Premier League fans will be all too familiar with watching managers come and go for various reasons. Some coaches just aren't cut out for the job at hand and are swiftly handed their P45 form and sent on their way.

The managerial merry-go-round is a staple in the English top flight. Nowadays, managers who have parted ways with one club, more often than not, end up at a different club in the next season or two.

However, there are times when a manager gets sacked unjustifiably. The Premier League's latest managerial casualty was Sean Dyche on January 9, 2025. Everton's new owners, The Friedkin Group, pulled the plug on Dyche for a reunion with Toffees legend David Moyes.

Dyche's dismissal was contentious, but there were arguments to be had on both sides. The Merseysiders sat 16th, a point above the drop zone.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 harshest Premier League sackings in history. This includes managers who were challenging for titles or saved their teams from relegation.

10 Gary O'Neil

Bournemouth - June 2023

There was a shock among Premier League fans when news broke that Bournemouth had sacked Gary O'Neil on June 19, 2023. The young and upcoming English tactician took over the Cherries in November 2022 after stepping up from an assistant role.

O'Neil replaced Scott Parker after a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in August and quickly turned the tide at the Vitality. He oversaw 10 wins in 34 Premier League games, ensuring the club wasn't involved in an end-of-season relegation scrap and finishing in an impressive 15th position given the circumstances.

That wasn't enough for O'Neil to retain the backing of the higher-ups at Bournemouth. Many felt the club must have had someone lined up, and it's fair to say his replacement, Andoni Iraola, hasn't been half bad.

Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth Reign Appointed November 28, 2022 Sacked June 19, 2023 Games In Charge 25 Wins/Draws/Losses 7-2-16 Premier League Position At Time N/A Trophies or Achievements Avoided Relegation

9 Sir Bobby Robson

Newcastle United - August 2004

The late Sir Bobby Robson will rightly have a place among not just English footballing royalty but European. He took over Newcastle United in September 1999 after spells in charge of England's national team, Barcelona, FC Porto, Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven.

Robson led the Magpies to a fifth-placed finish in the 2003-04 campaign and a semi-final finish in the UEFA Cup. His ambition was to win silverware at St James' Park, but he wasn't given the opportunity to do so the following season.

The then-71-year-old's contract was up at the end of the 2004-05 season, and the club had decided not to renew it. This put pressure on the former Three Lions boss to deliver. A disappointing start to the new campaign coincided with boo-boys making their feelings clear.

Newcastle's higher-ups listened to the negativity and sacked Robson on August 30, 2004, after two defeats and two draws in their first four league games. He was saddened not to be able to finish the job, and the Tyneside giants finished the campaign 14th.

Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle Reign Appointed September 1, 1999 Sacked August 29, 2004 Games In Charge 255 Wins/Draws/Losses 119-63-73 Premier League Position At Time 16th Trophies or Achievements UEFA Champions League qualification, UEFA Cup semi-finals

8 Antonio Conte

Chelsea - July 2018

Antonio Conte is the first and, unsurprisingly, not the last harsh Chelsea sacking to make the list. Trigger-happy Roman Abramovich dismissed the fiery Italian on July 13, 2018, amid an untenable relationship between the manager, his players and the chiefs at Stamford Bridge.

There's no escaping the magnitude of Conte's success while in charge of the Blues. He arrived in July 2016 after the club had finished 10th in the previous campaign. He heroically guided them to a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season.

However, the wheels fell off, perhaps second-season syndrome, and the club finished fifth, missing out on UEFA Champions League football. Conte should have had credit in the bank amid his trophy success, but Abramovich's brutal rule led to an inevitable split before a legal dispute commenced over his pay-off.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea Reign Appointed July 1, 2016 Sacked July 13, 2018 Games In Charge 106 Wins/Draws/Losses 70-15-21 Premier League Position At Time N/A Trophies or Achievements Premier League, FA Cup

7 Nigel Adkins

Southampton - January 2013

Sometimes, owners tend to forget where they once were when they have reached the promised land of Premier League football. That was the case for poor Nigel Adkins, who was laid off on January 18, 2013, despite taking Southampton from EFL League One to the top flight with successive promotions.

The Saints sat three points clear of the drop zone when Adkins was forced out. He'd just overseen a famous 2-2 comeback draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He's since opened up on his sacking:

"I was gutted, gutted. We were doing great, there was no reason why. I put my heart and soul into everything I do. That's life - it happens."

Southampton had unearthed a gem in Mauricio Pochettino, who realistically got his break into the managerial limelight at St Mary's. But there's no disputing Adkins' dismissal was unjustified given the situation.

Nigel Adkins' Southampton Reign Appointed September 13, 2010 Sacked January 18, 2013 Games In Charge 124 Wins/Draws/Losses 67-25-32 Premier League Position At Time 15th Trophies or Achievements Back-to-back promotions to Premier League

6 Sam Allardyce

Blackburn Rovers - December 2010

New owners can often make or break a football club competing in the Premier League, arguably leading to Blackburn Rovers' plight in the early 2010s. Indian company Venkys became the majority owner of Rovers in November 2010, and their ownership of the club has been controversial, to say the least.

It all started with their decision to sack a “very shocked and disappointed” Sam Allardyce on December 13, 2010. The English coach had a reputation of proven success in transforming clubs into potential European contenders after an impressive reign at Bolton Wanderers. He guided the Blue and Whites to 15th and 10th placed finishes.

Venkys arrived in late 2010, and their implausible short-term vision for the club was a top-four finish. They wanted to impose players on Allardyce, but he wasn't having it, which cost him his job. There was anger in the boardroom and the dressing room, and Rovers were 13th at the time but suffered relegation two years later and have yet to return to the top flight.

