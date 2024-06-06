Highlights Bill Russell holds the record for most fouls in NBA Finals history with 225.

The NBA Finals are upon us, as the Boston Celtics get ready to take on the Dallas Mavericks . The Finals are where the best players and teams meet to determine who gets to claim the title of the best team in the league that given year, and it is also where Hall of Fame cases can be made or broken.

The Celtics are looking for an NBA -record 18th championship, and the only people standing in their way is Luka Dončić , Kyrie Irving , and the Mavericks. Currently, the Celtics are tied with the L.A. Lakers for most titles in league history, although they have a shot to stand alone if they can win four games.

Boston has Bill Russell to thank for their standing as one of the NBA's greatest franchises. He won 11 Finals in Bean Town and is remembered as one of the NBA's greatest players ever and its first true superstar. The trophy presented to the Finals MVP is named after him.

Russell played in 70 NBA Finals games throughout his 13-year career, winning more rings than anyone else. However, along with the most games played, he holds another, less appealing record: the most fouls in NBA Finals history.

Was Russell a Dirty Player?

Russell committed 16 more fouls than anyone else in the Finals

Bill Russell holds the NBA record for most fouls in the Finals with 225. That said, he played in more Finals games than anyone and consistently was among the league leaders in minutes played, so his time on the court lent itself to leading the league in many categories.

Of the players in the top ten of the category, Russell may have committed the most fouls, but his per-game average is near the middle of the pack.

Leaders in Personal Fouls - NBA Finals Player Number of Fouls Fouls Per Game Finals Games Played Regular Season Fouls Per Game Finals Won Bill Russell 225 3.2 70 2.7 11 Tom Heinsohn 209 4.0 52 3.8 8 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 196 3.5 56 3.0 6 Tom Sanders 179 4.2 43 3.3 8 Frank Ramsey 178 3.8 47 3.5 7 Michael Cooper 159 3.5 46 2.7 5 Jerry West 159 2.9 55 2.6 1 John Havlicek 154 3.3 47 2.6 8 Sam Jones 151 2.4 64 2.0 10 Slater Martin 148 3.9 38 3.0 7

With the exception of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Michael Cooper, and Slater Martin, all of the players listed in the top ten played next to Russell and won a ring with him at some point in their careers. All ten of them made the Hall of Fame, as well.

Interestingly, every player in the top ten of fouls committed in the Finals committed more fouls per game in the Finals than they did in the regular season. The pressure and added physicality of the postseason clearly prevail, as players who often have a meek playstyle become enforcers when their team needs them most.

Bill Russell is clearly not a headhunter or a dirty player, he just has a large sample size and had more chances than anyone to add to his tally.

Noteworthy Modern Contenders

Some well-known NBA players did not crack the top ten

It's generally accepted that the NBA used to be more physical than it is. On top of that, dynasties like Russell's Celtics simply do not exist anymore. With that in mind, players don't have the chance to rack up ridiculous personal foul totals like they did in Russell's day.

In fact, some of the better-known "enforcers" of recent years put up numbers that pale in comparison to Russell and Company's foul numbers from back in the day. Below is a list of some players who were known for their physicality, as well as some NBA Finals fixtures to see how they stack up.

NBA Stars' Personal Foul Stats - NBA Finals Player Number of Fouls Fouls Per Game Finals Games Played Finals Won Draymond Green 138 4.2 33 4 Rasheed Wallace 75 3.9 19 1 Ben Wallace 34 2.8 12 1 Metta Sandiford-Artest 24 3.4 7 1 Dennis Rodman 129 3.9 33 5 Bruce Bowen 47 2.8 17 3

Draymond Green , Rasheed Wallace, and Dennis Rodman would be among the "bad boys" of any era, and their per-game stats back it up. Metta Sandiford-Artest punched out a fan during the 2004 Malice at the Palace, and Bruce Bowen is generally recognized as one of the dirtiest players in NBA history.

While it's true that committing the most fouls in NBA Finals history is not really a record anyone is thrilled to hold, it comes with the added honor of playing in more Finals games than anyone else ever has, so unless Green and the Warriors go on another dynastical run, expect Russell to hold his record for another 50-plus years.