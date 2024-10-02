Since its launch in 1996, MLS has seen a number of exceptional strikers join the ranks of its various clubs. All of them have had very different fates, some paved with glory, others with difficulties. But one thing is certain: each has played a part in the advent of soccer in the North American sporting landscape.

However, to say that the arrival of foreign stars — long before the formation of the league as we know it today — helped the game to develop rapidly is in no way a mark of disrespect towards local players. So, when Pele arrived in New York in 1975 to play for the Cosmos, the Brazilian gave the North American Soccer League (NASL), the forerunner of MLS, unparalleled exposure.

It was the first step towards a league that would later welcome the likes of Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, George Best and Gerd Müller. And while the presence of these true legends has obviously had an impact on the perception of soccer on a local and international scale, that does not mean that it has prevented other lesser-known players from taking part in this crazy adventure. Chris Wondolowski, who built his entire football career in the United States and is now the top scorer in MLS history, is certainly the best example.

Most Goals in an MLS Season

Records have fallen steadily in recent years

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

MLS has always been the playground of clinical goalscorers. In the inaugural season, Roy Lassiter scored 27 goals for Tampa Bay Mutiny to set a record that would stand for more than a decade. It was only 16 years later that Wondolowski equaled it, and 22 years later a certain Venezuelan surpassed it.

That said, it is worth noting that four of the best individual seasons have been achieved since 2018. There are several possible explanations for this statistic. The first has to do with the fact that more and more franchises are joining the championship. Where 23 teams competed seven years ago, 29 now make up the Eastern and Western Conferences. This total is set to rise to 30 with the arrival of San Diego FC in 2025.

Another factor that could explain this phenomenon is the designated player rule and the growing salary cap. Teams naturally prefer to invest large sums to strengthen their attack, sometimes to the detriment of the overall balance of their squad, which suffers defensively. A godsend for serial strikers, who revel in these parameters.

All-time Record for Goals Scored in an MLS Season Rank Name Season Goals Scored Matches Played (Starts) Minutes Goals/90 1. Carlos Vela 2019 34 31 2,726 1,09 2. Josef Martinez 2018 31 34 2,901 0,91 3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2019 30 29 2,610 1,03 4. Roy Lassiter 1996 27 30 2,580 0,9 5. Chris Wondolowski 2012 27 32 2,813 0,84 6. Bradley Wright-Phillips 2014 27 32 2,576 0,84 7. Josef Martinez 2019 27 29 2,581 0,93 8. Stern John 1998 26 27 2,172 0,96 9. Mamadou Diallo 2000 26 28 2,352 0,92 10. Carlos Ruiz 2002 24 26 2,323 0,92

Carlos Ruiz, 2002 – 24 Goals

A memorable season for the Guatemalan

Club: LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy Goals Scored: 24 (54.5% of Team Goals that season)

24 (54.5% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 16

16 Hat Trick: 1

1 Team Finish: 1st (Overall ranking)

1st (Overall ranking) Trophies: MLS MVP, MLS Golden Boot, Goal of the Year, Best XI

Carlos Ruiz played in 11 MLS campaigns with five different franchises, but never enjoyed a season quite like 2002. Scoring 24 times in 26 appearances for LA Galaxy , the Guatemalan striker converted more than 40% of his shots on target that season. A far superior total to any that followed during his North American career.

Mamadou Diallo, 2000 – 26 Goals

Moving to the United States may have been the best decision of Diallo's career

Club: Tampa Bay Mutiny

Tampa Bay Mutiny Goals Scored: 26 (41.9% of Team Goals that season)

26 (41.9% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 16

16 Hat Tricks: 2

2 Team Finish: 4th (Overall ranking)

4th (Overall ranking) Trophies: MLS Golden Boot, Best XI

At the dawn of the second millennium, Mamadou Diallo left Europe for the United States and MLS. It was a decision that quickly paid off for a player whose career had been modest until then. A lethal centre-forward, he scored 26 goals to lead Tampa Bay Mutiny to the play-off quarter-finals, where they eventually fell to Los Angeles Galaxy.

After spells with the New England Revolution and MetroStars, the Senegalese international ended his American adventure with 47 goals — and 12 assists - in 74 appearances.

Stern John, 1998 – 26 Goals

Stern John was untouchable in the 1998 season

Club: Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew Goals Scored: 26 (38.8% of Team Goals that season)

26 (38.8% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 15

15 Hat Tricks: 3

3 Team Finish: 4th (Overall ranking)

4th (Overall ranking) Trophies: MLS Golden Boot, Best XI

John Stern only played two campaigns in MLS, but he certainly made an impact. In 1998, in his first season with Columbus Crew SC , the Trinidad and Tobago legend scored a total of 26 goals in 27 games, well ahead of Cobi Jones' 19. He scored 18 more the following season, before finally leaving the United States in 1999 to set his sights on England.

