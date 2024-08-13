Highlights

  • Basketball sneakers, particularly Jordan's, have become iconic fashion statements globally.
  • Top NBA players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have lucrative shoe deals.
  • Athletes such as Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving transitioned to other brands mid-career for various reasons.

The sport of basketball has produced some of the most recognizable fashion statements in pop culture.

From Allen Iverson 's hip-hop-inspired baggy attire to Kyle Kuzma 's unorthodox streetwear, the NBA has seen it all.

No single item, however, has been as impactful as the basketball sneaker.

The basketball shoe is now a staple fashion item, regardless of the wearer's basketball prowess. NBA players are synonymous with sneakers.

In 1973, Walt Frazier became the first basketball player to receive his own signature shoe line, the Puma Clyde.

The market for basketball sneakers has exploded into a multi-billion dollar industry, with NBA athletes at the forefront of marketing campaigns.

Here are the top 10 most expensive shoe deals in NBA history.

1 Michael Jordan

Contract – $1.3-plus billion (1984-lifetime); Company – Nike/Jordan

Michael Jordan 1988

The most iconic line of shoes in sports history undoubtedly belongs to Michael Jordan.

The six-time NBA champion and 14-time All-Star debuted the Air Jordan 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 17th, 1984.

Since its original release 40 years ago, the Air Jordan line has become a staple in the global basketball and fashion communities. Over 150 million pairs of Jordans have been sold since 1985.

In 1997, the Jordan Brand was announced as a separate, fully independent branch of the Nike company. Jordan became the first athlete to have his own brand within a major athletic company.

As of April 2024, Jordan's net worth is reported to stand at a whopping $3.2 billion, with much of it due to the booming success of the Jordan Brand.

Michael Jordan Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Model

Release Date

Air Jordan 1

April 1985

Air Jordan 20

February 2005

Air Jordan 2

November 1986

Air Jordan 21

February 2006

Air Jordan 3

January 1988

Air Jordan 22

January 2007

Air Jordan 4

February 1989

Air Jordan 23

February 2008

Air Jordan 5

February 1990

Air Jordan 2009

February 2009

Air Jordan 6

January 1991

Air Jordan 2010

February 2010

Air Jordan 7

February 1992

Air Jordan 2011

February 2011

Air Jordan 8

February 1993

Air Jordan 2012

February 2012

Air Jordan 9

November 1993

Air Jordan 28

February 2013

Air Jordan 10

November 1994

Air Jordan 29

September 2014

Air Jordan 11

December 1995

Air Jordan 30

February 2016

Air Jordan 12

November 1996

Air Jordan 31

September 2016

Air Jordan 13

November 1997

Air Jordan 32

September 2017

Air Jordan 14

September 1998

Air Jordan 33

October 2018

Air Jordan 15

January 1999

Air Jordan 34

September 2019

Air Jordan 16

February 2001

Air Jordan 35

October 2020

Air Jordan 17

February 2002

Air Jordan 36

August 2021

Air Jordan 18

February 2003

Air Jordan 37

September 2022

Air Jordan 19

March 2004

Air Jordan 38

August 2023

2 LeBron James

Contract – $1 billion (2003-lifetime); Company – Nike

LeBron James 2020 Finals

LeBron James ' has been at the forefront of Nike's basketball line since he arrived in 2003.

Twenty-one different models, each with a distinct array of colorways, have been released in James' 21-year reign at the top.

In 2015, James signed a lifetime contract extension with Nike. The deal is worth approximately $1 billion, making him the first active NBA player to hit billionaire status.

