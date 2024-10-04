Footballers keep fans entertained on the pitch with their remarkable abilities, but some stars transcend the game, and their reach goes beyond the sport itself. Their larger-than-life personalities, combined with their legacy, make them some of the most famous names around the globe. Whether you're jetting off to Benidorm for a relaxing time by the beach or going on a safari in Africa, you are bound to find countless individuals donning shirts with Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi on the back.

The World Atlas claims that there are over 3.5 billion football fans around the world, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup raked in a humongous 1.5 billion viewers, which is an astounding statistic, per FanNation Futbol. This is why the past and present stars of football are some of the most popular celebrities, with names such as David Beckham and Pele known worldwide.

Here, the 11 most famous names in football history have been ranked, taking into account their global reach, extraordinary talents with the ball at their feet and the impact they made during and after their playing careers.

11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Career span: 1999-2023

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of the most polarizing players during his career because of his considerable ego. However, that made for a compelling character with the talent to back up his attitude. The imposing Swedish forward lit up European football with his smoothness on the ball and potent goalscoring. He made his mark at AC Milan, netting 93 goals and 34 assists in 163 games, and became a European journeyman, playing for PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Ajax.

Ibra's globetrotting adventures put him in the spotlight in each respective country and allowed him to become one of the most popular stars in the game. He was a menace, causing mischief to get under his opponents' skin while also displaying his talent on the international stage. He finished his career in the summer of 2023 as Sweden's all-time top scorer, and many feel he deserved to win a Champions League, the one club trophy that evaded him, but he has 31 major trophies to brag about.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Career Club Appearances (827) Goals (496) Assists (202) International Appearances (122) Goals (62) Assists (25) Team Honours 31 Major Trophies Individual Honours FIFA Puskas Award, Ligue 1 Player of the Year x3

10 Johan Cruyff

Career span: 1964-1984

Johan Cruyff's tactical prowess made him a genius during his playing days and also in the managerial hotseat. The Dutch icon knew where a teammate would be even without looking, and he made everything look easy. His inspiring personality helped shape modern football, pioneering Barca's La Masia academy once he hung his boots up in 1984, having won the Ballon d'Or on three occasions. Football wouldn't look like it is today without the Flying Dutchman's input.

El Flaco was a game-changing attacking talent who rose through the youth ranks at Ajax to become the Eredivisie club's hero. He posted 249 goals in 343 games, and their 55,885-capacity stadium is named after their former forward. He passed away in March 2016, but it's hard to think about what the sport would look like without his crucial role in its development.

Johan Cruyff Career Club Appearances (579) Goals (324) Assists (222) International Appearances (48) Goals (33) Assists (30) Team Honours 25 Major Trophies Individual Honours Three Ballons d'Or

9 Zinedine Zidane

Career span: 1990-2006

Zinedine Zidane is arguably France's most iconic player in the country's history, and deservedly so, given the career he carved out for himself. He was an all-thrills attacking midfielder whose playmaking abilities were second to none. He conjured up several moments that football fans still talk about today, such as his phenomenal volley for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final. The ball flowed with Zizou every time he had it at his disposal, and his tremendous ability resulted in a 1998 Ballon d'Or triumph.

The French icon was part of a Les Bleus side that won the World Cup that year, one of 13 major trophies he won for club and country during his career. He entered the managerial dugout after retiring in 2006, and success followed him to the touchline. He became the first manager in history to win three Champions League trophies in a row at the Santiago Bernabeu. An icon of the game who even non-football fans will agree is a megastar.

Zinedine Zidane Career Club Appearances (690) Goals (125) Assists (141) International Appearances (108) Goals (31) Assists (29) Team Honours 13 Major Trophies Individual Honours 3x FIFA Player of the Year, Ballon d'Or

8 George Best

Career span: 1963-1985

George Best was described by Pele as 'the greatest player in the world' during a career that saw him flourish at United. The Belfast Boy was a genius on the pitch, netting 179 goals in 470 games at Old Trafford. The 1968 Ballon d'Or winner might be the greatest player to have never reached a World Cup final. His off-the-field antics also made him an enigmatic character because of his notorious playboy lifestyle, charm and good looks.

Best, who passed away in November 2005, was a rockstar whose fashion style and bold personality arguably made him the first major celebrity in the sport. Many argue that Best is the greatest British footballer of all time, and his achievements back this up. The Northern Irish winger left defenders dumbfounded with his speed, skill, feints, and attacking intent, and he helped transform football into the entertainment spectacle it is today.

George Best Career Club Appearances (522) Goals (189) Assists (13) International Appearances (37) Goals (9) Assists (0) Team Honours 6 Major Trophies Individual Honours Ballon d'Or, English Player of the Year

7 Ronaldinho

Career span: 1998-2018

Ronaldinho was perhaps the most exceptional trickster in football history, and he wrote his name in the history books during his career, which saw him create many magical moments. He could score any type of goal, including free-kicks, overhead kicks, volleys and toe pokes, such as the one he netted for Barca against Chelsea in the 2004-05 Champions League campaign. There was nothing quite like watching Ronnie with the ball at his feet, and he stood out in a generation of Brazilian footballers, including Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos.

O Bruxo (the Wizard) donned an iconic headband and a style on and off the pitch that fans couldn't take their eyes off. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 while winning the World Cup in 2002, which included a famous chip of England goalkeeper David Seaman en route to winning the richest prize in the sport. The Barca legend called time on his career six years ago, but there's no escaping how important he was in making football the most-watched sport.

