MLS may be a ‘young’ league, but since its creation in 1996, it has seen many legendary strikers fly the colours of its various franchises. Players who have enabled this once little-known and devalued competition to assert itself on the world footballing map.

A carefully thought-out development that has led not only local stars but some of the greatest players in history to come and try to live out their American dream.

But adapting to a new environment is not always easy. Some have had their teeth knocked out. Others have had more or less successful experiences, punctuated by moments of joy as well as more difficult phases.

As in any great championship, there is little room for improvisation, and at the end of the day, only the truth on the pitch will prevail. This is even truer for the center-forwards, who have historically received more attention than their team-mates in other positions, and for whom confidence is the main driving force.

Here are the top 10 goalscorers in the history of MLS.

MLS All-Time Top Scorers

List of the 10 greatest scorers in league history

You don't need to have in-depth knowledge of MLS to understand that many renowned players have played here at some point in their careers. This list is the proof. Players who, each in their own time, have left their mark on the league.

Chris Wondolowski, the all-time top scorer, is obviously one of them. So does the legendary Landon Donovan, who is also the best passer in the history of the league, as well as the player with the most multi-goal games (32). Kei Kamara, the player with the most shots (1158) and shots on target (450) in history, is also present.

And if you want to find out more about the illustrious careers of these 10 timeless players, GIVEMESPORT gives you the opportunity. A dive into the past coupled with a look at the present for an explosive rendition that the history books are not likely to forget any time soon.

All-Time Record Scorers in MLS Since 1996 Rank Name Goals Matches Played Total Seasons in MLS Golden Boot 1. Chris Wondolowski 171 413 18 2010 (18 goals), 2012 (27 goals) 2. Kei Kamara 147 436 21 - 3. Landon Donovan 145 340 15 2008 (20 goals) 4. Jeff Cunningham 134 365 16 2006 (16 goals), 2009 (17 goals) 5. Jaime Moreno 133 340 15 - 6. Bradley Wright-Phillips 117 234 9 2014 (27 goals), 2016 (24 goals) 7. Ante Razov 114 262 15 - 8. Josef Martinez 110 177 8 2018 (31 goals) 9. Jason Kreis 108 305 12 - 10. Gyasi Zardes 106 322 13 -

10 Gyasi Zardes – 106 goals

Austin FC striker wants to keep rising up the rankings

Goals: 106

106 Matches played: 322

322 Awards: MLS All-Star (2015), MLS Comeback Player of the Year (2018), MLS Cup (2014, 2022), Campeones Cup (2021)

At the age of 33, Gyasi Zardes has lost none of his eye for goal. The latest player to break into the top 10, the American international striker has made no secret of his desire to move up a few places. A desire that his performances could enable him to fulfill, given that he has been successful at every club he has played for during his career.

9 Jason Kreis – 108 goals

The first player in MLS history to break the 100-goal mark

Goals: 108

108 Matches played: 305

305 Awards: MLS MVP (1999), MLS All-Star (1996, 1999, 2000), MLS Best XI (1999)

The all-time top scorer for FC Dallas (91), Jason Kreis won the MLS MVP award in 1999, after an exceptional season in which he finished with 18 goals and 15 assists. And it was after eight seasons with the Bulls that he became the first player to join the new Real Salt Lake franchise, where he is also the leading scorer, as he had already been in 1996 with Dallas Burn.

8 Josef Martinez – 110 goals

Only Carlos Vela has scored more goals in a single MLS season than Josef Martinez

Goals: 110

110 Matches played: 177

177 Awards: MLS MVP (2018), MLS Best XI (2017, 2018, 2019), MLS Golden Boot (2018), MLS All-Star (2018, 2019), MLS All-Star Game MVP (2018), MLS Cup MVP (2018), MLS Goal of the Year (2019, 2022) MLS Cup (2018), U.S. Open Cup (2019), Campeones Cup (2019), Eastern Conference Championship (2018)

The second player to have scored the most goals in a single MLS season (31 goals in 2018), Josef Martinez has had an exceptional career. From an average player in Europe, the Venezuelan rose to become a true legend during his time with Atlanta United . But behavioral problems unfortunately eroded his history with the Georgia franchise, initially prompting him to sign for Inter Miami , before joining CF Montreal in February 2024.

7 Ante Razov – 114 goals

Two all-time top scorer titles for two different clubs in his record books

Goals: 114

114 Matches played: 262

262 Awards: MLS All-Star (2000), MLS Best XI (2003), MLS Cup (1998), Supporters' Shield (2003), U.S. Open Cup (1998, 2000, 2003)

If being a club's all-time top scorer is rewarding enough, being the top scorer at two different clubs is certainly even more so. Such is the case with Ante Razov, who holds these records at Chicago Fire FC (94 goals) and the now-defunct Chivas USA (30 goals). And that's just the beginning. In 2007, he became only the third player in history to score more than 100 MLS goals.

