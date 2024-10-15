Fame makes a man take things over, and these ten iconic British footballers did that throughout their illustrious careers. Those who reach celebrity status on a worldwide scale have a certain mentality that allows them to deal with the hardships that come with notability. How else was David Beckham supposed to balance his work life with the chaos of family life after marrying Posh Spice in July 1999?

British football has a rich history of players who rose to prominence, not just on the pitch but also off it. Superstardom comes with its setbacks, but once you write yourself in the sport's history books, you are viewed by many simply as a pop star around the globe.

Here, the ten most popular Brits who rose to fame and became household names, even among those who don't keep up with football, have been ranked. They were on the lips of every fan from every continent, and their legendary footballing status coincided with their global appeal.

10 Frank Lampard

Career span: 1995–2017

Frank Lampard was a history-maker vital to Chelsea's massive success during the Roman Abramovich era. The former England icon is the Premier League's all-time top-scoring midfielder, with 177 goals in 611 games.

Lampard pioneered English midfielders who weren't just box-to-box but also prolific in front of goal, such as Jude Bellingham. He won 11 major trophies with the Blues and captained their first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph in 2012. After retiring in 2017, he turned his footballing IQ to management, returning to Stamford Bridge in the dugout.

The three-time Premier League champion was one of the finest midfielders of his generation, often touted among greats such as Andrea Pirlo, Andres Iniesta, and Zinedine Zidane. He was extremely popular among sports fans and was the first Chelsea player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021.

Frank Lampard Career Club Appearances (896) Goals (267) Assists (172) International Appearances (106) Goals (29) Assists (12) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours FWA Footballer of the Year

9 Bobby Moore

Career span: 1958–1979

Bobby Moore is synonymous with British football after captaining England to their first and only World Cup victory in 1966. The snap of the West Ham United legend holding the gold trophy at Wembley was plastered on the walls of Three Lions fans across the country.

The defensive stalwart was nicknamed the 'golden boy of English football', a moniker befitting the legacy he left behind after passing in February 1993. Leadership was Moore's forte, and he captained the Hammers to FA Cup glory in 1964 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

Footballing royalty Pele and Franz Beckenbauer named him the best defender they had ever seen. He was pivotal in the development of the dominant ball-playing centre-back profile we see today.

Bobby Moore Career Club Appearances (726) Goals (26) Assists (4) International Appearances (108) Goals (2) Assists (2) Team Honours 4 Major Trophies Individual Honours FWA Footballer of the Year

8 Steven Gerrard

Career span: 1998–2017

Steven Gerrard was a flawless midfielder whose commanding presence in Liverpool's midfield won the hearts of the Anfield faithful. He's a Kop icon, a staple in British football history and one of the most all-rounded talents to play for England.

Gerrard took captaincy to another level for club and country, which helped inspire the younger generation. His impact on the British game is still prominent today, and he was the man for the big occasion. He might have his eye on reuniting with the Reds as he continues his career in football as manager of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq.

The 2021 Premier League Hall of Fame inductee created moments that captured fans' imaginations. He captained his boyhood club to one of the most famous comeback victories the sport has ever witnessed. Liverpool's comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final, the miracle of Istanbul, shocked the world, and Gerrard was at the forefront.

Steven Gerrard Career Club Appearances (749) Goals (191) Assists (170) International Appearances (114) Goals (21) Assists (23) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours UEFA Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year

7 Sir Kenny Dalglish

Career span: 1969–1990

Sir Kenny Dalglish knew where the goal was with a remarkable record of 170 goals in 510 games for Liverpool. He's arguably the greatest player in the Reds' history, and he helped transform the striker's role, dropping deep to help his team on the attack.

King Kenny made Anfield his palace and paraded a glittering list of jewels during his illustrious career. The iconic Scotsman won the English First Division eight times with the Merseysiders and the Scottish Premiership on four occasions with Celtic. He was inducted into both the Scottish and English Football Halls of Fame.

