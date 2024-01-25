The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in the world, having first begun in 1871, so naturally there have been a fair few winners. 44 different teams have won the historic title over the years, including sides that no longer exist, like Wanderers for example, who acclaimed six trophies before dissolving in 1887. 14-time winners Arsenal famously have a deep affection for the competition, as do Manchester United, who have won it 12 times throughout their 146-year history.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look back through the history books at the teams with the most FA Cup wins in football history. So, without further ado, here are the top 12.

Most FA Cup wins Rank Club Titles Years won 1 Arsenal 14 1929/30, 1935/36, 1949/50, 1970/71, 1978/79,1992/93, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2004/2005, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2019/20 2 Manchester United 12 1908/09, 1947/48, 1962/63, 1976/77, 1982/83, 1984/85, 1989/90, 1993/94, 1995,96, 1998/99, 2003/04, 2015/16 3 Liverpool 8 1964/65, 1973/74, 1985/86, 1988/89, 1991/92, 2000/01, 2005/06, 2021/22 Chelsea 8 1969/70, 1996/97, 1999/00, 2006/07, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2011/12, 2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur 8 1900/01, 1920/21, 1960/61, 1961/62, 1966/67, 1980/81, 1981/82, 1990/91 6 Manchester City 7 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19, 2022/23 Aston Villa 7 1886/87, 1894/95, 1896/97, 1904/05, 1912/13, 1919/20, 1956/57 8 Newcastle United 6 1909/10, 1923/24, 1931/32, 1950/51, 1951/52, 1954/55 Blackburn Rovers 6 1883/84, 1884/85, 1885/86, 1889/90, 1890/91, 1927/28 10 Everton 5 1905/06, 1932/33, 1965/66, 1983/84, 1994/95 West Bromwich Albion 5 1887/88, 1891/92,1930/31, 1953/54, 1967/68 Wanderers 5 1871/72, 1972/73, 1875/76, 1876/77, 1877/78 Information per topend sports

12 Wanderers - 5

Wanderers, who were founded as 'Forest Football Club' in 1859, won the FA Cup five times, with their last triumph in the competition dating back to 1877/78. The London-based side opted to change its name to Wanderers in reference to it never having a home stadium, as they often played at various locations around the capital. They are one of only two clubs to have won the FA Cup in three consecutive seasons, along with Blackburn Rovers.

Sadly, Wanderers dissolved in 1887 after a steady decline. Many of their players departed for teams formed by former pupils of leading public schools, such as two-time winners Old Etonians.

11 West Bromwich Albion - 5

West Bromwich Albion are five-time winners of the FA Cup, though, it's been a while since their last accolade. The Baggies haven't won the competition since 1968, when they defeated Everton 1-0 at the old Wembley in front of 100,000 fans, with Jeff Astle netting an extra-time winner. That season, they finished eighth in the top flight under the stewardship of Alan Ashman.

The West Midlands club have reached the FA Cup final on 10 occasions, with only eight sides bettering that feat. Despite boasting an impressive record in the competition throughout their history, Albion have struggled to advance to the latter rounds in recent years. Since their quarter-final defeat to Fulham in 2002, they've only managed to reach that stage of the competition or later on two occasions.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1887/88 n/a n/a Jem Bayliss 25 1891/92 Football League 12th Tom Pearson 16 1930/31 Division Two 2nd William Richardson 22 1953/54 Division One 2nd Johnny Nicholls 28 1967/68 Division One 8th Jeff Astle 26 Information per Wikipedia

10 Everton - 5

Everton are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in English football, certainly outside of the traditional 'big six'. The Toffees have claimed five FA Cups throughout their history, with their last triumph coming in 1995. The Merseysiders defeated Manchester United that year thanks to Paul Rideout's first-half winner. The former Saints forward reacted quickly to head home after Graham Stuart's effort thundered off the crossbar.

Since then, the closest Everton have come to adding a sixth FA Cup to their trophy cabinet was in 2009, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the final. Louis Saha netted within 25 seconds, the quickest goal in cup final history at the time, but Didier Drogba levelled the score not long after before Frank Lampard fired home a long-range effort in the 72nd minute to win the Blues their fifth title.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1905/06 First Division 11th Alexander Young 14 1932/33 First Division 11th Dixie Dean 33 1965/66 First Division 11th Frederick Pickering 22 1983/84 First Division 7th Adrian Heath 18 1994/95 Premier League 15th Paul Rideout 16 Information per Wikipedia

9 Blackburn Rovers - 6

Blackburn Rovers are one of only two clubs to have won the FA Cup in three consecutive seasons, and the only existing team to do so, as the aforementioned Wanderers dissolved in 1887. Five of their six titles came in the 19th century and their last triumph in the competition was during the 1927/28 campaign when they defeated top-flight runners-up Huddersfield Town 3-1 at the Old Wembley Stadium.