6 Bradley Wright-Phillips – 117 goals

New York Red Bulls' all-time leading scorer

Goals: 117

117 Matches played: 234

234 Awards: MLS Golden Boot (2014, 2016), MLS Best XI (2014, 2016), MLS All-Star (2014, 2018), MLS Comeback Player of the Year (2020), Castrol Index Top MLS Player (2014), New York Red Bulls MVP (2014, 2017, 2018), Supporters' Shield (2013, 2015, 2018), Campeones Cup (2021)

Like all ‘sons of’, Bradley Wright-Phillips has had to fight hard to emerge from the shadow created by the name of his illustrious father and Arsenal FC legend, Ian Wright. It has been a relatively successful mission for the man who remains the top scorer in the history of the NY Red Bulls (126 goals). A club whose colours he played for alongside his brother, Shaun Wright-Phillips, in 2015.

5 Jaime Moreno – 133 goals

D.C. United's prodigal son

Goals: 133

133 Matches played: 340

340 Awards: MLS All-Star (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), MLS Best XI (1997, 1999, 2006, 2007), MLS Cup MVP (1997), MLS All-Time Best XI, D.C. United Hall of Tradition (2013), Washington DC Sports Hall of Fame (2018), National Soccer Hall of Fame (2021), MLS Cup (1996, 1997, 1999, 2004), Supporters' Shield (1997, 1999, 2006, 2007), Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (1996, 2008)

A four-time MLS Cup winner, Jaime Moreno is the greatest legend in the history of DC United . Over the course of his 12 seasons with the club, the Peruvian is not only its most capped player (421 appearances), but also its top scorer (161 goals). A formidable and feared center-forward, he was the nightmare of many defenders and goalkeepers for many years. Incidentally, he is also the player who has scored the most penalties in the history of MLS (44).

4 Jeff Cunningham – 134 goals

One of only three players to have won two Golden Boot awards

Goals: 134

134 Matches played: 365

365 Awards: MLS Golden Boot (2006, 2009), MLS Best XI (2002, 2006, 2009), Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2002), Supporters' Shield (2004), Western Conference Championship (2010)

Although he has since been outclassed, Jeff Cunningham can boast that he was once the top scorer in MLS history. It was in 2011, when a penalty against Seattle Sounders enabled him to surpass Jaime Moreno and his 133 league goals. It is a memory forever engraved in the mind of the man who is one of only three players to have won two Golden Boots (2006, 2009) since the inaugural season of MLS.

3 Landon Donovan – 145 goals

Landon Donovan is the greatest icon in the history of North American soccer

Goals: 145

145 Matches played: 340

340 Awards: MLS Greatest Player of All Time, National Soccer Hall of Fame (2003), MLS Golden Boot (2010), MLS Goal of the Year (2009), MLS All-Star (from 2001 to 2014), MLS Best XI (2003, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014), MLS MVP (2009), MLS Top Assist Provider (2007, 2010, 2014), MLS Cup MVP (2003, 2011), MLS Cup (2001, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), Supporters' Shield (2010, 2011), Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2005)

If he is probably the greatest American footballer of all time, Landon Donovan is also a true MLS icon. A legend with the LA Galaxy , where he is the all-time top scorer (141 goals), the six-time MLS Cup winner has not stopped piling up records and trophies. His brilliant career was rewarded with a nomination for the list of the 48 greatest players of all time drawn up by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) in 2016.

2 Kei Kamara – 147 goals

The veteran continues to terrorise defences

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Goals: 147

147 Matches played: 436

436 Awards: MLS All-Star (2015, 2023), MLS Joint Top-scorer (2015), MLS Fair Play Award (2007), MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year (2015), MLS Best XI (2015), MLS Cup Playoffs Top-scorer (2015), Eastern Conference Championship (2011, 2012), U.S. Open Cup (2012)

At the age of 40, Kei Kamara is a true MLS veteran. The fact that he will be playing in his 21st season in North America's top flight in 2024 is testament to his exceptional longevity. In all, he has played more than 400 games for 12 different franchises since making his debut for Columbus Crew SC in 2006.

1 Chris Wondolowski – 171 goals

The greatest goal scorer in MLS history

Goals: 171

171 Matches played: 413

413 Awards: MLS All Time Leading Goalscorer, San Jose Earthquakes All Time Leading Goalscorer, MLS Golden Boot (2010, 2012), MLS Best XI (2010, 2011, 2012), MLS MVP (2012), MLS All-Star (2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019), MLS 25 Greatest (2020), MLS Cup (2006, 2007), Supporters' Shield (2005, 2012)

MLS MVP 2012, two-time MLS Golden Boot and MLS Cup winner, three-time MLS Best XI nominee... A few words would certainly not be enough to pay tribute to the legend of Chris Wondolowski. The top scorer in the history of Major League Soccer (171 goals) has certainly left an indelible mark on the history of the league.

All statistics per MLS and Transfermarkt. Correct as of September 7, 2024.