Dalglish now serves as a board director at Anfield after a managerial career that saw him take charge of the Reds twice. He masterminded three title triumphs on Merseyside and one in charge of Blackburn Rovers. He left an indelible mark not only on football in Britain but worldwide.

Sir Kenny Dalglish Career Club Appearances (538) Goals (179) Assists (186) International Appearances (102) Goals (30) Assists (2) Team Honours 34 Major Trophies Individual Honours FWA Footballer of the Year x2

6 Gareth Bale

Career span: 2006–2023

Gareth Bale's meteoric rise was simply sensational. The pacey left-winger climbed the ladder of British football to become a bonafide superstar on a global scale. The Welshman's development started in Southampton, his ascension to the top of the English game came at Tottenham, and his legacy-making years took place with Real Madrid.

On reflection, it was a fairytale story for Bale. The son of a school caretaker and operations manager, he excelled at all sports in his early teenage years. His will to succeed made him a Welsh hero whose left foot dazzled fans from all regions of the globe. There might not be a more iconic goal in a Champions League final than his overhead kick for Madrid in a 3-1 win against Liverpool in 2018.

Bale didn't always have it easy, though, particularly at the Santiago Bernabeu with the Spanish press at his throat. His relationship with Madridstas and the media soured as he entered the twilight of his career with injury issues. That wasn't the case back home in Wales, where he made history, captaining the Dragons to a semi-final finish at Euro 2016.

Gareth Bale Career Club Appearances (554) Goals (185) Assists (132) International Appearances (106) Goals (29) Assists (12) Team Honours 19 Major Trophies Individual Honours Welsh Player of the Year x5, FWA Footballer of the Year

5 Sir Bobby Charlton

Career span: 1956–1979

Sir Bobby Charlton transcended the sport and forged his name among the footballing gods with his smoothness on the ball and relentless teamwork. A 1966 World Cup winner with England, Bobby was the personification of a champion and an attacker who paved the way for future generations, including Madrid's new wonderkid Endrick.

The late great Charlton was a cornerstone in Man United's history. He helped the Red Devils win seven major trophies and was a significant influence on and off the pitch. After retiring in 1976, he became a global ambassador for football. His dedication and sportsmanship were astounding; he gave Old Trafford its famous 'Theatre of Dreams' nickname and made many of the club's fans' dreams come true.

Charlton held a strong bond with Sir Alex Ferguson, British football's most successful manager and United's iconic former coach. The Scot left a touching tribute to his close friend, who passed in October 2023:

"It’s no surprise to me that we’ve seen tributes to Sir Bobby from everywhere in the world, on every TV channel and in every newspaper, because he was without question the greatest English player of all time."

Sir Bobby Charlton Club Appearances (744) Goals (243) Assists (18) International Appearances (106) Goals (49) Assists (1) Team Honours 8 Major Trophies Individual Honours Ballon d'Or, FWA Footballer of the Year

4 Paul Gascoigne

Career span: 1985–2004

Paul Gascoigne was perhaps the most naturally gifted talent to emerge on British shores. A genius whose quick feet and exemplary dribbling skills captivated fans. The iconic former England attacking midfielder was a massive hit at club and international level, dumbfounding defenders in Spurs and Rangers colours.

Gascoigne's off-field struggles unfortunately plagued the latter stages of his career and put him in the public eye. He called time on his career in 2004 after suffering from depression and substance abuse issues, which continued after his playing days. Those problems aside, the Three Lions hero was the epitome of a sporting superstar who resonated with fans with his passion and grit.

His notoriety during the 1990s was unrivalled in British football; public interest in him led to the term 'Gazzamania'. Late television broadcaster Terry Wogan claimed the former Lazio attacker was 'probably the most popular man in Britain today' during that period. Wogan wasn't lying; Gazza had charisma and aura, which merged with an undeniable talent that put him in a league of his own.

