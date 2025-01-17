Footballers need the talent to be successful and the wherewithal to deal with the superstardom that comes with it. That's certainly the case with the Premier League, the most-watched league globally. Fans from around the world can tune in and catch the English top flight, even more so than UK viewers today.

This is what makes becoming a Premier League success that much harder. You must deal with the pressure of being Mr Popular one week after netting a hat trick and public enemy number one for a glaring miss the following week.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry put it best when the four-time Golden Boot winner explained how footballers are judged:

In football you always get judged on your last game. Whoever you are, or how amazing you are, it's the last game that everyone has seen.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT rank the Premier League's most famous players right now. The English game is notorious for propelling young talent into fully-fledged world stars.

Ranking Factors

Legacy - Whether they will leave their mark on the game because of their time in the Premier League.

- Whether they will leave their mark on the game because of their time in the Premier League. Accomplishments - Trophies, Records, Individual Awards

- Trophies, Records, Individual Awards Social Media Following - How popular the player is online, e.g. Instagram or X/Twitter

- How popular the player is online, e.g. Instagram or X/Twitter Global Appeal - Stars who shine bright in particular regions of the world

10 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

There perhaps isn't a more exciting English talent in world football than Bukayo Saka, who has already become Arsenal's talisman at the age of 23. The Hale End Academy graduate's rise has been remarkable, starting as a pacey yet raw left-back and growing into one of the best wingers in world football.

Saka isn't just popular because of his footballing ability but also because of his personality. A standout performer for England in recent lengthy runs at international tournaments, he's an innocent soul whose humility resonates with fans. That's not to say he doesn't play without hunger and desire when speeding down the wing. There are years ahead of him, but his trophy cabinet feels too cold for the enormous talent he has.

Bukayo Saka Career Club (Arsenal) Appearances (250) Goals (67) Assists (63) International Appearances (43) Goals (12) Assists (7) Team Honours 3 Major Trophies Individual Honours 2x England Player of Year, PFA Young Player of Year

9 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Love or hate him, there's no escaping Marcus Rashford's fame, which has gone Stateside with recent visits to NBA games. The Manchester United forward looked destined to take the throne from Wayne Rooney as the Red Devils' main protagonist of this generation, but he's arguably failed to fulfill his potential.

Rashford is a confidence player, and this has somewhat prevented United's 13th all-time top scorer from kicking on and becoming a leader for club and country. Off the pitch, he's renowned for his dedication to the surrounding community by helping children in poverty. He's one of England's most followed footballers on Instagram, with a staggering 17 million followers.

Marcus Rashford Career Club (Man United) Appearances (426) Goals (138) Assists (63) International Appearances (60) Goals (17) Assists (6) Team Honours 6 Major Trophies Individual Honours PFA Fans' Player of the Year

8 Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa

Goalkeepers are notoriously menaces, whose larger-than-life personalities add to an already commanding presence between the sticks. Meet Emiliano Martinez, one of the most controversial characters in the game today but a fan favourite at Aston Villa, who has consistently been one of the Premier League's best shot-stoppers while at Villa Park.

Martinez's fame increased tenfold amid his exploits at the World Cup in Qatar, not just from a positive perspective. He got under France's skin with his antics during Argentina's penalty shootout win and is still bantering Les Bleus two years on. The veteran Argentine has won the Yashin Trophy two years in a row, which speaks of how respected his shot-stopping abilities are.

Emiliano Martinez Career Club (Aston Villa) Appearances (185) Clean Sheets (60) International Appearances (49) Clean Sheets (35) Team Honours 9 Major Trophies Individual Honours 2x Yashin Trophy, 2022 World Cup Best Goalkeeper

7 Casemiro

Manchester United

It's easy to forget just how celebrated a talent Casemiro was at his peak when he did the dirty work for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid. The Brazilian earned a glowing reputation at the Santiago Bernabeu and won it all, including five European titles. This is why he was willing to move to a struggling Manchester United in 2022.

That move has somewhat harmed fans' view of Casemiro as he has succumbed to United's gloomy curse at Old Trafford. But in his pomp, he was a masterful midfielder who made the holding midfield role look easy. He's still one of the most popular players in the game today, his appeal extending throughout Europe and to his homeland of Brazil, where he has the utmost respect of fans.

Casemiro Career Club (Man United) Appearances (105) Goals (15) Assists (9) International Appearances (75) Goals (7) Assists (3) Team Honours 22 Major Trophies Individual Honours Globe Soccer Player Career Award

6 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

There is a debate over whom the greatest Premier League midfielder in history is, and Kevin De Bruyne is definitely in that conversation. The Belgian playmaker has captured the imagination of fans throughout his trophy-laden spell at Manchester City, putting together performances that should be hung in the Louvre.

