Every top footballer in the modern era has a massive presence on social media platforms and Instagram is where fans can see what their favourite player is up to.

Whether the actual footballers themselves control the accounts is up for debate. Nevertheless, their pages still give considerable insight into their daily lives.

However, when it comes to footballers and Instagram, there is one thing that truly matters and that's how many followers you have.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting with insights and data collected from Instagram. Here are the 11 most followed footballers on Instagram in 2023.

10 James Rodriguez, 50.9 million followers

Rodriguez is followed by a whopping 50.9 million fans on Instagram, something which goes to show the kind of support that comes from South American countries.

The midfield maestro has had an up-and-down career since winning two UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and is currently without a club.

Premier League fans saw glimpses of his brilliance when the Colombian played under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton and this stint may have added to his global Instagram appeal.

9 Paul Pogba - 58.9 million

Pogba is one of football's most recognisable figures and is known for his extroverted personality on and off the pitch for various top clubs.

It seems the Frenchman has been able to cash in on this when it comes to followers on Instagram, with the midfielder currently boasting 58.9 million loyal supporters on the platform.

Winning the World Cup with France in 2018 is Pogba's biggest career achievement to date, although since that not much has gone right for the Juventus ace.

8 Sergio Ramos - 59.1 million

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner and World Cup champion is a certified goat in the beautiful game and has Instagram followers to prove this.

59.1 million football fans follow Ramos on Instagram making him the ninth most followed footballer on the social media platform in 2023.

Ramos regularly posts pictures of his family and daily workout routines on his Instagram page, something his 59 million and growing followers seem to lap up.

7 Mohamed Salah - 60.6 million

The Liverpool winger is arguably the best-known African player on the planet right now and has his continent's support when it comes to Instagram followers.

Salah boasts an impressive 60.6 million followers on the social media platform and loves to upload pictures of himself and his family on holiday.

The Egyptian has also been known to voice his opinions on Liverpool's performances on Instagram, recently sharing a post describing his devastation over the club missing out on Champions League football.

6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 61 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates a goal for AC Milan with his arms raised out by each side.

Zlatan lacks no confidence in the real and virtual world and loves to show off his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram to his 61 million followers.

The menacing forward recently posted a workout session with UFC star Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps hinting at a possible crossover into mixed martial arts.

Whether you love him or hate him, Zlatan has done something right on social media and his following continues to grow year by year.

5 Marcelo - 64.1 million

Known for his curly locks and silky play from the back, most fans would be surprised to see Marcelo so high up on this list, however, the Brazilian is loved for his social media antics.

Marcelo loves to post to his 64.1 million followers on Instagram, showing off his family life and day-to-day business with Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

The full-back won everything you can in Europe with Real Madrid and has taken home five UEFA Champions League trophies from his time in Spain.

4 Kylian Mbappe - 105 million

The 24-year-old World Cup winner is football's best right now and his unbelievable stats on the pitch match with his followers on Instagram.

Mbappe's 105 million followers on the social media platform put him way clear of fourth-placed Marcelo and not too far behind number one, two and three on this list.

The youngster's rise has been exciting to watch and the new generation of football fans will be following Mbappe for the years to come.

3 Neymar - 210 million

The Brazilian superstar has amassed a crazy 210 million followers on Instagram throughout his glittering career.

Some say Neymar has never fully reached his true potential, and they could be right, however, he's still one of the very best in the game when he's in form.

Neymar recently posted a bizarre apology on Instagram to his girlfriend for some less than likeable behaviour, although, it's unclear if this lost him any followers or not.

2 Lionel Messi - 476 million

The best to ever do it? We think so. Nevertheless, Messi sits in second place on our Instagram followers list, something we doubt he'll care too much about.

The Argentine football legend still has a humongous 476 million followers on Instagram, however, something tells us he probably has someone controlling it for him.

The introverted Messi does his talking on the pitch and this is why fans across the world have fallen in love with him throughout his career.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 593 million

Ronaldo pips Messi to first place in this one and his love for Instagram is clear by the amount he posts on the social media platform.

The Portugal legend currently has 593 million followers on the photo-sharing app and loves to show off his family, girlfriend and abs.

It's going to take some beating to knock Ronaldo off the top spot of this list in the coming years, with only Mbappe in near reach of him from the next generation of talents.