Paul Gascoigne Career Club Appearances (401) Goals (78) Assists (14) International Appearances (57) Goals (10) Assists (4) Team Honours 4 Major Trophies Individual Honours PFA Player of the Year

3 Wayne Rooney

Career span: 2002–2021

Wayne Rooney was the blueprint for any young English talent yearning to become the nation's protagonist, a once-in-a-lifetime striker whose tactical awareness was outrageous. A potent goalscorer, he's Man United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559, but that was one of many facets of his game.

The world watched a young Rooney climb to the top of European football with aplomb, transforming from a budding teenage talent at Everton to an all-time great at Old Trafford. He won 17 major trophies with the Red Devils, including five Premier League titles.

Everybody jumped on the Wazza train, including Nike, with the former England captain featuring in several commercials. His global appeal also entered the video game world. He was the cover star of EA Sports' FIFA franchise seven times. The celebrity life wasn't always too kind, and the ups and downs of his relationship with his wife Coleen were a tabloid's dream. On his fame, speaking in his documentary titled 'Rooney', he said:

"What people don’t understand is, you’re 17 years of age … there’s going to be mistakes made. People still look at me in a different way. But it’s important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done. Football is, and will be, part of my life until the day I die … whether I like it or not."

Wayne Rooney Career Club Appearances (763) Goals (313) Assists (164) International Appearances (120) Goals (53) Assists (21) Team Honours 17 Major Trophies Individual Honours FWA Footballer of the Year, PFA Player of the Year x4

2 George Best

Career span: 1963–1985

George Best is, without question, the best footballer to emerge from Northern Irish shores. Everything he did on the pitch was class, with his quick feet, agility and attacking prowess. He lit up British football with a swagger befitting that of a rock star. He was a member of the United band that rocked their way to two First Division league titles, the FA Cup and the European Champion Clubs' Cup, bagging 179 goals and 11 assists in 470 games. Many argue 'the fifth Beatle' was the greatest player in history not to play in a World Cup final.

Best's superstar status was outrageous, and his life away from football was well-documented because of the controversies he was involved in. He was the original Playboy footballer, with stories of 24-hour wild escapades, drinking binges, and gambling. He used his success in the sport to become a businessman, owning nightclubs, restaurants and clothes shops.

The Belfast Boy was a fashion icon, the whole package with his looks, charm and wit, although fame also took its toll on him. The 1968 Ballon d'Or winner sadly passed away in 2005 due to complications from the immunosuppressive drugs he took for a liver transplant in 2002. The football world grieved one of the most spectacular sporting personalities, who was always the talk of the town.

George Best Career Club Appearances (522) Goals (189) Assists (13) International Appearances (37) Goals (9) Assists (0) Team Honours 6 Major Trophies Individual Honours Ballon d'Or, FWA Footballer of the Year

1 David Beckham

Career span: 1995–2013

Beckham was a trendsetter, a global icon whose popularity on and off the pitch made for one of the most fascinating careers the sport has ever seen. The 2021 Premier League Hall of Fame inductee's footballing ventures continue today as he is co-owner of Inter Miami, and his reach primarily resulted in luring Lionel Messi to DRV PNK Stadium. He took fame to another level during his playing days, starting at Old Trafford as a young winger whose playmaking abilities were a must-watch. There wasn't a better player to have on free-kick duty, and the youth of this day and age still try to 'bend it like Beckham.' He bagged 85 goals and 121 assists in 390 games for United.

There were so many good and bad moments during a 1999 treble-winning, trophy-laden career that made for a Hollywood movie. There's the free-kick for England against Greece in 2001, the halfway-line strike for United against Wimbledon in 1996, and his controversial red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup that made him enemy number one in the country.

Beckham's cultural impact was ridiculous; his relationship with Posh Spice, Victoria, was printed in every newspaper, including scandals. A bust-up with Sir Alex that left him requiring stitches is also worth a mention. His move to Madrid in 2003 only further put him on the road to superstardom, and he lived up to the mantra of being a footballing great. His right foot entertained the world at United, Madrid, AC Milan, PSG and LA Galaxy just as much as the stories that make him the most famous British footballer in history.