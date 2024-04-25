Highlights Celtics vs. 76ers is the most frequent playoff matchup in NBA history, with Boston winning 15 of 22 series.

Lakers and Suns top the Western Conference with 13 playoff clashes, with the recent series going to the Suns.

The Celtics-Lakers Finals matchup is the most common overall, with Boston winning 9 out of the 12 series.

It is undeniable that throughout the history of the NBA, certain franchises have experienced more playoff success than others. And with that comes the increased possibility of said franchises meeting in the playoffs.

Today, in a league where making the playoffs has been arguably easier than ever before, due to the expanded number of teams and subsequent increase in the number of playoff spots, certain matchups are likely to occur less often.

Most Frequent Playoff Matchups in NBA History Matchup Series Celtics vs. 76ers 22 Celtics vs. Knicks 14 Celtics vs. Hawks 13 Lakers vs. Suns 13 Lakers vs. Hawks 12 Celtics vs. Lakers 12 Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 12 Lakers vs. Spurs 12 Lakers vs. Pistons 11 Lakers vs. Kings 10

The majority of most frequent Finals matchups occurred prior to playoff expansion, but the majority of frequent playoff matchups overall have occurred in the modern era of the league. These are the ten most frequent playoff matchups between two teams in NBA history.

1 Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22 times)

The Celtics have won 15 series while the 76ers have won 7 series

The most frequent matchup in the history of the NBA playoffs has been between two Eastern rivals, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. They have met a total of 116 times on the big stage, combining for a total of 22 series. Out of those series, the Celtics have been the majority victor, winning 15, while the Sixers have taken seven of those series.

These teams met for the first time way back in the 1953 playoffs, when the 76ers were still known as the Syracuse Nationals. The Celtics would take that series in two games. After that, they would exchange series wins, with Boston taking the majority of them throughout the 1960s, then Philadelphia taking most of the series in the 70s and flip-flopping after that.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Playoff History Year Series Result 1953 East Division Semifinals Celtics in 2 1954 East Division Finals Nationals in 2 1955 East Division Finals Nationals in 5 1956 East Division Semifinals Nationals in 3 1957 East Division Finals Celtics in 3 1959 East Division Finals Celtics in 7 1961 East Division Finals Celtics in 5 1965 East Division Finals Celtics in 7 1966 East Division Finals Celtics in 5 1967 East Division Finals 76ers in 5 1968 East Division Finals Celtics in 7 1969 East Division Semifinals Celtics in 5 1977 Eastern Conference Semifinals 76ers in 7 1980 Eastern Conference Finals 76ers in 5 1981 Eastern Conference Finals Celtics in 7 1982 Eastern Conference Finals 76ers in 7 1985 Eastern Conference Finals Celtics in 5 2002 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 6 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 7 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 5 2020 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 4 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 7

But over the last few decades, the rivalry has been much more one-sided. These two teams met in the playoffs only five times since 1985, with the Celtics taking all of those. The 76ers have not won a series against the Celtics since 1985, but with both of them in the playoffs this year, that could change if they face each other.

2 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (14 times)

The Celtics and Knicks have split the series history 7-7

When comparing the two historic franchises, the Celtics and the New York Knicks, it is undeniable that the Celtics have experienced infinitely more playoff success. But interestingly, out of the 67 playoff games that these teams have played against each other, accounting for 14 series, the two have split those series with seven wins each.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks - Playoff History Year Series Result 1951 East Division Semifinals Knicks in 2 1952 East Division Semifinals Knicks in 3 1953 East Division Finals Knicks in 4 1955 East Division Semifinals Celtics in 3 1967 East Division Semifinals Celtics in 5 1969 East Division Finals Celtics in 6 1972 Eastern Conference Finals Knicks in 5 1973 Eastern Conference Finals Knicks in 7 1974 Eastern Conference Finals Celtics in 5 1984 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 7 1988 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 5 1990 Eastern Conference Round 1 Knicks in 6 2011 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 4 2013 Eastern Conference Round 1 Knicks in 6

These two clubs first met in the playoffs in 1951, which the Knicks won in a two-game sweep. In fact, the Knicks would win their first three series against the Celtics before Boston finally beat them in 1955.

These two most recently met in the playoffs in 2013, which the Knicks won in six games. This is yet another matchup that could occur in this year’s playoffs if the cards fall right.

