The Premier League is the promised land of domestic football in England and a league that every footballer would love the opportunity to compete in. It's demanding and pressuring but unbelievably rewarding. Just ask Ryan Giggs, who won an astounding 13 titles during his trophy-laden career with Manchester United.

Giggs was a member of the Red Devils' Class of 92, alongside David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt, an elite group of superstars who rose through the club's academy before achieving massive success at Old Trafford. United have had their fair share of players whose celebrity status was on just as high a pedestal as their footballing ability.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 famous Premier League stars in history. Stars shine bright in the English top-flight, but through the glitz and glamour come trials and tribulations. Fame can make or break a player; that was the case for some in the list below.

Ranking Factors

Legacy - The lasting impact they made in the Premier League.

- The lasting impact they made in the Premier League. Accomplishments - Trophies, Records, Individual Awards.

- Trophies, Records, Individual Awards. Global Appeal - Premier League icons who were as famous in other countries as in the UK.

10 Frank Lampard

Premier League Career Span: 1995–2015

Frank Lampard is arguably the most important player in Chelsea's Premier League history. His masterclass performance and brace in a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers won the Blues their first Premier League title in 2005. There hasn't been a more potent midfielder in top-flight history.

The iconic former England midfielder's playing style resonated with fans around the world. At his peak, he was a mainstay in debates over Europe's best midfielders and was the driving force for Jose Mourinho's West Londoners. He was a true professional who had the respect of his peers and even rival fans, unlike one or two of his fellow Chelsea teammates, who we'll get to.

Frank Lampard Premier League Career Clubs West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City Stats Appearances (611) Goals (177) Assists (114) Titles Won 3 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2021

9 Didier Drogba

Premier League Career Span: 2004–2015

Didier Drogba was one of the most feared strikers ever to grace the Premier League, and every time he took to the pitch, it made for a spectacle. A behemoth of a centre-forward, he had the African continent in his corner throughout his two spells in the top flight with Chelsea. He certainly knew where the goal was, scoring any type of goal, and loved nothing more than bursting the net against Arsenal.

The Ivorian was a household name off the pitch, and his global appeal was astounding at the height of his first Stamford Bridge spell. He was named one of the ten most influential people in the world by Times Magazine in 2005. That came amid winning two titles on the bounce with the Blues and ascending towards superstardom.

Didier Drogba Premier League Career Clubs Chelsea Stats Appearances (254) Goals (104) Assists (56) Titles Won 4 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2022

8 Mohamed Salah

Premier League Career Span: 2013–2015 / 2017–Present

Mohamed Salah is another African talent who took the Premier League by storm, although he needed a second bite of the cherry. The appropriately nicknamed 'Egyptian King' didn't quite click with Chelsea but had no problem taking to his throne when joining Liverpool in 2017. He's become one of the most spectacular forwards in history, breaking and setting records season after season.

The veteran attacker was named one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine in 2019. He's the poster boy of the modern era of Premier League football and is a character who'd suit the gritty noughties period of the top flight. Undoubtedly, he'll retire as one of world football's all-time greats.

Mohamed Salah Premier League Career Clubs Chelsea, Liverpool Stats Appearances (284) Goals (175) Assists (82) Titles Won 1 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction N/A

7 John Terry

Premier League Career Span: 1998–2017

John Terry is up there with the very best defenders in Premier League history; in fact, maybe number one. The Chelsea icon's dominant yet calm and composed approach to defending was a joy to watch. He wasn't afraid to throw himself into challenges and played with a never-say-die attitude.

However, if you were to look up controversial in the Premier League dictionary, you'd likely find a picture of Terry. He's had many well-documented misdemeanours, including the Wayne Bridge scandal in 2010 that shocked the nation and the snubbed handshake that came with it. Drama aside, he was a warrior who captained the Blues to five titles and bullied some of the best attackers in top-flight history.

John Terry Premier League Career Clubs Chelsea Stats Appearances (492) Goals (41) Assists (16) Titles Won 5 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2024

6 Steven Gerrard

Premier League Career Span: 1998–2015

Steven Gerrard is the only player on this list who failed to win the Premier League during his career. This speaks volumes of just how influential he was in the British game, because he will go down as one of the very best never to get his hands on the title. He was an all-rounded midfield machine who made Liverpool a one-man team at times.

The rise of the Merseyside-born Gerrard was quite incredible, and he was the embodiment of a Premier League hero. He served up several iconic moments, goals and speeches. Even his infamous slip, which ultimately cost his beloved Reds the title in 2014, remains one of the most significant moments in English football history.

Steven Gerrard Premier League Career Clubs Liverpool Stats Appearances (504) Goals (121) Assists (97) Titles Won 0 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2021

5 Eric Cantona

Premier League Career Span: 1992–1997

Eric Cantona was everything you want from a Premier League superstar. An enigmatic personality, a will to win at all costs, and a once-in-a-lifetime ability. The French icon was perhaps the first major Premier League celebrity, and he walked that red carpet in all his pompous glory. From kung-fu kicking a fan to inspiring Red Devil dominance in the nineties, he was simply King Cantona.