Sam Allardyce's Blackburn Rovers Reign Appointed December 17, 2008 Sacked December 13, 2010 Games In Charge 90 Wins/Draws/Losses 33-23-34 Premier League Position At Time 13th Trophies or Achievements League Cup semi-finals

5 Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea - September 2022

Chelsea were rocked in 2022 when Russian owner Roman Abramovich was ordered to sell the club by the UK government over the war in Ukraine. The club's most successful era came under his rule and Thomas Tuchel was enjoying an impressive spell in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Tuchel achieved Champions League glory with the Blues four months into the job. He was a massive fan favourite and appeared to be a long-term appointment. That was until Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali completed a takeover of the club in May 2022, and their vision for the club contrasted with that of the German.

Boehly and Eghbali's regime clashed with Tuchel over several recruitment decisions, and results on the pitch at the start of the 2022-23 campaign were cause for concern. A 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb after losses to Leeds United and Southampton closed the curtain on his reign on his 100th game in charge. This one still stings for Chelsea fans, who continued chanting his name at Stamford Bridge after his departure.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Reign Appointed January 26, 2021 Sacked September 7, 2022 Games In Charge 100 Wins/Draws/Losses 63-19-18 Premier League Position At Time 6th Trophies or Achievements UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup

4 Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur - April 2021

Jose Mourinho's stint in charge of Tottenham Hotspur from November 2019 to April 2021 isn't one the Portuguese icon looks back on fondly. In fact, he's admitted that Spurs are the one club he's managed who he doesn't have 'deep feelings' towards. That's understandable when you're sacked on the week of a cup final.

Was Mourinho problematic? Yes. Was Mourinho struggling to get Lilywhites players on board? Absolutely. But the three-time Premier League champion was a proven winner, especially in tournaments. He'd led the North Londoners to the Carabao Cup final, where they faced Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (April 25, 2021).

Every Premier League fan will recall when reporters were outside Mourinho's home hassling him after Daniel Levy had just sacked him. Levy pulled the trigger six days before the trip to Wembley, which ended in a 1-0 defeat. The timing of this decision was inexplicable.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Reign Appointed November 20, 2019 Sacked April 19, 2021 Games In Charge 86 Wins/Draws/Losses 45-17-24 Premier League Position At Time 7th Trophies or Achievements League Cup Final

3 Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea - May 2011

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest tacticians to grace the sport and an icon of the game. The Italian has won it all, and if you give him the keys to the castle for a prolonged period, he can not only deliver success but establish your team as the undisputed powerhouse of European football.

AC Milan and Real Madrid know this all too well, as he's become the managerial Champions League record-holder with five. The legendary coach didn't drive Chelsea to European success during his two-year reign at Stamford Bridge but may have been in the process of doing so. He won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first season in charge.

A second-place finish in his sophomore campaign wasn't good enough for the notoriously cut-throat Roman Abramovich. He bid farewell to 'Carletto' after a 1-0 loss to Everton on the final day of the season. This was astonishingly brutal, and even Blues players knew this as they took him for a night out in London just hours after he lost his job.

Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea Reign Appointed July 1, 2009 Sacked May 22, 2011 Games In Charge 109 Wins/Draws/Losses 68-17-24 Premier League Position At Time 2nd Trophies or Achievements Premier League, FA Cup

2 Ruud Gullit

Chelsea - February 1998

Ruud Gullit still has bad blood with Chelsea over his shock sacking in February 1998 while working as a player-coach at Stamford Bridge. It sent shockwaves around English football as the Blues were second in the Premier League title race, in the semi-finals of the League Cup and had reached the last eight of the Cup Winners' Cup.

The Dutchman took over from Glenn Hoddle in July 1996 and was an immediate success, leading the West Londoners to the FA Cup, their first major trophy in 26 years. Gullit's dismissal wasn't a sporting decision but because of his supposed financial demands.

There was also an apparent misunderstanding that cost the 1987 Ballon d'Or winner his job. He had spent time back in his homeland caring for his mother, who was sadly diagnosed with breast cancer. Gullit claims the club told him he was sacked because he was 'partying in Amsterdam too much'.

It was a grim end to what had the potential to be a hugely successful period in the club's history under Gullit's management. He still hasn't forgiven coach Gwyn Williams, his close friend, who took him for a round of golf while his club prepared to fire him.

Ruud Gullit's Chelsea Reign Appointed December 17, 2008 Sacked December 13, 2010 Games In Charge 90 Wins/Draws/Losses 33-23-34 Premier League Position At Time 5th Trophies or Achievements FA Cup

1 Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City - February 2017

Claudio Ranieri delivered the best moment in Leicester City's history when they secured a miracle Premier League title in May 2016. The Foxes were at odds of 5,000-1 to become champions and were expected to be in a relegation scrap.

The Italian's feats were a fairytale story and one that even neutral fans admired watching take place. It's one of the biggest underdog stories in sporting history. That surely should have given Ranieri king status at the King Power, but it didn't.

The wheels fell off a year later, and Leicester faltered and were dragged into a relegation battle. Despite a difficult situation, he seemed to retain the 'unwavering support' of the owners. They pointed to his unimaginable Premier League triumph, which made this sacking more devastating.

There have been reports of Ranieri losing the dressing room and being unable to motivate the group. This was the same group he'd taken from the bottom half of the table to the pinnacle of English football. This sport can be such a cruel mistress.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester Reign Appointed July 13, 2015 Sacked February 23, 2017 Games In Charge 81 Wins/Draws/Losses 36-21-24 Premier League Position At Time 17th Trophies or Achievements League Cup semi-finals