LeBron James Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Model

Release Date

Nike Air Zoom Generation (LeBron 1)

November 2003

Nike LeBron 12

October 2014

Nike Zoom LeBron 2

November 2004

Nike LeBron 13

October 2015

Nike Zoom LeBron 3

November 2005

Nike LeBron 14

January 2017

Nike Zoom LeBron 4

November 2006

Nike LeBron 15

October 2017

Nike Zoom LeBron 5

October 2007

Nike LeBron 16

September 2018

Nike Zoom LeBron 6

October 2008

Nike LeBron 17

September 2019

Nike Air Max LeBron 7

October 2009

Nike LeBron 18

September 2020

Nike Air Max LeBron 8

October 2010

Nike LeBron 19

December 2021

Nike LeBron 9

October 2011

Nike LeBron 20

September 2022

Nike LeBron 10

September 2012

Nike LeBron 21

September 2023

Nike LeBron 11

October 2013

Nike LeBron 22

*September 2024

3 Kevin Durant

Contract – $21.17 million per year (2007-2024); Company – Nike

Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant is one of the most recognizable names of the modern era, and his 17-year run with Nike reflects just that.

The Nike KD 1 debuted in 2009, and 16 other iterations have followed.

In 2018, Nike released the KD 11 model, equipped with the Nike React foam, a material that revolutionized basketball shoe comfort and maximized performance.

The two-time NBA champion and now four-time Olympic gold medalist's net worth is now believed to be over $500 million, thanks in part to his fruitful partnership with Nike.

Kevin Durant Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Model

Release Date

Nike KD 1

February 2009

Nike KD 10

May 2017

Nike KD 2

January 2010

Nike KD 11

June 2018

Nike KD 3

December 2010

Nike KD 12

April 2019

Nike KD 4

December 2011

Nike KD 13

April 2020

Nike KD 5

December 2012

Nike KD 14

April 2021

Nike KD 6

July 2013

Nike KD 15

April 2022

Nike KD 7

June 2014

Nike KD 16

April 2023

Nike KD 8

June 2015

Nike KD 17

*May-August 2024

Nike KD 9

June 2016

4 Stephen Curry

Contract – $20 million per year (2013-lifetime); Company – Under Armour/Curry Brand

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is a walking highlight reel, and his on-court exploits have taken the Under Armour basketball brand to new heights.

Curry originally signed with Nike when he was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. However, Curry chose not to extend their four-year partnership after sensing dubious interest from the mega-brand during contract negotiations in 2013 and opted to sign with Under Armour instead.

Curry became the president of his own Under Armour brand in 2020: The Curry Brand.

The Under Armour Curry 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 models have all been released under the Curry Brand, signaling the legendary point guard's intent to take the battle to more established basketball shoe competitors, such as Nike and Adidas.

Stephen Curry Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Under Armour Curry One

February 2015

Under Armour Curry Two

October 2015

Under Armour Curry 3

October 2016

Under Armour Curry 4

October 2017

Under Armour Curry 5

March 2018

Under Armour Curry 6

December 2018

Under Armour Curry 7

November 2019

Under Armour Curry 8

December 2020

Under Armour Curry 9

November 2021

Under Armour Curry 10

October 2022

Under Armour Curry 11

October 2023

Under Armour Curry 12

August 2024

5 James Harden

Contract – $15.38 million per year (2015-2028); Company – Adidas

James Harden LA Clippers

James Harden is the face of Adidas basketball, having represented the iconic brand since signing a $200 million deal in 2015. At the time, the contract was one of the most lucrative athlete endorsement deals on the planet.

Harden's popularity in Asia has contributed significantly to the success of the Adidas line. Since 2018, various colorways and special editions have been released exclusively to the Asian market.

James Harden Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Adidas Harden Vol. 1

December 2016

Adidas Harden Vol. 2

February 2018

Adidas Harden Vol. 3

October 2018

Adidas Harden Vol. 4

October 2019

Adidas Harden Vol. 5

January 2021

Adidas Harden Vol. 6

February 2022

Adidas Harden Vol. 7

March 2023

Adidas Harden Vol. 8

*February-August 2024

6 Zion Williamson

Contract – $15 million per year (2019-2024); Company – Jordan

Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans

In 2019, 19-year-old Zion Williamson signed the second-largest shoe deal for an NBA rookie, a $75 million contract with the Jordan brand.