Younger fans weren't able to witness Cantona, which is a damn shame because he was an outrageously gifted striker. His aura was untouchable, and even Sir Alex Ferguson treated him differently to his Manchester United teammates. The Scot was eager to sign the Frenchman after he'd fired Leeds United to the title, and he'd do so on four more occasions at Old Trafford.

Eric Cantona Premier League Career Clubs Leeds United, Manchester United Stats Appearances (156) Goals (70) Assists (55) Titles Won 5 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2021

4 Wayne Rooney

Premier League Career Span: 2002–2018

Wayne Rooney shot to fame from the moment he stepped onto a Premier League pitch at the age of 16 in Everton colours in 2002. The legendary former England striker has a catalogue of memorable moments that perhaps make him the best talent to entertain fans of the English top flight.

The five-time Premier League champion wasn't too fond of scoring normal goals. His highlight reel included a stunning teenage strike against Arsenal, his rocket for Manchester United against Newcastle United after arguing with the ref and that bicycle kick against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.

Rooney's illustrious career wasn't all sunshine and rainbows amid question marks over his temperament. There were several controversies he was embroiled in that caught the media's attention around the world. Not least his issues with Sir Alex Ferguson over a potential Old Trafford exit. But there maybe isn't a player more synonymous with the Premier League than the Red Devils' all-time top scorer.

Wayne Rooney Premier League Career Clubs Everton, Manchester United Stats Appearances (491) Goals (208) Assists (107) Titles Won 5 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2022

3 Thierry Henry

Premier League Career Span: 1999–2007 / 2011–2012

Thierry Henry was a showboater who wreaked havoc in the Premier League and provided English football with cinema that resonated with fans worldwide. A talent who took fans' breaths away with his pace, movement, skill and clinical finishing. It was time to get the popcorn out once you saw Henry named in Arsene Wenger's lineup during the noughties.

Arsenal's Invincibles team of 2004 will forever have their place in history, and the Frenchman was at the forefront of that feat. He was such an attraction that Barcelona couldn't resist but swoop for the two-time European Golden Boot winner in July 2007, a sad day for the North Londoners and the Premier League as a whole.

Henry's shocking return to Arsenal for a swansong in 2012 was inevitably Hollywood blockbuster-worthy. Arsenal's all-time top scorer came off the bench with 12 minutes to go and scored against Leeds United while wearing the number 12.

Thierry Henry Premier League Career Clubs Arsenal Stats Appearances (258) Goals (175) Assists (72) Titles Won 2 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2021

2 David Beckham

Premier League Career Span: 1994–2003

David Beckham's fame has overshadowed his footballing ability, and many fans forget just how brilliant a player the former Manchester United winger was. There has never been an English footballer with more star power than Beckham, whose global appeal took him around the football world to Milan, Madrid, Los Angeles and Paris.

Yet, Beckham's meteoric rise came at Old Trafford and with a club he dreamed of representing. The former England captain's fame led to his Red Devils departure after clashing with Sir Alex Ferguson, who detested his players getting swept into the tabloid limelight.

On the pitch, a young 'Becks' showcased his playmaking abilities and had fans on their feet like an orchestra conductor. His right foot was so accurate when picking out a teammate, and he had a knack for making headlines. There was his halfway strike against Wimbledon in the 1996/97 season, helping United win the treble in 1999, his studs and stitches bust-up with Sir Alex in 2003 and his dramatic move to Real Madrid that summer.

David Beckham Premier League Career Clubs Manchester United Stats Appearances (265) Goals (62) Assists (83) Titles Won 6 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction 2021

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League Career Span: 2003–2009 / 2021–2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's peak came at Real Madrid, but he was well on his way to becoming the most famous footballer in history during an iconic spell at Manchester United. He arrived a brash and braced-face youngster from Sporting CP in 2003 and grew into a world-class talent who'd claim five Ballons d'Or, the first of which came at Old Trafford.

People harp on about Ronaldo's work ethic and how hard he works on his physique in the gym. But his desire to be the best went hand in hand with a personality like no other, an eager winner who could play the pantomime villain or the heroic protagonist. His unbelievable return to United in 2021 remains the most-liked transfer announcement in history, and that chapter's ending was just as draw-dropping.

Ronaldo thrived up top under Sir Alex Ferguson in his first spell with the club, winning the title three times, including in 2008, when he also got his hands on the Champions League and the European Golden Boot. His and Ferguson's relationship was one of history's most admired manager-player partnerships. One of the English top-flight's all-time greats went through many difficulties during his youth, making his story of success that much more remarkable. Ronaldo is a record-setting machine who is the biggest name in Premier League history.

Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League Career Clubs Manchester United Stats Appearances (236) Goals (145) Assists (64) Titles Won 3 Premier League Hall Of Fame Induction N/A

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/01/2025.