Josef Martinez, 2019 – 27 Goals

An MVP performance that wasn't

Club: Atlanta United

Atlanta United Goals Scored: 27 (48.3% of Team Goals that season)

27 (48.3% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 20

20 Hat Trick: 0

0 Team Finish: 3rd (Overall ranking)

3rd (Overall ranking) Trophies: Goal of the Year, MLS Best XI

After an exceptional performance in 2018, Josef Martinez was back at it again in 2019. Scoring 27 times in 29 regular season games, the Venezuelan immediately wrote his name in the league's history books. It was the start of an adventure that would see him become a legend with Atlanta United , before they parted ways in 2023 and the centre-forward moved on to Inter Miami and then CF Montreal .

Bradley Wright-Phillips, 2014 – 27 Goals

Wright-Phillips has scored nearly three-quarters of his team's goals that season

Club: New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls Goals Scored: 27 (69.1% of Team Goals that season)

27 (69.1% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 18

18 Hat Tricks: 3

3 Team Finish: 8th (Overall ranking)

8th (Overall ranking) Trophies: Golden Boot, MLS Best XI

Setting out to conquer the United States after starting his career on British turf, Bradley Wright-Phillips used his seven years with the NY Red Bulls to make history. His 27 goals in 2014 alone helped him do just that. Now retired, he remains the New York club's all-time top scorer.

Chris Wondolowski, 2012 – 27 Goals

Of course, the league's all-time top scorer has also earned his place in the rankings

Club: San Jose Earthquakes

Jose Earthquakes Goals Scored: 27 (37.5% of Team Goals that season)

27 (37.5% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 19

19 Hat Tricks: 2

2 Team Finish: 1st (Overall ranking)

1st (Overall ranking) Trophies: MLS MVP, Golden Boot, MLS Best XI

It would have been surprising not to come across Major League Soccer's all-time top scorer on this list. In 2012, Chris Wondolowski became the first player to equal Roy Lassiter's record of 27 goals in a single season 16 years earlier. A historic achievement for a player who is at least as historic, and who is now part of the pantheon of great goalscorers to have ever graced North American turf.

Roy Lassiter, 1996 – 27 Goals

Forever the first record for goals scored in an MLS season

Club: Tampa Bay Mutiny

Tampa Bay Mutiny Goals Scored: 27 (40.9% of Team Goals that season)

27 (40.9% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 21

21 Hat Trick: 1

1 Team Finish: 1st (Overall ranking)

1st (Overall ranking) Trophies: Golden Boot, MLS Best XI

In doing so, Lassiter established himself as the first major goalscorer in MLS history. In the inaugural season of 1996, the 30-cap United States Soccer striker scored 27 times for Tampa Bay Mutiny. After a loan spell with Genoa in Italy and spells with DC United , Miami Fusion and Kansas City Wizards, he ended his MLS career with 179 games played and 88 goals scored.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, 2019 – 30 Goals

Who knows where the Galaxy would have ended up without Zlatan

Club: LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy Goals Scored: 30 (51.7% of Team Goals that season)

30 (51.7% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 20

20 Hat Tricks: 2

2 Team Finish: 8th (Overall ranking)

8th (Overall ranking) Trophies: MLS Best XI

56 games, 54 goals, 14 assists. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time in MLS has left an indelible mark on the history of the league. And so will his 2019 season. Scoring 30 goals in 29 games is impressive enough, but to do so at the age of 37 is even more so. And to think he didn't even win the Golden Boot Award that year...

Josef Martinez, 2018 – 31 Goals

Josef Martinez is the only player to appear twice in the top-10

Club: Atlanta United

Atlanta United Goals Scored: 31 (44.3% of Team Goals that season)

31 (44.3% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 21

21 Hat Tricks: 3

3 Team Finish: 2nd (Overall ranking)

2nd (Overall ranking) Trophies: MLS MVP, Golden Boot, MLS Best XI

2018 was the year of Josef Martinez. Scorer of a record 31 league goals, the Venezuelan won everything in his path. From MVP of the MLS Cup to a nomination for MLS Best XI of the Year and an appearance in the All-Star Game, nothing stood in his way.

It was a crazy season, the best of his career, which alone justifies the status the 31-year-old striker still enjoys in the Georgian city, despite his departure.

Carlos Vela, 2019 – 34 Goals

Never before has a player scored in so many games

Club: LAFC

LAFC Goals Scored: 34 (40% of Team Goals that season)

34 (40% of Team Goals that season) Games With Goal: 25

25 Hat Tricks: 2

2 Team Finish: 1st (Overall ranking)

1st (Overall ranking) Trophies: MLS MVP, MLS Golden Boot, MLS Best XI

Carlos Vela has always been a good player, but his 2019 season propelled him to new heights. Battling with Ibrahimović for the title of season's top scorer, the Mexican finally outscored his elder by four goals to take his total to 34 goals — and 10 assists — in 31 games.

It was a simply legendary performance that no-one before him had managed to achieve. Five years on, the 2019 MVP no longer has a club, but no one has yet managed to come close.