just 23, he has already racked up 55 caps (15 goals) with the Canucks, of which he is captain.

Alphonso Davies's Career at Vancouver Whitecaps Appearances 81 Goals 12 Assists 14

7 Taty Castellanos – $16.4m

New York City FC to SS Lazio (2023)

Taty Castellanos is a player with an astonishing background. Born in Argentina, the country he represents at international level, the 26-year-old striker has never played club football there. Whether it be in Chile, Uruguay, the United States, Spain and now Italy, the former New York City FC player, who was sold to Lazio in the summer of 2023, has nonetheless enjoyed a multitude of adventures.

Having made a remarkable start to the season with the Roman club, he was rewarded with a first appearance in the colors of the reigning world champions last September. A further step in the career of the lethal righty, who was the top scorer in the 2021 MLS season, at the end of which he also won the MLS Cup with the Pigeons.

Taty Castellanos's Career at NYCFC Appearances 134 Goals 59 Assists 24 Honors MLS Cup (2021), MLS Golden Boot (2021)

6 Pity Martinez – $17.5m

Atlanta United to Al Nassr (2020)

Although he is relatively unknown to the American public, Pity Martinez is nonetheless a player of note on the continental stage. A two-time Copa Libertadores winner (2015, 2018) with River Plate, where he won a number of prestigious trophies, the Argentinian midfielder has also enjoyed a successful career with Atlanta United, with whom he won the U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup in 2019.

In 2020, his achievements prompted Saudi club Al-Nassr to make a move for the Guaymallen native. A three-season adventure in the Middle East proved to be a real ordeal for Martinez, who suffered two cruciate ligament ruptures two years apart. It is an injury that seems to be dogging him, as he had to suffer it again last January after returning to River Plate.

Pity Martinez's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 54 Goals 11 Assists 14 Honors U.S. Open Cup (2019), Campeones Cup (2019)

5 Djordje Petrovic – $17.5m

New England Revolution to Chelsea (2023)

Like Wiley, Djordje Petrovic is another young player who was bought by Chelsea and now plays for Strasbourg. After launching his career in his native Serbia, the Pozarevac native crossed the Atlantic to join MLS side New England Revolution .

A club where he revealed himself, playing 48 games and managing 15 clean sheets in the space of two seasons. Enough to interest the Blues, who, in August 2023, completed the signing of the Serbian keeper for €16 million, around 16 times the sum initially spent by the Revs. An impressive return on investment.

Djordje Petrovic's Career at New England Revolution Appearances 48 Clean Sheets 15 Goals Conceded 58

4 Ricardo Pepi – $17.9m

FC Dallas to FC Augsburg (2021)

At just 21, Ricardo Pepi can also be considered one of the great success stories of the made-in-MLS side. After coming through the ranks at FC Dallas , the young Texan headed to Europe, where FC Augsburg signed him. However, after a complicated start to his adventure, the Bundesliga outfit decided to loan his player to FC Groningen in the Eredivisie.

There, Pepi really launched his European career, so much so that on his return from loan, Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven persuaded him to sign for them.

Crowned Dutch champion in his first season in his new colors, the American center-forward is now continuing his progress there, while establishing himself as a regular player for the USMNT.

Ricardo Pepi's Career at FC Dallas Appearances 59 Goals 16 Assists 4

3 Jhon Duran – $18.2m

Chicago Fire FC to Aston Villa (2023)

If you keep an eye on the Premier League, you will no doubt have heard of Jhon Durán and his goals. Among his most recent exploits was an instinctive volley against Bayern Munich that helped Aston Villa emulate — albeit in lesser measures — the feat of his 1982 generation, who toppled the Germans to win the Champions League.

His sixth goal in 10 games this season opened the door to an extension at the club he joined in January 2023 from Chicago Fire FC . And what's more, the 20-year-old Colombian has only made one start so far this season.

Jhon Duran's Career at Chicago Fire FC Appearances 28 Goals 8 Assists 6

2 Thiago Almada – $21.4m

Atlanta United to Botafogo (2024)

After two and a half seasons of shining on MLS pitches, Thiago Almada left Atlanta United this summer to join Botafogo in Brazilian Serie A.

It is a move that will only benefit the Carioca club for a limited time, however, as the Argentinian midfielder will be heading to Europe this winter to join Olympique Lyonnais.

A 2022 World Cup winner with the Albiceleste, Almada played a total of 83 games for the Five Stripes, scoring 50 times (26 goals, 24 assists) and attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

Thiago Almada's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 83 Goals 26 Assists 24

1 Miguel Almiron – $26.3m

Atlanta United to Newcastle United (2019)

Winner of the 2018 MLS Cup with Atlanta United, Miguel Almirón quickly became one of the league's most talked-about players, his partnership with Josef Martinez causing havoc in opposing defenses. His 22 goals and 21 assists in 70 appearances for Atlanta bear witness to this.

And that did not go unnoticed by Newcastle, who did not hesitate to break out the checkbook to secure his services in the winter of 2019. But despite a relatively successful 2022-23 season, the Paraguayan attacking midfielder's output (30 goals and 12 assists in over 200 games) has perhaps somewhat disappointed Magpies fans, who had pinned high hopes on him.

Miguel Almiron's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 70 Goals 22 Assists 21 Honors MLS Cup (2018)