Highlights A 'ghost goal' refers to a controversial strike that may or may not have crossed the line.

Geoff Hurst's second goal for England in the 1966 World Cup final is one of the most famous examples of this contentious type of incident.

Goal-line technology has reduced the number of controversies over the last decade, but the Clasico in April 2024 was defined by a ghost goal.

The introduction of video assistant referees (VAR) has caused countless controversies but goal-line technology was warmly welcomed. The advanced Hawk-Eye system used across elite football over the past decade has almost entirely eradicated the phenomenon of 'ghost goals'.

This specific terminology refers to two contentious scenarios; when a goal is awarded even though the ball did not cross the line or the inverse, no goal is given despite the ball clearly flying beyond the line. In a sport where controversies are scrutinised as closely as moments of glory, these incidents have been etched into the history of football.

Despite technological advances, ghost goals are not exclusively a thing of the past - as Barcelona discovered to their cost during a 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid in April 2024. Here are some of the most famous - or infamous - examples of controversial strikes.

Most Famous Ghost Goals in Football History Player Match Competition Date Geoff Hurst England 4-2 West Germany World Cup 30th July 1966 Jon Howard Middlesbrough 3-3 Chesterfield FA Cup 13th April 1997 Pedro Mendes Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Premier League 4th January 2005 Luis Garcia Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea Champions League 3rd May 2005 John Eustace Watford 2-2 Reading Championship 21st September 2008 Frank Lampard Germany 4-1 England World Cup 27th June 2010 Juan Mata Tottenham 1-5 Chelsea FA Cup 15th April 2012 Marko Devic England 1-0 Ukraine Euros 19th June 2012 Stefan Kiessling Hoffenheim 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 18th October 2013 Lamine Yamal Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona La Liga 21st April 2024

Related 10 Most Controversial Moments in World Cup History From the Hand of God to Zinedine Zidane's headbutt, the World Cup has seen plenty of controversial moments.

1 Geoff Hurst vs West Germany

30th July 1966

To be immortalised with a statue is an honour bestowed upon very few players - let alone an assistant referee. But the proud figure of Tofiq Bahramov stands in front of a stadium in Baku which also carries his name. The Azerbaijani official signalled that Geoff Hurst's second goal, England's third, in the 1966 World Cup final had crossed the line.

West Germany had forced extra-time at Wembley Stadium before Hurst thumped his effort against the underside of the bar. Decades of scrutinising one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history have revealed that the ball did not cross the line. Any dubious goal in Germany has since been known as a "Wembley-Tor", a Wembley goal.

Match Details Result England 4-2 West Germany Competition World Cup Round Final Attendance 96,924 Referee Gottfried Dienst

2 Jon Howard vs Middlesbrough

13th April 1997

Third-tier Chesterfield made it to the FA Cup semi-final in 1997, duking out a memorable 3-3 draw with Premier League outfit Middlesbrough at Old Trafford. But it could have been an even more famous day had Jon Howard's second-half strike been rightfully awarded.

The Spireites were denied a 3-1 lead by revered referee David Elleray, who deemed that the ball had not crossed the line after crashing off the crossbar. The former school teacher was "very apologetic" to Howard years later, but that was little consolation. Middlesbrough forced a replay which they won 3-0, denying Chesterfield the chance to become the first third-tier side to ever reach an FA Cup final.

Match Details Result Middlesbrough 3-3 Chesterfield Competition FA Cup Round Semi-final Attendance 49,640 Referee David Elleray

3 Pedro Mendes vs Manchester United

4th January 2005

When Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Mendes let rip from the halfway line, he not only caught out Manchester United's goalkeeper Roy Carroll but surprised the officials as well. Racing back onto his goal line, Carroll dropped the ball like a bar of soap, desperately scrambling it away before the linesman had scampered back to see that a goal should have been given.

United manager Sir Alex Ferguson spared Carroll the hairdryer treatment after the goalless league draw in 2005 and PGMOL expressed sympathy for one of their own. As referees chief Keith Hackett sniped post-game: "It was a great pity that the assistant referee didn't have the speed - mind you, an Olympic sprinter might not have either - to get into a position to make the judgement."

Match Details Result Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Competition Premier League Round Gameweek 22 Attendance 67,962 Referee Mark Clattenburg

Related 11 most controversial moments in Premier League history The Premier League has seen some shocking moments over the years, but these are the pick of the bunch.

4 Luis Garcia vs Chelsea

3rd May 2005

There was only one goal scored across the two gruelling legs of the 2005 Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Liverpool - and Jose Mourinho remains adamant that Luis Garcia's effort never crossed the line. Almost a decade after the Liverpool forward poked the ball beyond Petr Cech four minutes into the second leg, Mourinho seethed: "We lost with a goal that was not a goal but that's part of football."

Garcia was unsure if William Gallas had recovered in time during the game but reasoned that Chelsea's goalkeeper would have conceded a penalty and been sent off for crashing into Milan Baros during the same phase of play. "We can say: 'If this', 'if that'. But the goal was given," Garcia shrugged.

