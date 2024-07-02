Highlights The world transfer record in women's football has been repeatedly broken in recent years.

The English quartet of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all spent more than £250,000 on their record signing.

Zambia have produced the two most expensive players in women's football history.

After decades lost to draconian bans implemented by morally bankrupt institutions that are still allowed to exist, women's football is unmistakably on an upward trajectory. This hard-fought rise is borne out in the increasing figures of registered players, watching fans and transfer fees.

Milene Domingues' move from Fiamma Monza to Rayo Vallecano in 2002 for a sum of €235,000 (at the time worth just under £150,000) stood as the world's most expensive transfer until 2020. Unlike Domingues, Pernille Harder did not boast the highest number of keepy-uppies ever recorded but still persuaded Chelsea to part ways with £250,000.

Over the following years, that high watermark has been shattered so frequently that Harder no longer ranks among the most expensive transfers of all time. Here's a closer look at the deals that have helped the women's game continue to grow.

Most Expensive Transfers in Women's Football History Rank Player Left Joined Year Fee (Including Add-ons) 1. Racheal Kundananji Madrid CFF Bay FC 2024 £685,000 2. Barbra Banda Shanghai Shengli Orlando Pride 2024 £581,000 3= Ewa Pajor Wolfsburg Barcelona 2024 £425,000 3= Mayra Ramirez Levante Chelsea 2024 £425,000 5. Keira Walsh Manchester City Barcelona 2022 £400,000 6. Tarciane Corinthians Houston Dash 2024 £384,000 7. Lena Oberdorf Wolfsburg Bayern Munich 2024 £339,000 8. Jill Roord Wolfsburg Manchester City 2023 £300,000 9. Kyra Cooney-Cross Hammarby Arsenal 2023 £297,000 10= Lindsey Horan Portland Thorns Lyon 2023 £254,000 10= Geyse Barcelona Manchester United 2023 £254,000

11 Geyse - £254,000

From Barcelona to Manchester United

The current iteration of Manchester United's women's team is 20 years younger than the club's most expensive signing of all time. Geyse established herself as a prodigious scorer in Brazil for her local club, Corinthians, before moving to Europe in 2017.

After a prolific spell with Benfica in Portugal, the fleet-footed forward racked up 20 league goals for a Madrid CFF team that would finish just four points above the relegation zone in 2022. Perennial Spanish champions Barcelona snapped up the spritely forward for free that summer before making a healthy profit when Manchester United came calling one year later.

Transfer Details Year 2023 Initial fee £254,000 Add-ons N/A Source AS

10 Lindsey Horan - £254,000

From Portland Thorns to Lyon

Despite being the most successful nation in the history of the Women's World Cup, the US have produced surprisingly few record-breaking transfers. This is a result of the league system which recruits directly from colleges. While the greater resources on university campuses helped the US get the jump on the rest of the world in the 1990s and 2000s, this strictly insular attitude has led to stagnation.

In a painful twist of irony, the captain for the national team's worst-ever performance at a World Cup in 2023 was Lindsey Horan, the only player in the entire squad who played her club football outside America. The towering midfielder turned down a scholarship to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 and, after a spell back in the US, signed a huge deal with Lyon in June 2023.

Transfer Details Year 2023 Initial fee £254,000 Add-ons N/A Source Goal

9 Kyra Cooney-Cross - £297,000

From Hammarby to Arsenal

While Kyra Cooney-Cross commanded the largest fee Arsenal have ever paid in the women's game, less than £300,000 was a snip for a player that manager Jonas Eidevall hailed as "one of the best young players in world football". Ian Wright, one of the best strikers in the history of the Arsenal men's team, half-joked that he instigated the move with a word in the ear of Gunners full-back Steph Catley. "We've got to get her, Steph," Wright told Cooney-Cross' compatriot during the 2023 World Cup. "We've got to get her at our place." Just six weeks later, the deal was done.

Wright was hardly alone in appreciating the talented midfielder. Since making her debut in the Australian top flight as a 15-year-old, Cooney-Cross has honed a well-rounded skillset, capable of scalpel pass and silky turn.

Transfer Details Year 2023 Initial fee £297,000 Add-ons N/A Source Aftonbladet

8 Jill Roord - £300,000

From Wolfsburg to Manchester City

Manchester City prised Jill Roord away from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 for a fee in excess of £300,000, but the Dutch attacking midfielder could have earned more than that sum each year had she been allowed to join Barcelona 12 months earlier. The German club valued Roord's contributions so highly that they blocked a potential move to Catalonia in 2022 - which would reportedly have come with a £340,000 weekly salary.

The midfielder with the instincts of a striker helped Wolfsburg reach the Champions League final (which they lost to Barcelona, ironically) before returning to England as one of the most valuable players in the Women's Super League. Roord had spent two successful years with Arsenal but had her debut season at City cut short by an ACL tear.

Transfer Details Year 2023 Initial fee £300,000 Add-ons N/A Source Sky Sports

7 Lena Oberdorf - £339,000

From Wolfsburg to Bayern Munich

Lena Oberdorf found herself in an unusual and uncomfortable position in March 2024. One month after it was announced that the prodigious German midfielder would join Bayern Munich in a record deal for any Bundesliga player, her Wolfsburg side lined up against the Bavarian giants in what would effectively be a title decider. Oberdorf and Wolfsburg kept the visitors goalless before shipping four times without reply after the break.

