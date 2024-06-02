Highlights Spanish players have been bought relatively cheaply compared to other nations, with some big transfers seeing mixed results.

Over the years, Spain has produced some truly exceptional footballers. Highlighted during their period of dominance from 2008 to 2012, when the national team won two European Championships and a World Cup, there has been some world-class players coming out of the country, especially during the 21st century.

As the transfer market has skyrocketed, and fees paid for players have risen significantly in recent years, there has been an astonishing amount of money spent on Spanish players. In comparison to some of the other big nations in football, though, Spain's top talent has been bought for relatively cheap. The top 10 most expensive Spanish players of all time feature a mixed bag of bargains, flops and real eyebrow-raisers.

10 most expensive Spanish players ever Player Fee Buying club 1. Kepa Arrizabalaga €80m (£68.1m) Chelsea 2. Rodri €70m (£59.6m) Manchester City 3. Alvaro Morata €66m (£56.2m) Chelsea 4. Marc Cucurella €65.3m (£55.6m) Chelsea 5. Aymeric Laporte €65m (£55.4m) Manchester City 6. Diego Costa €60m (£51.1m) Atletico Madrid 7. Fernando Torres €58.5m (£50m) Chelsea 8. Ferran Torres €55m (£46.8m) Barcelona 9. Gaizka Mendieta €48m (£40.9m) Lazio 10. Juan Mata €44.73m (£38.1m) Manchester United

10 Juan Mata: €44.73m (£38.1m)

Chelsea to Manchester United (2013/14)

After several impressive seasons at Chelsea, Juan Mata fell out of favour with the Blues. Fortunately, their Premier League rivals, Manchester United, were interested in his services and willing to spend a significant amount of money to bring him to Old Trafford. The attacking midfielder was more than worth the lofty fee, though.

Mata spent eight years with the Red Devils and played close to 300 times for the club over that period. His final few seasons weren't very impressive, but for a while, he was a key figure for United, and they definitely got their money's worth for the Spaniard.

Transfer rating: 7/10

9 Gaizka Mendieta: €48m (£40.9m)

Valencia to Lazio (2001/02)

The second player on this list is one of the most disappointing signings of all time. After nearly a decade of fine form with Valencia in La Liga, Gaizka Mendieta was sold to Lazio in Italy for a staggering €48m. This was back in 2001, and that sort of money wasn't seen often back then. Those sorts of figures were reserved for the very best players in the world.

Alas, Lazio thought that was what they were getting in Mendieta when they splashed the cash on him. It was a disaster of a move, though, and after one goalless campaign in Italy, he was loaned out to Barcelona and then Middlesbrough. He was eventually allowed to join the English club for absolutely nothing.

Transfer rating: 1/10

8 Ferran Torres: €55m (£46.8m)

Manchester City to Barcelona (2021/22)

Less than two years after Manchester City bought Ferran Torres for just over £20m from Valencia, they were selling him for quite a hefty profit to Barcelona. The Spanish side was clearly very impressed with what the forward had displayed in England and set a staggering release clause of €1b when he moved to Camp Nou in December 2021.

Things didn't get off to a great start for Torres, and it looked like he would be the latest big-money signing to flop at Barcelona, but he's slowly turned things around and actually had an impressive 2023/24 campaign. At just 24 years old, there is still plenty of time for the player to develop too. With that said, it's hard to imagine he'll ever entice anyone to activate that outrageous release clause.

Transfer rating: 5/10

7 Fernando Torres: €58.5m (£50m)

Liverpool to Chelsea (2010/11)

One of the most earth-shattering transfers in recent memory, Chelsea's signing of Fernando Torres was absolutely massive. First of all, it was a British record transfer fee at the time, but it was also from one of the Blues' direct Premier League rivals, Liverpool. Many thought acquiring the Spanish forward would drive Chelsea to numerous league titles and help them usurp Manchester United as England's dominant force.

It didn't quite pan out like that, though, Despite tearing teams apart in Merseyside, the Spaniard struggled to replicate that form at Stamford Bridge. He found goals hard to come by and failed to win a single league trophy with the club. He did play a pivotal role in their Champions League triumph in 2012, though, so it wasn't all bad. Still, Torres never looked like the player that Chelsea spent a British record fee on.