Match Details Result Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea Competition Champions League Round Semi-final Attendance 42,529 Referee Lubos Michel

5 John Eustace vs Reading

21st September 2008

The decision to hand Reading the opening goal in their 2008 Championship meeting with Watford has been a stain on the reputation of current Premier League official Stuart Attwell throughout his career. But it was his assistant Nigel Bannister who convinced the referee to award the goal. Bannister already had a history of ghost goals, failing to award Frank Queudrue's strike for Middlesbrough against Fulham in 2003, yet remained a regularly used assistant.

During a scramble at a Reading corner, the ball ricocheted off the thighs of Watford's John Eustace. Noel Hunt tried to keep the move alive with a hooked cutback, but Bannister's flag was raised. Everyone in Vicarage Road, including Attwell, thought the assistant was signalling for a goal kick only to find out that he was convinced the ball had snuck inside the near post. Stephen Hunt was not alone in ranking it as "the worst decision I've ever witnessed in football".

Match Details Result Watford 2-2 Reading Competition Championship Round Gameweek 7 Attendance 14,761 Referee Stuart Attwell

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the same year that Stuart Attwell mistakenly awarded Reading a ghost goal, he became the youngest referee in Premier League history, aged 25.

6 Frank Lampard vs Germany

27th June 2010

Frank Lampard was part of an all-star Adidas advertising campaign in 2006. At the end of a pick-up game, the England midfielder let rip with a shot that crashed off the underside of the bar and onto the dirt pitch before German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn grabbed the ball and claimed it did not cross the line. This harmless nod to Geoff Hurst's ghost goal in 1966 became an eery premonition for the 2010 World Cup.

Manuel Neuer was between the posts for Germany in the round of 16 tie against England when Lampard's long-range lob bounced off the bar. Unlike Hurst's effort, the ball clearly crossed the line, yet no goal was given. This painfully ironic incident prompted FIFA to bring in goal-line technology ahead of the next tournament.

Match Details Result Germany 4-1 England Competition World Cup Round Round of 16 Attendance 40,510 Referee Jorge Larrionda

7 Juan Mata vs Tottenham

15th April 2012

Harry Redknapp could not be consoled by referee Martin Atkinson. The Tottenham boss had suffered through a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final which swung on Juan Mata's controversial goal. The Spanish playmaker prodded the ball into a scrum of bodies on Tottenham's goal line within five minutes of the restart.

Replays showed that Mata's effort didn't make it past the pile of limbs, but Atkinson whistled for a goal that gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead. "I spoke to [the referee] and he said he feels worse than I do about it," Redknapp revealed after the match. "I said: 'I don't think so.'"

Match Details Result Tottenham 1-5 Chelsea Competition FA Cup Round Semi-final Attendance 85,731 Referee Martin Atkinson

8 Marko Devic vs England

19th June 2012

When two US senators met Ukraine's then-president Viktor Yanukovych in 2013, they were subjected to a 70-minute monologue about all the grievances he had against the European Union. Amid a list of political gripes, Chelsea defender John Terry earned a surprise mention. As Connecticut senator Chris Murphy later revealed:

At one point he spends more than a few minutes talking about a disallowed goal by Ukraine in a 2012 Euro Cup match against England.

One year earlier, the Three Lions centre-back helped England earn a 1-0 victory over Yanukovych's homeland by clearing Marko Devic's effort in a group-stage clash at the European Championships held in Donetsk. As UEFA's referee chief Pierluigi Collina acknowledged, the ball had clearly crossed the line. Defeat knocked Ukraine out of their own tournament and left a lasting impression on the nation's leader.

Match Details Result England 1-0 Ukraine Competition Euros Round Group Stage Attendance 48,700 Referee Viktor Kassai

9 Stefan Kiessling vs Hoffenheim

18th October 2013

As soon as Stefan Kiessling planted his forehead on the ball he span away in disgust, holding his head in his hands. The Bayer Leverkusen forward instantly knew that his effort had flown wide of the post. What Kiessling only discovered later, was that his shot had snuck through a small tear in the side-netting. As the ball rested inside the goal, referee Dr Felix Brych awarded Leverkusen a 2-0 lead.

Sporting director Rudi Voller echoed Kiessling's sheepish celebration when he said: "We're so embarrassed that the goal was given." But in response to calls for a replay, the former Germany international took a combative stance against the victims. "Hoffenheim have spent such a lot of money on a nice stadium," Voller scoffed, "maybe next time they should buy some proper nets."

Match Details Result Hoffenheim 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen Competition Bundesliga Round Gameweek 9 Attendance 25,213 Referee Felix Brych

10 Lamine Yamal vs Real Madrid

21st April 2024

Money is the reason why La Liga doesn't use goal-line technology, unlike every other top European division in the modern game. President Javier Tebas is adamant that the advanced system would be deployed too rarely to justify its cost of around £3m. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen captured the sentiment shared by all those associated with Barcelona after Lamine Yamal was denied a goal against Real Madrid in April 2024 when he said: "There's so much money in this world and there's no money for what's most important."

Barcelona's teenage prodigy hooked a first-half effort towards goal which Andriy Lunin scrambled away. It took the VAR two minutes and 36 seconds to decide that no decision could be made from the available camera angles, prompting widespread fury in Catalonia after the 3-2 loss. Manager Xavi Hernandez called it a "disgrace", while the club's president Joan Laporta considered a replay request.