The long-running transfer saga surrounding Jude Bellingham has finally come to a close.

There were many rumours about where the England midfielder would land; would he be heading to the Premier League or Real Madrid?

It was Los Blancos who won the race for his signature as they signed him for a fee that could rise to €133.9 million.

We have put together the most expensive teenage XI in history, and with the amount of money being thrown around in the world of football, the prices will only get higher in the future.

Figures provided by Transfermarkt.

The most expensive teenage XI in fotoball history

GK: Sébastien Frey (€14 million)

Surprisingly, there have been no teenage goalkeepers bought for a higher fee since 1998.

Frey made the move from Cannes in France to Italian giants, Inter Milan after two impressive seasons.

He spent a lot of his time at the club as a back-up option, having to wait seven months to make his competitive debut.

The Frenchman was sent on loan to Hellas Verona, where he impressed enough to earn a move to Parma after making 35 appearances for Inter.

RB: Malo Gusto (€30 million)

A signing that will be fresh in the memory of many football fans, Malo Gusto signed for Chelsea in January 2023 before being loaned back to Lyon for the remainder of the season.

It will be a tough battle with Reece James to get into the team on a regular basis next season.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt (€85.5 million)

Being part of an exciting Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019 earned De Ligt a big move to Juventus.

He helped the Italians to the Serie A title in his first campaign, but they then failed to repeat this feat in the following two seasons.

The now 23-year-old even made another big-money move to Bayern Munich ahead of the 2022/23 season and won the Bundesliga title on a controversial final day.

CB: Wesley Fofana (€35 million)

In similar vein to de Ligt, Fofana has been the subject of a couple of hefty fees already in his young career.

He impressed at Leicester after moving from Saint-Étienne despite injury issues.

The English club then made a profit by selling him to Chelsea where unfortunate injury problems have hampered his early days.

LB: Luke Shaw (€37.5 million)

Back in the days when Southampton were seen as the original Brighton, players were being sold on for huge profits during every single transfer window.

Shaw has had a bumpy ride to say the least during his Old Trafford tenure but has impressed massively in the last few seasons.

He has also been a rock when asked to fill in at centre-back by Erik ten Hag in the past year. He has become an important part of this Man Utd team.

CM: Renato Sanches (€35 million)

Thought to be the biggest prospect to come out of Portugal since Cristiano Ronaldo, it has never truly worked out the way Sanches would have thought.

He has had successes in his career such as winning the 2016 Euro's and Ligue 1 with Lille in 2021.

He is, unfortunately, remembered for his underwhelming time at Bayern Munich as he moved there from Benfica as an 18-year-old.

Also, that sensational piece of vision to pick out the advertising board during his loan at Swansea.

CM: Anderson (€31.5 million)

Sir Alex Ferguson showed a lot of faith in young Brazilian, Anderson, back in 2007 when he signed him from Porto.

With players such as Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher to compete with, his career never really took off in England.

His physical condition was questioned regularly, and he did not show enough of the technical ability everyone expected of him.

CM: Jude Bellingham (€133.9 million)

The most recent addition to this list is the young lion.

It's hard to see any downside to this signing with such a long career ahead of him.

Having Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as mentors can't be a bad thing for him in the long run.

RW: Kylian Mbappé (€180 million)

Mbappe is the new poster boy of world football, taking on the mantle previously held by Lionel Messi.

Beating PSG to the league resulted in being snapped up by the French juggernaut and has not proved to be bad business at all.

211 goals in 258 appearances speaks for itself. His name appears on the scoresheet on almost every matchday.

LW: Joao Felix (€127.2 million)

Taking one for the team and playing out of position for this XI is Joao Felix.

Benfica were once again the beneficiaries of a massive transfer fee being paid for a teenager with Atletico Madrid being the buying side on this occasion.

Spending the last part of the 2022/23 season on loan at Chelsea has led to confusion over his future in Madrid as he does not seem to flourish in Diego Simeone's system.

ST: Anthony Martial (€60 million)

A debut goal at Old Trafford against fierce rivals, Liverpool, was a brilliant way to announce himself on the scene as the next big thing.

Looking like the leading light for the next generation of French players, injuries and changes in management have hampered the development of Martial.

He never really reached the expected heights despite brief purple patches.