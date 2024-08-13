Highlights Basketball sneakers, particularly Jordan's, have become iconic fashion statements globally.

Top NBA players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have lucrative shoe deals.

Athletes such as Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving transitioned to other brands mid-career for various reasons.

The sport of basketball has produced some of the most recognizable fashion statements in pop culture.

From Allen Iverson 's hip-hop-inspired baggy attire to Kyle Kuzma 's unorthodox streetwear, the NBA has seen it all.

No single item, however, has been as impactful as the basketball sneaker.

The basketball shoe is now a staple fashion item, regardless of the wearer's basketball prowess. NBA players are synonymous with sneakers.

In 1973, Walt Frazier became the first basketball player to receive his own signature shoe line, the Puma Clyde.

The market for basketball sneakers has exploded into a multi-billion dollar industry, with NBA athletes at the forefront of marketing campaigns.

Here are the top 10 most expensive shoe deals in NBA history.

1 Michael Jordan

Contract – $1.3-plus billion (1984-lifetime); Company – Nike/Jordan

The most iconic line of shoes in sports history undoubtedly belongs to Michael Jordan.

The six-time NBA champion and 14-time All-Star debuted the Air Jordan 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 17th, 1984.

Since its original release 40 years ago, the Air Jordan line has become a staple in the global basketball and fashion communities. Over 150 million pairs of Jordans have been sold since 1985.

In 1997, the Jordan Brand was announced as a separate, fully independent branch of the Nike company. Jordan became the first athlete to have his own brand within a major athletic company.

As of April 2024, Jordan's net worth is reported to stand at a whopping $3.2 billion, with much of it due to the booming success of the Jordan Brand.

Michael Jordan Signature Shoes Model Release Date Model Release Date Air Jordan 1 April 1985 Air Jordan 20 February 2005 Air Jordan 2 November 1986 Air Jordan 21 February 2006 Air Jordan 3 January 1988 Air Jordan 22 January 2007 Air Jordan 4 February 1989 Air Jordan 23 February 2008 Air Jordan 5 February 1990 Air Jordan 2009 February 2009 Air Jordan 6 January 1991 Air Jordan 2010 February 2010 Air Jordan 7 February 1992 Air Jordan 2011 February 2011 Air Jordan 8 February 1993 Air Jordan 2012 February 2012 Air Jordan 9 November 1993 Air Jordan 28 February 2013 Air Jordan 10 November 1994 Air Jordan 29 September 2014 Air Jordan 11 December 1995 Air Jordan 30 February 2016 Air Jordan 12 November 1996 Air Jordan 31 September 2016 Air Jordan 13 November 1997 Air Jordan 32 September 2017 Air Jordan 14 September 1998 Air Jordan 33 October 2018 Air Jordan 15 January 1999 Air Jordan 34 September 2019 Air Jordan 16 February 2001 Air Jordan 35 October 2020 Air Jordan 17 February 2002 Air Jordan 36 August 2021 Air Jordan 18 February 2003 Air Jordan 37 September 2022 Air Jordan 19 March 2004 Air Jordan 38 August 2023

2 LeBron James

Contract – $1 billion (2003-lifetime); Company – Nike

LeBron James ' has been at the forefront of Nike's basketball line since he arrived in 2003.

Twenty-one different models, each with a distinct array of colorways, have been released in James' 21-year reign at the top.

In 2015, James signed a lifetime contract extension with Nike. The deal is worth approximately $1 billion, making him the first active NBA player to hit billionaire status.

LeBron James Signature Shoes Model Release Date Model Release Date Nike Air Zoom Generation (LeBron 1) November 2003 Nike LeBron 12 October 2014 Nike Zoom LeBron 2 November 2004 Nike LeBron 13 October 2015 Nike Zoom LeBron 3 November 2005 Nike LeBron 14 January 2017 Nike Zoom LeBron 4 November 2006 Nike LeBron 15 October 2017 Nike Zoom LeBron 5 October 2007 Nike LeBron 16 September 2018 Nike Zoom LeBron 6 October 2008 Nike LeBron 17 September 2019 Nike Air Max LeBron 7 October 2009 Nike LeBron 18 September 2020 Nike Air Max LeBron 8 October 2010 Nike LeBron 19 December 2021 Nike LeBron 9 October 2011 Nike LeBron 20 September 2022 Nike LeBron 10 September 2012 Nike LeBron 21 September 2023 Nike LeBron 11 October 2013 Nike LeBron 22 *September 2024

3 Kevin Durant

Contract – $21.17 million per year (2007-2024); Company – Nike

Kevin Durant is one of the most recognizable names of the modern era, and his 17-year run with Nike reflects just that.

The Nike KD 1 debuted in 2009, and 16 other iterations have followed.

In 2018, Nike released the KD 11 model, equipped with the Nike React foam, a material that revolutionized basketball shoe comfort and maximized performance.

The two-time NBA champion and now four-time Olympic gold medalist's net worth is now believed to be over $500 million, thanks in part to his fruitful partnership with Nike.

Kevin Durant Signature Shoes Model Release Date Model Release Date Nike KD 1 February 2009 Nike KD 10 May 2017 Nike KD 2 January 2010 Nike KD 11 June 2018 Nike KD 3 December 2010 Nike KD 12 April 2019 Nike KD 4 December 2011 Nike KD 13 April 2020 Nike KD 5 December 2012 Nike KD 14 April 2021 Nike KD 6 July 2013 Nike KD 15 April 2022 Nike KD 7 June 2014 Nike KD 16 April 2023 Nike KD 8 June 2015 Nike KD 17 *May-August 2024 Nike KD 9 June 2016

4 Stephen Curry

Contract – $20 million per year (2013-lifetime); Company – Under Armour/Curry Brand

Stephen Curry is a walking highlight reel, and his on-court exploits have taken the Under Armour basketball brand to new heights.