Ronaldinho Career Club Appearances (561) Goals (202) Assists (171) International Appearances (97) Goals (33) Assists (29) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours Ballon d'Or, FIFA Player of the Year x2

6 Ronaldo Nazario

Career span: 1993-2011

Ronaldo Nazario epitomized the Samba style of play and was one of the deadliest finishers in football history. This centre-forward gave defenders nightmares every time he was on the ball. Fans tried copying R9 with his iconic 2002 World Cup haircut that made him stand out just as much as his goalscoring prowess, winning the Golden Boot during that tournament with eight goals. The legend of O Fenomeno won two Ballons d'Or during his career and made the number nine jersey his own with his pace, strength, and aerial ability. Fans from all regions of the globe still wear his Brazil shirt.

The Madrid icon hung his boots up in 2011, but his celebrity status remained intact, becoming a United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador. He's been a visible figure at every World Cup since retiring, and many of the strikers finding the net in this day and age look to him for inspiration.

Ronaldo Nazario Career Club Appearances (482) Goals (309) Assists (75) International Appearances (99) Goals (62) Assists (32) Team Honours 18 Major Trophies Individual Honours Two Ballons d'Or, FIFA Player of the Year x3, UEFA Player of the Year

5 Pele

Career span: 1956-1977

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Pele has a highlight reel of magical moments during a remarkable career that saw him reach nirvana in Brazil colours by winning the World Cup on three occasions. The Brazilian government declared him a national treasure for his exploits on the pitch, becoming the greatest player in Santos FC's history, where he spent most of his career, scoring a reported 643 goals during his playing days.

O Rei (the King) certainly lived up to that moniker and the phrase 'the Beautiful Game' perfectly described his influence on the sport with a must-watch style that had fans on their feet with the ball in his possession. The football world was left grieving when he passed in December 2022, but his lasting legacy will live on forever: a charismatic individual who helped the poor and the Black community have a voice within the sport.

Pele Career Club Appearances (659) Goals (643) Assists (245) International Appearances (92) Goals (77) Assists (39) Team Honours 14 Major Trophies Individual Honours Joint-FIFA Player of the Century

4 Diego Maradona

Career span: 1981-1997

Diego Maradona is a legend of the game who helped the sport grow with his unique personality and unbelievable ability that makes him so popular with football fans. He was the first player to set the world record transfer fee twice and transcended the game during the 1980s with his dribbling, vision, footballing IQ and controversial moments. None more so than the infamous Hand of God goal he netted for Argentina in a 2-1 win over England en route to winning the World Cup in 1986.

The famous number 10 lit up Italian football during his time at Napoli, bagging 115 goals in 257 matches. He ended his career with two Scudettos among 11 major senior trophies for club and country. He's an Abiceleste legend whom the likes of Messi looked up to, and his passing in November 2020 rocked the football world. He had a rockstar personality that was all thrills and kept the world talking.

Diego Maradona Career Club Appearances (343) Goals (159) Assists (105) International Appearances (84) Goals (32) Assists (27) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours Joint-FIFA Player of the Century

3 David Beckham

Career span: 1993-2013

David Beckham made everything look cool every time he took to the pitch, embodying a style on and off the field that gives off the aura of James Bond. The Englishman captivated fans with his free-kick abilities, the way he curled the ball in set-piece situations was a sight to behold, netting 43 free-kicks during his career. He also played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe: United, Madrid, AC Milan, PSG and LA Galaxy.

Beckham garnered the attention of fans worldwide, particularly every time he wore England's No.7 shirt, leading to the film 'Bend It Like Beckham' being released in 2002. He is a once-in-a-lifetime star whose fashion, relationship with Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and relevance in popular culture made him a hit with even those who don't follow football. The Inter Miami co-owner wore the captain's armband with pride during his career, and he had plenty of fascinating stories to tell about his playing days before retiring in 2013.

David Beckham Career Club Appearances (720) Goals (127) Assists (225) International Appearances (115) Goals (17) Assists (42) Team Honours 21 Major Trophies Individual Honours UEFA Player of the Year

2 Lionel Messi

Career span: 2005 - Present

Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of world football in 2022 when he finally got his hands on the World Cup, cementing his legacy as arguably the greatest player in history. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has wowed fans for decades now with his agility, magic left foot and creativity, the most decorated player in the history of the sport. Argentina's hero is Barca's all-time top scorer (672 goals), and his blockbuster move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 saw him link up with Beckham in a move straight out of Hollywood.

The little boy from Rosario's career has been a fairytale and one that has caught the imagination of fans and non-football fans across the globe. He also displays humility and passion for his country and the Catalan club, which has won supporters' hearts. He's enjoyed many iconic moments during his career that are worthy of his own movie, which has led to a ton of documentaries being released covering his extraordinary achievements.

Lionel Messi Career Club Appearances (909) Goals (740) Assists (356) International Appearances (187) Goals (109) Assists (58) Team Honours 43 Major Trophies Individual Honours Eight Ballons d'Or, 4x FIFA Player of the Year, 3x UEFA Player of the Year

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career span: 2002 - Present

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most famous footballer in history, a name known across the globe because of his appeal on and off the pitch. Where Messi perhaps lacks a larger-than-life personality, Ronaldo has it in abundance. There is no escaping the magnitude of CR7, evidenced by the record-breaking start of his own YouTube channel. He's a bonafide superstar who the world is always talking about. He has his own clothing range, and his rivalry with Messi is perhaps the greatest in sporting history.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Al-Nassr has put a ton of eyes on the Saudi Pro League after he dominated European football at Madrid and United. He became the first player in history to win five Champions League trophies, adding to an overall list of 33 major trophies during his phenomenal career. The irrepressible forward is also the greatest goalscorer in club (766 goals) and international (135 goals) football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo Career Club Appearances (1021) Goals (766) Assists (240) International Appearances (212) Goals (132) Assists (45) Team Honours 33 Major Trophies Individual Honours Five Ballons d'Or, 3x FIFA Player of the Year, 4x UEFA Player of the Year

