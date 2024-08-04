Highlights The Saudi Pro League has emerged as one of the fastest growing and cash-rich leagues in world football.

The huge money involved has meant clubs have been spending big to sign some of the best players around.

Neymar's move from PSG to Al-Hilal remains the most expensive deal in Saudi Pro League history.

The Saudi Pro League took football by surprise in the 2023 summer transfer window, spending over £700 million on players. Although their transfer outlay has quietened down in comparison this year, they are still willing to pay significant amounts to get household names through the door. It is worth noting, though, that the transfer window in Europe's top five leagues closes on 30th August, while it closes on 6th October in Saudi Arabia, giving them extra time to weigh up potential deals.

The most expensive deal so far in Saudi Pro League history was €90m (£75.8m), but this could have been much higher. Last summer, Al-Hilal bid a world record £257m in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe. The French forward turned down the offer and has subsequently moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Here is a guide to the most expensive signings in Saudi Pro League history.

Most Expensive Signings in Saudi Pro League History Rank Player Selling Club Buying Club Fee 1 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Al-Hilal £75.8m 2 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa Al-Ittihad £50.6m 3 Malcom Zenit Saint-Petersburg Al-Hilal £50.6m 4 Otavio Porto Al-Nassr £50.6 5 Ruben Neves Wolves Al-Hilal £46.3m 6 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham Al-Hilal £44.3m 7 Fabinho Liverpool Al-Ittihad £39.3m 8 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio Al-Hilal £33.7m

8 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - £33.7m

From Lazio to Al-Hilal

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe in the 2010s. During his time at Lazio, he won the Coppa Italia in 2019 as well as the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions. He spent eight years at the Serie A club, making 341 appearances, which included winning the Player of the Season award in 2021 and 2022.

In July 2023, Al-Hilal expressed an interest in signing the Serbian international. After negotiations between the clubs, a fee of around €40m (£33.7m) was agreed. Milinkovic-Savic signed a three-year deal at the club and has since helped the team win the Saudi Pro League title in the 2023/24 season.

Milinkovic-Savic Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Vojvodina 16 4 1 KRC Genk 24 5 1 Lazio 341 69 58 Al-Hilal 44 12 17

7 Fabinho - £39.3m

From Liverpool to Al-Ittihad

Fabinho established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world under Jurgen Klopp. He was an integral part of the team's success after he signed in 2018. In his first season at the club, he won the UEFA Champions League before securing the Premier League in the following campaign. This was Fabinho's second domestic league title after winning Ligue 1 with Monaco back in 2016/17.

The Brazilian's form dropped off in the 2021/22 season, as Klopp's side dropped out of the Champions League places. This prompted Liverpool to rebuild their midfield by selling both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to teams in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad signed the former Monaco midfielder for a fee of up to €46.70m (£39.3m) in July 2023, where he joined his former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Fluminense 0 0 0 Rio Ave 0 0 0 Real Madrid Castilla 30 2 1 Real Madrid 1 0 1 Monaco 233 31 21 Liverpool 219 11 9 Al-Ittihad 30 1 4

6 Aleksandar Mitrovic - £44.3m

From Fulham to Al-Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a well-known figure in English football, following his spells at Newcastle United and Fulham. He has won the Championship twice, as well as league titles in Serbia and Belgium. Following a five-year stint at Fulham, interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia ramped up.

The London club were reluctant to let their top scorer in four of the last five seasons leave, but Mitrovic handed in a transfer request and made it clear that he wanted a move away. A fee worth up to €52.60m (£44.3m) was eventually agreed in August 2023. Fulham manager Marco Silva said:

"Both clubs they got an agreement and now is the moment to finish the era of Mitrovic in our club. He forced everything to leave the club, he wanted to leave the club. In the end they reached an agreement and now is the moment for us to keep playing and working without him."

