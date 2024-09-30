Key Takeaways Some players have worked tirelessly to make it to the top of the game.

N'Golo Kante is a fine example of a player who has worked tirelessly.

Manchester United star Gary Neville also features on the list as well as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football is a beautiful game and spectators flock from far and wide to watch players create moments of magic in front of their eyes. But for all the wondrous goals and ingenious passages of play, there is always a player working away in the shadows, covering every blade of grass and pushing their bodies to the absolute limit.

These players are the facilitators, the workhorses. They often put their body on the line, so their teammates can bask in the glory whilst they trudge off the pitch to a smattering of applause. The likes of N'Golo Kante and Fernandinho have reinvented the role in recent years - thrust into the limelight, their talents put on a pedestal. Then we have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has put his body through everything to get to the very top of the sport. With that in mind, here are the most hardworking footballers of all time.

10 Gennaro Gattuso

Career span: 1995-2013

Italian World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso took no prisoners during his playing days. A wily and determined midfielder, he hacked away at the ankles of opposition attackers, never giving them a second respite. A two-time Champions League winner, the apex of his career came in 2006 when he helped Italy to the World Cup in Germany.

Gattuso spent 13 years at AC Milan, where they dominated domestically and in Europe. A battle-hardened midfielder, he provided the energy and relentlessness that allowed the likes of Kaka and Andrea Pirlo to flourish. A larger-than-life character, Gattuso's passion and drive made him one of the most intimidating players in European football.

Gennaro Gattuso's Club Career Statistics Appearances 574 Goals and Assists 39 Yellow Cards 149 Champions League Trophies 2

9 N'Golo Kante

Career span: 2012-Present

N'Golo Kante was always going to feature in this list. No player has come close to matching the ground he covers during his career. A relative unknown when he arrived in the Premier League from Caen, he revolutionised the modern holding midfield role, with his high-energy brand of football, taking Leicester City to the most improbable of title wins.

Small in stature yet he always had the beating of his man physically. There was no place Kante wasn't willing to go in search of the ball. The Frenchman won the World Cup in 2018 after moving to Chelsea, where he collected almost every domestic and European honour available to him whilst cementing his place in the annals of football history. Now playing in Saudi Arabia, Kante has looked rejuvenated and played a starring role as France made the semi-finals of the Euros this summer.

N'Golo Kante's Club Career Statistics Appearances 479 Goals and Assists 63 Yellow Cards 63 Premier League & World Cup Medals 3

8 Gary Neville

Career span: 1992-2011

Although he downplays his abilities, Gary Neville was one of the finest right-backs England has ever produced and performed at an elite level for nearly two decades. A model professional, he held down the right-back position at Manchester United from 1992 to 2011 - making almost 600 appearances.

Neville was a key part of the most successful period in United’s history, winning eight Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, two League Cups, two Champions Leagues, one Intercontinental Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup under Sir Alex Ferguson.

In an age of expansive full-backs, Neville stands as a testament to the well-drilled, disciplined defenders of yesteryear. Neville's strength in showing restraint in an era of excess in English football saw him prolong his career and cement his place among England's greatest right-backs.

Gary Neville's Club Career Statistics Appearances 598 Goals and Assists 56 Yellow Cards 71 Premier League Medals 8

7 Philipp Lahm

Career span: 2002-2017

Philipp Lahm was a legend for Bayern Munich, making 517 appearances. A World Cup winner with Germany, he gained a reputation as a smart and diligent defender and was famously never sent off during his professional career.

Lahm was a student of the game, and his dedication to bettering himself saw him excel in central midfield during the latter stages of his career. A supremely talented player, Lahm's technique and personality garnered plenty of adoration from across football, and he is one of the most highly respected players of his generation. Perhaps ironically, he was a defender who worked smarter, not harder. But in maintaining such poise, he ultimately had to work himself to the limits both physically and mentally.

Philipp Lahm's Club Career Statistics Appearances 588 Goals and Assists 100 Yellow Cards 49 Bundesliga Medals 8

6 Jesus Navas

Career span: 2003-Present

Given what Jesus Navas has been through during his career, it’s remarkable he's still playing. Making his debut for Sevilla in 2003, he sealed a second European Championship with Spain this summer despite playing through unimaginable pain.

Navas is retiring at the end of 2024. The crippling pain he feels in his hip has been a constant theme of the last four years of his career, and the 39-year-old is now calling time on his playing career. Navas has an arthritic hip and struggles to sleep and walk. But despite the chronic pain he feels, Navas has been a major part of Sevilla and Spain's recent success.