The destructive and dextrous midfielder exacted some revenge by leading her side to victory over Bayern in the 2024 DFB Pokal final, wrestling back possession with a typically tigerish tackle in the build-up to the opening goal of a 2-0 win. Bayern's players can rest easy that Oberdorf will be on their side for the foreseeable future.

Transfer Details Year 2024 Initial fee £339,000 Add-ons N/A Source DW

6 Tarciane - £384,000

From Corinthians to Houston Dash

After leaving Corinthians to join US side Houston Dash in May 2024, Brazilian centre-back Tarciane revealed the internal battle that almost prevented the hefty transfer from taking place. "To leave Brazil, to be away from family and friends, not knowing the language. I had to really think about this," the young defender reflected.

The Dash managed to convince Tarciane to uproot her life and compensated Corinthians with the largest fee ever received for a Brazilian player in women's football history. A towering figure at 6'0 (183cm), Tarciane is a potent aerial presence in both boxes, but at 21, still has plenty of room to develop her game.

Transfer Details Year 2024 Initial fee £384,000 Add-ons N/A Source Folha de S. Paulo

5 Keira Walsh - £400,000

From Manchester City to Barcelona

Peter Walsh recognised his daughter's innate talent early. The avid football fan would take a young Keira to the field opposite their home in Rochdale to spend hours passing a football. Walsh's faultless technique was honed further on the frequent family trips to Spain, where the tiny youngster would show up all the other kids who joined in with the mass kickabouts.

Despite naming two of her goldfish after Shaun Goater and Nicolas Anelka, it was the modern, Pep Guardiola-influenced era of Manchester City that moulded Walsh's game. If the lifelong City fan was ever going to leave her club, it would have been for Barcelona, the home of the style of football which she had been practising since childhood. Utterly unfazed by the world-record price tag, Walsh slotted seamlessly into the Catalan winning machine.

Transfer Details Year 2022 Initial fee £349,000 Add-ons £51,000 Source ESPN

4 Mayra Ramirez - £425,000

From Levante to Chelsea

Mayra Ramirez has never been the star. While coming through as a 16-year-old in Colombia's top flight, the physical forward didn't stand out for her youth in a new division that was littered with teenagers. Despite finishing the 2022/23 Liga F season as one of only two players to hit double digits for goals and assists, the Levante striker was outshone by Barcelona's all-conquering outfit.

Even when Ramirez became the most expensive transfer in women's football history after signing for Chelsea in January 2024, it was Sam Kerr - the Australian icon whose season-ending knee injury accelerated the deal - who stole most of the spotlight. Not that any of this diverted attention has affected Ramirez's unique blend of brawn and brilliance in the slightest.

Transfer Details Year 2024 Initial fee £383,000 Add-ons £42,000 Source Levante UD

3 Ewa Pajor - £425,000

From Wolfsburg to Barcelona

For everyone without any association with Barcelona, the announcement of Ewa Pajor's move to Catalonia in the summer of 2024 was universally greeted by a sigh of resignation. The best women's club side perhaps in the history of the sport had just added arguably the deadliest finisher on the continent.

Across Pajor's final six seasons at Wolfsburg, the Polish forward racked up a staggering 116 goals in 137 games across all competitions - while creating another 49 for her teammates. Over more than half a decade at the elite level, Pajor directly contributed to a goal every 58 minutes. And that was before she lined up in front of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Transfer Details Year 2024 Initial fee £425,000 Add-ons N/A Source Goal

2 Barbra Banda - £581,000

From Shanghai Shengli to Orlando Pride

In the spring of 2024, Zambia boasted the two most expensive players in the history of women's football. Barely three weeks after her compatriot Racheal Kundananji moved to Bay FC, Barbra Banda became the second woman to ever command a fee in excess of half a million pounds following a move to Orlando Pride.

The jet-heeled forward packs a punch - quite literally. During two years as a professional boxer for Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotion, Banda had five fights in the bantamweight division, going undefeated and knocking out four opponents. Orland Pride owner and chairman Mark Wilf chose to highlight Banda's "technical skill, physicality and pace", rather than any prowess in the ring, at her unveiling.

Transfer Details Year 2024 Initial fee £581,000 Add-ons N/A Source TNT Sports

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barbra Banda became the first female player to ever score back-to-back hat-tricks at the Olympic Games, after racking up trebles against the Netherlands and China in 2021.

1 Racheal Kundananji - £685,000

From Madrid CFF to Bay FC

Money has not always been the prime motivating factor for Racheal Kundananji. The Zambia international used to play football on the streets of Chililabombwe with a rolled-up ball of plastic bags before shattering the world transfer record in February 2024, but has always maintained a clear idea of her path to success. Three years after moving to Europe with the Kazakhstani outfit BIIK Kazygurt in 2019, Kundananji was approached by Spanish side Eibar. Despite getting offered five times her existing salary to stay in Kazakhstan, the forthright forward joined Liga F, where she could shine on a bigger stage.

As the statement arrival for the new US franchise Bay FC, Kundananji is aware of the expectation that comes with her price tag. "There is so much pressure on me," she admitted in an interview with The Guardian, "but I just have to calm down, focus on my work and continue playing football." Kundananji has never let money get in the way of her game - and won't start any time soon.

Transfer Details Year 2024 Initial fee £622,000 Add-ons £63,000 Source ESPN

All stats via Soccerdonna. Correct as of 2nd July 2024.