3 Boston Celtics vs. St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks (13 times)

The Celtics have won 11 series while the Hawks have won 2 series

One of the more one-sided matchups in NBA playoff history has been the Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks. Back in the old days of the NBA, this used to be a Finals matchup, as the Hawks were originally from St. Louis. The first playoff matchup between these two came in the 1957 Finals, which Boston won in seven games.

The following year, the 1958 Finals would be a rematch and the Hawks would take it in six games. But after that, it would be all Celtics as they would win the next nine consecutive series. The Hawks finally knocked off the Celtics in 2016, but then the Celtics returned the favor in 2023.

Boston Celtics vs. St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks - Playoff History Year Series Result 1957 NBA Finals Celtics in 7 1958 NBA Finals Hawks in 6 1960 NBA Finals Celtics in 7 1961 NBA Finals Celtics in 5 1972 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 6 1973 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 6 1983 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 3 1986 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 5 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals Celtics in 7 2008 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 7 2012 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 6 2016 Eastern Conference Round 1 Hawks in 6 2023 Eastern Conference Round 1 Celtics in 6

1961 would be the final year where these two teams would face in the Finals, as the Hawks would relocate to Atlanta after that and were now part of the same conference as the Celtics. That would not prevent the two from facing off in the playoffs, though, and these two franchises remain deeply rooted.

4 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns (13 times)

The Lakers have won 8 series while the Suns have won 5 series

The most frequent playoff matchup in the Western Conference belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. These two have squared off in the playoffs in 13 separate series, with the two first meeting in 1970, just two years after the Suns were founded.

As usual with expansion teams, particularly in this era, the Suns would lose the series, but it would be in seven games. But the Lakers would own the Suns in the playoffs for the next twenty years, when they won all six series in that timeframe. It wouldn’t be until 1990 that the Suns would win their first playoff series against the Lakers, which they did in five games.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns - Playoff History Year Series Result 1970 West Division Semifinals Lakers in 7 1980 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 5 1982 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 4 1984 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 6 1985 Western Conference Round 1 Lakers in 3 1989 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 4 1990 Western Conference Semifinals Suns in 5 1993 Western Conference Round 1 Suns in 5 2000 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 5 2006 Western Conference Round 1 Suns in 7 2007 Western Conference Round 1 Suns in 5 2010 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 6 2021 Western Conference Round 1 Suns in 6

The 21st century has been a bit more kind to the Suns when facing the Lakers, as they have beaten them in three out of the four series. The last came in 2021 when Phoenix knocked off Los Angeles in six games. Yet again, this year could see these two teams meet again as they are both in the playoffs.

5 Los Angeles Lakers vs. St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks (12 times)

The Lakers and Hawks have split their series history 6-6

Despite this matchup having not occurred in over fifty years, the Lakers and Hawks have a deep playoff history with each other. Interestingly, since they have not faced since the Hawks were moved to the Eastern Conference, these two have never met in the Finals despite having met in the playoffs so many times.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks - Playoff History Year Series Result 1956 West Division Semifinals Hawks in 3 1957 West Division Finals Hawks in 3 1959 West Division Finals Lakers in 6 1960 West Division Finals Hawks in 7 1961 West Division Finals Hawks in 7 1963 West Division Finals Lakers in 7 1964 West Division Semifinals Hawks in 6 1966 West Division Finals Lakers in 7 1969 West Division Finals Lakers in 5 1970 West Division Finals Lakers in 4

The first matchup between the Lakers and Hawks came in 1956 when the Hawks (then in St. Louis) beat the Lakers (then in Minneapolis) in three games. The two franchises met in the playoffs four times as Minneapolis and St. Louis, four times as Los Angeles and St. Louis, and twice as Los Angeles and Atlanta (again, not since 1970).

6 Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12 times)

The Celtics have won 9 series while the Lakers have won 3 series

While it has not been the most frequent matchup in NBA playoff history, the meetup between the Celtics and Lakers has been the most frequent matchup in Finals history. It has therefore become arguably the most iconic matchup and rivalry in all of the league.

The root of the rivalry stems from these two franchises historically being the most dominant. The Lakers (from both Minneapolis and Los Angeles) were historically the most dominant team in the West, while the Celtics (always from Boston) were historically the most dominant team in the East.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers - Playoff History Year Series Result 1959 NBA Finals Celtics in 4 1962 NBA Finals Celtics in 7 1963 NBA Finals Celtics in 6 1965 NBA Finals Celtics in 5 1966 NBA Finals Celtics in 7 1968 NBA Finals Celtics in 6 1969 NBA Finals Celtics in 7 1984 NBA Finals Celtics in 7 1985 NBA Finals Lakers in 6 1987 NBA Finals Lakers in 6 2008 NBA Finals Celtics in 6 2010 NBA Finals Lakers in 7

These two therefore clashed numerous times in the Finals (12 to be exact), with Boston taking the majority of those (9 versus 3). These wins mostly stem from the early days of the league, with the two exchanging blows in the 1980s and the Lakers being the more dominant team in the 21st century. In 2020, the Lakers tied the Celtics for most championships, with 17 apiece.