De Bruyne's effortless composure on the ball and his magical vision are a joy to watch. He has admirers around Europe, including Germany, where he spent several years shining for VfL Wolfsburg before heading to City. The Belgium international played a starring role for the Cityzens in their continental treble triumph in 2023, further staking his claim as a midfield great.

Kevin De Bruyne Career Club (Man City) Appearances (401) Goals (104) Assists (173) International Appearances (107) Goals (30) Assists (50) Team Honours 23 Major Trophies Individual Honours 2x PFA Player of the Year, Bundesliga Player of the Year

5 Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min isn't just South Korea's biggest sporting star in history, but arguably, he's among Asia's most iconic athletes. The Tottenham Hotspur forward is the poster boy of Asian football and has been for most of his impressive spell with the Lilywhites. His popularity has led to sponsorship deals, including with Gillette and also charity work.

Spurs' captain isn't just a celebrity but one of the most successful Asian players to grace the Premier League. He's a potent goalscorer who has consistently ripped it up in North London, including in 2022 when he was the joint winner of the Golden Boot. There isn't a player who has popularised football in Asia more than Son.

Son Heung-min Career Club (Tottenham) Appearances (433) Goals (169) Assists (91) International Appearances (131) Goals (51) Assists (22) Team Honours 0 Major Trophies Individual Honours 4x AFC Asian International Player of Year, Puskas Award

4 Rodri

Manchester City

Winning the Ballon d'Or puts your name up in lights, and that's what happened to Manchester City midfielder Rodri last year. There were arguments over the Spaniard's win, primarily from Real Madrid, but there's no doubt he was one of, if not the best players in world football in 2024. Pep Guardiola's reigning champions faltered after he sustained an ACL injury, highlighting his importance.

If fame is accredited to a player's accomplishments, Rodri was top of the crop in 2024. He was instrumental in City's fourth Premier League title triumph in a row; he was the player of the tournament as Spain were crowned European champions. We are watching not just one of the modern greats but a superstar who will sit at the table of defensive midfield legends.

Rodri Career Club (Man City) Appearances (260) Goals (26) Assists (30) International Appearances (57) Goals (4) Assists (2) Team Honours 14 Major Trophies Individual Honours Ballon d'Or, Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament

3 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is in his seventh year with Liverpool and remains the Premier League's chief defensive dignitary​​​​. The Dutch centre-back makes everything look easy at the back with a playing style that puts him up there with John Terry and Rio Ferdinand. His sublime consistency coincides with a winning mentality that managers fall in love with.

The Netherlands captain has been with the Reds through their successful period under Jurgen Klopp. He was named UEFA's Player of the Year in 2019 after helping the club win the UEFA Champions League. Wingers, midfielders and strikers typically hit the global superstar level, but Van Dijk has more than broken that mould.

Virgil van Dijk Career Club (Liverpool) Appearances (297) Goals (25) Assists (13) International Appearances (78) Goals (9) Assists (0) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours UEFA Player of Year, PFA Player of Year

2 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Everything Erling Haaland does is newsworthy and there was little doubt he'd become a bonafide superstar when joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. That said, nobody could have envisioned the extraordinary feats he'd accomplish in such a short space of time at the Etihad, breaking countless goalscoring records alongside winning trophy after trophy.

Haaland's star shines brightly worldwide because he is simply one of the best finishers the sport has ever seen. The Norweigan striker is still only getting started, and he put any doubts over a long-term stay in the Premier League to bed by signing one of the most lucrative contracts in sporting history in January 2025. The enigmatic frontman is also a marketing machine, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe as a Nike athlete in 2023.

Erling Haaland Career Club (Man City) Appearances (126) Goals (111) Assists (15) International Appearances (39) Goals (38) Assists (4) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Best Player of the Year

1 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is the figurehead of Premier League fame during the modern era and almost certainly a Hall of Famer in waiting. He's appropriately dubbed 'the Egyptian King', and his exploits at Liverpool have crowned him one of the Reds' all-time greats. Boasting an astounding 64 million Instagram followers, that's just another statistic to add to his long list of records.

Through all the fame and fortune Salah's sensational career has brought with it, he still appears as down to earth as ever. That was the aura he gave off after he was named in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2019:

"I just live my life normal. Most of the time I stay at home, I don’t like to go out."

Salah has a massive following in the Middle East, a role model and, as English comedian John Oliver rightly put it, 'an iconic figure for Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims the world over'. Premier League fans won't know what they had until it's gone once the irrepressible right-winger does leave Anfield.

Mohamed Salah Career Club (Liverpool) Appearances (378) Goals (232) Assists (105) International Appearances (101) Goals (58) Assists (33) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours 2x African Footballer of Year, 2x PFA Player of Year, Puskas Award

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/01/2025.