Aleksandar Mitrovic Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Teleoptik 26 7 0 Partizan 38 17 5 Al-Hilal 43 40 8 Newcastle United 72 17 10 RSC Anderlecht 90 44 11 Fulham 206 111 21

5 Ruben Neves - £46.3m

From Wolves to Al-Hilal

Ruben Neves has had an accomplished career so far since making his debut for Porto in 2014. Following three years at the Portuguese giants, he moved to Wolves, where he won the Championship in 2017/18. Neves was then an integral part of Wolves' side as they cemented themselves as an established Premier League outfit. He has also played over 50 times for his country, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

In June 2023, an offer of €55m (46.3m) was submitted for the Portuguese midfielder. Wolves accepted the bid, making it the largest sale in the club's history. In an emotional farewell interview addressing the supporters, Neves said:

"What an unbelievable journey. A big thank you to every single person I had the chance to work with, every single moment was unforgettable. To all of the players who were part of the club during the last six years, you are friends for life. The way we protected the pack was really incredible. I leave as a player, but I will always be a wolf. No matter what. Thank you for everything, and I will see you in the South Bank stadium, one day."

Ruben Neves Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Porto 93 4 3 Wolves 253 30 13 Al-Hilal 48 7 12

4 Otavio - £50.6m

From Porto to Al Nassr

Otavio won the Portuguese league title on three occasions for Porto. His individual performances were impressive too, as he won the Player of the Year award in the 2022/23 and featured in the Team of the Year three times. He was signed for Porto from Internacional and spent nine years at the club.

Due to his impressive displays for the Primeira Liga side, they inserted a €60m (£50.6m) release clause in his contract in the late 2010s. This was activated by Al Nassr in August 2023, which was Porto's most expensive sale in their history. It also remains the Saudi club's record transfer fee, and since signing for the club, he has scored 11 goals in 44 games.

Otavio Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Internacional 62 7 3 Porto B 6 2 3 Porto 283 31 74 Vitoria SC (loan) 38 7 9 Vitoria SC B (loan) 2 0 0 Al-Nassr 44 11 8

3 Malcom - £50.6m

From Zenit Saint Petersburg to Al-Hilal

Malcom began his career at Corinthians, where he spent two years. He was then signed by Bordeauz in 2016, playing two seasons for the Ligue 1 side, prompting Barcelona to sign him. Malcom only spent a year at the Camp Nou, making 24 appearances and winning La Liga. In 2019, Zenit paid over £30 million to secure his signature on a five-year deal. During his four-year stint in Russia, he won the league four years in a row, including the 2022/23 season, when he was the top scorer.

Al-Hilal then announced the signing of Malcom for €60m (£50.6m) in July 2023, which at the time was the highest transfer fee in Saudi Pro League history. So far, he has scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists, helping his team win the league title and King Cup in the 2023/24 campaign.

Malcom Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Corinthians 70 10 5 Bordeaux 96 23 16 Barcelona 24 4 2 Zenit Saint-Petersburg 109 42 24 Al-Hilal 49 23 14

2 Moussa Diaby - £50.6m

From Aston Villa to Al-Ittihad

Moussa Diaby joined Aston Villa in 2023 for a fee of around £51.9m, but he is now on the move again. Al-Ittihad have signed the former Bayer Leverkusen winger for nearly £51m after he scored 10 goals in 54 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign. The Saudi club have paid the same fee as Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr did for Malcom and Otavio, respectively.

Diaby is an exciting signing for the Saudi Pro League and part of the changed strategy this summer to buy emerging talents instead of established players. Al-Ittihad finished fifth last season, despite having the likes of N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema. They will be hopeful that the presence of Diaby can inspire them to greater heights in the upcoming campaign.

Moussa Diaby Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Paris Saint-Germain B 14 2 0 Paris Saint-Germain 34 4 7 Crotone (loan) 2 0 0 Bayer Leverkusen 172 49 48 Aston Villa 54 10 9

1 Neymar - £75.8m

From Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal

Neymar is one of the most recognisable players in the 21st century, and was once part of the famous MSN partnership alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. During his time in Spain, he won the league twice and the Champions League in 2015. He then spent six years at Paris Saint-Germain from 2017 to 2023, where he scored 118 goals in 173 appearances.

In August 2023, Al-Hilal offered the Ligue 1 champions 90m, which was accepted. This made Neymar the most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history. As well as a huge transfer fee, the Brazilian was reportedly given a contract worth €150m (£129m) a year, which was six times what he earned at PSG.

Neymar Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Santos 225 136 65 Barcelona 186 105 76 Paris Saint-Germain 173 118 77 Al-Hilal 5 1 3

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 31st July 2024.