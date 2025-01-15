Hard work is so often described as the prerequisite for all players and teams, in both training and matches. If you picked an all-time greatest eleven in football history, you would quickly understand the dedication, on different levels, they all put in to get where they did in the game.

All too often, different nationalities are pigeonholed when it comes to football. The stereotype of a British player used to be one of an honest and hard-working nature. So, who are the 10 most hardworking players in British football history if such quality is to be measured and assessed? The following rankings reveal all, no doubt creating some debate on the subject.

The 10 Most Hardworking Players in British Football History [Ranked] 1 David Beckham England 2 Steven Gerrard England 3 Gary Speed Wales 4 Billy Bremner Scotland 5 Nobby Stiles England 6 Steven Davis Northern Ireland 7 Peter Shilton England 8 Gary Neville England 9 James Milner England 10 Scott Parker England

10 Scott Parker

England

Scott Parker was a tenacious midfield player who started life at Charlton Athletic. He quickly became something of an inspiration for the side, displaying a never-say-die attitude. This led to a move to Chelsea. Sadly for Parker, it didn’t work out at Stamford Bridge.

However, subsequent spells at Spurs and West Ham highlighted how Parker could galvanise his teammates through sheer effort. This no-nonsense playing style made him a firm fan favourite at Upton Park and White Hart Lane. His efforts were recognised on a national level, when in 2012 he was voted the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

9 James Milner

England

James Milner has been one of the most versatile players of all time. He has also enjoyed a long career, which has meant a lot of work on his part to stay in the best possible shape. During Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool, part of pre-season training was the annual lactose test, which measured a player's lactate levels in their blood after they ran at different paces and intervals.

It pinpointed how high an intensity a player could work before they hit the wall due to the high level of blood lactate in their system. This quickly became known as the James Milner Award because the former England international would always win this test.

8 Gary Neville

England

Gary Neville is a well-renowned pundit today, but he is also arguably Manchester United’s greatest-ever full-back. That’s not to say he was the best. There is a distinction there. Yet Neville’s stature in the game is almost exclusively down to his work rate and determination to be as good as he could be, for as long as he could.

The full-back was heavily influenced by his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who was not shy about grafting himself. Neville went on to captain United to titles. His work rate does not show any signs of slowing down in retirement, as he is involved in several businesses outside his TV work.

7 Peter Shilton

England

Peter Shilton made a staggering number of career appearances, playing in over 1,400 games. He was the reliable influence between the sticks when Nottingham Forest won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980. He also played in goal for England in three World Cups.

As a 10-year-old, Shilton used to train for Leicester City in Filbert Street’s car park.

"My dad had a greengrocer’s shop and there was a massive wall there. I just used to throw it and catch it at the highest point and hit the ball against the wall and get my hands behind it. Anything I could do, I would do it. I was just fanatical."

6 Steven Davis

Northern Ireland

Steven Davis is one of the greatest Northern Ireland captains in history. He enjoyed great longevity as a leader, with 82 of his 140 international caps being captain of his country. As his manager at Rangers, Steven Gerrard was quick to recognise Davis’s work rate as a professional:

"When you work with somebody on a daily basis, you see how they go about their routine. You see their focus and how low maintenance they are. The sacrifices they make to be the best version of themselves. Steven is really at the forefront of that. From a footballing point of view, I knew he was a top professional, a competitor and a wonderful footballer."

5 Nobby Stiles

England

Nobby Stiles is considered one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever midfielders. He was a key part of the side that enabled England to win the World Cup in 1966. His tenacious ball-winning style allowed the likes of Martin Peters and Bobby Charlton the freedom to express themselves. His high work rate got him around the pitch and dominated some of the greatest players ever.

These included Eusebio, who Stiles successfully stifled in the World Cup semi-final with some shuddering challenges. In a United side that featured Bobby Charlton, George Best and Dennis Law, Stiles didn’t always get the plaudits. Yet he never put less than everything he had into a game of football.

4 Billy Bremner

Scotland

Billy Bremner was a tough and uncompromising midfielder who took Leeds United to great heights in the 1960s and 70s. The silverware he lifted for the club highlights how he was one of the greatest British midfielders in football history. Small in stature, but huge in heart, Bremner made that great Leeds side tick. His own personal mantra was side before self.

By that, he meant the needs of the team were always more important than any personal glory. He was true to his word, dedicating himself to the club from 1959 until 1976. In the eyes of many, he is Leeds United’s greatest-ever player. Given the competition for such a title is stiff, this is quite an accolade.

3 Gary Speed

Wales

Gary Speed was one of the greatest Wales captains in football history. Versatile and known for his hard work, Speed enjoyed a long playing career. It puts him up there in the list of most Premier League appearances. This did not happen by accident. Speed worked hard to maintain his fitness and he worked to inspire others to do the same. His former Newcastle colleague Shay Given said of Speed:

“Speedo cared, 100 per cent. That drive and determination. I go back to the word ‘leadership’. Everything he did was done right. He was never late and any young lad who slid into the car park a bit late, you’d hear him: ‘That’s unacceptable. I’m gonna have a word with him.' And he would, he’d say: ‘This is your profession, this is your livelihood, you have to come in prepared. This is your life, give it your all.’”

2 Steven Gerrard

England

Steven Gerrard was Liverpool’s homegrown and inspirational leader who was known for his hard work and dedication. It was often through his graft he was able to inspire his teammates and lift supporters.

Wayne Rooney described Gerrard as the best England player he ever played with. Former colleague Dietmar Hamann saw Gerrard come of age and the hard yards he put in during his career:

“When someone tells me a player will be an England international in five years, I am cautious. Life becomes serious when you play against men. Then you see whether the kid can make it. You need to make sacrifices. You cannot go out with your mates. That’s why a lot don’t make it, but that was not a problem for Stevie. His work ethic was brilliant.”

1 David Beckham

England

David Beckham’s inclusion as British football’s hardest-working player ever may cause some to raise eyebrows. That is until you assess the facts, as the former England captain has always been the epitome of hard work. When he was a boy growing up in Essex, he dreamed of playing for Manchester United, and somehow he achieved that. Any doubt about Beckham’s dedication need only listen to Sir Alex Ferguson:

“He was extraordinary. When he first came to us he would train morning and afternoon then show up in the evening to join in with the schoolboys. At the start of each season, we used to give all the players a bleep test to get a sense of their aerobic fitness, and Beckham was always off the scale.”

Beckham played with his heart on his sleeve and was one of the most emotional footballers. He worked hard on his technique, transforming himself into a fabulous free kicker and arguably the greatest ever crosser of a ball. After leaving Manchester United, he worked hard to win over Real Madrid fans. Then, in the US, with LA Galaxy, he didn't see his career out by taking it easy. Instead, he returned to Europe on loan, grafting away until the day he finally retired.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.