William Townley was the first player to score a hat-trick in an FA Cup final when his Blackburn side thumped Sheffield Wednesday 6-1 on the 29th of March 1890 at the Kennington Oval. The England international went on to manage in Germany and won three championships with Karlsruher FV and SpVgg Greuther Furth.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1883/84 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1884/85 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1985/86 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1990/91 Football League 6th n/a n/a 1927/28 Division One 12th n/a n/a Information per Wikipedia

8 Newcastle United - 6

Newcastle United have acclaimed six FA Cups through their history and won the competition three times in five years during the 1950s, including in consecutive seasons. The Magpies defeated Blackpool, Arsenal and Manchester City during this time under the stewardship of Stan Seymour and Doug Livingstone. Jackie Milburn netted a brace against the Seasiders in 1951 before Chilean forward George Robledo, who became the first non-British registered foreign player to become top scorer in England, netted the winner against Arsenal the following year. Jackie Milburn was again on the scoresheet in their 1955 FA Cup final as his side put three past the Citizens.

Newcastle haven't won any major silverware since 1969 though, when they defeated Hungarian side Ujpesti Dozsa to win the Fairs Cup. However, under the current ownership, it looks as though their long wait may come to an end soon.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1909/10 Division One 4th Albert Shephard 31 1923/24 Division One 9th Neil Harris 23 1931/32 Division One 11th Jimmy Boyd 23 1950/51 Division One 4th Jackie Milburn 25 1951/52 Division One 8th George Robledo 39 1954/55 Division One 8th Bobby Mitchell 23 Information per Wikipedia

7 Aston Villa - 7

Outside of the 'big six', no team has won more FA Cups than seven-time winners Aston Villa. The Villans acclaimed their first title in 1887 and became the first Midlands club to win the competition under George Ramsay. The Scotsman was appointed the previous summer and became the first paid manager anywhere in world football after succeeding in the application process.

‘Wanted: manager for Aston Villa Football Club, who will be required to devote his whole time under direction of the committee. Salary £100 per annum. Applications with reference must be made not later than June 23rd to Chairman of the Committee, Aston Villa Club House, 6 Witton Road, Aston’

Above is the job advertisement which was listed in the local papers and of the 150 applicants, Ramsay was the overwhelming choice of the membership. Indeed it proved to be a highly successful decision, as he led the West Midlanders to a whopping six FA Cup wins - a feat only former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger can better.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1886/87 n/a n/a n/a n/a 1894/95 Division One 3rd John Devey 19 1896/97 Division One 1st Fred Wheldon 22 1904/05 Division One 4th Harry Hampton 22 1912/13 Division One 2nd Harry Hampton 30 1919/20 Division One 9th Clem Stephensen 29 1956/57 Division One 10th Peter McParland 19 Information per Wikipedia

6 Manchester City - 7

Manchester City have won seven FA Cups throughout their history, three of which have come since 2011. Their first triumph in the competition came in 1904, defeating Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at Crystal Palace's ground and they almost completed a league and cup double that year, finishing runners-up in the Football League. City also became the first side in Manchester to win a major trophy.

In recent years, they've been the dominant force in English football. Manager Pep Guardiola has played a huge role in that achievement and since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016, the Spaniard has lifted two FA Cup trophies, including one that was part of City's famous treble-winning season in 2023.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1903/04 Division One 2nd William Gillespie & Alexander Turnbull 21 1933/34 Division One 5th Alexander Herd 21 1955/56 Division One 4th Joe Hayes 27 1968/69 Division One 13th Francis Lee 18 2010/11 Premier League 3rd Carlos Tevez 23 2018/19 Premier League 1st Sergio Aguero 32 2022/23 Premier League 1st Erling Haaland 52 Information per Wikipedia

5 Tottenham Hotspur - 8

Tottenham Hotspur are eight-time winners of the FA Cup and became the first club in the 20th century to achieve the league and cup double, beating Leicester City 2-0 in the final. Bill Nicholson was in charge at the time and is well-established as the club's most successful manager. A former player for Spurs, Nicholson guided the Lilywhites to three FA Cup triumphs, including two in successive years.

