Goal contributions are the most important aspect of any football match. If a team isn't scoring, they can't win games. It's as simple as that, but even the best strikers in the world need assistance and someone to create opportunities for them. Some players are elite goalscorers, some are excellent playmakers and then there are those who can do both.

Having someone who offers both goals and assists can be the difference maker between a team winning the Premier League or not. This season, there are a number of players who have dominated Europe's top five leagues in terms of their goal contributions. They've been finding the back of the nets, but also their teammates.

Transfemarkt has revealed the 10 players among the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 with the most goal contributions both domestically and in European competition this season. In the event of a tie, the player who's played the fewest minutes this season so far has been ranked higher.

10 players from Europe's top five leagues with most G/A this season Rank Player Club G/A 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 20 2 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 17 3 Raphinha Barcelona 17 4 Omar Mamoush Frankfurt 16 5 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 15 6 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 14 7 Erling Haaland Manchester City 13 8 Jonathan David Lille 12 9 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 12 10 Marcus Thuram Inter Milan 11

10 Marcus Thuram - 11 G/A

Eight goals, three assists

Narrowly making it into the top 10 as a result of having played fewer minutes than Cole Palmer who also has 11 goal contributions so far this season, Marcus Thuram has been a catalyst in Inter Milan's early season form and is largely responsible for the club being second in the Serie A table right now.

The forward is the only player currently playing in Italy to make the top 10, an indication of how impressive he's been for Inter in the early stages of the campaign. The 27-year-old moved to the San Siro in 2023 and during his debut campaign with the club, he recorded 29 goals and assists. He has 11 already this time around.

9 Lamine Yamal - 12 G/A

Five goals, seven assists

In ninth place, at just 17 years old, is Lamine Yamal. This young man's meteoric rise over the last year has been a joy to watch and he's quickly become one of the best players in the world. The Spaniard is operating well beyond his years. He's considered one of the best teenagers in all of football right now and for good reason.

He's already demonstrated an elite ability to find the back of the net, but is arguably even more impressive creating opportunities for his teammates. He's far from the only Barcelona player who's impressing early in the Hansi Flick tenure, but he's been one of the best so far.

8 Jonathan David - 12 G/A

10 goals, two assists

The only player in the top 10 who's currently plying his trade in Ligue 1, Jonathan David has been linked with moves away from Lille for a while now and it's not hard to see why. He's been incredible leading the lines for the French team for multiple years now. He's already bagged 12 goal contributions so far this season.

David has scored five times in Ligue 1, but he's been even more impressive in the Champions League. After three games in the competiion, he's found the back of the net three times and has been vital in massive wins over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid already.

7 Erling Haaland - 13 G/A

13 goals, 0 assists

He hasn't recorded a single assist yet this season, but Erling Haaland's ridiculous scoring rate means he's still one of the 10 players with the most goal contributions from Europe's top five leagues this season. The Manchester City man has been in blistering form so far, finding the back of the net 13 times in 12 games.

It's nothing fans haven't seen before, though. Haaland has been terrorising goalkeepers throughout the majority of his career. Following his move to the Etihad in 2022, he's finished both of his seasons with City as the Premier League top scorer and even broke Alan Shearer's record for most goals in a single season. Haaland is the most valuable footballer in the world right now and while might not add many assists throughout the remainder of the campaign, he'll still have far more than 13 goal contributions by the time May rolls around.

6 Mohamed Salah - 14 G/A

Seven goals, seven assists

With Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool earlier this year, the club needed its best players to step up and deliver as they entered the Arne Slot era. That's exactly what Mohamed Salah has done too. The Egyptian has been the definition of a well-rounded superstar, with seven goals and seven assists to his tally as the Reds stormed out to an impressive start this season.

The club have lost just one game so far and are currently top of the Premier League and second in the Champions League table. Salah has played a massive role in their early success. He's aging like a fine wine.

5 Vinicius Jr - 15 G/A

Eight goals, seven assists

Having signed Kylian Mbappe earlier this year, many assumed the Frenchman would be Real Madrid's main man this season. So far, that hasn't been the case and Vinicius Jr has been running the show instead. The Brazilian is considered the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or award and there's good reason for that.

The winger has been electric to start the 2024/25 campaign and is dominating defences like he never has before. Mbappe's start has been considered a little disappointing by those within Madrid - and Jude Bellingham has taken a significant step back after last season - but Vinicius Jr has been superb with eight goals and seven assists.

4 Omar Marmoush - 16 G/A

10 goals, six assists

Maybe the most surprising inclusion on this list, there won't have been many football fans who expected to see Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush in the top 10 players with the most goal contributions from Europe's top five leagues this season. Here he is, though, and the forward has been in scintillating form for the Bundesliga side.

The 25-year-old moved to Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 and has since seen his market value skyrocket by over €30m. In his first season, he recorded 23 goal contributions and he's already reached 16 this campaign. He's done so in just 10 appearances and is on track to far surpass his previous tally with Frankfurt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush has scored nine of Frankfurt's 15 league goals this season

3 Raphinha - 17 G/A

Nine goals, eight assists

Even the biggest Raphinha fans likely didn't expect the Barcelona man to be as good as he has been so far this season. The Brazilian has been electric for the Catalan giants, scoring nine goals and recording eight assists. His excellent form was underlined with a hat-trick as Flick's men destroyed Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

After moving to Spain in 2022, Raphinha recorded 22 goal contributions in his first season and then went one better with 23 in his second campaign. This year, he's already got 17 and with how he's playing right now, it seems inevitable that he'll shatter his previous best return.

2 Robert Lewandowski - 17 G/A

15 goals, two assists

Robert Lewandowski just doesn't age. The former Bayern Munich striker moved to Barcelona in 2022 and the world just assumed this was the beginning of the end for the Polish forward. He was approaching his late 30s and it just seemed natural that he'd take a step back. Somehow, though, he seems to be getting better.

The forward has 17 goal contributions so far this campaign, with an astonishing 15 goals in just 13 appearances. It can be easy to forget that Lewandowski is 36 years old. It's a testament to how good Barcelona have been this season that they have three players in the top 10, but no one has been as impressive as the Polish forward.

1 Harry Kane - 20 G/A

14 goals, six assists

It seems absurd now to think that there were some fans who thought Harry Kane would struggle outside of the Tottenham Hotspur bubble. After spending the majority of his career with the Premier League side, he decided to leave in 2023 and there were some who thought his incredible goal output would suffer with the change of scenery.

He's actually only gotten better following the move and while he's still waiting for his first piece of proper silverware, there's no denying how good Kane has been for Bayern Munich. He already has 20 goal contributions this season and he's reached that milestone in just 11 games. Breathtaking form.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 24/10/2024