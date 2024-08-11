Highlights Juan Cuadrado transferred from Fiorentina to Chelsea for £26M, struggled at Chelsea, and thrived at Juventus.

Andre Schurrle moved from Chelsea to Wolfsburg for £27M, returned to Dortmund, and had a brief spell at Fulham.

Willian departed Shakhtar Donetsk for Anzhi for £29M and later joined Chelsea, Arsenal, and Corinthians.

Transfer Deadline Day is one of the most exciting in the footballing calendar, with teams eager to get some bargains completed before the transfer window closes to bolster their squads before the upcoming season. Some clubs will leave it too late in the window to conduct their business, and even some of the biggest clubs in Europe will wait until the very last day to spend big money on game-changing talent.

Here, we look at the top seven most expensive transfers ever made on deadline day, with six of them involving Premier League clubs and the remaining transfer involving a player who would end up in the EPL later on in his own career.

Most Expensive Transfer Deadline Day Transfers Ever Rank Player From To Transfer Fee (GBP) 7 Juan Cuadrado Fiorentina Chelsea £26 Million 6 Andre Schurrle Chelsea Wolfsburg £27 Million 5 Willian Shakhtar Donetsk Anzhi £29 Million 4 Andy Carroll Newcastle Liverpool £35 Million 3 Fernando Torres Liverpool Chelsea £50 Million 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Dortmund Arsenal £54 Million 1 Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea £107 Million

7 Juan Cuadrado

£26 million

Action Images

Juan Cuadrado would make the switch from Serie A’s Fiorentina to Chelsea in 2015, with future Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah making the move the other way.

Cuadrado would not get much of an opportunity to perform for the Stamford Bridge side, getting only 15 appearances before joining Juventus on loan for a couple of years and making the move permanent in 2017 for around £20 Million.

The winger had a far more prosperous two spells in Serie A, appearing for Fiorentina 104 times, scoring 25 goals and getting 21 assists and appearing for Juventus 314 times getting 26 goals and 65 assists.

Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 15 0 0 363

Related The 10 Wildest Transfer Deadline Day Moments of All Time (Ranked) A look at some of the weird and wonderful moments from the day all football fans love: Transfer Deadline Day.

6 Andre Schurrle

£27 million

Andre Schurrle would make the move from Chelsea to Wolfsburg in 2015, with the German international having earned 65 appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 and assisting three goals.

Schurrle would move to Dortmund just over a year later, before making his way back to the Premier League with Fulham on loan in 2018.

The German winger would get 25 appearances for the London side, scoring six goals in the process during their 2018/2019 campaign before returning to Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 63 13 10 3,674'

5 Willian

£29 million

Willian would make a big deadline day move in January 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk to Anzhi Makhachkala, who at the time were backed by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov after he purchased the club in 2011.

Kerimov would spend around £30 Million on the player, making him the most expensive transfer in the club’s history behind Samuel Eto’o in August of 2011, who joined Anzhi for around £25 Million.

Willian would only make 22 appearances for the now-defunct Dagestan since before signing for Chelsea in the summer of 2013 for around £30 Million. The winger would stay with Chelsea until his free transfer move across London to Arsenal in August 2020, where he would only score one goal in 37 appearances and get seven assists before heading out on another free transfer to Corinthians.

Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 17 1 6 1,420'

4 Andy Carroll

£35 million

Action Images

Andy Carroll would make a deadline day move from Newcastle United to Liverpool in 2011, making him at the time the most expensive English player in history at around £34 Million.

Carroll was brought in by the Reds to essentially replace Fernando Torres, who will be featuring later on in this list.

The near two-metre striker would score 11 goals for Liverpool during his 58 appearances, with injury plaguing his form and game time. Carroll would eventually get a move to West Ham in July 2013, before returning to Newcastle on a free transfer in 2019.

Luis Suarez would join the club on the same, unveiled by then manager Kenny Dalglish at the same time as Carroll, but he would go on to have a far more fruitful time in front of goal for the Reds. Despite costing around £22.7 Million, nearly £12 million less than the man from Newcastle, Suarez would go on to score 82 goals for Liverpool in 133 games, coming agonisingly close to winning the Premier League with the side under Brendan Rodgers in 2014.

Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 58 11 6 3,496'

Related 15 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier League History (Ranked) The Premier League transfer window is always eventful, but these are the best moves that have ever taken place on Deadline Day.

3 Fernando Torres

£50 million

Chelsea broke the record for the most expensive signing by a British club when they signed Fernando Torres in 2011 from Liverpool.

Torres would score 81 scores in 142 appearances during his tenure at Anfield, but he was unable to recreate that goalscoring form when he switched to Stamford Bridge.

Despite Chelsea going on to win the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013 with Torres in the squad, he would only manage 45 goals in 172 appearances for the club before moving to AC Milan on a permanent deal in 2015.

Torres would go on to win the Europa League again with Atletico Madrid in 2018, a club where he managed to score 129 goals in 401 games across all competitions, the most of any during his illustrious career.

Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 172 45 31 10,938'

2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

£54 million

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived at Arsenal in 2018 for around £54 Million and the promise of being the goalscorer that the Gunners were looking for.

Whilst in North London, Aubameyang would win the FA Cup, and English Super Cup and top the Premier League goalscoring charts in the 2018/2019 season with 22 goals.

After scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal he would leave the club after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta stemming from protocols surrounding the pandemic and the player heading back to bring his mother (who had just suffered from a stroke) to England, with the striker making a statement regarding the situation in 2024:

"My mother a few months before had a stroke, it was going to be Christmas time so I went to see the coach and I said to him: ‘Coach, I’m coming to see you because I’d like to leave, I’m going to go pick up my mother to bring her back for the holidays.’ He tells me no problem. I arrive, the coach finishes his meeting and then he grabs me and he completely tears into me, he shouts at me like I’m crazy, he says: ‘You put a knife in my back. You can’t do that to me given the times we’re going through.’ At that moment I tell myself that I’m not going to answer him because it’s going to end angrily."

Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 163 92 21 12,868'

1 Enzo Fernandez

£107 million

The move of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea in 2023 is far and away the biggest in Transfer Deadline Day history, coming in at around £107 Million in January.

It would also be a British record transfer fee for a player, breaking the £100 Million that Manchester City had spent on Jack Grealish just 18 months prior and mean that the Blues would spent £330 Million overall in that window.

Chelsea reportedly triggered the player’s release clause to gain his services from the Portuguese club very late in the transfer window, and since joining the Stamford Bridge side he has scored seven goals in 62 appearances.