Transfer rating: 5/10

6 Diego Costa: €60m (£51.1m)

Chelsea to Atletico Madrid (2017/18)

From a goalscoring phenom joining Chelsea and disappointing, to a goalscoring phenom leaving the Blues and disappointing. Diego Costa was nothing short of fantastic during his three full seasons in England. He never scored less than 16 goals in a campaign for the club and eventually, Atletico Madrid came calling and lured him back to the club where he burst onto the scene years earlier.

Unfortunately, his second spell with Atletico was very underwhelming. Across four years with the Spanish side, he scored a combined total that was less than his final season alone in London. They just didn't get their money's worth from the forward whatsoever.

Transfer rating: 3/10

5 Aymeric Laporte: €65m (£55.4m)

Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City (2017/18)

After making a name for himself at Athletic Bilbao, Pep Guardiola splashed the cash on Aymeric Laporte, bringing him to the Etihad in 2017 for €65m. The deal proved to be a solid investment as well, as the centre-back quickly became one of the most impressive in the Premier League and he played a crucial role in the club becoming the first team to ever win more than 100 points in a single English top flight campaign.

For several years, he was an integral figure in the Manchester City backline, but his time with the club came to an end far sooner than anyone likely expected. After falling out of favour with Guardiola, and seeing his minutes dwindle, the Spaniard decided to leave the club in the summer of 2023 and was one of many names who moved to the Saudi Pro League.

Transfer rating: 8/10

4 Marc Cucurella: €65.3m (£55.6m)

Brighton to Chelsea (2022/23)

After a very impressive debut campaign in England with Brighton & Hove Albion, Marc Cucurella made the switch from the Seagulls to Chelsea when the Blues spent €65.3m on him in 2022. The full-back had shown incredible promise during his year on the south coast and was expected to be a huge hit for the London club.

Things got off to a slow start, though, and he struggled to replicate his previous form at Stamford Bridge. It wasn't until midway through the 2023/24 season when Mauricio Pochettino handed him a new role transitioning into midfield at times that he truly excelled with Chelsea. He's still just 25 years old and has plenty of promise, but with rumours that the club is looking to sell him soon, this deal could go down as a flop.

Transfer rating: 5/10

3 Alvaro Morata: €66m (£56.2m)

Real Madrid to Chelsea (2017/18)

After losing Diego Costa, Chelsea have tried on a number of occasions to replace the forward and find a prolific number nine to lead their front line. One man they turned to in that quest was Alvaro Morata when they spent €66m to take him off of Real Madrid's hands in 2017. He'd had a fine season with Los Blancos, scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances, and settled in nicely in England.

The forward scored 15 goals in his first year with Chelsea, but his time with the team was over almost as soon as it started. Just 18 months after moving to Stamford Bridge, Morata was loaned out to Atletico Madrid for 18 months and never played for the Blues again. He then spent two seasons on loan at Juventus before signing with Diego Simeone's side permanently. He had one-and-a-half decent seasons with Chelsea, but they didn't get anywhere near enough return for the money spent.

Transfer rating: 5/10

2 Rodri: €70m (£59.6m)

Atletico Madrid to Manchester City (2019/20)

While he cost Manchester City €70m, Rodri still has to go down as one of the biggest bargains on this list, if not the biggest. The defensive midfielder is unrivalled in his position. His impact for Guardiola's side is unmatched, and it can't be overstated just how important he's been to the Cityzens every single time he steps on the pitch.

Having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has very rarely put a foot wrong for the team and with the amount of success that City have seen since his arrival, and the amount of silverware that they have collected during his tenure, the deal is being looked back on as a major coup.

Transfer rating: 10/10

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga: €80m (£68.1m)

Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (2018/19)

From the biggest bargain to the biggest flop, Kepa Arrizabalaga's move to Chelsea has been an absolute disaster. After losing Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in 2018, the Blues spent a huge amount of money on Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper. They made Kepa the most expensive shot-stopper in the world and, considering his age at the time (24) there was a sense that the deal was a solid investment for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kepa is still the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time

That's not how things have played out, though. The Spaniard has been really poor for the Blues at times and never really solidified his spot as the team's number-one option. He joined Real Madrid on loan in 2023, replacing Courtois again after the Belgian suffered a long-term injury, but he couldn't hold onto his place with Los Blancos either. The now 29-year-old was instead dropped for Andriy Lunin, and his future is very unclear.

Transfer rating: 2/10

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 02/06/2024