7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12 times)

The Lakers have won 12 series while the Trail Blazers have won 2 series

A lesser-known rivalry in the playoffs has been the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. These two teams have met in 12 playoff series, and it has been majority one-sided, with the Lakers winning ten of the twelve.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Playoff History Year Series Result 1977 Western Conference Finals Trail Blazers in 4 1983 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 5 1985 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 5 1989 Western Conference Round 1 Lakers in 3 1991 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 6 1992 Western Conference First Round Trail Blazers in 4 1997 Western Conference First Round Lakers in 4 1998 Western Conference First Round Lakers in 4 2000 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 7 2001 Western Conference First Round Lakers in 3 2002 Western Conference First Round Lakers in 3 2020 Western Conference First Round Lakers in 5

Portland did win the inaugural series against L.A. in 1970, as well as in 1992. But other than those, it has been all Lakers.

8 Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs (12 times)

The Lakers have won 8 series while the Spurs have won 4 series

Another frequent playoff matchup in the West, the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have squared off on the big stage 12 times. Unlike the plethora of Lakers-Trail Blazers series, this one is a bit more even, with the Spurs having taken four, but it is still owned by the Lakers, who have taken double the amount of series at eight.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs - Playoff History Year Series Result 1982 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 4 1983 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 6 1986 Western Conference Round 1 Lakers in 3 1988 Western Conference Round 1 Lakers in 3 1995 Western Conference Semifinals Spurs in 6 1999 Western Conference Semifinals Spurs in 4 2001 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 4 2002 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 5 2003 Western Conference Semifinals Spurs in 6 2004 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 6 2008 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 5 2013 Western Conference First Round Spurs in 4

These two teams first met in the playoffs in the 1982 Western Conference Finals, which the Lakers swept 4-0. They won the first four meetings until San Antonio finally defeated them in 1995, and then again in 1999, when they won their first Finals. These teams last met in the playoffs in 2013, when the Spurs swept the Lakers.

9 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons (11 times)

The Lakers have won 8 series while the Pistons have won 3 series

The Lakers and Detroit Pistons have had the majority of their playoff meetings occur prior to the modern era when the Pistons were still located in Fort Wayne and were a part of the West. But this rivalry gained a spark in the late 1980s when both teams became good enough to meet in the Finals for the very first time.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons - Playoff History Year Series Result 1950 N/A Lakers in 2 1953 West Division Finals Lakers in 5 1955 West Division Finals Pistons in 4 1957 West Division Semifinals Lakers in 2 1959 West Division Semifinals Lakers in 3 1960 West Division Semifinals Lakers in 2 1961 West Division Semifinals Lakers in 5 1962 West Division Finals Lakers in 6 1988 NBA Finals Lakers in 7 1989 NBA Finals Pistons in 4 2004 NBA Finals Pistons in 5

In 1988, the Lakers defeated the Pistons in the NBA Finals, but Detroit would get their revenge in 1989, winning that year’s Finals to secure their first championship in franchise history. The Lakers and Pistons would meet again in the 2004 Finals, where L.A. was heavily favored but lost the series in five games, an upset.

10 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings (10 times)

The Lakers have won 9 series while the Kings have won 1 series

One of the more lopsided playoff matchups in NBA history, the Lakers and Sacramento Kings have met in those circumstances ten times. The Lakers have taken nine of those ten matchups, with the Kings’ only series victory against them coming way back in 1951 when they were known as the Rochester Royals.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings - Playoff History Year Series Result 1949 West Division Finals Lakers in 2 1951 West Division Finals Royals in 4 1952 West Division Finals Lakers in 4 1954 West Division Finals Lakers in 3 1955 West Division Semifinals Lakers in 3 1984 Western Conference Round 1 Lakers in 3 2000 Western Conference Round 1 Lakers in 5 2001 Western Conference Semifinals Lakers in 4 2002 Western Conference Finals Lakers in 7

These two teams last met in the 2002 Western Conference Finals, which the Lakers won in seven games.