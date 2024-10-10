In today's footballing world, which is increasingly focused on the financial aspect, mercato periods have become essential for almost all clubs. MLS clubs included. And although the sums allocated by the various North American franchises to player transfers are still well below those of their European counterparts, not a year goes by without a new record being set.

As a result, the 10 biggest transfers in the league's history have all taken place since 2017. And whereas a decade ago, the biggest amounts spent on the purchase of a player did not exceed $11 million, these amounts have continued to rise over the years, mainly due to the ever-increasing development of the league and its burgeoning importance on the world footballing map.

Most Expensive Transfers in MLS History Rank Player From To Year Transfer fee (in USD)* 1. Thiago Almada CA Velez Sarsfield Atlanta United 2022 15.8m 2. Pity Martinez River Plate Atlanta United 2019 15.8m 3. Esequiel Barco CA Independiente Atlanta United 2018 13.4m 4. Aleksey Miranchuk Atalanta Bergamo Atlanta United 2024 13.1m 5. Brenner Sao Paulo FC FC Cincinnati 2021 12.9m 6. Luiz Araujo LOSC Lille Atlanta United 2021 12.6m 7. Hugo Cuypers La Gantoise Chicago Fire FC 2024 12m 8. Rodolfo Pizarro CF Monterrey Inter Miami 2020 11.9m 9. Brian Rodiguez CA Penarol LAFC 2019 11.4m 10. Cucho Hernandez Watford Columbus Crew 2022 10.4m

*The sums displayed have been converted into dollars

10 Cucho Hernandez – $10.4m

Watford to Columbus Crew (2022)

In July 2022, Cucho Hernandez left Watford to sign for Columbus Crew SC , having never managed to establish himself at the club. It was a big decision for a player of just 23 years of age, and one that quickly bore fruit. In the United States, the Colombian quickly acclimatized to his new surroundings and played a major role in the Crew's MLS Cup triumph, the third in their history.

In addition to his 16 goals in the regular season, the striker scored five more in the playoffs, which he rounded off with another in the final against LAFC . The Pereira native has maintained his fine form in 2024, scoring 37 times (25 goals, 12 assists) in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Cucho Hernandez's Career at Columbus Crew Appearances 91 Goals 58 Assists 24 Honors MLS Cup (2023), Leagues Cup (2024)

9 Brian Rodriguez – $11.4m

CA Penarol to LAFC (2019)

Brian Rodriguez's debut for LAFC was a promising one for the Uruguayan. The striker first helped the club win the Supporters' Shield in 2019, then quietly established himself as a regular fixture in the Californian club's squad.

But a lackluster performance and repeated absences certainly tarnished the end of his adventure in Hollywood, despite his team winning the MLS Cup in 2022. In the summer of that same year, three years and 65 games played (nine goals, 14 assists) after his arrival, the time had already come for him to pack his bags and fly off to a new destination: Mexico's Club America.

Brian Rodriguez's Career at LAFC Appearances 65 Goals 9 Assists 14 Honors Supporters' Shield (2019), MLS Cup (2022)

8 Rodolfo Pizarro – $11.9m

CF Monterrey to Inter Miami (2020)

When he joined Inter Miami in February 2022, Rodolfo Pizarro arrived in the young franchise's dressing room as an experienced player boasting an impressive trophy cabinet. However, the expectations placed at the feet of the Mexican attacking midfielder proved to be at least as great as the resulting disappointment, as his time in the United States was a succession of ups and downs.

Having managed just 17 decisive performances (seven goals, 10 assists) in 62 appearances, the Tampico native first spent time on loan at CF Monterrey, his former club, before being permanently transferred to Greek club AEK Athens in July 2023.

Rodolfo Pizarro's Career at Inter Miami Appearances 62 Goals 7 Assists 10

7 Hugo Cuypers – $12m

La Gantoise to Chicago Fire FC (2024)

In their search for a center-forward for the 2024 season, Chicago Fire FC decided last February to set their sights on La Gantoise's Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers. With a track record of varying degrees of success on the European continent, the striker seemed to tick all the boxes for the Fire management, who did not hesitate to make him the most expensive player in the club's history.

And while the Men in Red, 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference , are enduring a more than complicated season, Cuypers has racked up some respectable statistics (10 goals and two assists) for a player who has never before played away from the Old Continent.