Williamson's explosiveness is reflected in the shoe designs, which feature Air Strobel and Zoom Air cushioning to provide maximum support for high-impact landings.

Unlike many other stars on this list, Williamson is still a relatively new face in the NBA, and his appeal with the younger portions of the fanbase has helped the Jordan Zion line become one of the highest-selling basketball shoes in North America.

Zion Williamson Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Jordan Zion 1

April 2021

Jordan Zion 2

June 2022

Jordan Zion 3

September 2023

7 Dwyane Wade

Contract – $12 million per year (2012-lifetime); Company – Li-Ning

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade decided to do things his own way in September 2012 when he left the Jordan brand to sign with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning.

Li-Ning debuted the Way of Wade 1 just one month later.

The line has garnered massive success in the Chinese market and has dramatically increased Wade's global profile.

In 2018, Wade signed a lifetime extension with Li-Ning.

Dwyane Wade Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Way of Wade 1

October 2012

Way of Wade 2

October 2013

Way of Wade 3

October 2014

Way of Wade 4

October 2015

Way of Wade 5

November 2016

Way of Wade 6

December 2017

Way of Wade 7

December 2018

Way of Wade 8

December 2019

Way of Wade 9

December 2020

Way of Wade 10

October 2021

Way of Wade 11

June 2024

8 Russell Westbrook

Contract – $11 million per year (2013-2027); Company – Jordan

Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook 's "Why Not" line with the Jordan brand perfectly emphasizes his fearless approach on the court.

Westbrook also has a foundation that operates under the "Why Not" moniker, dedicated to helping underprivileged youth by providing access to academic aid and sports.

In 2017, Westbrook signed a 10-year extension worth approximately $150 million with Jordan.

Russell Westbrook Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

January 2018

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

January 2019

Jordan Why Not Zer0.3

January 2020

Jordan Westbrook One Take

April 2020

Jordan Westbrook One Take II

January 2021

Jordan Why Not Zer0.4

January 2021

Jordan Why Not Zer0.5

December 2021

Jordan Westbrook One Take III

July 2022

Jordan Westbrook One Take IV

January 2023

Jordan Why Not Zer0.6

March 2023

Jordan Westbrook One Take V

December 2023

9 Kyrie Irving

Contract – $11 million per year (2014-2022); Company – Nike

Kyrie Irving Anthony Edwards Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving 's eight-year run with Nike is among the most successful in NBA history. His mesmerizing style of play, combined with affordable pricing, led to over $300 million in Nike Kyrie sales by 2020.

Irving's off-court antics, however, resulted in the highly successful Nike partnership ending prematurely in 2022.

In 2023, Irving joined the Chinese sportswear brand Anta. His first shoe with the company, the Anta Shockwave 5, was released in July 2023.

Kyrie Irving Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Nike Kyrie 1

December 2014

Nike Kyrie 2

December 2015

Nike Kyrie 3

December 2016

Nike Kyrie 4

December 2017

Nike Kyrie 5

November 2018

Nike Kyrie 6

November 2019

Nike Kyrie 7

November 2020

Nike Kyrie 8 (Infinity)

November 2021

Nike Kyrie 9

November 2022

10 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Contract – $10 million per year (2013-current); Company – Nike

Giannis MixCollage-18-Feb-2024-10-55-PM-3950

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 was released in 2019, as Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first European player to release a signature shoe by Nike, exemplifying a cultural shift in the global basketball landscape.

Giannis' charming off-court personality, paired with his dominance on the court, has been instrumental towards the success of the Nike Zoom Freak line.

In 2017, the Greek superstar extended his contract with Nike for over $100 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Signature Shoes

Model

Release Date

Nike Zoom Freak 1

June 2019

Nike Zoom Freak 2

August 2020

Nike Zoom Freak 3

July 2021

Nike Zoom Freak 4

August 2022

Nike Zoom Freak 5

July 2023

Nike Zoom Freak 6

August 2024

