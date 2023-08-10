Highlights Harry Kane is the top Premier League goalscorer against multiple clubs.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker could be set to leave, with Spurs agreeing a deal in principle with Bayern Munich.

Alan Shearer holds the record for most Premier League goals against five different clubs.

The Premier League has been home to many top goalscorers since it was created in 1992. The likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, and most recently, Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur’s forward has been one of the elite attackers in the league, and indeed the world, for many years now.

The English top-flight could soon be without him though. Spurs have agreed a deal in principle with Bayern Munich for the transfer of the 30-year-old. The Athletic write that Tottenham will receive €100 million if Kane chooses to join the Bundesliga club.

Should he leave, the Premier League would be saying goodbye to the second-highest scorer in its history. Kane has been the scourge of many clubs in England, scoring goals for fun against a few teams.

But is he the top Premier League goalscorer against any of the clubs currently in the division? To find out, the team at GIVEMESPORT have had a look at Transfermarkt to find out who the highest goalscorer is against each team involved in the 2023/24 campaign.

1 Arsenal | Harry Kane | 14 goals

Spurs' Harry Kane faces an uncertain future at his boyhood club, 2023.

Well, that didn’t take long. Kane has averaged nearly a goal per game against the Gunners in his Premier League career. He is two ahead of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Among the 14 was one excellent effort in 2016 when Kane cut inside from the left before bending the ball into the net from an acute angle. Absolutely phenomenal.

2 Aston Villa | Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney | 13 goals

Lampard’s goalscoring numbers in the Premier League are ridiculous for a midfielder. 7% of his 177 came against Villa, including two which made him Chelsea’s all-time top scorer.

Rooney is one of the few men that rank above Lampard in the Premier League goalscoring charts. He also loved a goal against Villa, including this one in 2015 where he produced an exquisite touch before finishing superbly.

3 Bournemouth | Raheem Sterling | Nine goals

He might not have had his best year last season at Stamford Bridge, but don’t forget that Sterling was one of the best attackers in the Premier League before then.

His hat trick against Bournemouth in 2015/16, along with the six goals that came in other years, means that he finished one goal above Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku, who have netted eight times against the Cherries.

4 Brentford | Leandro Trossard and Danny Ings | Three goals

Brentford’s relatively brief time in English football’s top division since their promotion in 2021 means that players haven’t had much of a chance to rack up numbers against them. Jamie Cureton and Chris Martin are the two men who loved a game against the Bees the most in their history, both netting eight times.

In terms of Premier League players though, both Trossard and Ings have had the most fortune. Several players have bagged two goals against them though, like Phil Foden, James Maddison, and Salah.

5 Brighton | Harry Kane | Seven goals

Kane has never scored a brace against Brighton, bagging seven goals in seven separate matches against the Seagulls. In fact, he has only failed to score against them in three matches he played in. Take note FPL managers.

This particular goal back in 2021 exemplifies what Kane is all about. An accurate, curling effort from edge of the box. Exactly why Bayern want him.

6 Burnley | Harry Kane | Nine goals

Burnley will certainly be hoping that Kane gets on the plane to Germany. Back in the Premier League after dominating in the Championship, the Clarets could be a team which surprise a few this year, but maybe not Tottenham if Kane stays.

Interestingly, Kane has only scored in half of his matches against Burnley. But a hat-trick in 2017, as well as a brace in 2019, help drag him past Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez who both have eight goals against Vincent Kompany’s side.

7 Chelsea | Sergio Aguero | 10 goals

He was always going to feature on this list. Aguero was an incredible player during his decade at the Etihad, leaving in 2021 as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The Argentine loved a match against the Blues, scoring two hat tricks against them in the 2015/16 season and the 2018/19 season too.

8 Crystal Palace | Sadio Mane | 13 goals

Mane averaged nearly a goal a game against Palace during his time at both Liverpool and Southampton. He failed to score in just two matches against the Eagles.

One of the best out of the 13 was this breakaway goal at Selhurst Park. Mane shows superb strength and composure to shrug off Patrick van Aanholt, before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling the ball in. Sensational.

9 Everton | Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand | 16 goals

Of course Shearer was going to pop up here. And it won’t be the last time you see his name.

