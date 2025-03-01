Summary The most expensive strikers tend to be attackers who can increase goalscoring opportunities, with Luis Suarez a prime example of that.

Defenders and goalkeepers are less pricey due to the priority placed on scoring goals over conceding, as seen in transfer costs for players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín.

Strikers like Darwin Nunez or Randal Kolo Muani, acquiring lower goal-scoring numbers at high fees, signal a potential disparity between cost and performance in the football world.

It's no secret that every football club needs a goal-scoring striker to succeed. Whether it's the fast and skillful profile of Kylian Mbappe or the master of all crafts playstyle of Harry Kane, your forward needs to be putting the ball into the back of the net on a regular basis.

More money is being pumped into football as each season passes, and the increased luxury of the sport leads to higher transfer fees. Attacking players tend to hold the highest price tags on the market as those are the stars that will increase the goal-scoring opportunities for your team.

If you score enough goals, it doesn't really matter how many you let in at the other end, which is why goalkeepers and defenders come at a smaller fee. From Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus to Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea, we looked at the ten most expensive strikers in football history.

10 Most Expensive Strikers in Football History Ranking Player Transfer Fee 1 Kylian Mbappe AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain £166 million 2 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid to Barcelona £107 million 3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid to Juventus £99.2 million 4 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan to Chelsea £97.5 million 5 Harry Kane Tottenham to Bayern Munich £82 million 6 Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt to Paris Saint-Germain £76.4 million 7 Gonzalo Higuaín Napoli to Juventus £75.3 million 8 Luis Suarez Liverpool to Barcelona £75 million 9 Dusan Vlahović Fiorentina to Juventus £66.6 million 10 Darwin Nunez Benfica to Liverpool £64 million

10 Darwin Nunez

Benfica to Liverpool (£64 million)

Capturing a world-class talent from the top division in Portugal seemed like a sensible choice. After all, Cristiano Ronaldo was just a young boy at Sporting Lisbon when he got picked up by Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the time were crying out for a bagsman striker, and it was Darwin Nunez who put pen to paper in the North West.

Things didn't get off to the best of starts when the Uruguayan headbutted Crystal Palace's Joaquim Andersen to see red in just his second appearance for the club. It's fair to say that the £64 million pricetag looks like a daylight robbery now, with Nunez failing to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Many Liverpool fans have even expressed their desire to get rid of their big money forward in the next transfer window.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Stats Appearances 131 Goals 39 Assists 22 Goals per 90 0.49

9 Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina to Juventus (£66.6 million)

Dušan Vlahovic's first half of the 2021/22 season turned him into one of the hottest prospects in Serie A. He could not stop scoring for Fiorentina, boasting an incredible record of 20 goals in 24 games. As the January window approached, both Juventus and Arsenal were in the market for a new number nine.

One day it looked like the Serbian international was going to Turin; the next day, London. It was a long transfer saga which saw The OId Lady leave victorious. Although a reliable goalscorer, his time in Turin hasn't lived up to the billing of a near £70 million man. His first full season ended in his Juventus side finishing in 7th place, with a points deduction hanging over the club in the 2022/23 campaign.

Dušan Vlahovic Juventus Stats Appearances 132 Goals 55 Assists 11 Goals per 90 0.53

8 Luis Suarez

Liverpool to Barcelona (£75 million)

Despite his, let's be frank, controversial character on the field, Luis Suarez held his own as one of the best strikers in the world in the 2010s. His time at Liverpool allowed football clubs to fixate their eyes on the goalscoring magician from Uruguay, with Barcelona being the most fixated of the lot.

The £75 million fee turned him into the third most expensive player in football history at the time, and he had a big role to play under the lights of the Camp Nou. Forming a formidable trio dubbed 'MSN', Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar took the world by storm. Their first season together was nothing short of remarkable, winning the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Luis Suarez Barcelona Stats Appearances 283 Goals 195 Assists 113 Goals per 90 0.74

7 Gonzalo Higuaín

Napoli to Juventus (£75.3 million)

You could hedge a bet every time you picked up an Italian newspaper back in 2016, Gonzalo Higuain's name was going to be plastered all over the backpages. He became the symbol of Serie A strikers, with then manager Maurizio Sarri calling him a 'phenomenum'.

The Argentine was scoring more goals than he was playing games - a trait impossible to overlook for the world's biggest clubs. Juventus came calling and Higuain packed his bag to head from Naples to Turin. His natural instinct in front of goal continued following his record-breaking move. Higuain helped the club to two consecutive league titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and one Champions League final.

Gonzalo Higuain Juventus Stats Appearances 149 Goals 66 Assists 19 Goals per 90 0.54

6 Randal Kolo Muani

Eintracht Frankfurt to Paris Saint-Germain (£76.4 million)