Curry originally signed with Nike when he was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. However, Curry chose not to extend their four-year partnership after sensing dubious interest from the mega-brand during contract negotiations in 2013 and opted to sign with Under Armour instead.

Curry became the president of his own Under Armour brand in 2020: The Curry Brand.

The Under Armour Curry 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 models have all been released under the Curry Brand, signaling the legendary point guard's intent to take the battle to more established basketball shoe competitors, such as Nike and Adidas.

Stephen Curry Signature Shoes Model Release Date Under Armour Curry One February 2015 Under Armour Curry Two October 2015 Under Armour Curry 3 October 2016 Under Armour Curry 4 October 2017 Under Armour Curry 5 March 2018 Under Armour Curry 6 December 2018 Under Armour Curry 7 November 2019 Under Armour Curry 8 December 2020 Under Armour Curry 9 November 2021 Under Armour Curry 10 October 2022 Under Armour Curry 11 October 2023 Under Armour Curry 12 August 2024

5 James Harden

Contract – $15.38 million per year (2015-2028); Company – Adidas

James Harden is the face of Adidas basketball, having represented the iconic brand since signing a $200 million deal in 2015. At the time, the contract was one of the most lucrative athlete endorsement deals on the planet.

Harden's popularity in Asia has contributed significantly to the success of the Adidas line. Since 2018, various colorways and special editions have been released exclusively to the Asian market.

James Harden Signature Shoes Model Release Date Adidas Harden Vol. 1 December 2016 Adidas Harden Vol. 2 February 2018 Adidas Harden Vol. 3 October 2018 Adidas Harden Vol. 4 October 2019 Adidas Harden Vol. 5 January 2021 Adidas Harden Vol. 6 February 2022 Adidas Harden Vol. 7 March 2023 Adidas Harden Vol. 8 *February-August 2024

6 Zion Williamson

Contract – $15 million per year (2019-2024); Company – Jordan

In 2019, 19-year-old Zion Williamson signed the second-largest shoe deal for an NBA rookie, a $75 million contract with the Jordan brand.

Williamson's explosiveness is reflected in the shoe designs, which feature Air Strobel and Zoom Air cushioning to provide maximum support for high-impact landings.

Unlike many other stars on this list, Williamson is still a relatively new face in the NBA, and his appeal with the younger portions of the fanbase has helped the Jordan Zion line become one of the highest-selling basketball shoes in North America.

Zion Williamson Signature Shoes Model Release Date Jordan Zion 1 April 2021 Jordan Zion 2 June 2022 Jordan Zion 3 September 2023

7 Dwyane Wade

Contract – $12 million per year (2012-lifetime); Company – Li-Ning

Dwyane Wade decided to do things his own way in September 2012 when he left the Jordan brand to sign with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning.

Li-Ning debuted the Way of Wade 1 just one month later.

The line has garnered massive success in the Chinese market and has dramatically increased Wade's global profile.

In 2018, Wade signed a lifetime extension with Li-Ning.

Dwyane Wade Signature Shoes Model Release Date Way of Wade 1 October 2012 Way of Wade 2 October 2013 Way of Wade 3 October 2014 Way of Wade 4 October 2015 Way of Wade 5 November 2016 Way of Wade 6 December 2017 Way of Wade 7 December 2018 Way of Wade 8 December 2019 Way of Wade 9 December 2020 Way of Wade 10 October 2021 Way of Wade 11 June 2024

8 Russell Westbrook

Contract – $11 million per year (2013-2027); Company – Jordan

Russell Westbrook 's "Why Not" line with the Jordan brand perfectly emphasizes his fearless approach on the court.

Westbrook also has a foundation that operates under the "Why Not" moniker, dedicated to helping underprivileged youth by providing access to academic aid and sports.

In 2017, Westbrook signed a 10-year extension worth approximately $150 million with Jordan.

Russell Westbrook Signature Shoes Model Release Date Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 January 2018 Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 January 2019 Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 January 2020 Jordan Westbrook One Take April 2020 Jordan Westbrook One Take II January 2021 Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 January 2021 Jordan Why Not Zer0.5 December 2021 Jordan Westbrook One Take III July 2022 Jordan Westbrook One Take IV January 2023 Jordan Why Not Zer0.6 March 2023 Jordan Westbrook One Take V December 2023

9 Kyrie Irving

Contract – $11 million per year (2014-2022); Company – Nike

Kyrie Irving 's eight-year run with Nike is among the most successful in NBA history. His mesmerizing style of play, combined with affordable pricing, led to over $300 million in Nike Kyrie sales by 2020.

Irving's off-court antics, however, resulted in the highly successful Nike partnership ending prematurely in 2022.

In 2023, Irving joined the Chinese sportswear brand Anta. His first shoe with the company, the Anta Shockwave 5, was released in July 2023.

Kyrie Irving Signature Shoes Model Release Date Nike Kyrie 1 December 2014 Nike Kyrie 2 December 2015 Nike Kyrie 3 December 2016 Nike Kyrie 4 December 2017 Nike Kyrie 5 November 2018 Nike Kyrie 6 November 2019 Nike Kyrie 7 November 2020 Nike Kyrie 8 (Infinity) November 2021 Nike Kyrie 9 November 2022

10 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Contract – $10 million per year (2013-current); Company – Nike

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 was released in 2019, as Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first European player to release a signature shoe by Nike, exemplifying a cultural shift in the global basketball landscape.

Giannis' charming off-court personality, paired with his dominance on the court, has been instrumental towards the success of the Nike Zoom Freak line.

In 2017, the Greek superstar extended his contract with Nike for over $100 million.