He is tied with another former Newcastle man. Ferdinand only scored three times in the league for the Magpies against Everton but also managed an additional 13 against them with QPR, Tottenham and Leicester.

Both men are just one goal in front of Kane, who has 15 goals against the Toffees. The second-most he’s managed in the Premier League against any club.

10 Fulham | Wayne Rooney | 10 goals

All 10 of Rooney’s Premier League efforts against the Cottagers came in a United shirt. He only managed more goals against five other clubs in the competition.

Among his best against Fulham was this long-range screamer. Picking up the ball halfway inside the opponent's half, he smacks it so that it curls away from the diving goalkeeper, ricocheting in off the post.

11 Liverpool | Andy Cole | 11 goals

During his football career, Cole would manage an astonishing 187 Premier League goals, a tally only bettered by three other players.

He loved a goal against Liverpool, netting a hat trick for Newcastle during the 1993/94 season. His tally of 11 was the joint-most he managed against any team.

12 Luton Town | N/A

Luton earned promotion to English football’s highest division by beating Coventry City in the play-off final last season. It is the first time they will play in the top flight in 31 years.

Unfortunately, because they are playing in the Premier League for the first time since its creation, nobody takes the crown as top goalscorer against the Hatters. Everton icon Graeme Sharp is the man who has scored most against them in their history, netting 11 times overall.

13 Manchester City | Alan Shearer | 11 goals

All 11 of Shearer’s goals against City came in the Premier League. So although Ian Rush and Wayne Rooney both scored more goals against City in all competitions, the Newcastle legend earns top spot here.

One of those 11 is one of the fastest goals in the league’s history, with Shearer netting after just over 10 seconds during the 2002/03 season after a howler from the goalkeeper.

14 Manchester United | Alan Shearer and Mohamed Salah | 10 goals

It’s not just one Manchester club who were terrified of Shearer. The Red Devils also hated facing the striker.

He is tied with Liverpool’s Salah, who has scored nine goals against United in his last five Premier League matches. That includes a hat-trick during the 2021/22 season in a 5-0 victory and a brace last season in a 7-0 thriller.

15 Newcastle | Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney | 15 goals

Aguero’s record against the Magpies is incredible. In 14 league matches, the striker managed to net 15 times. That tally is significantly boosted by the five goals he scored against the Magpies in the 2015/16 season.

Rooney, by comparison, took 24 games to reach that same number. But one of his 15 was one his finest ever, a fabulous volley at Old Trafford.

16 Nottingham Forest | Alan Shearer | 10 goals

Back to him again. Shearer only failed to score in three of the nine Premier League games against Forest, netting a hat-trick for Blackburn in a 7-0 win during the 1995/96 season. He assisted twice that game too.

He got his third of the game from a long-range free kick. Yes it was spilled by the goalkeeper, but it still makes for decent viewing.

17 Sheffield United | Che Adams and Anthony Martial | Four goals

Well, this is slightly surprising. The Blades have bounced between the first and second tier of English football, never spending longer than two seasons in the Premier League.

Because of that, Adams and Martial have both averaged a goal against them every game. But with Marcus Rashford lurking behind on three, and with the Blades looking like early favourites for relegation next season, this entry could change in a year.

18 Tottenham Hotspur | Alan Shearer | 14 goals

Five separate entries on this list. It really can’t be that surprising to see Shearer pop up so often, given that he did score 260 goals in the competition.

His 19 in all competitions against Spurs is the second-most he managed against any club, bettered only by his 21 against Leeds.

19 West Ham | Wayne Rooney | 14 goals

Rooney had a knack for the spectacular against West Ham. He scored not one, but two long-range screamers for United and then for Everton against the Irons.

The second in particular is exceptional, with the forward completing a hat-trick in the process. Truly one of the best to ever do it.

20 Wolverhampton Wanderers | Robbie Keane, Gabriel Jesus and Chris Wood | Six goals

We’re ending this list on a trio. Keane scored six times in five matches against Wolves. But with the other two still playing in the top-flight, the Irishman could drop down to second place next season.

Jesus arguably has the best chance of making the top spot his own. A regular starter up front for Arsenal, he scored once and assisted another goal in a 5-0 rout against Wolves last season.

Wood, meanwhile, played just seven league games for Forest last year, but given his record against Wolves, Steve Cooper might turn to him at some point this campaign.