Recovering from the death of close friend and former teammate Jose Antonio Reyes in 2020, Navas has led his hometown club to four Europa League titles across two spells. No player has shown such mental and physical fortitude.

Jesus Navas' Club Career Statistics Appearances 873 Goals and Assists 200 Europa League Medals 4

5 Luka Modric

Career span: 2003-Present

Once voted the worst La Liga signing in 2013, Luka Modric is now a bona fide Real Madrid legend and is still going strong for Los Blancos. Modric has defied expectations time and again, heralding an unprecedented era of success for club and country and winning a Ballon d'Or in the process - the first player to break Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stranglehold on the award.

From the fringes of Jose Mourinho's Madrid squad, Modric has gone on to lift six Champions League titles, with Madrid cementing their reputation as the most decorated club team in European history. Modric's success at club level has also translated to the international stage, where he helped guide Croatia to a World Cup final in 2018 and a semi-final in 2022. Despite his age, Modric is still a valuable member of Madrid's team, who won their 15th Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund in 2024. The veteran midfielder will be looking to bow out in style as Madrid hunt for more trophies.

Luka Modric's Club Career Statistics Appearances 785 Goals 83 Assists 132 Champions League Medals 6

4 Paolo Maldini

Career span: 1984-2009

Universally recognised as one of the greatest defender to have played the game, Paolo Maldini eclipsed his dad's footballing legacy to become an AC Milan and Italy legend. Maldini played across three decades as a player, retiring in 2009 having made 901 appearances for Milan, winning seven Serie A titles and five European Cup/Champions League titles.

A masterful defender, whose reading of the game was second to none, Maldini revolutionised the art of defending and his longevity is matched by few players. Not only was Maldini renowned as one of the greatest players of his generation, but his ability and meticulous work ethic saw him spearhead multiple Milan rebrands.

Paolo Maldini's Club Career Statistics Appearances 901 Goals and Assists 76 Yellow Cards 94 Champions League Medals 5

3 Javier Zanetti

Career span: 1992-2014

Another Milan-based defender celebrated for his longevity and commitment to one club. Javier Zanetti is an Inter Milan legend, having made 858 appearances for the club, returning them to the peak of European football.

Zanetti made his Inter Milan debut in 1996 and retired in 2014, having guided the Nerazzurri to a famous treble in 2010, with victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final the crowning moment in the club's history. Zanetti also made 141 appearances for Argentina, scoring against England in the 1998 World Cup, a game remembered for David Beckham's kick on Diego Simeone.

Javier Zanetti's Club Career Statistics Appearances 858 Goals and Assists 58 Yellow Cards 54 Serie A Medals 5

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career span: 2002-Present

Everyone knows what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in the game. But perhaps even more startlingly is the lengths he went to in order to preserve his standing at the top of the game. Few players have pushed their bodies as hard in the pursuit of sporting glory. His fitness routines are the stuff of fiction - he is said to follow a polyphasic sleep pattern and was among the first players to invest in cryotherapy to aid recovery.

The Portugal international broke many goal-scoring records during his time in Europe, and he is still chasing records in Saudi Arabia as he closes in on 1000 career goals. Ronaldo has been ridiculed by some for his obsession with staying in shape. But considering what he's achieved in his career, he'll argue it was all worth it.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Club Career Statistics Appearances 1019 Goals 764 Assists 240 Ballon d'Ors 5

1 Peter Shilton

Career span: 1966-1997

No player has made more appearances in football history than Peter Shilton. The former England goalkeeper, famed for his part in the infamous 'hand of god' incident, made over 1,400 appearances from 1965-1997 and still holds the record for the most England caps, with 125.

A part of the Nottingham Forest side that won back-to-back European Cups, Shilton is recognised as one of the finest players to play for England. Shilton played for 11 clubs during his career but is most fondly remembered for stints at Forest, Leicester City, Stoke City, Derby County and Southampton.

Football is perhaps the most competitive sport in which to make it professionally. But to achieve and subsequently maintain that level over many years takes dedication and hard work scarcely believable to the untrained eye. To be considered among the hardest-working footballers in history is a testament to the years of consistency and discipline players put in, on and off the pitch. With many of the players on this list laying the groundwork for greater professionalism in the game, as football becomes as much about preserving assets as it does entertaining fans.

Peter Shilton's Club Career Statistics Appearances 1411 England Caps 125 European Cup Medals 2

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24.09.24