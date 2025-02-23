If few footballers (in proportion to the number of players in the world) can be described as ‘legends’, even fewer can be compared to a ‘myth’. In fact, there is perhaps only one: Pele.

It has to be said that the man nicknamed ‘O Rei’ perfectly fits the definition of a term with roots far older than football. The Brazilian is a popular hero around whom many collective fantasies revolve. Establishing the exact number of goals he has scored in his long and illustrious career is one of them.

And even if the answer to that question remains unclear, everyone agrees that Edson Arantes do Nascimento, his real name, was and will remain considered one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game. However, he is not the only player to have achieved such renown since the end of the 19th century, when the game was in its infancy and became the most popular sport on the planet.

That's why GIVEMESPORT has decided to compile an XI of the players who have scored the most goals in the history of football. For the purpose of fairness, only goals scored in their corresponding position in the team is taken into account.

The XI of Players With the Most Goals Scored in Football History Position Name Career Span Nationality Clubs Goals GK Rogerio Ceni 1990-2015 Brazil Sinop, Sao Paulo FC 131 RB James Tavernier 2009-Present England Newcastle United, Gateshead FC, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Shrewbury Town, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Bristol City, Rangers FC 137 CB Ronald Koeman 1980-1997 Netherlands Groninguen, Ajax, PSV, Barcelona, Feyenoord 253 CB Daniel Passarella 1971-1989 Argentina Sarmiento, River Plate, Fiorentina, Inter Milan 175 LB Roberto Carlos 1991-2016 Brazil Uniao Sao Joao, Atletico Mineiro, Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi Makhachkala, Delhi Dynamos 113 CM Fritz Walter 1937-1959 Germany 1. FC Kaiserslautern 381 CM Zico 1971-1994 Brazil Flamengo, Udinese, Kashima Antlers 517 CM Michel Platini 1972-1987 France Nancy, Saint-Etienne, Juventus 354 RW Lionel Messi 2004-Present Argentina Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami 383 LW Cristiano Ronaldo 2002-Present Portugal Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr 408 ST Pele 1956-1977 Brazil Santos, New York Cosmos 762

Goalkeeper – Rogerio Ceni

131 goals scored

Is there any player more capable of opening up this XI than Rogerio Ceni? Certainly not. For the legendary goalkeeper of Sao Paulo, the club where he spent almost his entire career, is quite simply recognised as the most prolific goalkeeper of all time.

A record, or rather one of his records (he is also the player who has played the most games for a single club and the one with the most games played as captain), set thanks to 131 goals, all - with the exception of one - coming from penalties (69 goals) or direct free-kicks (61 goals). So the idea of having a goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball is not a new phenomenon.

Right-Back – James Tavernier

137 goals scored

James Tavernier is undoubtedly one of the best English players never to have won a cap for the Three Lions. Yet it is hard to deny that he at least deserved to celebrate one. Known for his exceptional goalscoring ability, the right-back, captain and symbol of Rangers' return to the top flight, where he has now played for a decade, has no fewer than 137 career goals to his name.

That makes him the UK's highest-scoring defender ever - ahead of Graham Alexander's 130. And if you thought that was an unusual tally, wait until you hear that he ended the 2021/22 edition of the Europa League as the competition's top scorer (seven goals).

Centre-Back – Ronald Koeman

253 goals scored

However, Tavernier is not the first defender to be crowned top scorer in a European competition. Nearly 20 years earlier, Ronald Koeman also won the prestigious Golden Boot. The reward for a breathtaking 1993/94 Champions League campaign in which the Dutchman found the net eight times.

The former Barcelona man is no stranger to scoring, having racked up more than 250 goals in his 17-year professional career. That's an average of almost 15 goals a year. So it comes as no surprise to learn that the four-time Dutch champion continues to top the list of highest-scoring defenders in football history.

Centre-Back – Daniel Passarella

175 goals scored

If ever there was a player who proved that size isn't everything, it's Daniel Passarella. At 5in8ft, few would have predicted that the Argentinian would go on to become one of the greatest defenders of his generation. Yet his defensive talent was certainly matched only by his attacking prowess.

The 175 goals he scored over the course of his career bear witness to this. As do the words of Diego Armando Maradona, with whom Passarella had a sometimes contentious relationship, who described him as ‘the best defender he had ever seen’. Admittedly, it's hard to beat that in terms of authority.

Left-Back – Roberto Carlos

127 goals scored

Considered one of the best left-backs in football history, Roberto Carlos was certainly a player ahead of his time. The personification of what is now described as the ‘modern’ full-back, a player whose attacking influence almost tends to take precedence over his defensive abilities - which are no less important.

This is certainly what has enabled the Brazilian to embark on such a brilliant career, both for club and country. A player of exceptional quality, known for the brutality of his shots and the precision of his free-kicks. And if you want to see for yourself, his famous 40-yard banana strike against France in 1997 is a perfect example.

You should be relaxed before taking the free kick. You should have confidence in your ability and happiness that you are going to score a goal. Roberto Carlos about taking a free-kick

Central Midfield – Fritz Walter

381 goals scored

Life can sometimes be turned upside down at the drop of a hat. Fritz Walter can testify to this. Although he is now considered one of the greatest German players of all time, his life - and by extension his career - could have taken a very different turn.

Arrested by the Red Army in 1945, at the end of a war in which he had taken part as a Wehrmacht infantryman, the midfielder was spared the gulag by Russian Marshal Georgi Zhukov, a great football fan, who offered him his freedom. It was a stroke of luck that allowed the 1954 world champion to return to 1. FC Kaiserlautern, which he had been forced to leave three years earlier, where he played until 1959, scoring 348 of his 381 goals.

Central Midfield – Zico

518 goals scored