Hugo Cuypers's Career at Chicago Fire FC Appearances 30 Goals 10 Assists 2

6 Luiz Araujo – $12.6m

LOSC Lille to Atlanta United (2021)

In 2021, Luiz Araujo made a somewhat surprising move to Atlanta United . Having just won the French league title with Lille OSC , after a season in which he made 28 appearances (scoring four goals and providing two assists), the Brazilian winger took off for MLS for just over $12m.

Unfortunately for him and his club, Araujo never really managed to make himself indispensable, although he did make 24 decisive appearances (13 goals, 11 assists) in 63 appearances. Three seasons after his arrival, he left the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to return to his homeland, where he still plays today for Carioca club Flamengo.

Luiz Araujo's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 63 Goals 13 Assists 11

5 Brenner – $12.9m

Sao Paulo FC to FC Cincinnati (2021)

Brenner's transfer to FC Cincinnati is just one example of the growing credibility of MLS in recent years. Battling it out with the legendary Dutch club Ajax to sign the young Brazilian, the orange and blue management managed to outdo the competition in doing so.

And although his time in MLS lasted just two short seasons (he now plays for Udinese in Italy's Serie A), the Brazilian striker left a very positive impression, scoring a whopping 27 goals in 70 appearances and helping Cincy to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings in 2022, a year after the club had finished bottom of the table.

Brenner's Career at FC Cincinnati Appearances 73 Goals 27 Assists 7

4 Aleksey Miranchuk – $13.1m

Atalanta Bergamo to Atlanta United (2024)

From Atalanta to Atlanta. After three years spent in Italy, during which he enjoyed his first taste of the Champions League and the Europa League (the equivalent of the Copa Sudamericana), which he won in 2024 by outclassing the invincible Bayer Leverkusen (3-0), Aleksey Miranchuk joined the Five Stripes in a $13.1m deal this summer.

And on his debut in North America's top flight, the Russian international (45 caps, seven goals) made quite a positive impression, scoring three goals and providing one assist in less than a dozen appearances, helping his team to good results against Inter Miami and NY Red Bulls .

Aleksey Miranchuk's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 8 Goals 3 Assists 1

3 Esequiel Barco – $13.4m

CA Independiente to Atlanta United (2018)

After a Copa Sudamericana triumph with Independiente, Esequiel Barco joined Atlanta United in what was then a record-breaking deal for MLS. What's more, for a player aged just 18.

However, after four years and an MLS Cup triumph, the Argentinian's record with the Five Stripes (19 goals and 18 assists in 107 games) led his management to part company with him, loaning him out to River Plate for a year before his permanent transfer to the club in January 2024. Now 25, Barco is having the time of his life in Russia, where he was transferred to Spartak Moscow last July for a fee of $15.3m.

Esequiel Barco's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 107 Goals 19 Assists 18 Honors MLS Cup (2018), U.S. Open Cup (2019), Campeones Cup (2019)

2 Pity Martinez – $15.8m

River Plate to Atlanta United (2019)

Awarded South American Footballer of the Year in 2018 for his recent domestic and continental achievements with River Plate, Pity Martinez joined Atlanta United in January 2019 for the princely sum of $15.8m. The Argentinian spent less than two years in Georgia, during which time he helped the club win the U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup.

However, in September 2020, just as his management were hoping to make him one of the central players in their plans, the Saudi sirens of Al Nassr persuaded him to take off for the Middle East, where we can imagine that the salary he was offered played a key role in his decision to leave MLS.

Pity Martinez's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 54 Goals 11 Assists 14 Honors U.S. Open Cup (2019), Campeones Cup (2019)

1 Thiago Almada – $15.8m

CA Velez Sarsfield to Atlanta United (2022)

The second-biggest sale in MLS history, Thiago Almada is also the record transfer. This was achieved following his transfer to Atlanta United from Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield in February 2022. It was a successful deal for all parties, who each benefited.

For Sarsfield, who made the second-biggest sale in its history; for Atlanta, a player who proved decisive 50 times (26 goals, 24 assists) in 83 games; for Almada, who used his new club as a springboard to the Argentine national team, with whom he won the World Cup just a few weeks after his first cap — in September 2022.

Coveted by a number of European clubs, the midfielder will finally join Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 in January 2025, after spending six months with Botafogo, two clubs belonging to the Eagle Football Group.

Thiago Almada's Career at Atlanta United Appearances 83 Goals 26 Assists 24