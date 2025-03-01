Summary High transfer fees have become particularly common in modern football, given the influx of money the game has had.

Just because each of these entrants went for high-money prices does not mean they all performed well afterwards.

There is one entrant on this list who features twice, for two seperate transfers within his career.

High transfer fees have become something of a norm in football. With the growth of the game in recent decades, hundreds of millions of pounds have been invested into the sport and as such, standard aspects such as transfer fees have sky-rocketed. Long gone are the days of amazement at a £1 million player in divisions like the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

More often than not, the highest fees are reserved for more attack-minded players, at least in comparison to goalkeepers and defenders. At a very basic level, players in attack are more likely to contribute to goals and as such, demand a higher fee if a team is looking to buy them.

There have been many wingers in football to move for extortionate fees, but which 10 wingers in the history of world football have transferred for the highest amounts of money?

Ranking Factors

This list and its entrants have been ranked solely on the cost of their respective transfers, the fees of which have all been taken from the BBC.

10 Most Expensive Wingers of All-Time Rank Name Teams Involved Season Transfer Fee 1. Neymar Barcelona to PSG 2017/18 £200 million 2. Ousmane Dembele Dortmund to Barcelona 2017/18 £135 million 3. Jack Grealish Aston Villa to Man City 2021/22 £100 million 4. Eden Hazard Chelsea to Real Madrid 2019/20 £89 million 5. Gareth Bale Spurs to Real Madrid 2013/14 £85.3 million 6. Antony Ajax to Man United 2022/23 £81.3 million 7. Cristiano Ronaldo Man United to Real Madrid 2009/10 £80 million 8. Neymar PSG to Al Hilal 2023/24 £77.6 million 9. Jadon Sancho Dortmund to Man United 2021/22 £73 million 10. Nicolas Pepe Lille to Arsenal 2019/20 £72 million

Nicolas Pepe

£72 million

An Ivory Coast international, Nicolas Pepe began his professional career in France, the country of his birth. After four years with Angers, Lille moved to sign the wide man in 2017, where he would spend two further seasons. His form in Ligue 1 saw Arsenal come calling who, in 2019, made him their club-record signing at the time, for a fee of around £72 million.

Expectations for Pepe were immensely high, not only for his quality, but for the price tag that was on his head which of course, he had no control over. Pepe scored just five goals in his debut Premier League season, notching six assists alongside that. He doubled his goal tally in the following campaign but unfortunately for Pepe, that would be his peak for the Gunners.

Across the 2021/22 term, Pepe netted just one Premier League goal, which came in late February. Pepe would spend the following season back in France, on loan with Nice, before departing North London on a permanent basis in 2023 for Trabzonspor, his transfer firmly viewed as a bust.

Jadon Sancho

£73 million

After spending his youth career with Watford and Manchester City, Jadon Sancho made the decision to move to Germany in 2017, signing for Borussia Dortmund with whom he would establish himself as one of Europe’s most promising young wingers. After four years with the Schwarzgelben, Sancho returned to England, signing for Manchester United in a deal worth £73 million.

Sancho enjoyed a steady couple of campaigns to begin his time with the Red Devils, though never found the consistency that you would perhaps expect of a player that was so expensive. Early in the 2023/24 season, an outburst on social media in response to comments from then-manager Erik ten Hag saw Sancho excluded from the first team.

He returned to Dortmund in that term’s winter transfer window, reminding the world of how good he is at his brilliant best. Sancho would then join Chelsea on loan, with the Blues having an obligation to buy him ahead of the 2025/26 season. It seems safe to say that Man United’s investment on Sancho hardly went as planned.

Neymar

£77.6 million

Many questions have been asked of Neymar, his career and his ambitions, particularly stemming from his decision to move to Paris Saint-Germain while still in his mid-20s. Neymar would spend six years in the French capital, though saw his last season or two impacted heavily by injuries.

In 2023, Neymar decided to move to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Hilal for just under £80 million. The Brazilian, who is his country’s all-time top scorer, still feasibly had a number of years left at a higher level, but could not have foreseen that the injury niggles he’d faced with PSG would worsen significantly.

Across 18 months as an Al-Hilal player, Neymar scored just one goal and featured in only seven games. The winger was in a constant battle for fitness, seemingly never earning a reprieve from injury troubles. In 2025, Neymar agreed to mutually cancel his contract with the club, paving the way for a return to his boyhood club, Santos.

Cristiano Ronaldo

£80 million

Though he drifted centrally as he got older, Cristiano Ronaldo was an out-and-out winger for much of his career, particularly in his prime. His incredible eye for goal meant that converting to a centre-forward was almost a foregone conclusion, but only after he established himself as the world’s best winger.

Startling form with Man United, that saw him win a Ballon d’Or and Champions League, saw the elite start to circle Ronaldo, who made the move to Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo signed for the Spanish giants for £80 million which, at the time, was a world-record transfer fee, though the Portuguese would more than prove his worth.

Across nine years in Madrid, Ronaldo won two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies. Most impressively, though, were the four Champions Leagues that he helped the club win, including three successive tournament victories between 2015 and 201