In 1991, Spurs became the first club to win eight FA Cups. Terry Venables led the north Londoners to the unprecedented feat as his side secured a 2-1 victory over two-time winners Nottingham Forest. Gary Lineker leveled for Tottenham after Stuart Pearce's opener before Des Walker headed into his own net, which ultimately turned out to be the decisive goal.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1900/01 Southern League 5th Sandy Brown 33 1920/21 Division One 6th Bert Bliss 23 1960/61 Division One 1st Bobby Smith 33 1961/62 Division One 3rd Jimmy Greaves 30 1966/67 Division One 3rd Jimmy Greaves 31 1980/81 Division One 10th Steven Archibald 25 1981/82 Division One 4th Garth Crooks 18 1990/91 Division One 10th Paul Gascoigne & Gary Lineker 19 Information per Wikipedia

4 Chelsea - 8

Like Spurs, Chelsea have also won eight FA Cups, with six of those coming in the 21st century. The west Londoners are only second to Manchester City for the most major honours since 2000. Their first win in the competition came in 1970, which is pretty late in comparison to the aforementioned teams. Dave Sexton oversaw Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Leeds United in the final replay, with goals from Peter Osgood and David Webb.

Chelsea's last FA Cup triumph came during the 2017/18 season when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. Eden Hazard converted from the penalty spot in the first half, which ended up being the winning goal, as the Blues won their eighth FA Cup.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1969/70 Division One 3rd Peter Osgood 31 1996/97 Premier League 6th Mark Hughes 14 1999/00 Premier League 5th Tore André Flo 19 2006/07 Premier League 2nd Didier Drogba 33 2008/09 Premier League 3rd Nicolas Anelka 25 2009/10 Premier League 1st Didier Drogba 37 2011/12 Premier League 6th Frank Lampard 16 2017/18 Premier League 5th Eden Hazard 17 Information per Wikipedia

3 Liverpool - 8

Liverpool are the most successful club in England, having won 68 trophies throughout their glittering history, one more than Manchester United. The Reds have picked up eight FA Cups, though, like Chelsea, their first triumph in the competition came later than most. In 1965, Bill Shankly led the club to their first ever FA Cup title, as his side beat Don Revie's Leeds United 2-1, thanks to goals from Roger Hunt and Ian St John.

Liverpool have won three titles in the 21st century, with their last cup win coming in 2022. That year, Jurgen Klopp's team were aiming to complete an unprecedented quadruple, as they reached the final in all three competitions. Ultimately, they suffered a defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League and lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League by a point. However, as well as the FA Cup, the Reds did manage to lift the Carabao Cup too.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1964/65 Division One 7th Roger Hunt 33 1973/74 Division One 2nd Kevin Keegan 19 1985/86 Division One 1st Ian Rush 33 1988/89 Division One 2nd John Aldridge 31 1991/92 Division One 6th Dean Saunders 23 2000/01 Premier League 3rd Michael Owen 24 2005/06 Premier League 3rd Steven Gerrard 23 2021/22 Premier League 2nd Mohamed Salah 31 Information per Wikipedia

2 Manchester United - 12

Manchester United are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world and only Liverpool have won more major honours than the Red Devils in England. However, United do have the bragging rights in the FA Cup, having won four more than their fierce rivals. Interestingly, only two of their 12 triumphs have come in the 21st century, with their last win dating back to 2016 during Louis van Gaal's reign.

1909 was the year the club won their first FA Cup, as they defeated Bristol City 2-1 in front of more than 71,000 fans at Crystal Palace's stadium. Scottish forward Sandy Turnbull, who was formerly of rivals Manchester City, netted the winning goal in the 22nd minute. United's manager Ernest Mangnall also had a tenure at City and is the only person to have managed both sides.

FA Cup winning seasons Season League Position Top scorer Goals 1908/09 Division One 13th Jimmy Turnbull 22 1947/48 Division One 2nd Jack Rowley 28 1962/63 Division One 19th Denis Law 29 1976/77 Division One 6th Gordon Hill 22 1982/83 Division One 3rd Frank Stapleton 19 1984/85 Division One 4th Mark Hughes 24 1989/90 Division One 13th Mark Hughes 15 1993/94 Premier League 1st Eric Cantona 25 1995/96 Premier League 1st Eric Cantona 19 1998/99 Premier League 1st Dwight Yorke 29 2003/04 Premier League 3rd Ruud van Nistelrooy 30 2015/16 Premier League 5th Anthony Martial 17 Information per Wikipedia

1 Arsenal - 14

No team in FA Cup history has won the FA Cup more than Arsenal's record-breaking 14. The north Londoners won their first in 1930 during the sparkling reign of Herbert Chapman, who joined from Huddersfield Town in 1925. That was their first national trophy, too, as they defeated Chapman's former side 2-0, with goals from Alex James and Jack Lambert.

Arsenal's last triumph in the competition dates back to 2020 when they beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in Mikel Arteta's first season in charge. Christian Pullisic netted the opener before frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leveled from the spot and then scored a quite brilliant chipped finish over Willy Caballero.

During Arsene Wenger's highly successful 22-year tenure between 1996 and 2018, the Gunners won an impressive seven FA Cups - no manager in the competition's history has won more.